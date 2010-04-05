HTF Candle Insight EurUsd MT5

Product Name:

HTF Candle Insight (EurUsd) - See the Big Picture

Description:

IMPORTANT: This version works EXCLUSIVELY on the EURUSD symbol. (It supports all broker prefixes/suffixes, e.g., pro.EURUSD, EURUSD.m, but will NOT work on Gold, Bitcoin, or other pairs).

Experience the full power of "HTF Candle Insight" completely on EURUSD!

Stop switching tabs constantly! This indicator allows you to visualize Higher Timeframe price action directly on your current trading chart. Whether you are a Scalper, Day Trader, or Swing Trader, seeing the "Big Picture" candle structure is crucial for identifying trends, reversals, and key levels.

Why download this Trial? We believe in our product. We want you to test the full functionality with no time limits on the EURUSD pair. Set up your templates, backtest your strategy, and see how much time it saves you.

Key Features (Same as Full Version):

Dual HTF Overlay: Display up to 2 different Higher Timeframes simultaneously (e.g., Show H4 and D1 candles on an M15 chart).

Display up to 2 different Higher Timeframes simultaneously (e.g., Show H4 and D1 candles on an M15 chart). Smart EMA Integration: Includes 3 customizable EMAs calculated from the Higher Timeframe to see the true trend direction.

Includes 3 customizable EMAs calculated from the Higher Timeframe to see the true trend direction. Fully Customizable: Adjust candle width, colors, hollow/solid bodies, and wicks.

Adjust candle width, colors, hollow/solid bodies, and wicks. Trading Dashboard: Built-in Countdown Timer and real-time Spread monitor.

Built-in Countdown Timer and real-time Spread monitor. Price Action Ready: Perfect for identifying "Power of 3" (PO3), Order Blocks, and Market Structure shifts.

Ready to trade on ALL pairs? If you like this tool and want to use it on Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (US30, NAS100), Crypto, or other Forex pairs, please purchase the Full Version here: