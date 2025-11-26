Kingsley EA NY Volatility Breakout

EA 100% automated for XAUUSD – Captures NY impulse with dynamic trailing. 4years backtest, Total Net Profit ≈ 222%, DD Max ≈ 7%, WR ≈ 51%, PF ≈ 2. Profitability, discipline and emotional control.

Most traders lose money. Not because of bad analysis, they mostly lose because they fail to follow their own plan. Smart traders limit the impact of their emotions on their results. You too can improve your results by letting Kingsley handle analysis, entries, and trade management.

What Kingsley EA does

Kingsley identifies a precise time window related to the NY session opening, automatically analyzes volatility conditions, directional coherence, and extreme conditions (overbought/oversold). It then confirms the signal with a clear technical movement. Once in position: the Stop Loss is placed automatically, Break-Even is applied when price reaches a predefined threshold, and a dynamic trailing stop manages the end of the trade to maximize profits. No complex setting is required. The user simply chooses: the broker’s timezone used and the risk per trade in fixed amount or percentage of capital.

Who Kingsley is designed for?

First of all, if you have capital below 500$, the Kingsley system is simply not made for you.

Also, this system was designed for:

  • Day traders wanting disciplined execution
  • Traders who want to neutralize their emotions
  • People looking for a system easy to use and maintain
  • Those wanting an EA that does not add risk, but removes it

Results (Backtests)

Over 4 years (09/09/2021 – 01/11/2025): Capital of 10000$, leverage 1:100, 1% risk in percentage.
  • 266 trades
  • Total net profit ≈ 22 288.88$
  • Win rate ≈ 51%
  • Profit factor ≈ 2.
  • Drawdown Max ≈ 7%
  • Expected payoff ≈ 83.79$
These statistics come from a complete backtest including spreads, market variations, and realistic conditions. Full results are available as images at the bottom of this page.

Integrated risk management

  • Stop-loss
  • Automatic break-even
  • Trailing stop based on movement strength
  • No martingale
  • No lot multiplication
  • No grid
  • Kingsley is a system designed for long-term profitability.

Recommended configuration

  • Minimum capital: 500$ with leverage 1:500 (the higher the capital, the more you can reduce your leverage)
  • Chart: XAUUSD
  • Recommended timeframe: M15
  • Mode: Auto-trading enabled
  • VPS strongly recommended

Parameters

  • Broker time zone
  • Money management mode Depending on your money management, you can choose to risk a fix amount on every trade no matter the size of your account, or a fix percentage of the real balance of ur account. Risking a fix percentage will lower your exposure when in drawdown and increase it when in profit. 
  • Dollar risk. Enter the amount to risk for each trade if you selected dollar-based risk.
  • Percentage risk. Enter the percentage of balance to risk for each trade if you selected percentage-based risk.
  • Trade Management Mode : Aggressive trade management allows you to follow the trade very closely with a trailing stop based on the initial risk. It enables securing profits quite early. This management mode primarily aims for capital preservation, ideal, for example, during a drawdown phase. Whereas the conservative mode uses a trailing stop based on volatility, thus giving the market more room to move while accepting the risk of a reversal. This management style is by far more profitable in the long run.


Monitoring account

A monitoring account will be available very soon to allow you to check real-time performance.

Included in the package

  • EA file (.ex5)
  • Installation guide
  • Recommended settings (.set file)
  • Full backtest results
  • Access to updates
  • Guaranteed support within 24 to 48 business hours.
Updates are included and focus exclusively on stability, broker compatibility, and technical optimization. The system's edge is never modified without prior communication.
    The .set file was created with FTMO-server2 (GMT+2). Always check that you properly entered your broker’s timezone.

