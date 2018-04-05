Titan Strength Pro

Titan Strength Pro

Multi-Timeframe Analysis | 28 Currency Pairs | Smart Grid System |  Built-in Drawdown Protection

User guide   |    Set File low Risk

 What Makes This EA Different?

Unlike single-pair EAs that rely on one strategy, Titan Strength Pro EA analyzes the entire Forex market simultaneously across 28 major pairs and 4 timeframes to identify the strongest and weakest currencies in real-time. It then executes precision trades based on proven currency correlation principles.

The Strategy in 3 Steps:

  1. Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Analysis - Calculates relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, AUD, JPY, NZD) across M15, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes
  2. Smart Entry Selection - Opens trades only when there's a significant divergence between strong and weak currencies (configurable thresholds)
  3. Intelligent Grid Recovery - If market moves against the position, opens additional orders at fixed pip intervals with progressive lot sizing to average the entry price

Live Visual Dashboard

The EA includes a professional on-chart dashboard that displays:

  • Real-time currency strength heatmap across 4 timeframes
  • Color-coded strength indicators (Green/Yellow/Red zones)
  • Active trading signals with strength differential
  • Current positions and profit/loss tracking
  • Strategy status (Pro-Trend / Counter-Trend)
  • Protection levels (DD Max, Basket TP, Grid settings)

You can see exactly what the EA is thinking at any moment.

 Core Features

Multi-Currency Intelligence

  • Analyzes 28 pairs simultaneously: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURCAD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDNZD, AUDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPNZD, CADCHF, NZDCAD, NZDCHF
  • 4 timeframe confirmation: M15, H1, H4, D1 (fully customizable)
  • Averaged strength calculation: Eliminates false signals by combining multiple timeframes

Dual Trading Strategies

Choose between two complementary approaches:

  • Pro-Trend Mode (Default): Buy strong currencies vs weak currencies - rides momentum
  • Counter-Trend Mode: Buy weak currencies vs strong currencies - mean reversion approach

Smart Grid Recovery System

  • Controlled grid spacing: Opens additional positions at fixed pip intervals (default: 20 pips)
  • Progressive lot sizing: Each grid level increases position size by a multiplier (default: 1.5x)
  • Maximum grid levels: Prevents unlimited exposure (default: 5 levels + initial entry)
  • Automatic TP removal: When grid activates, switches from individual TP to basket management
  • Intelligent normalization: Automatically adjusts lot sizes to broker requirements

Advanced Risk Management

  1. Basket Take Profit - Close all positions when total profit reaches target (in dollars)
  2. Drawdown Protection - Automatically closes all trades and pauses EA if DD exceeds % threshold (reactivates next day)
  3. Optional SL/TP - First position can use individual stop loss and take profit
  4. Magic Number - Isolate EA trades from manual or other EA trades
 Why This Strategy Works

Currency Correlation Principle

When one currency is universally strong (rising vs all others) and another is universally weak (falling vs all others), the divergence creates high-probability trading opportunities. This EA identifies these moments across the entire market.

Grid Advantage

Unlike simple stop-loss systems that lock in losses, the controlled grid system:

  • Averages entry price when wrong initially
  • Takes advantage of market volatility and mean reversion
  • Uses fixed pip spacing (NOT Martingale - doesn't chase losses wildly)
  • Has strict maximum levels to prevent unlimited exposure

Multi-Timeframe Confirmation

By requiring strength confirmation across 4 timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1), the EA filters out noise and temporary fluctuations, focusing only on genuine currency strength trends.

 Safety Features

  1. Broker Compatibility: Automatically normalizes lot sizes to your broker's requirements
  2. Built-in DD Protection: Closes all positions and pauses trading if drawdown exceeds threshold
  3. No Unlimited Grids: Hard cap on maximum grid levels (default: 5 levels)
  4. Basket Management: When in grid mode, exits all positions together at profit target
  5. Trade Delay: Prevents overtrading with configurable delay between new entries
  6. Magic Number Isolation: Your manual trades remain untouched

 Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Account Type: Hedge account (required for grid system)
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 recommended
  • Broker: ECN/STP with low spreads preferred
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
  • Connection: Stable internet required

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment. This EA is a tool - your success depends on proper risk management and market conditions.

