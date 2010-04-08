KPG Q8 Scalper

KPG Q8 Scalper Bot BillionKPG Club – Continuously Updated – Activations: 5

Hello, traders!

KPG Q8 Scalper Bot- the technological warrior of BillionKPG Club, is designed to be your ultimate assistant across gold, forex, crypto, and stocks. With the ability to detect early reversals, I help you avoid buying tops and selling bottoms, making me the perfect fit for high‑win‑rate scalp trading.

My specialty? Multi‑market scalping across GOLD, forex, crypto & stocks.
My mission? To protect your capital, maximize profits, and manage risk intelligently for every trader.

Why KPG Q8 Scalper Bot is the “Multi‑Market Scalper” of BillionKPG Club

  • Early reversal detection: act before the market flips, avoiding psychological traps.
  • Universal adaptability: optimized for gold, currency pairs, crypto, and stocks.
  • Capital & profit protection: smart risk management with ATR SL/TP, dynamic breakeven, trailing stop, and multi‑TP.
  • Emergency exit system: instantly closes trades when sudden trend reversals occur.
  • Strict risk control: spread limits, trade frequency limits, and drawdown management for disciplined execution.

I don’t guess. I don’t gamble.
I analyze, I wait, and when probabilities align… I strike with precision, turning one opportunity into a sequence of profitable trades.

How I Operate

  • Plug & Play installation: simply attach me to your chart, choose your risk level, and I handle the rest.
  • Optimized strategies: fully tuned out of the box, no complex setup required.
  • Multi‑timeframe flexibility: flawless performance across any timeframe.
  • 24/5 market intelligence: constant monitoring of volatility, price behavior, and trend structures for razor‑sharp execution.

I don’t trade every day — but patience is exactly what makes my long‑term results superior.

Precision is my edge. Protection is my signature. Consistency is my legacy.

For Traders Who Want More

  • Fast, optimized code.
  • Battle‑tested logic.
  • Proven live market performance — not just backtests.

Join BillionKPG Club, activate KPG Q8 Scalper Bot, and elevate your trading journey into a new era.

** Quick setup tip: please make sure the max spread in your input settings is higher than the actual spread on your trading platform. If you encounter any issues, just reach out—I’m always here to help. Thank you!**


