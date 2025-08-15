Advanced Strike System x100

🏆 XAUUSD Advanced Strike System x100 - Premium MT5 Expert Advisor

💎 GOLD Trading Specialist - M15 Timeframe

Professionally designed Expert Advisor exclusively optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. Laser-focused specialization delivers superior performance through dedicated market analysis.

🚀 Outstanding Backtesting Performance

  • 📈 Total Return: 4,913.38% over 6 years
  • 💰 Gross Profit: $10,026,760.49
  • ⚡ Profit Factor: 5.82 
  • 📊 Sharpe Ratio: 2.02 (Excellent risk-adjusted returns)
  • 💎 Average Win: $1,345,178.48

🧠 Advanced Trading Strategy

    💪 Professional Risk Management

    • 🛡️ Automated Position Sizing: Risk-based lot calculation (0.08% default)
    • 🎯 High-Reward Targets: (1:100 RR ratio)
    • ⚖️ Account Protection: Automatic margin and volume validation

    Smart Time Management

    • 🕐 Session Filters: Customizable trading hours (0-19 GMT default)
    • 📅 Day Filters: Flexible weekday trading control
    • ⏱️ Trade Spacing: Intelligent 10-bar minimum spacing between entries
    • 🎯 Precision Timing: Avoid market noise with strategic entry timing

    🔧 Key Configuration Features

    ✅ Risk Management: 0.08% per trade (adjustable) ✅ Magic Number: 151525 (unique identification) ✅ Trade Spacing: 10 bars minimum ✅ Long Trades: Enabled by default ✅ Short Trades: Optional activation ✅ Time Filters: Full session control

    🏅 Professional Trading Results

    • 🎯 Consistent Performance: 6 years of proven results
    • 📈 Strong Growth: 4,913% total returns
    • ⚡ Efficient Trading: Quality over quantity approach
    • 🛡️ Risk Controlled: Professional money management

    🎨 Advanced Features

    • 🧮 Smart Position Sizing: Automatic lot calculation based on account risk
    • ⏰ Time-Based Filtering: Trade only during optimal market hours
    • 🎯 Precision Entries: Mean-reversion in trending markets
    • 🔄 Automated Management: Full hands-off trading experience

    🚀 Performance Highlights

    • 🎯 Maximum Consecutive Wins: $4,770,244.10
    • ⚡ Recovery Factor: 2.48
    • 📈 AHPR: 1.0339 (strong compound growth)

    🔐 Premium Quality Assurance

    • ✅ Version 2.25: Latest optimized release
    • 🛡️ Copyright Protected: Professional development standards
    • 🎯 XAUUSD Specialized: Dedicated gold market expertise
    • ⚡ MT5 Compatible: Modern trading platform integration

    🎯 Perfect For

    • 👑 Gold Trading Enthusiasts
    • 📈 Trend Following Strategies
    • 💎 High-Accuracy System Seekers
    • 🚀 Long-Term Wealth Building
    • ⚡ Automated Trading Lovers

    🔥 Transform your XAUUSD trading with this proven, high-performance system!


