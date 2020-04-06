Gold Overlord

Gold Overlord is a professional trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD, built on a refined combination of trend recognition and a smart averaging model.
Its core philosophy is simple: stable growth, controlled risk, and long-term consistency in the highly volatile gold market.

Unlike aggressive systems that rely on luck or uncontrolled exposure, Gold Overlord focuses on reading market structure, filtering noise, and entering positions only when the environment is favorable. Through multi-layered directional filtering, the strategy avoids low-quality setups and reduces the probability of entering against strong momentum. When the trend is confirmed, the system scales into positions with a controlled averaging approach, optimizing the overall entry price without exposing the account to unnecessary risk.

Gold Overlord incorporates a protective framework that adapts to changing market conditions. It automatically manages exposure, limits extreme scenarios, and prevents escalation during periods of excessive volatility. When profit expands, the strategy’s internal trailing and protection mechanisms help secure gains and maintain a smooth equity curve.

The system also includes intelligent timing and execution modules to improve real-world performance—avoiding potentially hazardous trading periods, reducing slippage impact, and ensuring stable order execution in fast-moving markets. These features make Gold Overlord highly resilient in both trending and ranging environments.

While its behavior in strong trends is highly efficient and profit-driven, its performance in consolidations is equally impressive thanks to the smoothing effects of the averaging model. The result is a strategy that offers balanced performance, controlled drawdowns, and a consistent long-term growth profile.

Gold Overlord is not created for traders who seek quick thrills or reckless risk.
It is designed for those who value discipline, stability, and professional-grade risk control—for traders who want to build long-term, sustainable profitability in gold.

Whether you are a beginner seeking a reliable system or an experienced trader wanting a robust, hands-off solution, Gold Overlord delivers a clean, controlled, and intelligent trading experience. Its power lies not in aggressiveness, but in its ability to approach the gold market with precision, patience, and a strong risk-management backbone.

With Gold Overlord, you are not just running an EA—you are operating a complete, battle-tested gold trading framework built for consistency and long-term success.


추천 제품
FIBO Trend EA mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (2)
Experts
50% discount until the end of the month ($199). Regular price $399 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. This is a trend strategy that uses the  FIBO Trend PRO  i
Shl v1
Michail Papaioannou
Experts
SHL V1  The SHL V1 expert advisor is a scalping ea.  For maximum results, we suggest using it only in a RAW Spread account. TRADING TYPE:  Market Trends Order Type: Pending & Market Time frame: Daily Risk Management: Yes Product: EURUSD Pending SL : Yes VPS : Proposed Fix Lot Size: Yes Platforms: MT4 Trailing Stop Loss: Yes Max Spread: 7 Max Open Orders: 1 Account Type : RAW/ECN Pending TP:  Yes Max Stop Level: 15 STOP LOSS: VARIABLE
MyTraderEA
Khayelihle Tosh
Experts
AutoTraderEA Description As the name says, this is an autotrading robot.   It trades on H1 timeframe.  It looks for clear trades, and is very accurate, yet still will take a couple of trades per week. Otherwise losses are minimised through a 130 pip StopLoss which can be modified. AutoTrader gives the user the ability to choose whether to keep trading volumes the same or change in direct proportion to the change in the account equity.   The EA has been backtested only on the EURUSD pair over a
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Project Gold
Zhi Cheng Guan
Experts
Dear Investor, I'm developing this amazing trading strategy, I´ve developed this trading system which enable you get tremendous profit with little risk.  My main goal when developing a system is stable growth under any market condition. All my systems have to pass strict criteria in terms of historical data. It: Trades the XAUUSD with a focus on long-term stable growth. Uses no martingale nor any grid or "recovery" methods . Every trade is protected with a stop loss. Didn´t have a losing year si
