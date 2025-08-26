IQ Star Lines MT5

First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator.

"Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do". - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker.
IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations, published for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and intraday traders. The grid lines get automatically adjusted on your chart, with the moving solar system & the star alignment.

Setup & Guide: 

Download MT4 Version here.

To learn how to use the Indicator: Indicator Manual & Guide - Read Here

Exclusively for you:

It's your chance to stay ahead of the market.

Follow our MQL5 channel for daily market insights, chart, indicator updates and offers! Join here.

Imagine trading with invisible cosmic energy plotted as visible support and resistance levels on your chart, calculated using precise astronomical formulas, all lines are plotted automatically. Whether you’re scalping or intraday trading, these planetary grid lines adapt based on how the Earth and Moon align with the stars and constellations, revealing powerful trade levels and time zones you never knew existed.

Even though the indicator does extremely complex astronomical and advanced calculations, we have tried to keep the interface extremely simple so that serious and professional traders like you can get only the benefits without having to do any other extra difficult calculations from your side. The indicator automatically aligns the astrological grid lines on the current market chart based on the moon and constellations' positions.

If you are not into this astrological trading dynamo, or you do not believe in astrology (even though it is one of the most powerful scientific studies done to date on this planet), you don’t have to, not right away. By the time you finish reading the manual and complete the backtesting using the demo, you will be convinced that this is something powerful that you didn’t know existed. It will open a whole new dimension of trading for you for the rest of your life. ‘IQ Star Lines’ gives the most accurate trade levels that can be used as astrological support and resistance levels throughout the day. Not only this, but the indicator marks the important trade time for using Lunar aspects for each day specifically. The Aspect alert system is another feature this indicator has to keep you on track with the possible major market movement in advance. 

Key Features of IQ Star Lines

  • Modern Dark-Themed Dashboard – Clean, minimalistic, and easy to read. Includes scale selection (Low, Base, High) with one-click close, making it easy to adjust star line levels during different market conditions.
  • Intraday Trend Display – Shows trend direction and strength for both M5 and H1 timeframes (e.g., Strong Up/Down), giving quick insight into short-term and hourly market bias.
  • Broker Server Time – The dashboard shows your broker’s current time to help you sync lunar aspect timings with your trading platform.
  • Moon Aspect Details Section – Displays live moon aspects with key details: the planet involved, aspect type (conjunction, trine, etc.), aspect time, and status (Completed, Upcoming, or Active).
  • Enhanced Star Line Calculations – Core engine improvements provide more accurate star line levels, better scaling, and smoother performance.
  • Daily auto-adapting planetary grid levels for natural intraday support and resistance zones.
  • Pre-aspect and peak-aspect timing lines plotted on the chart for precise market timing.
  • Aspect alert system to notify you when significant lunar aspects approach.
1. Why Vedic Astrology?

In astrology, it is a well-established fact that lunar transits have a powerful yet different influence on human behaviour (greed, fear, confidence, depression, aggression, passion, etc), just like it has an effect on tides in water bodies. This, in turn, dictates market sentiment in financial markets. When stars and planets emit subtle cosmic energies, they interact with human physical and emotional states. Vedic astrology involves in-depth micro-metric calculations, making it highly effective for intraday trading.

We have fused the ancient science with modern technical analysis to create IQ Star Lines – an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic Financial Astrology. This indicator applies ancient Indian Vedic principles in real-time, giving accurate astrological forecasts for market movements, with easy entry and exit decisions for scalping and day trading.

2. Supported Symbols

Major Pairs Minor Pairs Metals Cryptocurrency
EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD,
USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF 		AUDCAD, CADJPY, EURGBP, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADCHF, EURJPY
GBPAUD, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, EURAUD, GBPCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCHF
EURCAD, GBPCHF, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPNZD, NZDCAD, EURNZD 		XAUUSD (Gold)
XAGUSD (Silver) 		BTCUSD (Bitcoin)
3. Planetary Aspects

Planetary aspects are angular relationships between planets, such as conjunction (0°), opposition (180°), trine (120°), and square (90°). These angles indicate how planets interact and influence each other’s energies, impacting intraday market behavior.

