Risk Commander EurUsd
- 유틸리티
- Adisorn Soodkanueng
- 버전: 1.2
Title: Risk Commander Trade Assistant and Simulator
Description:
Risk Commander is a trade management panel designed to assist with manual execution and risk calculation. It functions as both a live trading assistant and a training tool within the Strategy Tester.
Product Utility:
-
Live Assistant: Facilitates trade execution with automated position sizing and risk management calculations in real-time.
-
Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the MetaTrader Strategy Tester (Visual Mode). This allows users to practice manual trading on historical data to backtest strategies and verify trade management settings without risking capital.
Key Features:
1. Money Management System
-
Automated Calculation: Calculates Lot size based on Stop Loss distance and Account Balance.
-
Risk Options: Input risk definition via Percentage of Balance, Fixed Cash Amount, or Fixed Lot size.
-
Protection: Helps manage leverage and drawdown according to user-defined limits.
2. Trade Execution (Entry Zone)
-
Visual Trading: Drag-and-drop lines for Entry, Stop Loss (SL), and Take Profit (TP) directly on the chart.
-
Risk:Reward Display: Shows the Risk:Reward Ratio in real-time before order confirmation.
-
Order Types: Supports both Instant Market Execution and Pending Orders (Limits/Stops).
3. Order Management
-
Partial Close: Functionality to close a specific percentage of a position (e.g., 50%) with a single click.
-
Auto Break-Even: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to the entry price when the target profit level is reached.
-
Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing logic based on the Stop Loss distance.
4. Interface Customization
-
Positioning: The panel can be docked to the Left or Right side of the chart.
-
Scaling: Supports "Auto-Height" to adapt to the chart window or "Manual Height" for fixed pixel sizing.
-
Display: Adjustable font size parameters to support High-Resolution (4K/Retina) screens.
Parameters:
-
Default Risk %: Sets the starting risk percentage per trade.
-
Panel Position: Select Left or Right docking.
-
BoxSizeAuto: Set to 'true' for auto-scaling, or 'false' for fixed height.
-
BoxSizeManual: Defines panel height in pixels (if Auto is false).
-
AdjustSize: Increases or decreases font size for visibility.
-
Magic Number: Set to '0' for manual trades, or assign a specific ID for EA management.