Arda
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
2 copy of 10 left at this price.  Next 10 copies $549. Arda is a trading Expert Advisor based on the dissonance of technical indicators  and price patterns. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The Expert Advisor was tested on real historical data of EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD (Gold). You can download a demo version of any program (for example, tickstory - there is a free version) that provides quotes with 99.9% quality and check it yourself. The trading strategy does not cont
PiggyBankFX
Oton Garcia
Experts
PiggyBankFX    EA based on breakouts of high and lows following the trend. Low spread account is recommended, but if you are using a high spread account , use the terminal optimization to find the best  TrailingStop and TrailingStep for your account . Trade Parameters StopL  Stop Loss , Close position at maximum Loss allowed. TakeP Take Profit ,   Close position at target price. trailingStop  Move the StopLoss to this amount of points below the current market price; trailingStep  When to start
Dangal
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Dangal is trend trading using indicators and levels. The expert system goes through the whole history and can work with several currency pairs (GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURUSD) with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the MaxSpread field, taking into account the Wednesday and the commission. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it
Black Rock EA
Evgenii Filippov
Experts
MULTI-CURRENCY Expert Advisor, the main condition for work, a broker with a minimum spread and a fast VPS server.It shows itself well on EURCHF, GBPUSD and many other pairs. The requirement for the correct operation of the adviser: VPN with minimal delay to the broker. Recommended deposit from $ 50 (per symbol) Recommended broker with an ECN account. The Expert Advisor should be installed and tested only on the M15 timeframe!!!! Before using the Expert Advisor, be sure to test it in the strateg
Deep Takeover MT4
Jeremy Scott
Experts
An adaptive and under fitted trading system like no other The best settings of one symbol also work on a majority of other symbols The majority of settings within the optimization parameters test well Deep Takeover MT4 now comes with a 2nd EA for free : "Agility" EA!  See comment section for details Three versions for different types of accounts This MT4 version respects FIFO rules The MT5 netting version :    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/52725 The MT5 hedge version :  https://www.mql
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
Pikachuu
Corentin Petitgirard
Experts
Hello everyone, Today I want to  share  with you a  strategy  who is designed especially on  EURUSD  timeframe  M5 . Pikachu   is a   sclaper  who is   not spread sensitive . Pikachu   is   very easy to use . Pikachu  is using a  dangerous strategy . Why it's free? Pikachu is using a dangerous strategy : the expert will multiply by 2 the lot for each loss trade until a trade close with profit. To see another product with another strategy click on the link :  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/coco
FREE
Fx Trend Follower
Atif Zafar
Experts
EA works with none of the technical indicators.   It waits for the trend and trade accordingly. No standard indicators. No grid trading. No arbitrage. No curve fitting according to back-test results No Hedge   Very low Stop Loss Ratio  Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Can work with even $30 USD Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Spread: Need to be as low as possible. Trailing Status: trailing stop usage option Trailing stop: Pips to allow trail
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Range Breakout EA MT4
BM Trading GmbH
5 (2)
Experts
Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical concept. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program.  I use the stra
Desbot
Luke Joel Desmaris
Experts
Join our Newsletter to also get a copy of our Optimization Settings: https://desbot.ai/#Newsletter  Input Parameters Below are all the input options (aka: Parameters) for Desbot and how to use them. You can find the best Parameters through optimization. RiskPercentage: Enter the number that represents the percent of your account balance you want Desbot to risk per trade. For example, entering 1.5 would risk 1.5% of your Account Balance. SLTicks: Enter the number of ticks you want for your stop
