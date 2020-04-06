Pattern and level

Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2286646?source=Site+Signals+My trading since February. The risk is 0.25% per transaction from the deposit(recommended)





The Expert Advisor searches for 16 patterns of 4 bars at a strong support or resistance level.





The testing was conducted over the period of 15 years 2010-2024(12) with a fixed risk of $25 per trade (test), which is the equivalent of 0.25% of $10,000 dollars (or 2.5% of $1,000). The fixed risk allows you to see the correct operation of the bot.





There is also a filter by day and by month. In the masonry discussion, I upload .set files.The file name indicates the currency pair and the timeframe to be set " usdjpy m15 leveltf 30 ms - set on the USDJPY tab and set the timeframe to 15 minutes". Opens 12 tabs of the specified currencies with the specified time frame, we put this robot on each one and download the .set file with the settings

It is recommended to use it on accounts of the PRO.ECN type (or analogues) with a minimum spread.