Note: IQ Star Lines always plot aspects timings aligned to the your broker timing so that you never miss a good astrological trade window.

4. Aspect Alert

The indicator has an aspect alert system. Get notified when the market reaches an aspect timing. Pre-aspect and peak-aspect timings are displayed to help plan trades efficiently.

5. IQ Star Lines Benefits
  • Daily auto-adapting grid levels for natural intraday support and resistance zones.
  • Sweet spot entries and exits for precise profit targets and stop losses.
  • Minimalistic dashboard with easy scale adjustments (Low, Base, High) and one-click close.
  • Pre and peak lunar aspect visualization for precise market timing.
  • Aspect alert system for automated notifications.
6. Recommended Timeframe Usage

Use 1-minute and 5-minute charts for highest accuracy. Combine IQ Star Lines with a non-lagging trend indicator (such as Hydra Trend Rider) for best results.

7. Indicator Input Settings
  • Enable/Disable aspect alerts.
  • Dashboard corner positioning.
  • Offset X/Y for precise placement.
  • Show or hide star line price text.
  • Customize colors for Star Lines and aspects (Conjunction, Opposition, Trine, Square).
  • Adjust line styles and widths (Solid/Dotted, Light/Thick).
8. How Does IQ Star Lines Work?
  • Price Levels: Star Lines act as support and resistance levels for trading, profit targets, and stop losses.
  • Aspect Time: Indicates major astrological timings with potential trend changes or spikes in volatility. Stronger aspects with larger planets increase breakout or reversal chances.
9. Scaling Options
  • Base: Default scale for normal market conditions.
  • High: Adjust for extreme volatile conditions.
  • Low: Adjust for range or low-volatility markets.
10. Compatible Trading Styles
  1. Trend following
  2. Breakout
  3. Continuation
  4. Trend reversal
11. FAQ

Q: Does this indicator repaint?
A: No, it updates in real time with new highs and lows to keep intraday levels relevant.

Q: Is there any trial option available?
A: Yes, you can download the demo and backtest.

12. How to Get Started
  1. After purchasing, open MetaTrader Software, log in to your account, and open Toolbox - Market - Purchased.
  2. Install the indicator.
  3. Open Navigator - Market - Drag & drop the indicator onto the chart.
Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 

Disclaimer:

  • It is highly recommended to backtest this indicator and understand how it works before taking any financial decisions.
  • Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
  • Our products are available only on mql5.com.
  • We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.
  • We do not provide any personal trading advice.
  • We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.

Learn More
Discover how our powerful indicators help analyze charts, set targets, and execute profitable trades with daily market updates. Join our new channel.

Support
For assistance or technical issues, send us a direct message on MQL5.

Risk Disclosure:

Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.

Related topics: Financial astrology, forex, gold, XAUUSD, silver, XAGUSD, forex, WD Gann, Astrological analysis, forex major, forex minor, Vedic, cryptocurrency, trade levels, planetary lines, market trend, scalping, intraday trading, intraday support and resistance levels.

