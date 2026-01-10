HyperX Gold
- エキスパート
- Fabio Augusto Sales Nogueira
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
📌 PRODUCT DESCRIPTION — HYPERX GOLD
🔶 Overview
HyperX Gold is a professional Expert Advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (gold) using directional logic, internal filters, and consistent risk management.
It is built to be lightweight, straightforward, and easy to configure, without martingale, grid, or any form of lot multiplication. Minimum capital for real accounts: US$ 10.000 ( Ideally: US$ 20.000 )
🔶 Strategy
The EA opens trades only when there is alignment between:
- The main trend (H4)
- Internal volatility conditions
- Internal confidence filtering
- User‑defined trading days and hours
The logic targets directional movements in gold with short stop losses and longer take profits, aiming for a favorable risk‑to‑reward profile.
All strategic filters are internal and require no manual configuration.
🔶 Features
- Directional trading based on trend
- Dynamic SL/TP using ATR (internal)
- Internal confidence filter
- Compatible with any broker (symbol configurable)
- No martingale, no grid, no lot multiplication
- Low frequency, high‑quality signals
- Optimized and lightweight code
- Easy to use, even for beginners
🔶 Visible Inputs
- InpSymbol: gold symbol on your broker (e.g., XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSD.a)
- InpLotSize: fixed lot size per trade
- AllowMonday – AllowFriday: allowed trading days
- TradingStartHour / TradingEndHour: daily trading window
- MagicNumber: unique identifier for orders
🔶 How to Test
- Use “Every tick based on real ticks”
- Recommended period: 2024–2025
- Use the included preset for consistent results
🔶 Requirements
- MetaTrader 5
- Gold symbol enabled
- Variable spread recommended
🔶 Disclaimer
This EA does not guarantee profits.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Use risk management appropriate to your profile.
Se quiser, posso preparar também a versão curta em inglês para a prévia do Marketplace.