    Warning

    Kingsley EA is one more tool to add to your professional trading plan. Keep constant risk based on what your money management already requires.
    추천 제품
    Shooting Target MT5
    Chui Yu Lui
    Experts
    /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
    Libim
    Tai Fung Pontus To
    Experts
    Libim - Breakout Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the power of breakout trading with   Libim , a cutting-edge Forex trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Libim specializes in identifying and capitalizing on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a potential market move. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Libim offers a reliable, automated solution to enhance your trading performance. Key Features: Breakout Trading Strategy:   Libim is engineered to detec
    Financial Control
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Experts
    The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
    Primal Ruby FP
    Ng Chu En
    Experts
    <<Primal Ruby FP — The Pinnacle of Mean Reversion Trading on XAUUSD>> BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your gift.  Where Quantitative Precision Meets Timeless Market Behavior Gold (XAUUSD) has always carried the reputation of being both the safe haven of global finance and one of the most volatile trading instruments in modern markets. Amid this volatility, the Primal Ruby FP Expert Advisor (EA) emerges as a rare innovation: a fully autonomous, academically engineered algorit
    Golden US Session MT5
    Daniela Elsner
    Experts
    Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
    The BeeKeeper EA
    Bin Jumahat Johan
    Experts
    The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic Overview BeeKeeper  is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions. BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases. Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, Met
    AutoSLTP for Scalpers
    Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
    Experts
    SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
    Aetheris Quantum
    Dmytro Tishchenko
    Experts
    Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
    Architectural Griding Expert System
    Sina Mohammadamin Shahriari Moghadam
    유틸리티
    Architectural Griding Expert Advisor: Advanced Grid Trading System Overview This  Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated grid-based trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by me, this EA automates grid trading strategies with separate configurations for Buy and Sell grids, allowing traders to capitalize on market ranges, trends, and reversals. It incorporates advanced risk management, customizable grid levels, lot sizing modes, and a user-friendly graphical interface (UI) for r
    NanoTrade Pro
    Vadim Podoprigora
    Experts
    NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
    Controller VPU
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Experts
    The Controller VPU bot is a trending bot that works by levels. The work is carried out using the levels that are formed by the price itself and which are fixed by the VPU Levels indicator. Based on these levels, the algorithm generates an entry signal. Thus, a fairly reliable forecasting system is obtained. The example in the screenshots shows optimization in one year and optimistic forecasting for the next few years. If resources allow, then it is better to carry out optimization at checkpoi
    Derivonit EA
    Lungile Mpofu
    Experts
    Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
    MagicCrossOverEA
    Sahib Ul Ahsan