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Rebecca
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The expert system Rebecca goes through the whole history and can work with a currency pair (USDCAD) with a single setting. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. Recommended 1000 $. It is necessary to test the bot both on all ticks and in any other mode, the opening prices are also suitable. Rebecca bot, works using the Mockingbird indicator. Work only with the USDCAD currency pair, period H1. To
EA Gold Miner
Dheny Bastiar
Experts
This EA is only sold on MQL5.  If you are purchasing it somewhere else, it is   fake , it won't work like the real thing, and you won't get any support as well. Some of the features of the EA: 1. Use on Pair Gold TF M15 with minimun Balance 2000 cent/standard 2. use broker with low spread like Justforex/Exness 3. This EA Logic Price Action with TPMoney/SLMoney so can reduce cheat broker who chase SL Check out the live results here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1145836?source=Site +Signals+My
Hercules Gold VIP
Hossein Davarynejad
4 (1)
Experts
*     MT5 Version is free  + one Daily Trader on BTC USD is free  *   //// HERCULES GOLD VIP //// the cutting-edge Gold  development expert meticulously crafted for daily time frame strategies with an integrated stop-loss mechanism. As the developer behind this powerful tool, let me delve into the key features and advantages that make   a must-have for your daily Gold trading endeavors: . Daily Time Frame Precision: HERCULES GOLD VIP  is tailored to excel in the   daily   time frame, ensuring
Ava Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
Top of the world about Ai Robot/EA Autotrading, Any asset you can trade, Any Broker you can using,  Inside has many strategy you can select and backtest, it is easy to using. Open Trade by strategy you select. Close Trade by Close function. Have a good day to you. ---------------------------- Extra Special for Trading Academy Contact me : WhatsApp +66946694963 ---------------------------- If you need the preset file, contact us Fb.me/Winwifirobot , Fb.me/Nirundornp
EA algostat
Francesco Lippo
Experts
여기 Expert Advisor (EA)에 대한 설명의 한국어 번역이 있습니다: --- 이 Expert Advisor (EA)는 USDCHF 심볼의 1시간 차트에서 일련의 기술적 기준을 기반으로 자동 거래 작업을 수행하도록 설계되었습니다. 아래는 그 기능에 대한 자세한 설명입니다: ### 1. **로트 크기 및 최대 진입 횟수**    - **LotSize**: 각 거래에 대한 초기 로트 크기는 0.1로 설정되어 있습니다.    - **Max_Entries**: EA는 동시에 최대 4개의 거래를 열 수 있습니다. 각 새로운 거래마다 로트 크기는 비례적으로 증가합니다 (0.1, 0.2, 0.3 등). ### 2. **사용되는 기술적 지표**    - **ATR (Average True Range)**: 변동성을 측정하기 위해 14개의 캔들(각 1시간)에 걸쳐 계산됩니다. ATR은 동적 Take Profit (TP) 및 Stop Loss (SL) 수준을 결정하기 위해 2.0으로
Luzart Scalper
Luc Aspirot
Experts
Best results with: GBPUSD GBPJPY can also bring good results. This is the MT4 version. Like with any scalper, you will need a broker with a low spread and a fast VPS. This EA does not use martingale or grid. Backtests have been done with Tick Story GMT+2. This GMT offset is used by most brokers Requirements Trading pairs: GBPUSD Timeframe: M1 Suggested deposit: $1000 How it works: The Ea will find a big movement in price, when such an event occurs, it will try to make a profit on the retrac
Goldenclaw
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Goldenclaw EA   is a unique scalping Trading Robot based on multi layered neural network and various default indicators. The algorithm works by calculating values from different timeframes to provide output signal for the current timeframe. This EA does not use dangerous techniques like martingale, averaging, grid or hedging. All orders are protected by stop loss and only one trade direction buy or sell depend on given algorithm. Input Parameters: Expert Name   - EA name and trades comment. M
MuskBTCUSD1
Yong Biao Zou
Experts
MuskBTCUSD   Work mainly on    BTCUSD   , in Timeframe M5 . The EA used Moving Averages Indicators. Moving Average with input parameters:   : MaximumRisk         = 0.02;      // Maximum Risk in percentage DecreaseFactor      = 3;           // Descrease factor MovingPeriod         = 12;         // Moving Average period MovingShift           = 6;           // Moving Average shift if you can not run a backtest, Please see the historical back test screenshot.