추천 제품
Peace Of Mind MT5
Shahid Rasool
Experts
PEACE OF MIND MT-4/5 Introduction: It is not only trading robot and not social trading tool. It is highly advanced and fully packed with Technical and Fundamental aspects which could affect our/your forex trading. Yes our experienced and professional team of expert traders remotely fetching their analysis in real time in it, such like Breaking News which could directly impact to forex market and vice versa. Add Server Address in MetaTrader 4/5 While you will try to attach EA with graph first ti
Money Magnet
Farhad Kia
Experts
is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
CMFXGold
Chethan V
Experts
CMFX GOLD — Tactical Intelligence for the XAUUSD Battlefield Precision. Patience. Power. CMFX GOLD isn’t just another Expert Advisor — it’s a tactical swing-trading algorithm engineered to dominate Gold (XAUUSD) with discipline, precision, and capital protection. Support For any doubts, queries, or setup assistance, please contact me via MQL5 private message . I respond to every message personally and assist with installation, optimization, and guidance. ----------------------------------
Joker Pro EURUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
Experts
Joker Pro — 5 Years of Proven Results on EURUSD H1 Backed by 5 years of verified backtesting on the EURUSD H1 timeframe, Joker Pro is your ultimate trading solution—combining precision, power, and professional risk management for serious traders. Discover Joker Pro — Precision Meets Performance Step into the future of trading with Joker Pro , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for consistent performance and strong risk controls. Whether you’re growing your personal account or aiming for
EA Scalper BigBoss Ultra Z
Ipan Effendi
Experts
BigBoss Ultra Z Scalper EA는 M5(5분) 시간대의 EURUSD 스캘핑을 위한 정확한 EA입니다. BigBoss Scalper Ultra Z는 EURUSD 통화쌍에 대한 정밀한 스캘핑 전략을 위해 특별히 설계된 전문가 자문(EA)으로, MetaTrader 5 플랫폼에서 M5(5분) 시간대로 실행됩니다. 이 EA는 12핍의 이익실현(Take Profit)과 11핍의 손절매(Stop Loss)를 사용하므로 빠른 체결과 통제된 위험 관리를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 백테스트 결과(Metatrader 5 전략 테스터): 2025년 1월부터 8월까지 8개월 동안 USD 1,205,540(미화 120만 달러)의 수익 기간: 2025년 1월 - 2025년 8월 결과: 8개월 동안 최대 USD 1,205,540의 꾸준한 수익 달성(이 페이지 아래 차트 및 백테스트 결과 참조) 테스트 모드: 5분 기간, IC Markets 브로커의 틱별 데이터, 원
US30 Innovator MT5
Ng Chu En
Experts
Introducing   US30 Innovator , the exceptional MQL5 expert advisor developed by an experienced certified elite trader with development experience of over 11 years. US30 Innovator,  an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed for trading. Leveraging state-of-the-art trend identification algorithms, this system seamlessly adapts to complex market dynamics, capturing high-probability opportunities with precision and agility. US30 Innovator  distinguishes itself with its proprietary trend dete
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
고급 자동화 골드 트레이딩 시스템 Gold Catalyst EA MT5 는 XAU/USD(골드) 에 특화된 완전 자동화 트레이딩 솔루션입니다. 추세 추종 전략 , 가격 행동(Price Action) 기반 진입 필터링 , 그리고 동적 리스크 관리 를 결합하여 1년 이상의 실거래 시장 테스트에서 안정적이고 신뢰할 수 있는 성능을 입증했습니다. 1. 전략 개요 Gold Catalyst EA MT5 는 체계적 인 접근 방식을 취하며, 다음 요소를 포함합니다: 추세 분석: 사전에 정의된 시장 조건을 바탕으로 유망한 매매 기회를 식별 가격 행동 필터링: 낮은 성공 확률의 시그널을 배제하고, 승률이 높은 세트업만 실행 동적 주문 실행: 실시간으로 진입/청산 지점을 조정하며 시장 변동성을 적극 활용 구조화된 리스크 통제: 모든 포지션에 대해 스톱로스와 테이크프로핏을 설정하며, 마틴게일, 그리드, 재정거래 전략은 사용하지 않음 이를 통해 지속적인 수익 성장 과 자본 보호 를 조화롭게 실현하면서 전체
DMI Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DMI Scalper GOLD MT5 - Premium Automated Trading System Overview DMI Scalper GOLD is a high-precision Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair using an advanced strategy based on the DMI (Directional Movement Index) indicator. This automated system has been developed for traders looking to capitalize on scalping movements in the gold market, with an optimized configuration for trading on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe, ideal for both personal accounts and fu
Smart TrendGrid MT5
Nawar Dheyaa Abdulhameed Naji
Experts
Smart TrendGrid EA 는 트렌드 추종의 정확성과 그리드 기반 시스템의 유연성을 결합한 전문 자동 매매용 익스퍼트 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 고급 분석 도구와 지능적인 리스크 제어 기능을 통합하여 다양한 시장 상황에서도 일관성과 적응력을 유지합니다. 이 시스템은 SuperTrend 지표를 사용하여 주요 시장 추세를 식별하고, RSI , MACD , Bollinger Bands 를 결합하여 진입 신호를 정밀하게 조정하고 잘못된 신호를 걸러냅니다. 기술적 조건이 일치하면 EA는 계산된 포지션을 열고, 시장이 추세를 따라 움직일 때 거래를 지원하기 위해 동적 그리드 로직 을 적용합니다. Smart TrendGrid 의 핵심 기능 중 하나는 초기 손절매(Stop Loss) 와 이동식 손절매(Trailing Stop) 를 포함한 통합 보호 메커니즘 입니다. 이익은 전통적인 이익 실현(Take Profit) 방식이 아닌 트레일링 스탑 메커니즘 을 통해 실현되며, 유연한 종료 제어를
MultipleORB EA Retail Edition