    추천 제품
    AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
    John Dickenson
    Experts
    Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
    MR Gold Trader
    Mujeeb J
    Experts
    MR-GOLD TRADER  has achieved a remarkable 1503% profit compared to the initial deposit during backtesting, making it a highly profitable Expert Advisor (EA) for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H4 timeframe . Starting with an initial balance of $10,000 , the EA generated a net profit of $150,305.26 over the test period from April 8, 2019 , to October 25, 2024. This EA is designed for both novice and experienced traders, offering a balanced mix of profitability, risk management, and reliability. Key
    MOVING 5 best expert advisor For all symbols
    Mahmoud Mohammad Mohamm Banat
    Experts
    No need for strategies or thinking, just hire him for $300 or purchase him. I see that this expert is good in Forex in 2026! Tips: Note: These settings apply to the arrows; you can change the settings. Watch the video more than once, as you will encounter new information each time. You won't understand or benefit from it if you don't watch the entire video due to the overwhelming amount of information. Real-life experience with this expert: Earn from $3,000 to $227,272 per month and $2,500,000
    Gyroscopes mt5
    Nadiya Mirosh
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
    EXPERTteam
    Netanel Kahan Abuluf
    Experts
    Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
    Scalper Master AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Scalper Master AI USDJPY 정밀 스캘핑 엔진 | H1 Scalper Master AI는 USDJPY 통화쌍을 위해 설계된 최첨단 AI 기반 스캘핑 시스템으로, 고빈도 매매의 최첨단 기법을 활용합니다. 이 전문가 자문(EA) 시스템은 최첨단 인공지능과 독점적인 스캘핑 방법론을 결합하여 빠르게 움직이는 시장에서 최고의 정밀성과 성능을 제공합니다. 일관되고 높은 확률의 진입을 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 Scalper Master AI는 저지연 체결 및 역동적인 위험 관리에 최적화되어 있어 독점 트레이딩 회사의 엄격한 기준을 준수합니다. 시스템 개요 Scalper Master AI는 실시간 시장 데이터를 처리하여 USDJPY의 미시적 기회를 포착하는 독점적인 AI 프레임워크인 정교한 양자 스캘핑 매트릭스를 기반으로 합니다. 이 시스템은 고급 머신러닝을 활용하여 유동성 변화, 변동성 급등, 가격 변동 이상 현상에 적응하여 변동성이 큰 외환 시장에서도 강력한 성능을
    Eldan
    Danail Palhutev
    Experts
    Swing Trading Expert Advisor - a reliable tool for efficient market trading. This Expert Advisor is designed to automate swing trading strategies in financial markets. It uses proven indicators such as Moving Average (MA) and Average True Range (ATR) to identify the most suitable entry and exit points. This allows you to follow current market movements and trade in the direction of the trend. The advisor works with a fixed volume and also has flexible parameter settings for risk management, i
    EurUsd Market Analyzer Expert Advisor
    Standard Capital Group LLC
    Experts
    MT5 EA for EUR/USD (1-Hour Chart) – Dominate the Markets with Confidence! Experience the power of algorithmic trading with our   MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) , developed specifically for the   EUR/USD pair on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe .  Why Choose This EA? Currency-Specific Design   – Built exclusively for   EUR/USD , ensuring optimized strategy execution. Timeframe-Sensitive   – Precision-tuned for the   1-Hour (H1)   chart.   (Applying it to other timeframes may affect performance.) Fully
    Small Account Scalpler
    Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
    Experts
    Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
    Green Hawk
    Rashed Samir
    Experts
    Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
    Momentum Trend Gold Metals plus
    Retail Trading Realities LTD
    Experts
    RTR Momentum Trend Gold Metals 플러스 에디션 MT5 전문가 자문. 빠른 온라인 매뉴얼 전체 PDF 매뉴얼 및 최적화 가이드(11.3MB) 파일 설정 라이브 신호 RTR Momentum Trend Expert Advisor   는 다중 시간 프레임, 다중 자산, 추세 추종, 완전 자동화된 체계적인 거래 시스템입니다. 암호화폐, FX, 상품, 지수 및 주식을 포함한 다양한 자산 클래스에 걸쳐 환상적인 백테스트 결과를 제공합니다. MQL5.com 마켓플레이스에서는 보기 드문 1:25 미만의 낮은 레버리지를 사용하는 정말 놀라운 시스템입니다. 이   Gold Metals + 에디션은   다음 티커에 최적화되어 있습니다: XAUUSD, XAUEUR, GLD(ETF), 또한 다음과 같은 좋은 백 테스트도 있습니다. XPDUSD(팔라듐), XAUJPY, XAUT(암호화 금) 나는 모든 설정, 모든 기호를 테스트하지 않았으므로 좋은 설정을 찾으면 알려주십시오. 전문가는
