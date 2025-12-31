MarketPeckerGOLDV3

📈 Product Description

SAR MACD Pro EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines two powerful technical indicators: Parabolic SAR and MACD. Designed for traders of all levels, this EA identifies optimal entry points with integrated risk management.

Trading Idea: The EA looks for convergences between Parabolic SAR directional changes and MACD line crossovers to generate reliable trading signals.

⭐ Key Features

✅ Technical Features

Double confirmation : SAR + MACD for enhanced accuracy

Risk management : Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated in USD

Built-in protection : Magic number and expiration control

Robustness : Advanced error handling and synchronization

Compatible : Works in both Netting and Hedging modes

Optimized: High-performance MQL5 code

✅ Trader Advantages

Complete automation : 24/7 trading without supervision

Clear logic : Strategy based on proven indicators

Flexibility : Adjustable parameters according to your risk profile

Transparency: Detailed logging of all operations

💻 System Requirements

Platform

MetaTrader 5 (recent version)

Real or demo trading account

Recommended Symbols

Main : XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframes: M1 (optimal)

Account Conditions

Account type: Standard, ECN, or Raw Spread

Leverage: Minimum 1:20 recommended

Minimum capital: 600 USD (for 0.01 lot)

📥 Installation

Installation Steps

Download Purchase and download the EA from MQL5 Marketplace

The .ex5 file will be automatically installed Attachment to Chart Open MetaTrader 5

Drag and drop "SAR MACD Pro EA" onto XAUUSD M1 chart

Allow automated trading if prompted Initial Configuration Set parameters according to your risk profile

Enable "AutoTrading" in MT5

Verification

Verify that the smiley face icon appears in the top-right corner of the chart

Check the Experts journal for "EA initialized successfully"

⚙️ Parameters

Group: Account Protection

Parameter Value Description Magic Number 123456789 Unique identifier for EA orders Expiration Date 2025.12.31 EA expiration date ( YYYY.MM .DD)

Group: Trading Parameters

Parameter Default Value Description Recommendation Lot Size 0.01 Lot size per trade Adjust according to capital Stop Loss (USD) 8.0 Stop Loss in US dollars 5-15 USD Take Profit (USD) 60.0 Take Profit in US dollars 1:7.5 ratio

Group: Indicator Parameters

Parameter Default Value Description Recommended Range SAR Step 0.02 SAR acceleration step 0.01-0.05 SAR Maximum 0.2 SAR maximum 0.1-0.3 MACD Fast EMA 12 MACD fast EMA 10-15 MACD Slow EMA 26 MACD slow EMA 20-30 MACD Signal SMA 9 MACD signal line 7-12

📊 Trading Strategy

Signal Logic

BUY Signal

SAR Condition: Parabolic SAR moves below current price MACD Condition: Bullish crossover (MACD > Signal) Confirmation: Both conditions must be met simultaneously

SELL Signal

SAR Condition: Parabolic SAR moves above current price MACD Condition: Bearish crossover (MACD < Signal) Confirmation: Both conditions must be met simultaneously

Visual Example

text BUY SIGNAL: - Price: 1.08500 - Previous SAR: 1.08520 (above) - Current SAR: 1.08480 (below) ✓ - MACD: 0.0015 > Signal: 0.0010 ✓ → BUY order triggered

🛡️ Risk Management

Stop Level Calculation

The EA automatically calculates SL/TP distances based on:

Stop Loss : Converts USD amount to pips according to volume

Take Profit : Configurable risk/reward ratio

Minimum distance: Respects broker requirements

Calculation Example

text Capital: 1000 USD Lot Size: 0.01 Stop Loss: 8 USD → SL distance: ~80 pips (varies by pair) → R:R ratio: 1:7.5

Security Features

Margin check: No opening if insufficient margin Volume control: Normalization according to broker rules Error protection: Robust exception handling Trade limit: Maximum 1 trade per M1 bar

📈 Recommendations

Beginner Configuration

text Lot Size: 0.01 Stop Loss USD: 5.0 Take Profit USD: 40.0 Magic Number: (unique value)

Advanced Configuration

text Lot Size: 0.02-0.05 Stop Loss USD: 10.0-15.0 Take Profit USD: 75.0-100.0 SAR Step: 0.03 SAR Maximum: 0.25

Money Management

Minimum capital : 600 USD for 0.01 lot trading

Risk per trade : 1-2% of capital

Maximum simultaneous trades : 1

Trading hours: 24/7 (except market closures)

🎯 Best Practices

Backtesting

Period: Test on 2 years of data Symbols: XAUUSD M1 gives best results Data quality: Use "Every tick" or "Open prices only"

Forward Testing

Demo account: Test 1-2 months before going live Monitoring: Monitor weekly performance Adjustments: Refine parameters if necessary

Live Trading

Start: Begin with 0.01 lot Monitoring: Check daily Journal: Regularly consult the Experts journal

❓ FAQ

Q: Does the EA work on other timeframes?

A: Yes, but M1 is optimal. Test H4 or D1 according to your style.

Q: Can I modify parameters during trading?

A: Yes, changes take effect immediately.

Q: How many trades does the EA open per day?

A: Approximately 30-34 trades per day on XAUUSD M1.

Q: Does the EA require updates?

A: No, the EA is self-contained. Updates will be available if necessary.