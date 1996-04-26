IQ Trade Status

IQ Trade Status – A Professional Trade Panel to track all your LIVE TRADES in a signle dashboard.

IQ Trade Status is not just a trade panel; it is a professional dashboard designed for MetaTrader. It replaces the default Terminal window with a clean, structured, and actionable overview of your account and open trades.
The dashboard is designed to help you instantly answer three critical questions:

  • How much have I made today?
  • How much will I lose if all my trades go wrong?
  • Is my account over-leveraged?

Introductory Special Offer – Get it at $45 instead of $65 and Save $20!

Get the MT5 Version here.

1. Indicator compatibility

Indicator is compatible with all the timeframes, forex, metal, indices symbols.

2. Account Monitor (Top Header)
The top section of the dashboard provides a high-level view of your account health. Unlike the standard terminal view, these metrics focus on performance, safety, and risk awareness.


Balance & Equity

Displays your current account balance and live equity.

Day P/L

  • Shows the total Profit or Loss for the current trading day.
  • Includes closed trades from today plus floating profit or loss.
  • Displays both currency value and percentage change.
  • Turns green when positive and red when negative.
Risk (USD)
  • Shows the total amount you will lose if all open trades hit Stop Loss.
  • Represents your worst-case scenario exposure.
  • Helps identify over-leveraging instantly.
DD % (Drawdown)
  • Shows how far current equity has dropped from balance.
  • Essential for prop firm compliance and psychological control.
Margin %
  • Displays the percentage of account margin currently in use.
  • Easier to interpret than traditional margin level values.

    3. Active Trade List
    The lower section of the dashboard displays up to 10 active trades with simplified, high-value information.
    • #: Row number.
    • ID: Last four digits of the order ticket for easy identification.
    • Sym: Traded symbol or instrument.
    • Type: Buy or Sell with clear visual distinction.
    • Vol: Trade lot size.
    • TP (USD): Projected profit in account currency if Take Profit is hit.
    • SL (USD): Projected loss in account currency if Stop Loss is hit.
      If Stop Loss is moved into profit, the value is highlighted to indicate a risk-free trade.
    • Pips: Floating profit or loss measured in standard pips.
    • Time: Duration the trade has been open (Days : Hours : Minutes).
    • P/L: Net profit or loss including swaps and commissions.

    4. Dashboard Controls
    • Minimize Button
      Collapses the trade list while keeping the account header visible.

    • Close Button
      Completely removes the indicator from the chart.
      Note: Close button of the indicator doesn't close your open trades, it only removes the indicator from the chart.

    5. Settings & Customization
    When loading the indicator, the following inputs are available:
    • Dashboard Size
      Small, Standard, or Large layout selection.
    • Dashboard Theme
      Dark or Light theme.

    • X Offset
      Horizontal distance from the left edge of the chart.

    • Y Offset
      Vertical distance from the top edge of the chart.

    • Balance & Equity Display
      Indicator has option to hide or show balance and equity on the dashboard for privacy reasons.

    • Dark Theme Colors
      Customize positive text, negative text, and profit/loss cell colors.

    • Light Theme Colors
      Separate color configuration for light background mode.

    6. Frequently Asked Questions

    Q: Does the "Day P/L" reset?

    A Yes, it resets automatically when your Broker's Server Time starts a new day (00:00 Server Time).

    Q: Why does "Risk" show 0.00?

    A: The Risk calculation requires a **Stop Loss** to be set on your trades. If you enter a trade without a Stop Loss, the risk cannot be calculated.

    7. Support & Updates:

    • For assistance, send us a direct message on MQL5.
    • Follow our new channel for updates and market insights.
    • If you encounter any technical issues with the indicator, contact us directly on MQL5.
    IQ Trade Status is built for a refined approach for serious traders. It is especially useful for prop firm traders, day traders, and anyone who wants clear accountability over daily performance and exposure. Don’t trade blindly. Know your risk, track your performance, and stay in control with IQ Trade Status.
    Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 

    Disclaimer:

    • Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
    • Our products are available only on mql5.com.
    • We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.
    • We do not provide any personal trading advice.
    • We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.
    Related Keywords: trade panel, trade status, live trade update, trade risk analysis
    추천 제품
    Chinetti pip collector XL
    Andrey Kozak
    지표
    Chinetti pip collector XL is a complete turnkey trading system. If a trader does not yet have his own trading system, he can apply Chinetti pip collector XL to trading. Trading with this indicator is very easy. Even a beginner in Forex can handle it. Trading rules: wait for the indicator to start drawing a blue line. This means that the price trend is starting now. Now we are waiting for the indicator to analyze the market and draw an up arrow on the chart. At this point, we open a buy order.
    Market Profile 3
    Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
    3 (2)
    지표
    Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
    FREE
    DualVWAP
    Kourosh Hossein Davallou
    지표
    Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
    MASi Three Screens
    Aleksey Terentev
    5 (2)
    지표
    MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
    FREE
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    지표
    "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex 지표 - 거래에 유용한 보조 도구입니다! - 지표는 자동으로 Fibo 수준과 로컬 추세선(빨간색)을 계산하여 차트에 배치합니다. - Fibonacci 수준은 가격이 반전될 수 있는 주요 영역을 나타냅니다. - 가장 중요한 수준은 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%입니다. - 역전 스캘핑이나 존 그리드 거래에 사용할 수 있습니다. - Auto FIBO Pro 지표를 사용하여 현재 시스템을 개선할 수 있는 기회도 많습니다. - Info Spread Swap Display가 있습니다. 현재 Spread와 Swap이 부착된 외환 쌍을 표시합니다. - 디스플레이에는 계정 잔액, 자본 및 마진도 표시됩니다. - 차트의 어느 모서리에서나 Info Spread Swap Display를 찾을 수 있습니다. 0 - 왼쪽 상단 모서리, 1 - 오른쪽 상단, 2 - 왼쪽 하단, 3 - 오른쪽 하단. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과
    Trendline indicator
    David Muriithi
    2 (1)
    지표
    Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
    FREE
    MTF Heiken Ashi MA
    Brian Lillard
    지표
    MTF Heiken Ashi MA is a multiple timeframe Heiken Ashi & Moving Average indicator. Fully customizable for advanced & unique Heiken Ashi & Moving Average calculations. Key Features Modified appearance and appeal from the traditional using only H eiken Ashi MA bodies. MTF Higher or lower timeframes available making this it great for trends and scalping. There are many settings that can be non-repaint for signals at a new bar and at bar 0. Inputs Timeframe  = PERIOD_CURRENT - timeframe of Moving
    FREE
    WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    지표
    MT4용 Crypto_Forex 지표 "WPR 및 2개 이동 평균", 리페인트 없음. - WPR 자체는 스캘핑에 가장 적합한 오실레이터 중 하나입니다. - "WPR 및 2개 이동 평균" 지표를 사용하면 WPR 오실레이터의 빠른 이동 평균과 느린 이동 평균을 확인할 수 있습니다. - 지표는 가격 조정을 매우 조기에 파악할 수 있는 기회를 제공합니다. - 이 지표는 매개변수를 통해 매우 쉽게 설정할 수 있으며, 모든 시간대에서 사용할 수 있습니다. - 그림에서 매수 및 매도 진입 조건을 확인할 수 있습니다. - 매수 신호 조건을 고려하세요. (1) - 빠른 이동 평균이 느린 이동 평균을 상향 교차하고 WPR 값이 -50 미만인 경우: 매수 포지션을 개시합니다. (2) - WPR 값이 -20 이상의 과매수 구간에 있는 경우: 매수 포지션을 청산합니다. (3) - 매도 포지션의 경우 그 반대입니다. // 훌륭한 트레이딩 로봇과 지표는 여기에서 확인하실 수 있습니다: https://ww
    Volume Compair
    Thiago Pereira Pinho
    지표
    Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
    Smart FVG indicator MT4
    Ahmad Kazbar
    5 (1)
    지표
    Smart FVG 인디케이터 MT4 – MetaTrader 4를 위한 고급 Fair Value Gap 탐지 Smart FVG 인디케이터 MT4는 MetaTrader 4 차트에서 Fair Value Gap(FVG)을 전문적으로 탐지하고, 모니터링하며, 알림까지 제공하는 도구입니다. ATR 기반 필터링과 시장 구조를 인식하는 로직을 결합하여 노이즈를 줄이고, 유동성 환경에 맞게 자동으로 적응하며, 매매 의사결정에 중요한 불균형 구간만 남겨 줍니다. 주요 장점 정확한 FVG 탐지: 단순한 캔들 갭이 아닌 실제 시장 비효율 구간을 식별합니다. ATR 기반 정밀도: 다양한 상품과 시간 프레임에서 저품질 신호를 걸러내는 적응형 민감도. 실시간 유효성 추적: 가격이 해당 구간을 메우거나 돌파하면 존이 자동으로 연장·조정·삭제됩니다. 사용자 정의 가능한 시각화: 색상, 선 스타일, 채우기 옵션을 템플릿에 맞게 자유롭게 설정 가능. 실질적인 알림: 새로 생성된 FVG, 메워진 FVG, 무효화된