TrendRVR
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is notable for the fact that it is designed for trading any currency pair. The "Pattern + RSI" robot demonstrates good performance for a long time without changing the settings, and it is not some prohibitively complex system, but simply a successful combination of Prise Action, indicators and an order grid. The EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity. However, I recommend the following currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and XAUUSD. Fully autom
CapTaiNCAT
Nyamsuren Boldbaatar
Experts
CapTaiNCAT FullAutomated expert advisor. TimeFrame M1 M5 SET FILES;  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38300#!tab=comments&comment=11565247 Recommendations Before using the EA on a real account, test it with minimal risk or on a demo account; Use VPS server with ping less 10ms; ECN account with low spreads + low commissions + quality execution;  Standard settings are optimized for EURUSD GBPUSD AUDUSD USDCAD USDJPY USDCHF XAUUSD  The settings of the EA  Trade Manager  Magic Number  Slippa
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
EA의 전략은 스윙 트레이딩을 기반으로 하며 iPump 지표에 의해 계산된 날카로운 충동 이후의 항목이 있습니다. 앞서 언급했듯이 EA는 자동 지원으로 수동 거래를 열 수 있습니다. - 하락추세의 경우 ↓ 가격 조정 후 거래에 진입하고 자산이 과매수 영역에 들어가 추세를 따라 매도합니다. - 상승 추세 ↑의 경우 가격 조정 후 거래에 진입하고 자산이 과매도 영역에 빠지면 추세를 따라 매수합니다. 선택한 자산에서 거래할 때 고문은 추세를 고려하고 현재 추세에 따라 거래를 엽니다. 수익성이 없는 거래는 중지와 평균을 사용하여 마감할 수 있습니다. 두 번째 옵션은 확실히 더 수익성이 높지만 더 위험합니다. 장점 다양한 TF에 대한 레벨 분석을 위한 내장 레벨 표시기 차트에서 수동으로 평균화 수준을 선택하는 기능 많은 피라미드형 주문을 열어 이익을 배가할 수 있는 능력(주문 수는 스스로 제어할 수 있음) iPump 표시기의 역 신호를 기반으로 TP in% 설정에 대한 추가 기준 "손" 모
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :  여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분할하는
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: 오늘의 성공이 내일의 결실이 될 것입니다. 기간 한정 슈퍼 할인! 가격이 인상되기 전에 마지막 2부를 299달러에 구매할 수 있습니다. 실시간 신호 > IC 마켓 리얼: Goldex AI 고위험 세트 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일: 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일을 받으려면 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요. 가격: 시작 가격은 $499이며 10회 판매할 때마다 $899씩 인상됩니다. 사용 가능한 사본 수: 2 Goldex AI - 신경망, 추세 및 가격 행동을 갖춘 고급 트레이딩 로봇. Goldex AI는 금의 지지선과 저항선을 돌파하는 가격 행동을 사용하여 뉴욕 시장의 움직임을 최대한 활용하여 가능한 최고의 수익을 얻는 고성능 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 이 로봇은 지능형 복구라는 전략을 가지고 있으, 손실이 발생한 후 활성화되고 더 큰 로타제를 열어 가능한 손실을 단시간에 복구하지만 사용자가 원할 경우 승수를 줄일 수 있습니다. Goldex AI에는 스마트 뉴스 필터가 내장되어 있어 중
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) 출시 프로모션: 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우 인기
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA – Jesko는 수년간 검증되고 최적화된 전략 을 기반으로 만들어진 특별한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이미 실계좌에서 테스트 되었으며, 꾸준히 수익성과 낮은 리스크 를 입증했습니다. 이제 모든 트레이더들에게 공개하기로 결정했습니다. Signal live     4개월 실계좌 간편한 설치  모든 브로커에서 사용 가능 (ECN 계좌 권장)  최소 예치금: 100 USD  24/7 지원  Jesko를 한 번 구매하면 – 우리의 다른 제품들을 무료로 제공! 1,5분의 골드 백테스트용: 차트에 INCORRECT 가 나타나지 않도록 하십시오. 만약 나타나면 설정을 변경해야 합니다. 옵션은 True/False 만 있습니다 — 차트에 초록색 OK 가 표시될 때까지 조정하면 문제가 없다는 뜻입니다. 입력 파라미터 설명 일반 설정 AccountType – 계좌 유형 선택 (일반 / ECN / 기타). RiskMode – 리스크 관리 모드 선택 (낮음 / 중간 / 높음). 로트 &
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT4를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! 규칙       정확하고 규율 있게 거래하세요. 퀀텀 킹 EA       구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합했습니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. 퀀
