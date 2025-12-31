MarketPeckerGOLDV3

📈 Product Description

SAR MACD Pro EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines two powerful technical indicators: Parabolic SAR and MACD. Designed for traders of all levels, this EA identifies optimal entry points with integrated risk management.

Trading Idea: The EA looks for convergences between Parabolic SAR directional changes and MACD line crossovers to generate reliable trading signals.

⭐ Key Features

✅ Technical Features

  • Double confirmation: SAR + MACD for enhanced accuracy

  • Risk management: Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated in USD

  • Built-in protection: Magic number and expiration control

  • Robustness: Advanced error handling and synchronization

  • Compatible: Works in both Netting and Hedging modes

  • Optimized: High-performance MQL5 code

✅ Trader Advantages

  • Complete automation: 24/7 trading without supervision

  • Clear logic: Strategy based on proven indicators

  • Flexibility: Adjustable parameters according to your risk profile

  • Transparency: Detailed logging of all operations

💻 System Requirements

Platform

  • MetaTrader 5 (recent version)

  • Real or demo trading account

Recommended Symbols

  • Main: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframes: M1 (optimal)

Account Conditions

  • Account type: Standard, ECN, or Raw Spread

  • Leverage: Minimum 1:20 recommended

  • Minimum capital: 600 USD (for 0.01 lot)

📥 Installation

Installation Steps

  1. Download

    • Purchase and download the EA from MQL5 Marketplace

    • The  .ex5  file will be automatically installed

  2. Attachment to Chart

    • Open MetaTrader 5

    • Drag and drop "SAR MACD Pro EA" onto XAUUSD M1 chart

    • Allow automated trading if prompted

  3. Initial Configuration

    • Set parameters according to your risk profile

    • Enable "AutoTrading" in MT5

Verification

  • Verify that the smiley face icon appears in the top-right corner of the chart

  • Check the Experts journal for "EA initialized successfully"

⚙️ Parameters

Group: Account Protection

Parameter Value Description
Magic Number 123456789 Unique identifier for EA orders
Expiration Date 2025.12.31 EA expiration date (YYYY.MM.DD)

Group: Trading Parameters

Parameter Default Value Description Recommendation
Lot Size 0.01 Lot size per trade Adjust according to capital
Stop Loss (USD) 8.0 Stop Loss in US dollars 5-15 USD
Take Profit (USD) 60.0 Take Profit in US dollars 1:7.5 ratio

Group: Indicator Parameters

Parameter Default Value Description Recommended Range
SAR Step 0.02 SAR acceleration step 0.01-0.05
SAR Maximum 0.2 SAR maximum 0.1-0.3
MACD Fast EMA 12 MACD fast EMA 10-15
MACD Slow EMA 26 MACD slow EMA 20-30
MACD Signal SMA 9 MACD signal line 7-12

📊 Trading Strategy

Signal Logic

BUY Signal

  1. SAR Condition: Parabolic SAR moves below current price

  2. MACD Condition: Bullish crossover (MACD > Signal)

  3. Confirmation: Both conditions must be met simultaneously

SELL Signal

  1. SAR Condition: Parabolic SAR moves above current price

  2. MACD Condition: Bearish crossover (MACD < Signal)

  3. Confirmation: Both conditions must be met simultaneously

Visual Example

text

BUY SIGNAL: - Price: 1.08500 - Previous SAR: 1.08520 (above) - Current SAR: 1.08480 (below) ✓ - MACD: 0.0015 > Signal: 0.0010 ✓ → BUY order triggered

🛡️ Risk Management

Stop Level Calculation

The EA automatically calculates SL/TP distances based on:

  • Stop Loss: Converts USD amount to pips according to volume

  • Take Profit: Configurable risk/reward ratio

  • Minimum distance: Respects broker requirements

Calculation Example

text 
Capital: 1000 USD
Lot Size: 0.01
Stop Loss: 8 USD
→ SL distance: ~80 pips (varies by pair)
→ R:R ratio: 1:7.5

Security Features

  1. Margin check: No opening if insufficient margin

  2. Volume control: Normalization according to broker rules

  3. Error protection: Robust exception handling

  4. Trade limit: Maximum 1 trade per M1 bar

📈 Recommendations

Beginner Configuration

text

Lot Size: 0.01 Stop Loss USD: 5.0 Take Profit USD: 40.0 Magic Number: (unique value)

Advanced Configuration

text 
Lot Size: 0.02-0.05
Stop Loss USD: 10.0-15.0
Take Profit USD: 75.0-100.0
SAR Step: 0.03
SAR Maximum: 0.25

Money Management

  • Minimum capital: 600 USD for 0.01 lot trading

  • Risk per trade: 1-2% of capital

  • Maximum simultaneous trades: 1

  • Trading hours: 24/7 (except market closures)

🎯 Best Practices

Backtesting

  1. Period: Test on 2 years of data

  2. Symbols: XAUUSD M1 gives best results

  3. Data quality: Use "Every tick" or "Open prices only"

Forward Testing

  1. Demo account: Test 1-2 months before going live

  2. Monitoring: Monitor weekly performance

  3. Adjustments: Refine parameters if necessary

Live Trading

  1. Start: Begin with 0.01 lot

  2. Monitoring: Check daily

  3. Journal: Regularly consult the Experts journal

❓ FAQ

Q: Does the EA work on other timeframes?

A: Yes, but M1 is optimal. Test H4 or D1 according to your style.

Q: Can I modify parameters during trading?

A: Yes, changes take effect immediately.

Q: How many trades does the EA open per day?

A: Approximately 30-34 trades per day on XAUUSD M1.

Q: Does the EA require updates?

A: No, the EA is self-contained. Updates will be available if necessary.


필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변