    Gold Crown Pro
    Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Gold Crown Pro — Adaptive Hedging Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (H1) Product Overview Gold Crown Pro is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe. It combines an adaptive hedging mechanism, volatility‑sensitive order execution and predefined risk‑management rules. The system works fully automatically and does not use martingale or grid position scaling. The EA provides three operating profiles so that users can select the risk behaviour that best matches their o
    Hybrid Coco EA
    Suharmoko
    Experts
    Hybrid Coco EA  is a modern, tropical-themed automated trading system that blends simplicity with high-performance market technology. Inspired by the balance and clarity of a fresh young coconut, this EA delivers smooth and powerful trading using momentum-based indicators  instead of traditional candle engines. Built for gold and major forex pairs, Hybrid Coco uses multi-layered momentum analysis  to detect early trend bursts, continuation waves, and exhaustion points—giving traders strong, cle
    Raja Trading Pro
    Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
    Experts
    Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    Experts
    SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - 거래를 시작하도록 설계되었습니다! 이 거래 로봇은 특별하고 혁신적이며 고급 알고리즘을 사용하여 가치를 계산합니다. 금융 시장의 세계에서 여러분의 조수입니다. SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 지표 세트를 사용하여 이 로봇을 시작할 순간을 더 잘 선택하세요. 설명 하단에서 SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 다른 제품을 확인하세요. 투자와 금융 시장의 세계를 자신 있게 탐색하고 싶으신가요? SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert는 정보에 입각한 투자 결정을 내리고 수익을 늘리는 데 도움이 되도록 만들어진 혁신적인 소프트웨어입니다. SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert의 장점: - 정확한 계산: 로봇은 고급 알고리즘과 분석 방법을 사
    The Market Beast Dominator
    Wilfried Ntamatungiro
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Market Beast Dominator EA is an automated trading system designed for the Forex market. It operates primarily based on market structure analysis , identifying key structural shifts such as Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) to determine directional bias and precise entry zones. By focusing on how price behaves around structural breakpoints, the EA captures high-probability setups aligned with institutional order flow. In addition, it incorporates classic breakout patte
    Brent Oil
    Babak Alamdar
    3.67 (9)
    Experts
    “두 명의 전문 자문, 하나의 가격: 귀하의 성공을 촉진합니다!” 브렌트유 스캘핑 전문가 + 브렌트유 스윙이 전문가가 한 팀에 전문가 자문을 제공합니다.   Live signal 이 가격은 프로모션 기간 동안 일시적이며 곧 인상될 예정입니다. 최종 가격: 5000 $ 현재 가격으로 몇장 남지 않았으며, 다음 가격은  -->> 1120 $  브렌트유에 오신 것을 환영합니다 브렌트유 전문 고문은 변동성이 큰 에너지 시장을 정확하고 민첩하게 마스터하도록 설계된 강력한 기업입니다. 브렌트유는 단순한 시스템이 아닙니다. 이는 시장 흐름에 적응하는 성공적인 전략을 배포하도록 설계된 전략적 파트너입니다. 스캘핑 기술을 통해 빠른 시장 움직임을 활용하고 싶거나 스윙 트레이딩의 신중한 접근 방식을 선호한다면 브렌트유가 도와드립니다. 고급 알고리즘은 시장 동향을 분석하여 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하는 거래를 실행합니다. 주요 특징들: 고급 전략 구현: 스캘핑, 스윙 및 기타 맞춤형 전
    Aureus Trader
    Divyesh Pandey
    Experts
    Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
    X Forts
    Denis Chebatarev
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Trading robot X Forts The scalper Forts EA is designed for futures trading on the Russian futures futures market (RTS, Sberbank, Gazprom, Ruble, etc.). The main instruments are futures on the RTS, SBRF index. Recommended timeframes M1-M6. The EA does not use averaging. Each trade has its own stop loss.  The size of the required GO for tests and trading on the selected instrument is taken from the instrument code.  Trading robot settings SL - stop loss Lots - lot for trading Pos_Market - numbe
    Golden Voyage