추천 제품
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
ZigZag SMC Premium MT5
Kallebe Lins De Oliveira Santos
지표
If you are looking for precision in identifying strategic tops and bottoms, the ZigZag SMC/SMT Indicator for MT5 is the tool that will contribute to your technical analysis. Developed based on the advanced concepts of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Smart Money Trap (SMT), it offers an insight into market behavior, helping you make decisions. What will you find in this indicator? Automatic identification of strategic tops and bottoms Based on institutional strategies Ideal for analyzing liqu
QXS Market Scanner
Netlux Digital Kft.
지표
QuantXMarketScanner is a multi assets indicator for MT5 - Mathematical model based on 7 custom moving averages indicators  - Adaptable on Currencies, Stocks and Crypto - Automatic setup, self optimized About QuantXsystem Products: –         Simple installation & integration into MT5   –         Unlimited License after purchase (for one user) –         Automatic pattern recognition to identify the best timing and price levels. –         Trading indicators are displayed directly and automaticall
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
지표
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Automated Trendlines MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
지표
추세선은 외환 거래에서 기술적 분석의 가장 필수적인 도구입니다. 불행히도, 대부분의 거래자는 올바르게 그리지 않습니다. 자동 추세선 표시기는 시장의 추세 움직임을 시각화하는 데 도움이 되는 진지한 거래자를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 추세선 강세 추세선과 약세 추세선에는 두 가지 유형이 있습니다. 상승 추세에서 Forex 추세선은 가격 움직임의 가장 낮은 스윙 포인트를 통해 그려집니다. 최소 두 개의 "최저 저점"을 연결하면 추세선이 생성됩니다. 하락 추세에서 추세선은 가격 움직임의 가장 높은 스윙 포인트를 통해 그려집니다. 최소 두 개의 "최고 최고점"을 연결하면 추세선이 생성됩니다. 추세선이 깨질 때? 강세 추세선은 약세 양초가 강세 추세선 아래에서 닫히고 양초의 고점이 추세선 위에 있을 때 깨집니다. 약세 추세선은 강세 양초가 약세 추세선 위로 마감되고 양초 저점이 추세선 아래에 있을 때 깨집니다. 추세선이 삭제되면? 강세 추세선은 전체 양초가 강세 추세선 아래에
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
지표
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
지표
The Expert Advisor and the video are attached in the Discussion tab . The robot applies only one order and strictly follows the signals to evaluate the indicator efficiency. Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details (in Russian). Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave s
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
지표
MT4 버전  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는 Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels 거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Levels를 사
Strong Candle2
Roberto Tavares
지표
Strong Candle Indicates the size of each candlestick with the text value above it and indicates which candlestick has a body larger than the one specified in the parameters in percentage, that is, a strong candlestick (between Size_Min and Size_Max) with at least x% of body. The candlestick size is placed in the buffer and that is the buy or sell indication, where: value > 0 = bullish candle or value < 0 bearish candle, value = 0 means no indication (the candle did not match the desired pattern
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
LevelPAttern MT5
Maxim Sokolov
지표
LevelPAttern MT5 is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications. Indicator operation features It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading inst
One to Three Trendline Breakout MT5
Noiros Tech
지표
This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
PZ Pennants MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
지표
Unlock market continuations with the accurate pennants indicator This indicator finds pennants , which are continuation patterns identified by converging trendlines surrounding a price consolidation period. Trades are signaled using a breakout period alongside the formation breakout.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use Customizable colors and sizes It implements breakout signals It implements alerts of all kinds Optimal Usage To see pennants
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
지표
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
지표
