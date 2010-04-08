Golden Gap Hunter

Product Name: Golden Gap Hunter

✅ Broker (Recommended):

Golden Gap Hunter is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). It combines classical  Gap Theory with a powerful trend-following logic based on Moving Averages, ensuring that trades are only taken in the direction of the main trend.

What sets this EA apart is its  Advanced Smart Grid & Recovery System. It does not rely on a simple stop loss that erodes capital; instead, it uses a calculated averaging method to turn potential drawdowns into profits.

How It Works:

  1. Entry Logic: The EA monitors price gaps (differences between the close of the previous candle and the open of the current one) on the  M5 Timeframe. It confirms the entry using a multi-timeframe Moving Average filter (M1, M15, M30) to ensure the gap trade aligns with the overall trend.

  2. Smart Recovery (Martingale/Grid Logic):

    • If the market moves against the initial position, the EA opens additional orders at fixed steps (Grid).

    • Group Closing Mechanism: Unlike traditional martingale systems that wait for all trades to turn blue, Golden Gap Hunter uses a sophisticated "Group Closing" algorithm.

    • It groups trades (e.g., trades 4-7, 8-12, etc.) and calculates the  combined profit of the latest heavy orders against the earliest losing orders.

    • Once a specific group reaches the Required Profit, the EA closes those specific trades. This significantly reduces the drawdown and frees up margin, making it much safer than standard grid systems.

Key Features:

  • Strategy: Trend-following Gap Trading.

  • Recovery: Smart Tiered Grid/Martingale (closes trades in groups to reduce risk).

  • Filters: Includes a High-Impact News Filter to pause trading during volatile events.

  • Management: Built-in Trailing Stop to lock in profits during strong trends.

  • Visuals: Displays entry arrows and a comprehensive dashboard on the chart.

Recommendations & Requirements:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe:  M5 (5 Minutes) -  Strictly recommended.

  • Minimum Balance:  $1,000 is required to safely sustain the Grid/Martingale strategy.

  • Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are highly recommended for best results.

  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher is preferred to handle the grid margin.

  • VPS: A Low latency VPS is recommended for 24/7 operation.

Input Parameters Overview:

  • Money Management: Auto lot options based on risk or Fixed Lots.

  • Grid Settings: Adjustable Step distance and Max Spread.

  • News Filter: Customizable time to stop before/after news.

  • Strategy: Adjustable Min Gap Size and Magic Number.

Warning:

This EA uses a Grid/Martingale strategy. While it includes advanced logic to mitigate risk by closing trades in groups, past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use proper money management.


