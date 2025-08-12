KotasyonBölümler
JETS
JETS: U.S. Global Jets ETF

24.67 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

JETS fiyatı bugün 0.08% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.52 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 24.86 aralığında işlem gördü.

U.S. Global Jets ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
24.52 24.86
Yıllık aralık
17.11 27.10
Önceki kapanış
24.65
Açılış
24.65
Satış
24.67
Alış
24.97
Düşük
24.52
Yüksek
24.86
Hacim
2.303 K
Günlük değişim
0.08%
Aylık değişim
0.08%
6 aylık değişim
23.47%
Yıllık değişim
7.73%