    Experts
    MagicCrossOverEA – Smarter Trend Trading with Powerful Control MagicCrossOverEA is a fully automated trading system built on the time-tested 2 Moving Average crossover strategy , reimagined with modern smart features for today’s markets. Designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility , this EA intelligently detects trend shifts, confirms entries using higher timeframe filters, and enhances accuracy with optional pullback validation. This is more than just a crossover bot— it’s a
    Oneiroi
    Oleksandr Powchan
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
    Multy TDM
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Experts
    Multy TDM this bot works using the   Trend TD   indicator. The multicurrency bot works with 12 pairs, pairs can be changed and others can be used. The essence of the work is to open a small series of orders and exit the market either in profit or with losses, but exit and not linger and open the next series on the signals of the indicator. The heart of this algorithm is the formula for exiting the market, when to exit and with what profit or loss, how many orders can be allowed to be used in a
    Quantum Breaker PRO
    Cecilia Wambui Mundia
    Experts
    Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
    Series Control Automatic
    Tatiana Savkevych
    Experts
    I present to you the parameters and settings of the Series Control bot, which is an ultra-modern bot for working in the Forex market. This bot uses the latest money management and market analysis technologies to identify trends and make trading decisions. It also has a flexible control and protection system for each position. Currency pairs for trading: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, EURNZ
    Nova DPO Trader
    Anita Monus
    Experts
    Nova DPO Trader is a structured automation of the Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) — a tool designed to isolate short-term price cycles by filtering out long-term trends. This EA transforms the DPO’s cycle-focused signals into a disciplined trading system that acts only when momentum aligns with clear, repeatable patterns. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova DPO Trader waits for genuine cyclical signals. Trades are executed when the DPO indicates meaningful overbought or oversold conditions, re
    BitBull EA
    Arseny Potyekhin
    4.6 (5)
    Experts
    친애하는 트레이더 여러분, 저는 여러분께 저희의 최신 프로젝트를 소개하게 되어 매우 기쁩니다. EA BitBull. 진정한 암호화폐 트레이딩이 이제 현실이 되었습니다! 이 전략이 매우 독특하기 때문에 라이선스 수를 제한하여 판매하고자 합니다. 따라서 판매를 제한하기 위해 가격은 점진적으로 상승할 것입니다. 다음 가격은 790 USD입니다. 전 세계의 존경하는 파트너들의 도움으로 혁신적인 암호화 전략을 개발하는 데 성공했습니다. 이 전략은 트렌드 추종 원칙과 평균 회귀 전략을 완벽하게 결합합니다. RNN(순환 신경망) 및 LSTM(장단기 메모리 네트워크)과 같은 고급 신경망을 활용합니다. BTC BitBull EA가 성공적으로 완료된 후, 이제 ETH/BTC 및 ETH/USD 거래 페어에 집중하고 있습니다. 이 기술을 활용하기 위해 사전 거래 경험이 전혀 필요하지 않다는 점이 특히 주목할 만합니다! 최적의 결과를 위해 다음 설정 및 구성을 준수하고 적용해야 합니다: 브로커
    RA CRT Engine Institutional Liquidity EA
    Julius Antero Koponen
    Experts
    RA CRT Engine — Institutional Liquidity Execution Model for XAUUSD Professional-Grade Trading Logic Based on Candle Range Theory & Liquidity Reversal Structures RA CRT Engine is a fully automated institutional-style trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered around Candle Range Theory (CRT) and liquidity raid reversals . It has been developed and refined across extensive testing and live-style simulation — with a focus on trade quality, structural logic, and risk governance , not curve-fit gi
    Prop Dominus
    Abigail Stacey Kimani
    Experts
    **Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
    Tiger A Phoenix One
    Yutthichai Artkaew