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은  및 XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
2025년 가장 강력한 자동매매 전략 중 하나 저희는 2025년에 사용되던 가장 강력한 수동 트레이딩 전략 중 하나를 TMA(삼각 이동평균)와 CG 로직 을 기반으로 한 **완전 자동화 Expert Advisor(EA)**로 변환했습니다. 550달러 가격의 마지막 한 개만 남아 있습니다. 이후 가격은 650달러와 750달러로 인상되며, 최종 가격은 1200달러입니다. 실시간 시그널 >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   클릭 이 EA는 정확한 진입, 지능적인 예약 주문, 엄격한 리스크 관리 를 위해 설계되었으며 **모든 외환(Forex) 통화쌍 및 금(XAUUSD)**에서 사용 가능합니다. 최적의 성능을 위해 스프레드가 10포인트 이하인 ECN 계좌 사용을 권장합니다. 이를 통해 정확한 주문 체결과 최소한의 슬리피지를 보장합니다.차트에 적용한 후, 본인의 리스크 성향에 맞게 설정만 조정하면 프로 수준의 자동매매를 경험할 수 있습니다.  
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
ChatGPT Turbo를 통한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD 및 XAUUSD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 6,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT5 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infinity EA는 머
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
Experts
Meta Trader 플랫폼에서 거래자가 고급 시장 분석을 할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 개발된 정교한 금 거래 로봇인 One Gold EA를 소개합니다. 당사의 독점 기술은 신경망과 데이터 기반 알고리즘을 활용하여 과거 및 실시간 금 시장 데이터를 분석하여 의사 결정에 도움이 되는 통찰력을 제공합니다. 기존의 수동 전략과 달리 One Gold EA는 최소한의 개입으로 작동하여 거래 프로세스를 간소화하고 관련 위험을 줄이는 것을 목표로 합니다. 고급 신경 플러그인을 사용하면 로봇의 분석 기능이 향상되지만 다른 거래 도구와 마찬가지로 One Gold EA는 수익을 보장하지 않는다는 점에 유의하는 것이 중요합니다. 그러나 보다 정보에 입각하고 데이터 기반 통찰력을 제공하여 거래 성과를 개선할 수 있는 잠재력을 가지고 설계되었습니다. One Gold EA는 인간 거래자가 파악하기 어려울 수 있는 패턴과 추세를 감지하기 위해 금 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링합니다. 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 상황
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
업데이트 — 2025년 12월 2024년 11월 말, Aurum이 공식적으로 판매를 시작했습니다. 그 이후 뉴스 필터, 추가 보호 조건, 복잡한 제한 없이도 실제 시장 환경에서 꾸준히 운용되며 안정적인 성과를 유지해 왔습니다. Live Signal 1년간의 실전 운용은 이 트레이딩 시스템의 신뢰성을 명확하게 증명했습니다. 그리고 실제 데이터와 통계를 기반으로, 2025년 12월 대규모 업데이트가 진행되었습니다: 프리미엄 패널 전면 개편 및 모든 해상도에 최적화 확장된 거래 보호 시스템 추가 Forex Factory 기반의 강력한 뉴스 필터 추가 신호 정확도를 높이는 추가 필터 2종 추가 최적화, 실행 속도 및 전반적인 안정성 향상 손실 후 안전한 복구를 위한 Recovery 기능 추가 프리미엄 스타일의 새로운 차트 테마 적용 EA 소개 Aurum — 골드(XAU/USD) 전용 프리미엄 자동매매 EA Aurum은 금 시장에서 안정적이고 안전한 트레이딩을 위해 설계된 전문 자
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: 귀하의 거래, 우리의 기술 매뉴얼 및 설정 파일: 구매 후 저에게 연락하면 매뉴얼과 설정 파일을 받으실 수 있습니다 가격: 가격은 판매된 라이선스 수에 따라 상승합니다 사용 가능한 복사본: 4 금은 시장에서 가장 변동성이 큰 금융 상품 중 하나로, 정확한 거래, 심도 있는 분석 및 강력한 리스크 관리가 요구됩니다. CyNera 전문가 조언자는 이러한 요소들을 통합하여, 최적의 금 거래를 위한 정교한 시스템으로 설계되었습니다. CyNera의 고급 전략과 기술은 경험이 풍부한 트레이더는 물론, 초보자도 금 거래에서 직면하는 독특한 도전과 기회를 극복할 수 있도록 지원합니다. CyNera는 금 시장의 복잡성에 맞춰 신뢰할 수 있는 솔루션을 제공합니다. 적응적이고 지능적인 전략과 다중 시간대 분석, 자동 거래 조정, 정밀한 리스크 관리 등 고급 기능을 결합합니다. 이러한 적응성 덕분에 CyNera는 빠른 시장 변화에 대응하면서도 장기적인 자본 보호를 보장하는 다목적 도구가
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
프로모션 시작! 449$에 얼마 남지 않았습니다! 다음 가격: 599$ 최종 가격: 999$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro는 금 거래 EA의 클럽에 합류하지만 한 가지 큰 차이점이 있습니다. 이것은 진정한 거래 전략입니다. "실제 거래 전략"이란 무엇을 의미합니까?   아시다시피 시장에 있는 거의 모든 Gold EA는 단순한 그리드/마팅게일 시스템으로 시장이 초기
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
