JETS: U.S. Global Jets ETF
JETS exchange rate has changed by -0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.51 and at a high of 24.86.
Follow U.S. Global Jets ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
JETS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JETS stock price today?
U.S. Global Jets ETF stock is priced at 24.51 today. It trades within -0.57%, yesterday's close was 24.65, and trading volume reached 3559. The live price chart of JETS shows these updates.
Does U.S. Global Jets ETF stock pay dividends?
U.S. Global Jets ETF is currently valued at 24.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.03% and USD. View the chart live to track JETS movements.
How to buy JETS stock?
You can buy U.S. Global Jets ETF shares at the current price of 24.51. Orders are usually placed near 24.51 or 24.81, while 3559 and -0.57% show market activity. Follow JETS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JETS stock?
Investing in U.S. Global Jets ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.11 - 27.10 and current price 24.51. Many compare -0.57% and 22.67% before placing orders at 24.51 or 24.81. Explore the JETS price chart live with daily changes.
What are U.S. Global Jets ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the past year was 27.10. Within 17.11 - 27.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Global Jets ETF performance using the live chart.
What are U.S. Global Jets ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) over the year was 17.11. Comparing it with the current 24.51 and 17.11 - 27.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JETS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JETS stock split?
U.S. Global Jets ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.65, and 7.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.65
- Open
- 24.65
- Bid
- 24.51
- Ask
- 24.81
- Low
- 24.51
- High
- 24.86
- Volume
- 3.559 K
- Daily Change
- -0.57%
- Month Change
- -0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.67%
- Year Change
- 7.03%
- Act
- -32 K
- Fcst
- -19 K
- Prev
- 54 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 52.8
- Prev
- 53.0
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- -0.1%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.792 M
- Fcst
- 2.655 M
- Prev
- -0.607 M
- Act
- -0.271 M
- Fcst
- -0.116 M
- Prev
- 0.177 M