Brian Mutuku Mwanthi
Experts
MULTI-ORB v6.0.1 RETAIL EDITION    Aggressive Opening Range Breakout Trading System     NO NEWS FILTER - TRADE THROUGH ALL MARKET CONDITIONS WHAT IS OPENING RANGE BREAKOUT (ORB)? The Opening Range Breakout strategy trades price breakouts from established  market session ranges. This RETAIL EDITION is designed for aggressive traders  who want to capture high volatility moves during news events and major sessions. WHY RETAIL EDITION? SIMPLIFIED - Trade through news without fil
Moving Regression Bands
Fillipe Dos Santos
Experts
Moving Regression Bands EA  Description The Moving Regression Bands EA is a robust automated trading system that uses polynomial regression analysis to identify market opportunities. Based on moving regression bands, this EA offers a mathematical and statistical approach to trading. Key Features Advanced Analysis : Uses polynomial regression to calculate trends and volatility bands Operational Flexibility : Normal and Inverse modes for different market strategies Risk Management : Configurable S
BB Martingale EA MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
Warning! This is a Martingale Trading System. This EA uses the Bollinger Bands indicator to open automatic trades on your account. If price crosses the upper/lower Bollinger band with certain distance (in pips), it opens an initial trade. After that initial trade, if price moves certain distance (in pips) from the initial trade, EA will open next trade with Martingale Lot and so on. Not recommended to use it on trading accounts smaller than 10K. Even on 10K+ account you have to use it with caut
DCA Multiplier GRID
Nam Dan Tran
Experts
DCA Grid Trading Strategy - Professional Multi-Level System Overview An advanced Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) grid trading Expert Advisor that automatically manages multiple order levels with intelligent position sizing and dynamic take profit optimization. Key Features Smart Grid System Automated grid trading with configurable spacing (default 300 pips) Up to 21 DCA levels for maximum market coverage Pending limit orders placement at 100 pips distance Dynamic Lot Management Initial lot size: 0.1
Origin Gold SonicR
Dinh Hoan Luu
Experts
Origin Gold Sonic R EA – Automated Trading for XAU/USD (1H) Overview Origin Gold Sonic R EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe using the Sonic R Strategy. This EA intelligently combines trend analysis, volume-based confirmations, and dynamic support/resistance levels to enter and exit trades with precision. Key Features Fully Automated Trading – Executes buy and sell orders without manual intervention. Advanced Trend Detection – Uses moving
Doji Hunter EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
*** SALE *** PROMO PRICE *** Doji Hunter EA  is a  candlestick reader  reversal expert advisor that recognizes candlestick pattern  DOJI , either for  long  or  short  trades.  Stochastic Oscillator ,  Bollinger Bands  and  On Balance Volume (OBV)  can be configured and used as  trade in filters. So, it´s possible to trade only dojis that are created under determined region of bands or a limit value of stochastic.  Takeprofit  and  Stoploss  can be configured as  fixed  ones or as  Stochastic  
LionKing
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Lion King EA v13 – MetaTrader 5용 고급 신경망 기반 전문가 어드바이저 Lion King EA   는 MetaTrader 5용 강력하고 유연한 자동 거래 시스템으로, 특히   H1 시간 프레임에서 XAUUSD(금) 거래   에 최적화되어 있습니다. 버전 13에서는 주요 업그레이드가 이루어졌습니다. 검증된 알고리즘 코어에 적응형 지능을 부여하는 완전 통합형   신경망이   도입되어 트레이더에게 전례 없는 선택과 제어 기능을 제공합니다. 세 가지 강력한 거래 모드 라이온 킹은 다양한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞춰   세 가지 운영 모드를   제공합니다. 순수 알고리즘 모드   (신경망 비활성화): 이 EA는 볼린저 밴드, 이동 평균, CCI 및 변동성 분석을 기반으로 한 신뢰할 수 있는 진입/청산 신호를 제공하는 자체 개발의 검증된 기술 지표 로직을 사용합니다. 머신 러닝 없이 일관성 있는 규칙 기반 거래를 선호하는 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. 신경망을 신호 필터로
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
Experts
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
Ultra Gold Grid master
Piyush Rai
Experts
Ultra Gold Grid Master Expert Advisor Ultra Gold Grid Master is an automated trading system designed for grid trading strategies on the XAUUSD symbol. The Expert Advisor implements multiple grid trading approaches with integrated risk management features. Product Overview This Expert Advisor provides automated grid trading functionality with configurable parameters for various trading styles. It is compatible with the MetaTrader 5 platform. Key Features Multiple grid trading modes: Buy only, Se
XAU Breakout Scalper MT5
Yassir Lamrichi
5 (3)