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    Golden Voyage MT5 is an expert advisor for conservative gold trading (XAUUSD), focused on strict risk management and single-position trading. The advisor does not use grids, martingale, averaging, or locking. Trading logic and risk management Single Position Mode Only one trade per symbol can be open at a time. Re-entries and volume increases are not permitted. Fixed risk per trade The stop-loss size is calculated as a percentage of the current balance. The lot size is automatically determined
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Bitcoin Phantom EA
    Vhutshilo Evidence Masithembi
    Experts
    Bitcoin Phantom EA – Key Features & Information Strategy: Martingale-based trading system Optimized Timeframe: Works best on the 2-hour (H2) chart Primary Asset: Designed for Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trading Trade Logic: Uses grid-style entries to average positions during market moves Customization: Adjustable lot sizes, multipliers, grid steps, and trade limits Platform: Compatible with MetaTrader Testing Recommended: Backtest and forward-test on demo accounts before live use Risk Warning: Uses a Mart
    CalcWave
    Mohit Kumar
    Experts
    CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
    Money Magnet
    Farhad Kia
    Experts
    is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.  If you are a long-term investor looking at yearly profits with high Sharpe-ratio then Money magnet is a good option. Please check the comment part to share your settings with others and enjoy the latest optimal settings uploaded by other users.  Expert Advisor Advantages High Sharpe-ratio The EA does not use such systems as martingale, hedging,  gr
    Hamster Scalping mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.71 (236)
    Experts
    Hamster Scalping은 마틴게일을 사용하지 않는 완전 자동화된 거래 고문입니다. 야간 스캘핑 전략. RSI 표시기와 ATR 필터는 입력으로 사용됩니다. 고문은 헤징 계정 유형이 필요합니다. 실제 작업 및 기타 개발 모니터링은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 일반 권장 사항 최소 예치금 $100, 최소 스프레드의 ECN 계정 사용, 기본 설정은 eurusd M5 gmt + 3입니다. 입력 매개변수 EA는 4자리 및 5자리 따옴표 모두에서 작동합니다. 입력 매개변수에서 5자에 대해 포인트로 값을 표시하면 자동으로 모든 것을 4자로 다시 계산합니다. NewCycle - 모드가 켜져 있으면 고문이 멈추지 않고 작동하고, 모드가 꺼져 있으면 일련의 거래가 완료된 후 고문이 새 주문을 열지 않습니다. 기간 표시기1 - 첫 번째 표시기의 기간. 상위 레벨 - 고문이 판매를 시작하는 첫 번째 지표의
    Full Snap
    Elzbieta Furyk
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Full Snap은 기본 원칙에 기반합니다: 각 통화쌍은 고유한 "개성", 변동성 패턴 및 최적의 거래 조건을 가지고 있습니다. Full Snap은 모든 시장에 일반적인 전략을 적용하는 대신, 목표 통화쌍의 효율성을 극대화하도록 각각 특별히 조정된 8가지 개별 알고리즘 전략을 사용합니다. 이 전문가 자문(EA)은 완벽하게 맞춤화된 전략에 집중하며, 각 알고리즘은 통화쌍의 고유한 특성을 활용하여 다양한 시장 조건에서 수익을 창출합니다. 최상의 결과를 위해 EURUSD H1에서 Full Snap의 백테스트와 실시간 테스트를 반드시 수행하십시오. 통화쌍별 맞춤 전략 구조 EURUSD - 기관 자금 흐름 추적기 전략  유동성 돌파 감지: EURUSD는 전 세계에서 가장 높은 기관 자금 흐름을 가지고 있습니다. Full Snap의 EURUSD 알고리즘은 가격과 거래량 분석을 통해 기관 누적 구간을 식별하고, 소매 매수/매도 손절이 발동될 때와 기관 자금이 유입될 때 진입합니다. 시스템은 유
    Gold Throne
    DRT Circle
    4.36 (11)
    Experts
    Gold Throne EA – 금 거래용 비마팅게일 그리드 트레이딩 시스템(XAUUSD) 5회 판매 후 가격은 100달러씩 인상되며 최종 가격은 1300달러입니다. 뉴스 필터 통합 EA에는 영향력이 큰 경제 이벤트 전후에 거래를 일시 정지할 수 있는 통합 뉴스 필터가 탑재되어 있습니다. 이 기능은 변동성이 극심한 시기에 거래가 체결될 가능성을 줄이는 데 도움이 되며, 특히 급격한 변동이 잦은 금 시장에서 매우 중요합니다. 시간 프레임 및 거래 스타일 골드 쓰론 EA는 M30 시간대에 최적화되어 있습니다. 권장 최소 시간대는 M10입니다. 이보다 짧은 시간대를 사용하면 지나치게 공격적인 거래 행동으로 이어질 수 있습니다. 이보다 짧은 시간대를 사용하면 EA가 약하거나 신뢰도가 낮은 시장 신호에 기반하여 여러 거래를 개시하여 계좌에 불필요한 부담을 줄 수 있습니다. 위험 및 자본 권장 사항 그리드 트레이딩은 본질적으로 여러 개의 미결제 포지션을 보유하기 때문에 신중한 자본
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (497)
    Experts
    소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
    Nexus EA Forex MT5
    Enrique Enguix
    4.43 (21)
    Experts
    NEXUS – 시장과 함께 진화하는 정량적 적응형 그리드 시스템 NEXUS는 실시간으로 규칙 조합을 생성하고, 이를 샘플 외 검증(out-of-sample) 으로 필터링하며, 유효한 시장 환경에서 통계적 이점이 감지될 때만 진입하는 100% 자동 거래 시스템입니다. 빠른 스펙 요약 시스템 유형: OOS(샘플 외) 검증이 포함된 적응형 그리드, 뉴스·변동성·세션/요일·선택적 거래량 가치 영역을 고려하는 환경 필터 탑재. 종목: 주요 및 교차 Forex 통화쌍 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, EURJPY, AUDCHF, GBPCAD, AUDUSD) 및 세트에 따라 XAUUSD 포함. 포함된 리스크 프로필: Conservative(보수형), Classic(표준형), Aggressive(공격형). 타임프레임: 각 세트를 로드할 때 자동으로 설정 되며, 차트 주기를 수동으로 변경할 필요가 없습니다. 세트 검증: 모든 세트는 2018–2025 구간에 대해 샘플 외(o
