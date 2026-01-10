📌 PRODUCT DESCRIPTION — HYPERX GOLD

🔶 Overview

HyperX Gold is a professional Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (gold) using directional logic, internal filters, and consistent risk management.

It is built to be lightweight, straightforward, and easy to configure, without martingale, grid, or any form of lot multiplication. Minimum capital for real accounts: US$ 10.000 ( Ideally: US$ 20.000 )

🔶 Strategy

The EA opens trades only when there is alignment between:

The main trend (H4)

Internal volatility conditions

Internal confidence filtering

User‑defined trading days and hours

The logic targets directional movements in gold with short stop losses and longer take profits, aiming for a favorable risk‑to‑reward profile.

All strategic filters are internal and require no manual configuration.

🔶 Features

Directional trading based on trend

Dynamic SL/TP using ATR (internal)

Internal confidence filter

Compatible with any broker (symbol configurable)

No martingale, no grid, no lot multiplication

Low frequency, high‑quality signals

Optimized and lightweight code

Easy to use, even for beginners

🔶 Visible Inputs

InpSymbol : gold symbol on your broker (e.g., XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSD.a)

: gold symbol on your broker (e.g., XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSD.a) InpLotSize : fixed lot size per trade

: fixed lot size per trade AllowMonday – AllowFriday : allowed trading days

: allowed trading days TradingStartHour / TradingEndHour : daily trading window

: daily trading window MagicNumber: unique identifier for orders

🔶 How to Test

Use “Every tick based on real ticks”

Recommended period: 2024–2025

Use the included preset for consistent results

🔶 Requirements

MetaTrader 5

Gold symbol enabled

Variable spread recommended

🔶 Disclaimer

This EA does not guarantee profits.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Use risk management appropriate to your profile.