Experts
XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 - 듀얼 전략 골드 트레이딩 EA 소개 정량적 기법 및 전문 트레이딩 경험을 기반으로 설계된 시스템적인 EA. [ SETFILE 다운로드(.set) ] XAU Breakout Scalper _ 0.5% Risk.set  | 기간: 2025.01.15 → 2025.11.16 | 초기 잔액: $50,000 | 최종 잔고: ≈ 158 000 $ | 거래당 리스크: 0.5% | PF: 1.88 | Sharpe: 8.37 | 최대 낙폭: 13.10% | 승률: 63–64% | 거래 수: 874 전문 트레이더를 위해 설계된 브레이크아웃 EA로, 통제력, 투명성, 전문적인 최적화 에 초점을 맞추었습니다. 대상 사용자: 진입, 리스크, 거래 세션을 완전히 직접 관리 하고, 자신의 브로커 환경과 목표에 맞게 EA를 최적화할 수 있는 명확한 프로세스 를 원하는 트레이더. 트레이더들이 이 EA를 선택하는 이유 모든 것을 직접 제어합니다. 모든 핵심 변수들
Usd Killer Gemini AI Scalper MT5
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
Experts
USD Killer Gemini EA는 강력하고 고도로 자동화된 전략의 보안을 통해 운영을 극대화하려는 거래자를 위한 솔루션입니다. Felipe FX가 개발한 이 차세대 EA는 최첨단 기술과 고급 지표를 결합하여 효율적이고 수익성 있는 거래를 제공합니다. 항목 확인을 위한 고급 지표인 USD Killer는 AI Gemini의 모든 기능을 활용하여 개발되었으며 차트에서 매일 발생하는 패턴을 찾아 장기적으로 주장성을 높입니다. 구성 가능한 기능 Martingale: 장기적으로 긍정적이고 안전한 거래를 보장하기 위해 손실 후 각 후속 거래에서 로트 크기를 늘리는 현명한 접근 방식입니다. 백분율 하락: 하락 백분율에 따라 주문을 조정하는 기능을 통해 위험을 효과적으로 제어하여 자본을 보호합니다. 일일 목표: 단순화되고 효과적인 위험 관리를 위해 일일 거래 목표와 손실 한도를 설정합니다. EA는 한도에 도달하면 자동으로 작업을 중지합니다. 일일 신호 필터: 이전 일일 캔들 마감을
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Trading Range Break Out as Trend following
Dao Thanh Tan
Experts
Dear User! This is an EA developed based on the price action method using the Donchian channel combined with the trend following method. Trade multiple currency pairs at the same time. Average profit over 2500% within five years (SL & TP settings depending on optimization process). Advantages: The advisor does not have grids, or martingale.... Set the ratio risk of drop balance The advisor Use a stop loss algorithm according to the ATR indicator. Expert advisors use trailing stop losses accordi
MarketPeckerGOLDV3
Marouane Belhaouss
Experts
Product Description SAR MACD Pro EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines two powerful technical indicators: Parabolic SAR and MACD. Designed for traders of all levels, this EA identifies optimal entry points with integrated risk management. Trading Idea : The EA looks for convergences between Parabolic SAR directional changes and MACD line crossovers to generate reliable trading signals. Key Features Technical Features Double confirmation : SAR + MACD for enhanced acc
HuiAi
Saeid Soleimani
Experts
HUIAI 트레이딩 로봇 실시간 테스트 완료 - 실제 성과를 보시려면 문의해 주세요   다음 가격: 399$ 소개 HUIAI는 H1 타임프레임에서 Nas100을 분석하고 거래하도록 설계된 자동 거래 시스템입니다. 기술 사양 대상 시장: Nas100 타임프레임: H1 (1시간) 권장 최소 잔액: 100$ 플랫폼: MetaTrader 5 핵심 기능 리스크 관리 시스템 자동 로트 크기 계산 트레일링 스톱 조정 스프레드 분석 및 조정 변동성 기반 리스크 최적화 기술적 역량 자동 시간대 감지 분석 표시 인터페이스 파라미터 최적화 설정 일반 설정 거래 식별자 자동 시간대 감지 수동 GMT 오프셋 맞춤형 거래 시간 자금 관리 자동 로트 크기 계산 거래당 리스크 비율 최대 허용 로트 크기 고정 로트 크기 (자동 모드 비활성화 시) 고급 설정 변동성 계산 기간 변동성 영향 계수 RSI 기간 정보 패널 표시 사용 권장 사항 기본 설정으로 시작 시간대 설정 확인 적절한 계좌 잔액 유지 기술 지원 기술
Dunnigan EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
Dunnigan EA uses Pure Price Action and Willian Dunnigan's strategy to identify a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Dunnigan EA is for you.  Dunnigan EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The Dunnigan EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by T
GoldEnigmaPro
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
GoldEnigmaPro – RSI-Powered Strategy  GoldEnigmaPro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for precise breakout trading using the power of RSI-based signals. This EA intelligently places orders near overbought and oversold RSI zones to capture sharp momentum-driven price movements—ideal for gold (XAUUSD) and volatile pairs. Key Features Breakout Entry Logic : Waits for price confirmation beyond RSI zones to reduce false signals. ️ Stop Loss & Trailing Stop : SL and trailing stop are
Maximum Infinity Pro
Jatuporn Kamwang
Experts
Maximum Infinity Pro – MT5용 고급 그리드 EA Maximum Infinity Pro는 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 전문가 수준의 Expert Advisor (EA)로, 고급 그리드 거래 로직과 강력한 위험 관리 및 적응형 진입/청산 전략을 결합합니다. 이 EA는 신뢰할 수 있고 유연하며 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션을 원하는 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두에게 적합합니다. 주요 기능 스마트 그리드 시스템 (Smart Grid System): 다양한 시장 상황에서 최적의 성능을 위해 동적 로트 크기 조정 및 그리드 간격으로 매수/매도 그리드를 자동으로 관리합니다. 적응형 진입 로직 (Adaptive Entry Logic): 여러 지표와 필터를 사용하여 확률 높은 거래 진입 시점을 식별하고, 불필요한 거래를 줄이며 승률을 향상시킵니다. 바스켓 익절 및 트레일링 (Basket Take Profit & Trailing): 목표 수익에 도달하면 모든 그리드 포지션을
QuantLot Expert MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. Key Features Accurate Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies trading opportunities by automaticall
Breakout Trend Follow EA