    Argo Master MT5
    Encho Enev
    Experts
    Welcome to the world of the latest innovative Forex trading technology that is built on a deep mathematical model. Popular indicators are used that give adequate information about the movement of the rolling pair. ARGO MASTER MT5 is optimized for trading on the EURUSD time frame 30 min. I recommend using no more than 5 open positions. You can optimize the filter with values of 1-5% according to your broker. You can see test results from different brokers in the attached pictures. Information abo
    이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (396)
    Experts
    안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.67 (21)
    Experts
    라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.52 (77)
    Experts
    심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.74 (92)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (89)
    Experts
    소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.52 (66)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.33 (51)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    Experts
    중요한   : 이 패키지는 매우 제한된 수량에 대해서만 현재 가격으로 판매됩니다.    가격이 매우 빠르게 1499달러까지 올라갈 것입니다    100개 이상의 전략이 포함되어 있으며   , 더 많은 전략이 추가될 예정입니다! 보너스   : 999달러 이상 구매 시 --> 다른 EA   5 개 를 무료로 선택하세요! 모든 설정 파일 완벽한 설정 및 최적화 가이드 비디오 가이드 라이브 신호 리뷰(제3자) 최고의 브레이크아웃 시스템에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 8년에 걸쳐 꼼꼼하게 개발한 정교하고 독점적인 전문가 자문(EA)인 Ultimate Breakout System을 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이 시스템은 호평을 받은 Gold Reaper EA를 포함하여 MQL5 시장에서 가장 성능이 뛰어난 여러 EA의 기반이 되었습니다. 7개월 이상 1위를 차지한 Goldtrade Pro, Goldbot One, Indicement, Daytrade Pro도 마찬가지였습니다. Ultimate
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (39)
    Experts
    퀀텀 바론 EA 석유를 검은 금이라고 부르는 데는 이유가 있습니다. 이제 Quantum Baron EA를 사용하면 비교할 수 없는 정밀성과 자신감으로 석유를 활용할 수 있습니다. M30 차트에서 XTIUSD(원유)의 고옥탄 세계를 지배하도록 설계된 Quantum Baron은 엘리트 수준의 정확도로 레벨업하고 거래할 수 있는 궁극적인 무기입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된       가격 .       10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 4,999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:       여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 바론 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Baron MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.78 (120)
    Experts
    퀀텀 비트코인 EA   : 불가능한 일이란 없습니다. 중요한 건 그것을 실현하는 방법을 알아내는 것뿐입니다! 최고의 MQL5 판매자 중 한 명이 만든 최신 걸작,   Quantum Bitcoin EA   로   비트코인   거래의 미래로 들어가세요. 성능, 정밀성, 안정성을 요구하는 거래자를 위해 설계된 Quantum Bitcoin은 변동성이 심한 암호화폐 세계에서 무엇이 가능한지 새롭게 정의합니다. 중요!   구매 후 개인 메시지를 보내 설치 설명서와 설정 지침을 받아보세요. 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 비트코인/퀸 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Bitcoin EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! Quantum Bitcoin EA는   H1 시간대에서 번창하며, 시장 모멘텀의 본질을 포착하는   추세 추종 전략을  
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 할인 단 24시간 한정. 프로모션은 11월 29일에 종료됩니다. 이 상품의 공식 할인 행사는 이번 한 번뿐입니다. Syna 버전 3+ 소개 - 혁명적인 듀얼 기능 AI 트레이딩 시스템 Syna 버전 3+를 소개하게 되어 기쁩니다. 이는 AI 기반 트레이딩 기술의 혁명적인 도약입니다. 이 릴리스는 OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek 및 OpenRouter의 광범위한 모델 생태계를 포함한 주요 AI 제공업체에 대한 전례 없는 직접 API 액세스를 특징으로 합니다. 이제 비전 입력 기능, 자동 API 키 관리 및 개선된 AI 프롬프트 프로토콜을 통해 Syna는 실시간 시장 분석 및 수동 거래 안내를 위한 화면 버튼이 있는 직관적인 대화형 어시스턴트 인터페이스를 제공합니다 . Syna는 Mean Machine과 AIQ에서 배운 모든 것의 정점을 나타내며, 이제 완전 자동화된 EA와 대
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    Experts
    렘스톤은 평범한 전문가 자문가가 아닙니다.   수년간의 연구와 자산 관리를 결합한 회사입니다. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018년부터   제가 다녔던 마지막 회사인 Armonia Capital은 FCA 규제를 받는 자산 운용사인 Darwinex에 ARF 신호를 제공하여 75만 달러를 모금했습니다. 한 명의 어드바이저로 4가지 자산 클래스를 마스터하세요! 약속도, 곡선 맞춤도, 환상도 없습니다. 하지만 풍부한 현장 경험을 제공합니다. Remstone의 힘을 활용한 성공적인 트레이더들의 커뮤니티에 참여하세요! Remstone은 시장 동향을 활용하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 거래 솔루션입니다. 고급 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 신뢰성과 성과를 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 입증된
