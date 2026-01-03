Max Ribbon Mt5

MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously!

=============================================================================================

DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced trend indicator that combines two ribbon systems to accurately identify market direction: • MaxRib2 (Fast Ribbon): Responsive to short-term movements, ideal for capturing rapid reversals and trend confirmations. • MaxRib3 (Slow Ribbon): Filters out market noise and displays the main trend, perfect for medium- to long-term trading.

The proprietary algorithm uses a combination of:

✅ Triple Exponential Smoothing

✅ Momentum Analysis

✅ Adaptive Trend Filter The result is a ribbon that changes color smoothly: GREEN = BULLISH Trend RED = BEARISH Trend

================================================================================================

HOW TO TRADE ENTRY SIGNALS:

• LONG: When the ribbon changes from RED to GREEN

• SHORT: When the ribbon changes from GREEN to RED TREND CONFIRMATION:

• STRONG Trend: MaxRib2 and MaxRib3 of the same color

• TRANSITIONING Trend: MaxRib2 and MaxRib3 of different colors (wait for confirmation) EXIT:

• Close the position when the ribbon changes color • Or use the opposite ribbon as a trailing stop


RECOMMENDED STRATEGY:

1. Use MaxRib3 to identify the main trend

2. Use MaxRib2 for entry timing

3. Go LONG only when both are GREEN

4. Go SHORT only when both are RED

====================================================================================================

⚙️ SETTINGS AVAILABLE INPUTS:

• ShowMaxRib3 (true/false): Show/hide the slow ribbon COMPATIBLE ASSETS:

✅ Forex (all pairs)

✅ Indices (DAX, S&P500, NASDAQ, etc.)

✅ Commodities (Gold, Silver, Oil, etc.) ✅ Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, etc.)

✅ Stocks RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAMES: • Scalping: M5, M15 • Intraday: M30, H1 • Swing: H4, Q1

========================================================================================

DISTRIBUTION AND SUPPORT LICENSE:

• 6-month subscription

• Multiple activations permitted SUPPORT:

• Technical support for the first 30 days after purchase

• YouTube channel: Scipio Trading Room

• Contact: through MQL5.com

VIDEO TUTORIAL Watch the full video on how to use MAX RIBBON on the Scipio Trading Room YouTube channel

==============================================================================================

⚠️ DISCLAIMER Trading involves significant risks. MAX RIBBON is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profits. Always use proper risk and capital management.

================================================================================