Felix Bowi
Experts
!!BLACK FRIDAY!! - PRICE MIGHT CHANGE DUE TO DEMANDS - THE BEST BREAKOUT EA TREND FOLLOWING !! Breakout EA Beast is a Full Algorithm Expert Advisor This EA operate based on Break Out of high or low of the last candles, you could change all the setting up to your preferences. The EA also have Time Management, you could time your orders based on time start and finish of let it run the whole time. There are Fix Lot and Auto Lot (Please adjust to your Risk Profile) There is Spread Input in order to
GBPJPY grandmaster
Yousseff Sarmiento Pedrozo
Experts
A specialized bot for the GBPJPY market the backtest is in "every tick" 204M ticks modeled (2019-2023) It is based on market trends, is fully optimized and automatically manages the allocation of positions based on capital. You can modify the risk per operation in percentage%, its capital management is based on compound interest, when it enters a negative streak, the lotage begins to drop until it returns to a positive streak in which it will risk again the initial risk that you have put.
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.83 (24)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.8 (10)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.7 (43)
Experts
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.68 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (19)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.1 (29)
Experts
특 별 가격  $109  (정가: $365) . 설정 및 사용 가이드 :  ABS Channel . 실시간 모니터링:   ABS Signal .  라이브 시그널 설정 파일 기본 설정 파일 ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Experts
먼저 이것을 읽어주세요 (매우 중요) 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과 출시 기념 특별 할인! 현재 가격은 한정 수량에 한해 적용됩니다. 수량 소진 후에는 가격이 인상됩니다. 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부 분산 효과를 제공합니다
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (32)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다. Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 149 USD 단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다. 일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD 타임프레임: H1 입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택 고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지션
제작자의 제품 더 보기
KPG Scalper BS10
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
Experts
**KPG Smart Scalper BS10 Bot**   **BillionKPG Club – Continuously Updated – Activations: 5**   Hello, traders!   **   A quick note on setting up your bot: please ensure that the  max spread  in your input settings is higher than the actual spread on your trading platform (you can refer to the attached  Screenshot  for details). If you run into any issues, just let me know—I’m happy to help. Thank you! **    --- KPG Smart Scalper BS10 Bot, the technological warrior of **BillionKPG Club**, design
KPG Momentum Scalper 1
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
Experts
**KPG Momentum Scalper 1 – Your Intelligent, Risk-Aware Trading Partner** -   Activations: 5 Hello, traders! Meet **KPG Momentum Scalper 1** – the next-generation scalping solution engineered for precision, safety, and adaptability. Built with the disciplined trader in mind, this bot doesn’t just chase opportunities—it safeguards your account with multi-layer protection and intelligent money management across all market conditions. **Why KPG Momentum Scalper 1 Stands Out** **Superior Risk
KPG Micro Scalper 1
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
Experts
**KPG Micro Scalper 1** **BillionKPG Club – Activations: 5** ### For the Disciplined Scalper *   Seeks steady, compounding returns from small, frequent wins. *   Values robust, automated execution over emotional trading. *   Desires a dedicated tool for Gold, Forex, and Crypto micro-movements. --- Hello, traders! **A quick note on setting up your bot: please ensure that the max spread in your input settings is higher than the actual spread on your trading platform. If you run into any issues,
KPG S8 U8 Scalper
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
Experts
**KPG S8 U8 Scalper Bot**  **BillionKPG Club – Activations: 5**   Hello, traders!   **A quick note on setting up your bot: please ensure that the max spread in your input settings is higher than the actual spread on your trading platform . If you run into any issues, just let me know—I'm happy to help. Thank you!**   --- KPG S8 U8 Scalper Bot, the precision specialist of **BillionKPG Club**, designed to navigate fast-moving markets with intelligence and discipline. Built on sophisticated trad
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변