    Aura Neuron MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.83 (58)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화 함수를 사
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    2.25 (8)
    Experts
    HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 지금까지 출시된 가장 진보된 EA 버전으로, AI 기반 의사결정 , 멀티 AI 투표 , 동적 거래 로직 이 완전히 통합되어 새롭게 설계되었습니다. 이제 EA는 XAUUSD(골드) M1뿐만 아니라, BTCUSD 와 ETHUSD 도 완전히 지원하며, 고빈도 진입, 스마트 리스크 관리, 완전한 적응성을 제공합니다. OpenRouter 연결 무료 AI 와 고급 필터를 결합하여, 어떤 시장 상황에서도 정밀한 거래를 실행할 수 있습니다. 인터랙티브 매뉴얼 V10.1 및 프리셋: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 공식 채널 (라이브 시그널 포함):   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 주요 업그레이드: BTCUSD 및 ETHUSD 완전 통합 V10.1에서는 EA가 골드(XAUUSD)에만 제한되지 않습니다. 이제 BT
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (130)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.79 (19)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.22 (93)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    Experts
    AxonShift — 적응형 실행 로직을 갖춘 알고리즘 거래 시스템 AxonShift는 XAUUSD(금)를 H1 타임프레임에서 거래하기 위해 특별히 설계되고 최적화된 자동화 알고리즘 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 단기적인 시장 움직임과 중기적 추세 변동을 결합한 구조적 분석을 바탕으로 한 모듈형 아키텍처로 구성되어 있습니다. 과도한 시장 노이즈에 반응하거나 고빈도 전략에 의존하지 않으며, 미리 정의된 구조적 조건에 따라 통제된 거래 사이클에 집중합니다. 모든 거래는 내부 필터, 가격 조건, 변동성 맥락에 따라 구성된 시나리오 기반의 논리에 의해 실행됩니다. 마팅게일, 그리드 전략 또는 포지션 스케일링은 사용하지 않으며, 다양한 시장 상황에서도 투명하고 예측 가능한 동작을 제공합니다. 각 주문에는 고정된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 값이 설정되어 있으며, 일관된 위험 관리 방식이 적용됩니다. 시스템은 시장가 주문을 지원하는 ECN/STP 브로커 환경에 적
    MultiWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    4.89 (19)
    Experts
    MultiWay EA는 강력한 평균회귀 전략에 기반한 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 아홉 개의 상관된 (심지어 일부는 일반적으로 “추세형”) 통화쌍 — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD — 에 분산 투자함으로써, 강한 방향성 충격 이후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아오는 움직임을 포착합니다. 구매 후 전체 설치 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭하세요 현재 가격 —   다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1937. MultiWay EA는 단순함, 안정성, 명확한 논리를 중요시하는 트레이더에게 완벽합니다 — 복잡한 설정은 필요 없지만, 매우 유연한 자금 관리 및 리스크 제어 옵션을 제공합니다. 이 EA는 진정한 “설정 후 잊기” 철학을 따릅니다. 사용자의 개입이 거의 필요 없으며, 수년간 안정적으로 작동할 수 있어 장기 전략에 이상적입니다. M
    Marvelous EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    Experts
    Marvelous EA 소개: 궁극의 거래 파트너 Marvelous EA로 외환 시장의 잠재력을 최대한 활용하십시오. 이 최첨단 자동 거래 솔루션은 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 신중하게 설계된 거래 알고리즘은 동적 외환 시장을 정밀하고 효율적으로 탐색할 수 있는 고급 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. GOLD - XAUUSD - H1 실계좌 성과: https://www.mql5.com/ko/signals/ 2321875 주요 기능: 입증된 거래 전략: 경험 많은 거래자들이 개발하고 다양한 시장 조건에서 테스트되었습니다. 자동 거래: 감정적 편향이나 수동 개입 없이 24/5 거래 실행. 위험 관리: 자본을 보호하는 정교한 위험 관리 시스템. 적응형 기술: 끊임없이 학습하고 변화하는 시장 상황에 적응. 다중 통화 지원: 최적화된 설정으로 여러 통화 쌍을 거래. 실시간 모니터링: 성과와 시장 분석을 실시간으로 확인. 장점: 효율성 향상: 자동 거래로 시간과
    Cetus
    Vladimir Mametov
    4.91 (11)
    Experts
    Automated high-precision trading advisor for trading on the EURUSD currency pair. The advisor has 21 strategies and all strategy parameters are open, and you can optimize them at your discretion or use the default parameters that are suitable for most brokers. To close unprofitable orders, you can use the hedging function, the averaging function, or just Stop Loss. By default, the advisor uses the hedging function, it can open several counter orders with a lot size reduced by 3 times. When using
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.86 (36)
    Experts
    AIQ 버전 5.0 - 기관 아키텍처를 통한 자율 지능 규칙 기반 자동화에서 진정한 자율 지능으로의 진화는 알고리즘 거래의 자연스러운 진보를 나타냅니다. 10년 전 기관 퀀트 데스크가 탐구하기 시작한 것이 실용적 구현으로 성숙했습니다. AIQ 버전 5.0은 이러한 성숙을 구현합니다: 정교한 다중 모델 AI 분석, 독립적 검증 아키텍처, 그리고 광범위한 프로덕션 배포를 통해 개선된 지속적 학습 시스템. 이것은 AI 기능이 추가된 자동화가 아닙니다. 이것은 기초부터 구축된 자율 지능으로, 기관 트레이딩 데스크가 의사 결정 검증을 구조화하고, 운영 신뢰성을 관리하며, 적응형 학습 시스템을 구현하는 방법에 대한 수년간의 연구를 기반으로 합니다. 버전 5.0은 이러한 개발 접근 방식의 정점을 나타냅니다. 버전 5.0은 55개 이상의 무료 통합 모델을 포함한 300개 이상의 AI 모델에 대한 액세스, 독립적 검증을 제공하는 이중 AI 분석가 및 리스크 관리자 역할, 무중단 운영을 보장하는 자
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    Experts
