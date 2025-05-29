HTF Vision

5

HTF Vision - Higher Timeframe Candle Display

Free now, celebrating release of Live Chart Viewer utility https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158488


HTF Vision provides traders with an intuitive way to visualize higher timeframe price action directly on their current chart. This powerful indicator overlays candlestick data from selected higher timeframes (H1, H4, or Daily) as customizable boxes, giving you instant context of larger market movements without switching charts.

Key Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Selection: Choose between 1-Hour, 4-Hour, or Daily timeframes
  • Adaptive Display: Box height automatically adjusts based on price volatility
  • Real-Time Updates: Shows the most recent completed candles from your selected timeframe
  • Clean Visualization: Non-intrusive overlay that maintains chart readability
  • Customizable Settings: Adjust the number of candles displayed and box appearance

Perfect For:

  • Swing traders analyzing daily patterns on lower timeframes
  • Scalpers who need H1/H4 context on minute charts
  • Multi-timeframe analysis without chart switching
  • Identifying key support/resistance levels from higher timeframes
  • Confirming trade setups with higher timeframe bias

How It Works: HTF Vision fetches authentic candlestick data from your broker's higher timeframe feed and displays it as color-coded boxes on your current chart. Green boxes represent bullish candles, red boxes represent bearish candles, matching standard candlestick visualization.

Transform your trading analysis with HTF Vision - see the bigger picture while staying focused on your execution timeframe.

리뷰
Dezss
106
Dezss 2025.06.02 15:22 
 

Спасибо

Marco Engstermann
11271
Marco Engstermann 2025.12.18 12:42 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Dezss
106
Dezss 2025.06.02 15:22 
 

Спасибо

