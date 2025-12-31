MarketPeckerGOLDV3
📈 Product Description
SAR MACD Pro EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines two powerful technical indicators: Parabolic SAR and MACD. Designed for traders of all levels, this EA identifies optimal entry points with integrated risk management.
Trading Idea: The EA looks for convergences between Parabolic SAR directional changes and MACD line crossovers to generate reliable trading signals.
⭐ Key Features
✅ Technical Features
-
Double confirmation: SAR + MACD for enhanced accuracy
-
Risk management: Stop Loss and Take Profit calculated in USD
-
Built-in protection: Magic number and expiration control
-
Robustness: Advanced error handling and synchronization
-
Compatible: Works in both Netting and Hedging modes
-
Optimized: High-performance MQL5 code
✅ Trader Advantages
-
Complete automation: 24/7 trading without supervision
-
Clear logic: Strategy based on proven indicators
-
Flexibility: Adjustable parameters according to your risk profile
-
Transparency: Detailed logging of all operations
💻 System Requirements
Platform
-
MetaTrader 5 (recent version)
-
Real or demo trading account
Recommended Symbols
-
Main: XAUUSD (Gold)
-
Timeframes: M1 (optimal)
Account Conditions
-
Account type: Standard, ECN, or Raw Spread
-
Leverage: Minimum 1:20 recommended
-
Minimum capital: 600 USD (for 0.01 lot)
📥 Installation
Installation Steps
-
Download
-
Purchase and download the EA from MQL5 Marketplace
-
The .ex5 file will be automatically installed
-
-
Attachment to Chart
-
Open MetaTrader 5
-
Drag and drop "SAR MACD Pro EA" onto XAUUSD M1 chart
-
Allow automated trading if prompted
-
-
Initial Configuration
-
Set parameters according to your risk profile
-
Enable "AutoTrading" in MT5
-
Verification
-
Verify that the smiley face icon appears in the top-right corner of the chart
-
Check the Experts journal for "EA initialized successfully"
⚙️ Parameters
Group: Account Protection
|Parameter
|Value
|Description
|Magic Number
|123456789
|Unique identifier for EA orders
|Expiration Date
|2025.12.31
|EA expiration date (YYYY.MM.DD)
Group: Trading Parameters
|Parameter
|Default Value
|Description
|Recommendation
|Lot Size
|0.01
|Lot size per trade
|Adjust according to capital
|Stop Loss (USD)
|8.0
|Stop Loss in US dollars
|5-15 USD
|Take Profit (USD)
|60.0
|Take Profit in US dollars
|1:7.5 ratio
Group: Indicator Parameters
|Parameter
|Default Value
|Description
|Recommended Range
|SAR Step
|0.02
|SAR acceleration step
|0.01-0.05
|SAR Maximum
|0.2
|SAR maximum
|0.1-0.3
|MACD Fast EMA
|12
|MACD fast EMA
|10-15
|MACD Slow EMA
|26
|MACD slow EMA
|20-30
|MACD Signal SMA
|9
|MACD signal line
|7-12
📊 Trading Strategy
Signal Logic
BUY Signal
-
SAR Condition: Parabolic SAR moves below current price
-
MACD Condition: Bullish crossover (MACD > Signal)
-
Confirmation: Both conditions must be met simultaneously
SELL Signal
-
SAR Condition: Parabolic SAR moves above current price
-
MACD Condition: Bearish crossover (MACD < Signal)
-
Confirmation: Both conditions must be met simultaneously
Visual Example
BUY SIGNAL: - Price: 1.08500 - Previous SAR: 1.08520 (above) - Current SAR: 1.08480 (below) ✓ - MACD: 0.0015 > Signal: 0.0010 ✓ → BUY order triggered
🛡️ Risk Management
Stop Level Calculation
The EA automatically calculates SL/TP distances based on:
-
Stop Loss: Converts USD amount to pips according to volume
-
Take Profit: Configurable risk/reward ratio
-
Minimum distance: Respects broker requirements
Calculation Example
Capital: 1000 USD Lot Size: 0.01 Stop Loss: 8 USD → SL distance: ~80 pips (varies by pair) → R:R ratio: 1:7.5
Security Features
-
Margin check: No opening if insufficient margin
-
Volume control: Normalization according to broker rules
-
Error protection: Robust exception handling
-
Trade limit: Maximum 1 trade per M1 bar
📈 Recommendations
Beginner Configuration
Lot Size: 0.01 Stop Loss USD: 5.0 Take Profit USD: 40.0 Magic Number: (unique value)
Advanced Configuration
Lot Size: 0.02-0.05 Stop Loss USD: 10.0-15.0 Take Profit USD: 75.0-100.0 SAR Step: 0.03 SAR Maximum: 0.25
Money Management
-
Minimum capital: 600 USD for 0.01 lot trading
-
Risk per trade: 1-2% of capital
-
Maximum simultaneous trades: 1
-
Trading hours: 24/7 (except market closures)
🎯 Best Practices
Backtesting
-
Period: Test on 2 years of data
-
Symbols: XAUUSD M1 gives best results
-
Data quality: Use "Every tick" or "Open prices only"
Forward Testing
-
Demo account: Test 1-2 months before going live
-
Monitoring: Monitor weekly performance
-
Adjustments: Refine parameters if necessary
Live Trading
-
Start: Begin with 0.01 lot
-
Monitoring: Check daily
-
Journal: Regularly consult the Experts journal
❓ FAQ
Q: Does the EA work on other timeframes?
A: Yes, but M1 is optimal. Test H4 or D1 according to your style.
Q: Can I modify parameters during trading?
A: Yes, changes take effect immediately.
Q: How many trades does the EA open per day?
A: Approximately 30-34 trades per day on XAUUSD M1.
Q: Does the EA require updates?
A: No, the EA is self-contained. Updates will be available if necessary.