    블랙 프라이데이 50% 할인 - NANO MACHINE GPT 정상 가격: $997에서 블랙 프라이데이: $498.50 (할인 가격은 프로모션 기간 동안 반영됩니다.) 세일 시작: 2025년 11월 27일 - 기간 한정 블랙 프라이데이 이벤트. 블랙 프라이데이 경품 추첨: 블랙 프라이데이 이벤트 기간 동안 Nano Machine GPT를 구매하신 모든 고객은 다음 상품의 무작위 추첨에 참여할 수 있습니다: 1 x Syna 활성화 1 x AiQ 활성화 1 x Mean Machine GPT 활성화 참여 방법: 1) 구매 후, 개인 메시지를 보내 서 Nano Machine GPT 매뉴얼 및 권장 설정 파일을 받으세요. 2) 그런 다음 이 제품 페이지에 댓글을 게시 하여 구매를 확인하고 블랙 프라이데이 경품 추첨에 공식적으로 등록 하세요. 메시지를 보내고 댓글을 남긴 적격 블랙 프라이데이 구매자 중에서 세 명의 당첨자가 무작위로 선정됩니다. 블랙 프라이데이 프로모션 종료 후, Nano
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    The Forex Exchanger MT5
    Fabio Cavalloni
    5 (6)
    Experts
    All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
    ARIA Connector EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    2.21 (29)
    Experts
    Aria Connector EA – V4 (학습 머신 + XGBoost 학습 모델 +112개 유료 및 무료 AI + 투표 시스템 + 외부 및 편집 가능한 프롬프트) 시장의 대부분 EA들이 "AI"나 "신경망"을 사용한다고 주장하면서도 실제로는 기본적인 스크립트만 실행하는 반면, Aria Connector EA V4 는 진정한 AI 기반 거래의 의미를 재정의합니다. 이것은 이론도 마케팅 과장도 아닙니다. 이는 귀하의 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼과 112개의 실제 AI 모델 간의 직접적이고 검증 가능한 연결이며, 차세대 XGBoost 엔진, 편집 가능한 프롬프트, 그리고 멀티 AI 투표 시스템과 결합되어 있습니다. 첫날부터 Aria는 투명하고 진화하는 생태계로 설계되었습니다: 먼저 직접 GPT 연결, 그 다음 자동화, 그 다음 전략 감사. 이제 V4에서 Aria는 진정한 학습 머신이 됩니다 . 시장 조건에 적응하고, 실시간으로 전략을 최적화하며, 외부의 편집 가능한 프롬프트로 지
    FastWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    5 (5)
    Experts
    FastWay EA는 강력한 평균 회귀 전략을 기반으로 하는 스마트하고 효율적인 자동 거래 시스템입니다. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP 등 상관 관계가 높은 통화쌍을 거래하여 큰 방향성 움직임 후 가격이 평균으로 되돌아가는 점을 활용합니다. 구매 후 전체 설정 안내를 받으시려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요. 실시간 신호:  여기를 클릭 현재 가격 — 다음 10명의 구매자에게 단 $1337. FastWay EA는 복잡한 설정 없이도 높은 유연성의 자금 관리와 리스크 제어를 원하는 분께 적합합니다. “설정 후 방치” 철학으로 설계되어 수년간 안정적으로 운용될 수 있습니다. 단독 사용 또는 포트폴리오 보강용으로 활용 가능합니다. 차트에 부착만 하면 나머지는 EA가 처리합니다. FastWay EA 주요 특징: 통화쌍 시세뿐 아니라 다음 요소를 고려: 글로벌 주식 시장 변동성 기준 통화 금리 선물 변동성 해당 통화쌍 옵션 시장 신호 그리드 시스템 사용, 마
    Golden Blitz MT5
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    4.43 (14)
    Experts
    EA Gold Blitz   – 안전하고 효과적인 금 거래 솔루션   출시 프로모션  현재 가격으로 남은 1개만 판매!  다음 가격: $999.99 최종 가격: $1999.99 MT4 버전   안녕하세요! 저는 EA Gold Blitz   , Diamond Forex Group 가족의 두 번째 EA로, 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 설계되었습니다. 뛰어난 기능과 안전 우선 접근 방식을 통해 트레이더들에게 지속 가능하고 효과적인 금 거래 경험을 제공합니다.   EA Gold Blitz   의 특징   - 동적 스톱로스(SL): EA는 최근 캔들의 가격 범위에 기반한 스톱로스를 사용합니다. 이를 통해 SL이 시장 상황에 유연하게 적응하고 시장 변화에 따라 계좌를 더 효과적으로 보호할 수 있습니다.   - 다양한 거래 전략: EA는 3개의 거래 전략을 탑재하고 있으며, 각 전략은 최대 3개의 거래를 동시에 열 수 있어 총 9개의 거래를 동시에 실행할 수 있습니다.  
    Exp5 AI Sniper for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3 (3)
    Experts
    우리 팀은 MetaTrader 터미널을 위한 최첨단 스마트 트레이딩 전문가 자문인 트레이딩 로봇을 소개하게 되어 기쁘게 생각합니다. AI Sniper   는  MT5 터미널 모두를 위해 설계된 지능형 자체 최적화 거래 로봇입니다. 스마트 알고리즘과 고급 거래 전략을 활용하여 거래 잠재력을 극대화합니다. 거래소 및 주식 시장 분야에서 15년의 경험을 바탕으로 우리는 혁신적인 전략 관리 기능, 추가 지능형 기능 및 사용자 친화적인 그래픽 인터페이스를 개발했습니다. AI Sniper   의 모든 기능은 최적화된 프로그램 코드와 엄격한 테스트를 통해 뒷받침됩니다. 고급 컴퓨팅 지능은 각 가격 변동 단계에서 세심한 기술 분석과 수천 가지 수학적 계산을 통해 거래에 가장 적합한 진입 및 청산 지점을 식별합니다. 추세가 약세이든 강세이든   AI Sniper는   신호를 정확하게 분석하여 정확한 매수 또는 매도 거래를 실행합니다. 비전. 사명. 전략. 최고의 도구를 통해 거래자에게 힘을 실어주
    Bitcoin Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.54 (137)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
    제작자의 제품 더 보기
    VertexAlgo
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    VertexAlgo – Engineered for XAUUSD H1 Precision. Speed. Exponential Growth. Are you looking for a trading system that respects the market rather than fighting it? VertexAlgo is a sophisticated engine designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . Launch Special: Only $95 Current Price: $95  (Standard Price: $1099) Secure your license now before the price adjusts to its true value. BONUS: After purchasing, please send a private message to receive the VertexAlgo recommended se
    G Edge