초고도 최적화 버전 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 는 MT4 버전 중 가장 강력하고 안정적이며 정교한 릴리스입니다. HFT는 고빈도 스캘핑 EA로, 골드(XAUUSD)를 M1 타임프레임에서만 거래하며 매일 다수의 트레이드를 실행합니다. 최대 1:500의 레버리지를 지원하며, 아주 합리적인 로트 크기 로 진정한 스캘핑 전략을 구현합니다. 이로 인해 전용 스캘핑 계좌(예: RAW 또는 ECN)가 필요합니다. ICMarkets 의 RAW 계좌는 낮은 스프레드와 슬리피지가 적어 가장 추천되는 브로커입니다. 안정적인 인터넷 연결 또는 VPS는 필수입니다. 주의: 터미널이 종료되면 FAST M1 이 계좌 제어를 상실합니다 . 공식 채널:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 주요 개선 사항 향상된 진입 로직 EA는 이제 주요 추세 방향으로만 진입합니다. 역추세 거래는 하지 않습니다. 높은 정확도 내부 로직
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: 당신 곁의 첨단 기술! 매뉴얼 및 설정 파일: 구매 후 저에게 연락하시면 매뉴얼과 설정 파일을 보내드립니다 가격: 판매된 라이선스 수에 따라 가격이 인상됩니다 남은 복사본: 5개 금 거래는 금융 시장에서 가장 변동성이 큰 자산 중 하나로, 고도의 정밀도, 철저한 분석, 매우 효과적인 리스크 관리가 요구됩니다. Javier Gold Scalper 는 이러한 핵심 요소들을 통합하여 금 시장에서의 거래를 최적화하기 위해 설계된 강력하고 정교한 시스템입니다. 최첨단 기술과 고급 전략을 기반으로 Golden Scalper는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 지원하여 이 역동적인 시장의 도전과 기회를 안전하게 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. Golden Scalper와 함께라면 금 거래의 특수성에 적합한 신뢰할 수 있는 도구를 사용할 수 있습니다. 심볼 XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 M30 PropFirm 사용 가능 자본 최소 $1000 브로커 모든 브로커 가능 계정
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Live Signal (Real Trading Data)  https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 Live Signal (Real Trading Data) ： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA Smart Trend and Range EA is an automated trading program designed to operate based on market structure analysis under different market conditions. The EA analyzes price behavior and market structure to apply different trading logic in trending markets and ranging markets. It does not use martingale, grid, averaging, or recover
Gold Terminator EA
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Gold Terminator EA is a fully automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAUUSD) trading. The core logic follows a single-trade mode , meaning it opens only one position at a time — no martingale, no grid, no averaging. This design ensures stability, low risk, and consistent performance , making it ideal for conservative traders and professional fund managers . Live Account Link： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2342785 The system intelligently analyzes market volatility and price
Poseidon X4
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Poseidon X4 is a professional breakout trading system specially designed for gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe . It focuses on precision trend detection, disciplined order execution, and consistent long-term performance. The system is built for traders who seek stability and efficiency rather than high-frequency randomness. Poseidon X4 intelligently identifies key breakout zones and places pending orders at strategic levels. Once triggered, it manages positions dynamically — securing profits wit
Ares Hunter
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Monitoring Account (Demo) Gained 31.6× profit in 10 months , trading XAUUSD (Gold), M15 timeframe. Demo Account: Broker: AUSCommercial-Demo Account: 100285857 Contact: vx563664524 Live account link: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2343389 Ares Hunter is a powerful, intelligent trading system engineered for gold and major currency pairs. Named after the Greek God of War, it embodies precision, discipline, and strategic aggression — attacking when the opportunity arises, and defending when mark
Valkyrie Gold