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Ultra AS MT5
Yaroslav Varankin
3 (2)
지표
The indicator is designed for binary options trading. The "period" parameter can be adjusted to fit your trading strategy, allowing you to customize the number and quality of signals. A red arrow pointing down indicates a sell signal, while a blue arrow pointing up indicates a buy signal. Recommended expiration time is one candle. You can enter a trade either when the signal appears or on the next candle. Attention: the signal may sometimes disappear on the current candle, so it's important to
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
지표
ATREND: 작동 방식 및 사용 방법 ### 작동 방식 MT5 플랫폼을 위한 "ATREND" 지표는 기술 분석 방법론의 조합을 활용하여 트레이더에게 강력한 매수 및 매도 신호를 제공하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 주로 변동성 측정을 위해 평균 진폭 범위(ATR)를 활용하며, 잠재적인 시장 움직임을 식별하기 위한 트렌드 탐지 알고리즘과 함께 사용됩니다. 구매 후 메시지를 남기면 특별 보너스 선물을 받게 됩니다. ### 주요 특징: - 동적 트렌드 탐지: 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 평가하고 신호를 조정하여 트레이더가 현재 시장 상황에 맞춰 전략을 조정할 수 있도록 돕습니다. - 변동성 측정: ATR을 사용하여 시장의 변동성을 측정하며, 이는 최적의 손절매(SL) 및 이익 실현(TP) 수준을 결정하는 데 중요합니다. - 신호 시각화: 이 지표는 차트에 매수 및 매도 신호를 시각적으로 표시하여 트레이더의 의사 결정을 향상시킵니다. ### 운영 단계 #### 입력 및 설정 - TimeFr
Visual Keltner Breakout Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Unlock the Power of Precision Trading with the Keltner Breakout Indicator! The Visual Keltner Breakout Indicator is an advanced technical tool designed to identify breakout opportunities with unparalleled accuracy. Before diving in, please note that this indicator is not optimized and is created for you to tailor and fine-tune to your unique trading strategies. This feature ensures that you remain in full control of your trading experience, customizing the parameters to align with your specific
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
지표
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
지표
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Trend Direction ADX indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
지표
Trend Direction ADX indicator Trend Direction ADX is part of a serie of indicators used to characterize market conditions. Almost any strategy only work under certain market conditions. Therefore it is important to be able to characterize market conditions at any time: trend direction, trend strength, volatility, etc.. Trend Direction ADX is an indicator to be used to characterize trend direction: trending up trending down ranging Trend Direction ADX is based on ADX standard indicator. Tre
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
수입과 연구를 위한 도구. 거래 신호 및 전략의 핵심은 가격 예측 패턴의 형성을 위한 저자의 알고리즘을 기반으로 합니다. 모든 악기에 적용 가능! MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" 에 기반한 제어 시스템으로 보완되어 시장, 장비 및 작업 기간에 대해 가능한 한 정확하게 신호를 업데이트 및 조정합니다. 적격: 모든 시장의 모든 상품(예외 있음). 대상: 헤지 펀드, 펀드 및 자산 관리자, 투자 관리자, 투기꾼, 투자자 및 이해 관계자. .............................................................................................................................................
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
지표
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
Binary Options Premium V8
Md Meraz Mahmud
지표
Hello My Dear Friend, im introduce about Binary Option Premium V8 it work, all currency pair 1 minute time frame, 1-5 minute expire 100% non repaint, no delay signal Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?  W
Go Way TREND
Ywsf Hsyn Hmad Alrsh
지표
추세와 함께 가십시오. 네, 15분 프레임에 매수든 매도든 진입 신호를 기다리고, 30분 프레임에 신호가 나타나는지 확인하세요(때때로 신호가 나타나는 데 1시간 이상이 소요됩니다. 돌아올 수 있습니다) 15분 프레임으로 갔다가 30분 프레임으로 돌아가서 메인 시그널이 나타날 때까지 이를 반복합니다. 30분 프레임에 시그널이 나타나면 가격을 가지고 진입하여 선이 바뀔 때 수익을 얻습니다. , 이익이 기록되거나 반대 신호가 나타나는 경우 매우 간단하며 모든 주요 통화에서 작동합니다.  금속, 표시기, 모든 프레임이지만 가장 좋은 결과는 30분 프레임입니다. 항상 캔들 바닥 아래에 스톱로스를 설정하고 자본 관리를 초과해서는 안 됩니다. 자본금의 10% 추세와 함께 가십시오. 네, 15분 프레임에 매수든 매도든 진입 신호를 기다리고, 30분 프레임에 신호가 나타나는지 확인하세요(때때로 신호가 나타나는 데 1시간 이상이 소요됩니다. 돌아올 수 있습니다) 15분 프레임으로 갔다가 30분 프
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
지표
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
지표
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Oscillator trading signals
Evgeny Raspaev
지표