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    G Edge MT5: The Ultimate Trading Advantage G Edge is not just a trading robot—it is your technological dominance in the market. Engineered for surgical precision, this bot redefines algorithmic trading standards. By utilizing advanced entry algorithms, G Edge achieves a stunning 96.5% win rate while keeping the drawdown below 2% . This tool is designed for traders who demand maximum capital growth with minimal risk exposure . Key Performance Achievements (2025 Backtest) The numbers speak for
    AurumCore EA MT5
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    AurumCore EA - Professional Gold Trading Solution PERFECT FOR PROP FIRMS & RISK-CONSCIOUS TRADERS AurumCore EA is a sophisticated, low-risk trading system specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe . This Expert Advisor combines proven technical indicators with advanced risk management to deliver consistent, profitable results while maintaining minimal drawdown - making it the ideal choice for prop firm challenges and live accounts . KEY ADVANTAGES LOW DRAWDOWN DE
    Golden Strike Pro x30 for Prop Firm
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    GOLDEN STRIKE PRO X30 FOR PROP FIRMS - XAUUSD M15 PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM WITH EXTRAORDINARY RESULTS PROVEN PERFORMANCE - $528,436.25 PROFIT ON $200K FUNDED ACCOUNT! Transform your XAUUSD trading with this elite algorithmic system that has consistently delivered exceptional returns with minimal risk. OUTSTANDING STATISTICS THAT SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES: TOTAL PROFIT : $528,436.25 on $200K funded account MAXIMUM DRAWDOWN : Only 6.87% - Ultra-low risk! PROFIT FACTOR : 2.77 - Near
    GoldenMind EA
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
    ScalpFusion
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    ScalpFusion - Elite High-Frequency Trading System Professional Edition Trading Bot ScalpFusion  is an advanced high-frequency trading system designed for professional traders seeking precise and rapid market operations. The system utilizes ultra-low latency and multi-strategy approach for market opportunities. Backtest Results Analysis Test Period : 2020-2025 (5 years) Initial Deposit : $5,000 Final Result : $651,397.32 Total Return : +13,027.95% History Quality : 99% Key Performance Metri
    QuantumVelocity MT5
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    QuantumVelocity Neural-Enhanced High-Frequency Trading Engine Overview QuantumVelocity is an advanced institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency trading with neural-enhanced signal processing. This sophisticated algorithm combines multiple trading strategies with adaptive risk management to deliver consistent performance across various market conditions. Proven Performance Backtest Results (99% Quality Data): Total Net Profit: $14,135.62 (28,171% return) Initial Deposit
    PipSniper
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    PipSniper - Advanced Market Precision System Professional Edition Trading Bot for MT5 Overview PipSniper  is a sophisticated, multi-strategy automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with professional-grade algorithms and adaptive risk management, this Expert Advisor delivers consistent performance across various market conditions. Proven Performance Initial Investment: $500.00 Final Balance: $102,442.76 Total Net Profit: +20,388% ROI Profit Factor: 4.12 Recovery Fact
    Dynamic Structure EA
    Krzysztof Sitko
    Experts
    Dynamic Structure EA – Professional XAUUSD System Turn market volatility into stable growth. Master Gold. Are you looking for a trading tool that combines powerful profit potential with rigorous risk management? Dynamic Structure EA is not just another risky Martingale or Grid bot that puts your account in danger. It is a sophisticated algorithm based on pure Price Action and dynamic market structure, engineered specifically to dominate XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe . This tool is designed f
    필터:
    리뷰 없음
    리뷰 답변