    Experts
    Phoenix One A v3.211 — Gold EA สำหรับ MetaTrader 5 การเรียนรู้อย่างชาญฉลาด การปรับตัวที่แท้จริง ปลอดภัยในตลาด Phoenix One A v3.211 คือ Expert Advisor ระดับมืออาชีพ ที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับ XAUUSD (ทองคำ) โดย จะเรียนรู้รูปแบบการเทรดจากข้อมูลตลาดจริงในช่วง 7 วันแรก (ช่วงสะสม) จากนั้นจะเปลี่ยนเป็น โหมด Winners-Only โดยอัตโนมัติ โดยเทรดเฉพาะรูปแบบสัญญาณที่ทำกำไรได้มากที่สุดเท่านั้น สิ่งที่ทำให้ฉันแตกต่าง ระบบการเรียนรู้ด้วยตนเอง – ฉันศึกษาการซื้อขายของตัวเอง บันทึกคะแนน และกรองการตั้งค่าที่อ่อนแออ
    Imperium Pattern EA for MT5
    Botond Ratonyi
    Experts
    USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk&amp ;t=2s This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoe
    SchermanActionPro
    AutomaticTrading
    Experts
    SchermanActionPro 소개: Automatedtrading의 새로운 자동 거래 봇 Autotrading은 SchermanActionPro를 주요 기능:  • 구성 가능한 지표: Ivan의 권장 사항에 따라 평균 및 양초 수를 조정합니다.  • 운영 유연성: 구매와 판매 중에서 선택합니다.  • 이익 실현: ATR 또는 반대 신호를 기반으로 하는 고정 옵션입니다.  • 손실 중지: ATR에 따라 또는 반대 신호에 따라 고정으로 구성 가능합니다.  • 로트 유형: 고정 로트 선택, 계정 비율의 고정 위험 또는 고정 금액.  • 최대 일괄 보호: 구성 가능.  • 핍 및 슬리피지 크기: 완전히 조정 가능합니다.  • 필터 및 출력: ATR 및 확산 수준에 따라 입력 및 출력 필터를 활성화합니다.  • 이익 실현 및 부분 손실 청산: 수준별로 구성 가능합니다.  • 후행 정지 및 손익분기점: 구성 가능한 거리, 백분율 및 미끄러짐.  • 양초 수에 따른 출력: 구성 가능.  •
    Gonadri EA
    Mario Bellanco Vaquero
    Experts
    GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
    Early Retirement MT5
    Jesper Christensen
    4.5 (6)
    Experts
    After years of perfecting breakout trading strategies I am ready to share my latest development. A breakout system that uses machine learning (ML) to constantly adapt to the current market behavior and scan for the highest probability setups.  Breakout trading is a tried and tested strategy, but as anything in trading, it does come with several challanges. The challenge as a manual trader is to locate the correct swing points, where the probability of a break out is the highest. It is subjectiv
    Mango MT5
    Mikita Borys
    Experts
    이 전문가 어드바이저는 사용자 지정 지표를 기반으로 개발되었습니다. 차이킨 오실레이터를 기본으로 삼았습니다. 이 지표는 무엇인가요? 차이킨 오실레이터, CHO(Chaikin Oscillator)는 차이킨 애널리틱스, LLC의 마크 차이킨 CEO가 개발한 기술 분석 지표입니다. 마크는 1965년부터 금융 시장에서 일해 왔습니다. 이 인상적인 기간 동안 그는 고도로 전문적인 트레이더-분석가로 자리매김했습니다.  오실레이터는 A/D 지표의 3일 지수이동평균(EMA)과 10일 지수이동평균(EMAl)의 차이를 계산합니다. 지표 외에도 진입 시점을 결정하고 확인하는 시스템이 개발되었습니다. 바 단위로 작동합니다.  트레이딩 어드바이저의 작업 명세서에 기능이 추가되었습니다: - 시스템 내 진입점 결정을 위한 TF 선택 - 손절매 - 이익 실현 - 추적손절 - 신호 검색을 위한 막대 선택(잘못된 신호 필터링) - 백분율 위험 계산을 통한 고정 또는 자동 로테이션 - 양방향 거래 또는 거래
    SMC Candlestick Trader 5 Framework XAUUSD
    Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
    Experts
    Signal Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345199 https://trenddaytrader.com/smc-candlestick-trader-5-framework-xauusd-gold-live-trading/ sample  .set file for XAUUSD 5 Minute  is in the comment section. SMC CT5F XAUUSD   is a fully automated   Smart Money Concept (SMC) execution framework   engineered specifically for   Gold( XAUUSD ) . It is not a signal copier, not an indicator, and not a position manager — it is a   rule-driven trading engine   designed to identify, confirm, and execut
    Star light
    Kazuya Koizumi
    Experts
    The main target is EURJPY. This EA uses local chart fluctuations as a trigger to enter a position. It does not use the martingale method or grid. This program is intended for long-term operation over several years. Entry triggers: [level1] 1. Fall → Fall → Appears to be higher than the specified difference at this time = BUY entry 2. Rise → Rise → Appears to be lower than the specified difference at this time = SELL entry [level2] 1. Fall → Fall → Rise after a gap → Rise higher than the specif