Oscillator trading signals - это динамический индикатор, определяющий состояние к продолжению тенденции роста или падению цены торгового инструмента и отсечению зон с нежелательной торговлей. Индикатор состоит из 2 линий осцилляторов. Медленная и быстрая сигнальная линия.  Шкала отображения перевернутая. Зоны вблизи 0 свидетельствуют о тенденции роста цены валютной пары. Зоны -100 свидетельствуют о падении цены валютной пары. На основном графике в виде стрелок отображается потенциально выгодные
Synthetic Trend AI
Vitali Vasilenka
지표
Synthetic Trend AI - 인공지능 기반 스마트 트렌드 지표 Synthetic Trend AI 지표는 기존 SuperTrend 공식에 인공지능 알고리즘(k-최근접 이웃, KNN)과 거래량 분석을 결합한 강력한 기술 분석 도구입니다. 시장을 심층적으로 분석하고 더욱 확실한 결정을 내리고자 하는 분들을 위해 설계되었습니다. Synthetic Trend AI의 독보적인 특징: AI 트렌드 예측: KNN 알고리즘을 사용하여 과거 데이터를 분석하고 가격 움직임 방향을 예측합니다. 거래량 분석: 내장된 VWMA(거래량 가중 이동 평균)를 통해 방향뿐만 아니라 움직임의 강도까지 고려할 수 있습니다. 유연한 민감도 설정: 거래량(n)과 이웃 수(k)를 조정하여 거래 스타일에 맞게 정확하게 조정할 수 있습니다. 시각적 추세 신호: 가격 아래의 녹색 선은 상승 추세를, 가격 위의 빨간색 선은 하락 추세를 나타냅니다. 동적 트레일링 스톱: 이 지표는 가격과 거래량에 반응하는 스마트 손절
FREE
SwingMaster Arrow Indicator
Sahib Ul Ahsan
지표
SwingMaster Arrow Indicator – Catch the Move Before It Runs Without You Tired of watching perfect moves start… right after you exit the chart? SwingMaster Arrow Indicator is designed exactly for that pain – to spot clean swing entries and exits so you don’t miss the real move, and don’t get stuck in useless noise. This isn’t just another random arrow painter. SwingMaster works like a smart “SuperTrend-style” engine that tracks market swings and highlights high-probability turn points with clear
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
지표
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
지표
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Hyperbolic
Konstantin Gruzdev
지표
The indicator is stable on noise fluctuations in price and quickly reacts to the trend. It is based on an algorithm from a system of hyperbolic functions that allows you to aggressively smooth the flat with minimal lag on the trend. It can be applied directly to the price chart, to itself, or to other indicators in order to eliminate false signals. The main purpose of the indicator is to smooth out small sawtooth price movements as much as possible. The higher the Hyperbolic parameter, the stron
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
지표
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
지표
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
지표
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
지표
무료 AUX 인디케이터와 EA 지원을 받으세요 직접 다운로드 — 여기를 클릭 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator  Divergence in Chaos Environment는 엘리엇 파동 이론과 트레이딩 카오스 기법을 함께 사용하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 MT5 전문 도구입니다. 가격 움직임의 숨겨진 및 일반 다이버전스를 감지하며, 빌 윌리엄스가 설명한 혼돈 시장 환경과 동기화됩니다. 주요 특징 엘리엇 파동 정렬 다이버전스: 파동 구조에 조화된 강세 및 약세 다이버전스를 탐지하여 파동 카운팅 정확도를 높입니다. 카오스 기법 통합: AO(오썸 오실레이터) 및 시장 구조 원칙과 일치하도록 설계되었습니다. 다중 타임프레임 스캐닝: 다양한 시간 프레임에서 다이버전스를 분석하여 모멘텀 변화와 추세 소진을 확인합니다. 시각적 알림 및 객체: 명확한 화살표, 선, 표시로 빠른 인식 가능. 적응형 시장 판독: 혼돈 시장 조건에 자동으로 조정되어 노이즈를 필터링하고 유효한 셋업만
TPTSyncX
Arief
지표
무료 AUX 지표, EA 지원 및 전체 가이드를 얻으시려면 방문하세요 – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 트렌드를 포착하세요. 패턴을 읽으세요. 진입 시점을 타이밍하세요. 30초 이내의 3단계! 분석 없이도 쉽게 거래하세요 — 당신의 스마트 어시스턴트가 워크플로우를 단순화해 드립니다. 더 이상 차트 과부하 없음. 스마트 바이어스 감지로 자신감 있게 거래하세요. 모든 통화, 암호화폐, 주식, 금속, 지수 및 모든 시간대와 호환됩니다. 그냥 클릭하고 실행하세요 — 정말 간단합니다. 속도와 명확성을 원하는 바쁜 트레이더에게 이상적입니다. TPTSyncX는 추세, 패턴, 그리고 캔들스틱 트리거 분석을 하나로 통합하여 깨끗하고 지능적인 시각 시스템으로 동기화하는 강력한 올인원 MetaTrader 5 인디케이터입니다. 명확성, 정밀성, 속도를 원하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었으며, 가격 행동, 구조적 패턴 및 시장 타이밍 도구의 조합을 통해 높은 확
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
지표
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
지표
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
The iChannels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (2)
지표
Ultra-fast recognition of parabolic channels (as well as linear, horizontal and wavy channels) throughout the depth of history, creating a hierarchy of channels. Required setting: Max bars in chart: Unlimited This indicator is designed primarily for algorithmic trading, but can also be used for manual trading.  This indicator will have a very active evolution in the near future and detailed descriptions on how to apply to create robots