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Valkyrie Gold is an advanced automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe. It embodies the spirit of precision and discipline — executing every trade with strategic intent, controlled exposure, and intelligent adaptation to market dynamics. Live Account Link： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2342786 Unlike typical grid or martingale systems, Valkyrie Gold operates through a structured single-entry logic with strict stop-loss protection on every
Zeus Hedge AI
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Zeus Hedge AI is an advanced trading system powered by Machine Learning and Deep Learning technologies , developed through extensive live optimization and professional algorithmic modeling. While deeply optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , it is also fully compatible with EURUSD and EURGBP , maintaining high stability and low risk across various market conditions and timeframes. The EA utilizes AI-driven Deep Learning models to analyze price behavior, volatility patterns, trend intensity, and volume dy
Ares Quantum
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Ares Quantum is an advanced AI-powered hedge trading system built on Machine Learning and Deep Learning technology. It is designed for gold (XAUUSD) and major currency pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD , enabling intelligent recognition of volatility, precise entry timing, and adaptive risk management. Unlike traditional grid or martingale systems, Ares Quantum applies a dual-directional hedge engine that dynamically adjusts position size and direction according to real-time market conditions. Its
Thunder Breaker
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Thunder Breaker EA is an advanced pending-order breakout system engineered for markets with strong volatility and directional momentum. By analyzing volatility expansion, momentum shifts, and structural breakout zones, the EA strategically places pending orders at key levels. These orders are activated only when a genuine breakout occurs, allowing the system to capture clean directional moves while filtering out most false signals. This structured approach enhances entry accuracy and improves tr
Neural Hedge AI
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Neural Hedge AI is a multi-currency correlation hedge engine designed to operate across three highly related symbols, such as AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD . The EA captures the natural price relationships among these pairs and constructs balanced hedge positions to achieve smoother equity curves and long-term stability. By combining correlation logic with smart grid management, dynamic distance control, weighted take-profit, and intelligent volatility-adaptive TP modules, the EA delivers a robust
Vector AI
Cong Wei Jia
Experts
Vector AI is an intelligent trading system built on multi-symbol structural analysis and mean-reversion principles. It is designed to provide stable, smooth, and sustainable long-term growth. The system continuously monitors price deviations, cross-pair behavior, and structural changes across multiple correlated instruments, identifying statistically favorable reversion opportunities and executing trades in a diversified manner to reduce single-point exposure. Live account monitoring link： https
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변