    RS Volatility Expert Advisor MT5
    Tino Viehweg
    Experts
    RS Volatility Expert Advisor(RSV EA) MT5 중요한 사전 참고 사항: RS Volatility EA MT5(RSV EA)는 과적합되지 않습니다. RS Volatility EA MT5(RSV EA)의 프로그램 코드는 지난 몇 년 동안의 정직한 외환 거래에 기반합니다. RS Volatility EA MT5는 간단한 추세 추종 Expert Advisor이므로 거래 초보자에게 이상적입니다. RSV EA는 RS Volatility MTF 지표의 신호를 기반으로 주문을 생성하는 EA입니다. RSV EA는 첫 번째 주문을 거래하고 필터 조건이 충족되는 즉시 그리드를 구축합니다. 그리드의 간격은 신호에 따라 설정하거나 고정된 간격 값으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 수익은 Money(Params Minimal Profit Target)에 의한 TP를 통해 설정할 수 있습니다. RSV EA는 개별 거래/시퀀스의 수익을 차트에 직접 표시합니다. RS Volatility EA로 거
    이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (385)
    Experts
    안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    4.83 (24)
    Experts
    실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    4.68 (19)
    Experts
    XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (94)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (11)
    Experts
    실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.63 (19)
    Experts
    라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (10)
    Experts
    개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.57 (76)
    Experts
    심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    Experts
    소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.85 (88)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
    Ultimate Pulse
    Clifton Creath
    5 (3)
    Experts
    live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (89)
    Experts
    소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (28)
    Experts
    볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
    The Techno Deity EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    Experts
    The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY!  프로모션 출시: 현재 가격으로 구매 가능한 사본 수가 매우 제한적입니다! 최종 가격: 990달러 349달러부터: 1개 무료 선택! (최대 2개 거래 계좌 번호) 최고의 콤보 상품     ->     여기를 클릭하세요 공개 그룹에 가입하세요:   여기를 클릭하세요   LIVE RESULTS 독립 검토 "ORB 마스터"에 오신 것을 환영합니다   :   오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃에서 당신의 우위를 확보 하세요 ORB Master EA로 ORB(Opening Range Breakout) 전략의 힘을 활용하세요. 현대 트레이더를 위해 설계된 세련되고 고성능의 전문가 자문 도구입니다. ORB는 초기 시장 모멘텀을 포착하는 능력으로 인해 인기가 급증했으며, 이 EA는 그 입증된 접근 방식에 대한 저의 개인적인 견해를 나타냅니다. ORB Master가 결과를 제공하는 방식   : ORB Master는 미국 및 유럽 주식 시장이 개장하자마자 즉시 작동하여
    Marvelous EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    Experts
    Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.56 (25)
    Experts
    새로운 도약 | AI 기반 정밀함이 시장 논리와 만나다 Argos Rage 는 내장된 DeepSeek AI 시스템 을 통해 시장 움직임을 실시간 분석하며, 새로운 수준의 자동매매를 구현합니다. Argos Fury의 강점을 바탕으로 하지만, 이 EA는 더욱 높은 유연성, 폭넓은 시장 해석, 그리고 강한 시장 참여를 목표로 합니다. Live Signal 시간프레임: M30 레버리지:  최소 1:20 입금액:  최소 $100 거래종목:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 브로커:  제한 없음 Argos Rage를 구매하시면 Argos Fury 를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 연락해 주세요. Argos Rage 는 시장의 구조, 리듬, 압력을 분석하여 확률이 맞아떨어질 때만 거래를 실행합니다. 이는 불확실한 시장 상황에서도 똑똑한 보호를 유지하면서 Argos Fury보다 더 많은 기회를 제공합니다. Argos Fury 가 명확한 반전 구조에 집중하는 반면, Argos Ra
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    Experts
    중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    Experts
    렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된 정확성으로 거래 우위
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.81 (119)
    Experts
    퀀텀 비트코인 EA   : 불가능한 일이란 없습니다. 중요한 건 그것을 실현하는 방법을 알아내는 것뿐입니다! 최고의 MQL5 판매자 중 한 명이 만든 최신 걸작,   Quantum Bitcoin EA   로   비트코인   거래의 미래로 들어가세요. 성능, 정밀성, 안정성을 요구하는 거래자를 위해 설계된 Quantum Bitcoin은 변동성이 심한 암호화폐 세계에서 무엇이 가능한지 새롭게 정의합니다. 중요!   구매 후 개인 메시지를 보내 설치 설명서와 설정 지침을 받아보세요. 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 비트코인/퀸 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Bitcoin EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! Quantum Bitcoin EA는   H1 시간대에서 번창하며, 시장 모멘텀의 본질을 포착하는   추세 추종 전략을  