TrendHarmony MTF Trend Phase Level Visualizer MT5
Andras Salamon
지표
TREND HARMONY MT5 – Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader5 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe indicator – your ultimate MT5 trend visualization indicator. [  Features and Manual   | MT4 version |   All Products   ] Are you tir
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
지표
[ MT4 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analysis
BookMap HeatMap
Roberto Spadim
1 (2)
지표
This Indicator creates a heatmap based on depth of market of the current symbol or another symbol. Other symbol is useful when you trade futures market and a contract has 'mini' and 'full' split. For example, in Brazil (B3 - BMF&Bovespa), WDO and DOL are future Forex contract of BRL/USD (where 1 DOL = 5 WDO) and big banks work mostly with DOL (where liquidity is important). Please use with M1 timeframe , objects are too small to be displayed at higher timeframes (MT5 limit). The number of level
Key level wedge pro MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
지표
Its our anniversary! To give back enjoy this 60% discount for the next week (original price $239) We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block ,   Key level supply and demand ,   Key level liquidity grab   and   Key level wedge   into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, maki
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
" Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " 지표는 추세 파동 내에서 스캘핑 방식으로 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 주요 통화쌍 및 금에서 테스트되었으며, 다른 거래 상품과의 호환성이 가능합니다. 추가적인 가격 변동 지원을 통해 추세에 따라 단기 포지션 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 지표의 원리 큰 화살표는 추세 방향을 결정합니다. 작은 화살표 형태의 스캘핑 신호를 생성하는 알고리즘은 추세 파동 내에서 작동합니다. 빨간색 화살표는 상승 방향을, 파란색 화살표는 하락 방향을 나타냅니다. 민감한 가격 변동선은 추세 방향으로 그려지며, 작은 화살표의 신호와 함께 작용합니다. 신호는 다음과 같이 작동합니다. 적절한 시점에 선이 나타나면 진입 신호가 형성되고, 선이 있는 동안 미결제 포지션을 유지하며, 완료되면 거래를 종료합니다. 권장되는 작업 시간대는 M1~H4입니다. 화살표는 현재 캔들에 형성되며, 다음 캔들이 이미 시작되었더라도 이전 캔들의 화살표는 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 입
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT4 Ver
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
지표
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Imbalance DOM Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (1)
지표
Imbalance DOM Pro: 주문서의 불균형으로 거래를 강화하세요 MT5에서 주문서에 접근할 수 있나요? 거래를 새로운 수준으로 끌어올리고 싶나요? 주문 흐름을 기반으로 결정을 내리는 트레이더라면, Imbalance DOM Pro가 분석을 혁신적으로 바꿔줄 것입니다. 스캘퍼와 단기 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 도구는 주문서의 불균형을 식별하고, 빠르고 정확한 진입과 청산을 위한 귀중한 거래 기회를 제공합니다. 작은 가격 변동에서 기회를 잡으세요 Imbalance DOM Pro는 작은 가격 변동을 잡고자 하는 트레이더에게 이상적인 도구입니다. 고급 계산을 통해 이 지표는 주문서의 불균형을 해석하고, 빠른 진입과 청산을 위한 중요한 정보를 제공합니다. 중요: MT5에서 주문서의 사용 가능 여부를 확인하세요 Imbalance DOM Pro를 사용하기 전에, 브로커가 MT5에서 주문서에 접근할 수 있는지 확인하세요. 이 지표는 실시간 데이터에 의존하기 때문에, M
Chanlun
Xiaonong Yu
지표
The ChanLun or Chan theory is one of the most popular trading theories in China. But it seems like that it has little influence in western countries. Actually, the Chan Theory is based on a sophisticated mathematical model. The basic idea ChanLun is to simplify the bar chart by its model. With the help of ChanLun, a trader can analyze and predict the trend of future goods, stocks. In ChanLun, there are several basic elements called fractals, strokes, line segments and pivots . A trader should pa
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (6)
지표
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard
INTRAQUOTES
지표
The Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard is a powerful market scanning tool designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 25 currency pairs or assets simultaneously across all 9 standard timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a proprietary Special Trend Formula , the dashboard filters out market noise and provides clear, visual Bullish or Bearish signals, allowing traders to identify trend alignments at a glance without switching charts. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Version here. Exclusivel
