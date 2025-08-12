시세섹션
JETS: U.S. Global Jets ETF

24.51 USD 0.14 (0.57%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

JETS 환율이 오늘 -0.57%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.51이고 고가는 24.86이었습니다.

U.S. Global Jets ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is JETS stock price today?

U.S. Global Jets ETF stock is priced at 24.51 today. It trades within -0.57%, yesterday's close was 24.65, and trading volume reached 3559. The live price chart of JETS shows these updates.

Does U.S. Global Jets ETF stock pay dividends?

U.S. Global Jets ETF is currently valued at 24.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.03% and USD. View the chart live to track JETS movements.

How to buy JETS stock?

You can buy U.S. Global Jets ETF shares at the current price of 24.51. Orders are usually placed near 24.51 or 24.81, while 3559 and -0.57% show market activity. Follow JETS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JETS stock?

Investing in U.S. Global Jets ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.11 - 27.10 and current price 24.51. Many compare -0.57% and 22.67% before placing orders at 24.51 or 24.81. Explore the JETS price chart live with daily changes.

What are U.S. Global Jets ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the past year was 27.10. Within 17.11 - 27.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Global Jets ETF performance using the live chart.

What are U.S. Global Jets ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) over the year was 17.11. Comparing it with the current 24.51 and 17.11 - 27.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JETS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JETS stock split?

U.S. Global Jets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.65, and 7.03% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
24.51 24.86
년간 변동
17.11 27.10
이전 종가
24.65
시가
24.65
Bid
24.51
Ask
24.81
저가
24.51
고가
24.86
볼륨
3.559 K
일일 변동
-0.57%
월 변동
-0.57%
6개월 변동
22.67%
년간 변동율
7.03%
01 10월, 수요일
12:15
USD
ADP 비농업 고용 변화
활동
-32 K
예측값
-19 K
훑어보기
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
52.8
훑어보기
53.0
14:00
USD
건설 지출 m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 PMI
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조 지불가격
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 제조업 고용
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:30
USD
EIA 원유 재고량 변동
활동
1.792 M
예측값
2.655 M
훑어보기
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil 재고 변동
활동
-0.271 M
예측값
-0.116 M
훑어보기
0.177 M