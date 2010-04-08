Recovery Master
- Experts
- Anesu Mavhura
- 버전: 2.5
- 업데이트됨: 14 12월 2025
- 활성화: 5
The Recovery Master is a precision-engineered system for restoring trading accounts with confidence. Built on the proven zone recovery strategy and safeguarded by a maximum drawdown cap, it prevents runaway martingale behavior while reclaiming the bulk of your trading losses. Past updates introduced powerful support for scalping and rapid-fire strategies without compromising recovery integrity. New updates simplify its usability for traders who have limited experience with a trading bot.
Important Information – Read This To Prevent Issues:
- Leverage: 1:100 more will always be better
- Consistant internet for uninterrupted execution
- A hedge account
- Demo versions function only in the strategy tester
- The TP for trades opened in a back-test is always 100 pips
Settings:
- Stop-loss Size – This is the distance that the price must move for recovery trades to be opened. It must be in pips.
- Maximum Drawdown – Controls the maximum percentage decrease in balance the bot is allowed to lose before closing all trades
- Stop Trading When Max Drawdown Is Reached – Shutsdown the bot when Maximum Drawdown is reached.
- Show Dashboard – Displays a dynamic dashboard that contains useful insights on the chart. This dashboard increases the duration of backtests thus you can choose to switch it off.
Demo only settings:
- Use Recovery – Allows bot to recover losses
- Trade to open – Tells bot whether to open buy or sell trades. The lotsize is always the minimum allowed lot size so open more trades to increase the lotsize.
- Number of trades to open – Tells bot how many trades to open
- Allow the trading of EURUSD and XAUUSD – Allows bot to trade EURUSD or XAUUSD. This settting is necessary due to the nature of how demo versions are created.