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
지표
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
지표
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Version here. To learn how to use the Indicator: Indicator Manual & Guide -   Read Here Exclusively for you: It's your chance to st
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
IQ Trade Status MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
IQ Trade Status – A Professional Trade Panel to track all your LIVE TRADES in a signle dashboard. IQ Trade Status is not just a trade panel; it is a professional dashboard designed for MetaTrader. It replaces the default Terminal window with a clean, structured, and actionable overview of your account and open trades. The dashboard is designed to help you instantly answer three critical questions: How much have I made today? How much will I lose if all my trades go wrong? Is my account over-lev
Hydra Trend Rider MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT4 Version here. To learn how to use the Indicator: Indicator Manual & Guide -   Read Here Exclusively for you: It's your chance to st
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
지표
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot t
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT4 Ver
IQ FX Correlation Matrix
INTRAQUOTES
지표
FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 4  version here. Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
FX Correlation Matrix
INTRAQUOTES
5 (1)
지표
FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 5 version here.  Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
지표
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
IQ Chart Cleaner
INTRAQUOTES
유틸리티
IQ Chart Cleaner – Get a Fresh Chart in Seconds. A cluttered chart can make trading stressful and confusing. Between dozens of old indicators, leftover lines, arrows, shapes, and notes, it’s easy to lose focus on what really matters—your trades. That’s where IQ Chart Cleaner comes in. With a single click, IQ Chart Cleaner gives you a fresh, distraction-free chart so you can analyze the markets with clarity and confidence. Get the MT5 Version here . Key Benefits Total Cleaning Power – Instantly
IQ Trade Status
INTRAQUOTES
지표
IQ Trade Status – A Professional Trade Panel to track all your LIVE TRADES in a signle dashboard. IQ Trade Status is not just a trade panel; it is a professional dashboard designed for MetaTrader. It replaces the default Terminal window with a clean, structured, and actionable overview of your account and open trades. The dashboard is designed to help you instantly answer three critical questions: How much have I made today? How much will I lose if all my trades go wrong? Is my account over-lev
IQ Chart Cleaner MT5
INTRAQUOTES
유틸리티
Get a clean chart in an instant.  This script is extremely helpful in removing not only all the graphical objects from the chart but also all the  indicators from the chart.  Get the MT4 Version here . Features: Confirmation Dialog : Asks for confirmation before cleaning the chart. Complete Cleaning: Removes all graphical objects (lines, arrows, shapes, etc.) Removes all indicators from all chart windows (main and subwindows) Logging: Prints information about the cleaning process in the Expert
Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard MT5
INTRAQUOTES
지표
The Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard is a powerful market scanning tool designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 25 currency pairs or assets simultaneously across all 9 standard timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a proprietary Special Trend Formula , the dashboard filters out market noise and provides clear, visual Bullish or Bearish signals, allowing traders to identify trend alignments at a glance without switching charts. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT4 Version here. Exclusivel
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변