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.9 (40)
    Experts
    이 플랫폼 최초 공개 | 시장을 이해하는 EA 이 플랫폼에서 처음으로, Expert Advisor(EA)가 Deep Seek의 전체 기능을 활용합니다. Dynamic Reversal Zoning 전략과 결합하여, 시장 움직임을 단순히 인식하는 것을 넘어 실제로 **이해하는** 시스템을 만듭니다. 실시간 시그널 __________   세팅 보기 시간 프레임: H1 레버리지: 최소 1:30 예치금: 최소 $200 종목: XAUUSD 브로커: 모든 브로커 지원 Deep Seek와 리버설 전략의 조합은 새로운 방식이며, 바로 그것이 이 시스템을 특별하게 만듭니다. 새로운 접근 방식을 찾고 있다면, 이 EA를 놓치지 마세요. 이 플랫폼에서 최초로 선보이는 제품이며, 자동매매의 새로운 방향을 제시할 수 있습니다. 고정된 패턴이나 설정에 의존하는 대신, 이 EA는 시장의 변화를  실시간으로 인식하고 – 이에 맞춰 스스로 적응합니다.  반전 영역과 가격 압력 분석에 집중하여 기존 도구들보
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Aura Bitcoin Hash
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.89 (38)
    Experts
    Aura Bitcoin Hash EA는 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura BTC는 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은 통화 쌍 BTCUSD(비트코인)를 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 2017년부터 2025년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일이나 그리드 거래와 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피합니다. Aura Bitcoin Hash는 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층, 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용합니다. 네트워크
    ENEA mt5
    Vitalii Tkachenko
    4 (8)
    Experts
    가격: 606$ -> 808$ 사용 설명서 :  Manual ENEA mt5 – 레짐 전환 + 은닉 마르코프 모델(HMM)과 GPT5 ENEA mt5 는 인공지능(ChatGPT-5)의 강력한 기능과 은닉 마르코프 모델(HMM)의 정밀한 통계 분석을 결합한 최첨단 완전 자동화 트레이딩 알고리즘입니다. 이 시스템은 실시간으로 시장을 모니터링하며, 복잡하고 감지하기 어려운 시장 상태(레짐)까지 식별하고 그에 맞춰 거래 전략을 동적으로 조정합니다. 목표는 명확합니다: 추세, 횡보, 높은 변동성 등 모든 시장 국면에서 최적의 거래 로직을 적용하여 기회를 최대한 활용하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리하는 것입니다. 주요 특징: 실시간 레짐 감지 : 추세, 범위, 변동성 & 횡보 국면 동적 전략 전환   시장 레짐에 따라 전략 변경 AI 모델 GPT5   (HMM) – 과거 데이터로부터 비지도 학습 자동 TP, SL 조정 기능 활성화 M30 타임프레임 지원, XAUUSD 기반 은닉 마르코프
    MultiWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    4.89 (19)
    Experts
    MultiWay EA는 강력한 평균회귀 전략에 기반한 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 아홉 개의 상관된 (심지어 일부는 일반적으로 “추세형”) 통화쌍 — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD — 에 분산 투자함으로써, 강한 방향성 충격 이후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아오는 움직임을 포착합니다. 구매 후 전체 설치 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭하세요 현재 가격 —   다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1937. MultiWay EA는 단순함, 안정성, 명확한 논리를 중요시하는 트레이더에게 완벽합니다 — 복잡한 설정은 필요 없지만, 매우 유연한 자금 관리 및 리스크 제어 옵션을 제공합니다. 이 EA는 진정한 “설정 후 잊기” 철학을 따릅니다. 사용자의 개입이 거의 필요 없으며, 수년간 안정적으로 작동할 수 있어 장기 전략에 이상적입니다. M
    The Infinity EA MT5
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.8 (60)
    Experts
    ChatGPT Turbo를 사용한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD, XAUUSD 및 AUDCAD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 7,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT4 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infin
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (39)
    Experts
    퀀텀 바론 EA 석유를 검은 금이라고 부르는 데는 이유가 있습니다. 이제 Quantum Baron EA를 사용하면 비교할 수 없는 정밀성과 자신감으로 석유를 활용할 수 있습니다. M30 차트에서 XTIUSD(원유)의 고옥탄 세계를 지배하도록 설계된 Quantum Baron은 엘리트 수준의 정확도로 레벨업하고 거래할 수 있는 궁극적인 무기입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된       가격 .       10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 4,999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:       여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 바론 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Baron MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으
    필터:
    리뷰 없음
    리뷰 답변