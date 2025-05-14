货币 / LVLU
LVLU: Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc
4.83 USD 0.33 (7.33%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LVLU汇率已更改7.33%。当日，交易品种以低点4.42和高点5.10进行交易。
关注Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LVLU新闻
- Lulus secures $20 million credit facility with White Oak Commercial Finance
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Q2 2025 sees revenue dip, stock rises
- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings earnings missed by $1.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Lulus Posts 11 Percent Drop in Fiscal Q2
- Stock Market News Today, 8/13/25 – U.S. Stock Futures Rise as Traders Speculate on a Rate Cut Amid Easing Inflation - TipRanks.com
- Lulus announces 1-for-15 reverse stock split to maintain Nasdaq listing
- Lulus shifts to Nasdaq Capital Market effective June 10
- Lulus CFO Tiffany R. Smith to step down at end of June
- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge risks Nasdaq delisting
- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings earnings missed by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
日范围
4.42 5.10
年范围
0.22 6.34
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.50
- 开盘价
- 4.45
- 卖价
- 4.83
- 买价
- 5.13
- 最低价
- 4.42
- 最高价
- 5.10
- 交易量
- 139
- 日变化
- 7.33%
- 月变化
- 23.85%
- 6个月变化
- 1107.50%
- 年变化
- 196.32%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值