Deriv Intelligence Analyzer

11 Modules Description & Final Analyzer Trading Guide

1. Reaction Engine 2.0

Purpose: Measures market pressure by analyzing tick movements, volume, and speed within a time window. How it works: Calculates weighted price changes, considers tick velocity and volatility, and applies EMA smoothing. Trading use:

Strong positive values indicate buying pressure

Strong negative values indicate selling pressure

Use as confirmation for entry/exit signals

2. Flow Pattern Detector

Purpose: Identifies recurring tick patterns in market flow. How it works: Analyzes sequences of tick movements and matches them against known patterns (Buyer Re-entry, Seller Exhaustion, etc.). Trading use:

"Buyer Re-entry" pattern suggests continuation of uptrend

"Seller Exhaustion" pattern suggests potential reversal to upside

High confidence patterns (>70%) are more reliable

3. Weighted Volume Delta

Purpose: Measures buying vs selling pressure with volume weighting. How it works: Applies exponential weighting to volume and calculates buy/sell imbalance. Trading use:

Positive delta indicates accumulation (buying pressure)

Negative delta indicates distribution (selling pressure)

Divergence with price signals potential reversals

4. Candle Forecast Engine

Purpose: Predicts next candle direction using multiple inputs. How it works: Combines pressure, delta, patterns, TPS, and trend using neural network-like processing. Trading use:

Confidence >70% = Strong signal

Confidence 40-70% = Evaluate

Confidence <40% = Weak signal, avoid trading

5. Adaptive Thresholds

Purpose: Dynamically adjusts risk levels based on market conditions. How it works: Uses ATR and volatility scaling to set appropriate stop loss/take profit distances. Trading use:

Higher thresholds in volatile markets

Lower thresholds in quiet markets

Use for setting SL/TP levels

6. Tick Density Clock

Purpose: Measures market activity and session state. How it works: Counts ticks per second and compares to historical averages. Trading use:

High TPS = Active session, good for trading

Low TPS = Quiet session, avoid trading

Use to filter trades during low activity

7. Market Reaction Memory

Purpose: Learns from past forecast accuracy. How it works: Stores forecast results and compares with actual outcomes. Trading use:

Accuracy >65% = System performing well

Accuracy <50% = System struggling, reduce position size

Bias correction helps adjust for systematic errors

8. Decision Layer

Purpose: Generates final trading recommendations. How it works: Combines all module outputs with risk management rules. Trading use:

"Enter Long/Short" = Clear signal

"Prepare" = Getting ready, monitor closely

"Wait" = No trade, stay out

9. Final Analysis

Purpose: Consolidates all outputs into actionable trading signal. How it works: Synthesizes data from all modules into unified recommendation. Trading use: MAIN TRADING SIGNAL

10. Correlation Analysis (Advanced)

Purpose: Measures relationships between different indicators. How it works: Calculates correlation coefficients between module outputs. Trading use:

High correlation (>0.7) confirms signal strength

Low/negative correlation suggests conflicting signals

Use to gauge signal reliability

11. Volatility Analysis (Advanced)

Purpose: Analyzes current volatility relative to history. How it works: Compares current volatility to historical distribution. Trading use:

High volatility = Wider stops, smaller position size

Low volatility = Tighter stops, normal position size

Avoid trading during extreme volatility

How to Use Final Analyzer for Trading

Step 1: Signal Identification

BUY Signal : When Final Analysis shows "BUY" with confidence >60%

: When Final Analysis shows "BUY" with confidence >60% SELL Signal : When Final Analysis shows "SELL" with confidence >60%

: When Final Analysis shows "SELL" with confidence >60% WAIT: When signal is "WAIT" or confidence <60%

Step 2: Entry Execution

For BUY : Enter at ask price shown in Final Analysis

: Enter at ask price shown in Final Analysis For SELL : Enter at bid price shown in Final Analysis

: Enter at bid price shown in Final Analysis Use limit orders for better fills

Step 3: Risk Management

Stop Loss : Use the SL level provided (1.5x ATR away)

: Use the SL level provided (1.5x ATR away) Take Profit : Use the TP level provided (2x ATR away)

: Use the TP level provided (2x ATR away) Position Sizing : Confidence 60-70%: 1% risk Confidence 70-80%: 1.5% risk Confidence >80%: 2% risk

:

Step 4: Trade Management

Move to BE : When price reaches 1x ATR in profit

: When price reaches 1x ATR in profit Partial TP : Close 50% at 1.5x ATR, let rest run to TP

: Close 50% at 1.5x ATR, let rest run to TP Trailing Stop: Use 1x ATR trailing after BE

Step 5: Confirmation Checklist

Before entering any trade, verify:

Signal strength >50% Volatility not extreme (not in top 10%) Historical accuracy >60% R/R ratio >1.5 No major news upcoming

Step 6: Exit Rules

Stop Loss Hit : Exit immediately, no questions

: Exit immediately, no questions Take Profit Hit : Take full profit or partial based on plan

: Take full profit or partial based on plan Signal Reversal : Exit if Final Analysis changes signal

: Exit if Final Analysis changes signal Time Exit: Close if no movement after 3 candles

Step 7: Performance Tracking

Record all trades with entry/exit, reason, and outcome

Monitor system accuracy weekly

Adjust position sizes based on performance

Review losing trades for improvement

Pro Tips

Best Times: Trade during high TPS (active sessions) Avoid: News events, low liquidity, extreme volatility Confirmation: Wait for candle close if uncertain Patience: Better to miss a trade than take a bad one Consistency: Follow rules strictly, no emotional decisions

Example Trade Setup

Final Analysis shows: - Signal: BUY - Entry: 1.08500 - SL: 1.08250 - TP: 1.09000 - Confidence: 75% - Strength: 68% - Volatility: 45%

Action: 1. Enter BUY at 1.08500 with 1.5% risk 2. Set SL at 1.08250, TP at 1.09000 3. Move to BE at 1.08750 4. Close 50% at 1.08875

5. Let remainder run to TP or signal change