    FREE
    History Pattern Search
    Yevhenii Levchenko
    지표
    표시기는 현재 시세를 작성하여 과거 시세와 비교할 수 있으며 이를 바탕으로 가격 변동을 예측합니다. 표시기에는 원하는 날짜로 빠르게 이동할 수 있는 텍스트 필드가 있습니다. 옵션: 기호 - 표시기가 표시할 기호 선택. SymbolPeriod - 지표가 데이터를 가져올 기간 선택. IndicatorColor - 표시기 색상. HorisontalShift - 지시자가 그린 따옴표를 지정된 막대 수만큼 이동합니다. Inverse - true는 인용 부호를 반대로, false - 원래 보기를 반전합니다. ChartVerticalShiftStep - 차트를 수직으로 이동합니다(키보드의 위/아래 화살표). 다음은 날짜를 입력할 수 있는 텍스트 필드의 설정으로, '엔터'를 누르면 즉시 이동할 수 있습니다.
    Rira Renko
    Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
    지표
    RENKO on Time Chart This indicator is an enhanced Renko, so you can watch the Renko bricks on the chart to understand price movement more clearly the other improvement is automated box size according to ATR (Average True Range) period you can set the ATR number as you want and the box size of Renko changes automatically based on price movement Inputs Mode: Box size is the input to specify the size of the Renko box you want to print on the chart. This input lets you choose the fixed box siz
    Rainbow MT4
    Jamal El Alama
    지표
    Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
    FREE
    ProEngulfing
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    4.5 (2)
    지표
    ProEngulfing 소개 - MT4용 전문 Engulf 패턴 인디케이터 정밀도의 힘을 발휘하세요. ProEngulfing은 외환 시장에서 자격이 있는 Engulf 패턴을 식별하고 강조하기 위해 설계된 첨단 인디케이터로, MetaTrader 4용으로 개발되었습니다. ProEngulfing은 Engulf 패턴을 정확하게 식별하고 강조하기 위한 철저한 접근 방식을 제공하여 거래 결정에 대한 가장 신뢰할 수 있는 신호만을 제공합니다. ProEngulfing이 작동하는 방식: ProEngulfing은 Engulf 패턴을 분석하기 위해 정교한 알고리즘을 사용하여 패턴 인식 이상의 기능을 제공하여 이러한 패턴이 실제로 자격이 있는지 확인합니다. 다음은 그 작동 방식입니다. 자격 기준: 이 인디케이터는 몸통의 백분율을 전체 양초 크기와 비교하고 그림자의 백분율을 양초 크기와 비교합니다. 이 세심한 평가를 통해 고확률 Engulf 패턴만이 주목받도록 보장됩니다. 연속성 확인: ProEngulf
    Robi Auto
    Yvan Musatov
    Experts
    Robi Auto Expert Advisor works using sharp tick movements. It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the desired price and the lower the trading frequency will be. The uniqueness of the Expert Advisor is that it can be run on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the se
    Trade Manager AIO MT4
    Zhilwan Hussein
    유틸리티
    This Tool Is A Comprehensive And User-Friendly Solution That Covers Every Aspect Of The Trading Process. From Risk Management To Advanced Order Execution And Monitoring, It Provides Traders With A Powerful Set Of Features To Enhance Their Decision-Making And Execution Capabilities In The Forex Market . Alert : This tool not work in strategy tester! MT5 Version Features: Risk Management: Provides tools to set and manage risk levels for each trade, ensuring that traders can control and limit po
    Power Renko MT4
    Pierce Vallieres
    지표
    Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
    Vanexio
    Sayan Vandenhout
    Experts
    VANEXIO USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acco
    FREE
    Adjustable Fractals mt
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    지표
    "Adjustable Fractals"는 프랙탈 지표의 고급 버전으로, 매우 유용한 거래 도구입니다! .................................................................................................................. - 알다시피 표준 프랙탈 mt4 지표에는 설정이 전혀 없습니다. 이는 거래자에게 매우 불편합니다. - Adjustable Fractals는 이 문제를 해결했습니다. 필요한 모든 설정이 있습니다. - 지표의 조정 가능한 기간(권장 값 - 7 이상). - 가격의 고점/저점으로부터 조정 가능한 거리. - 프랙탈 화살표의 조정 가능한 디자인. - 표시기에는 모바일 및 PC 알림 기능이 내장되어 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
    Free automatic fibonacci
    Tonny Obare
    4.67 (49)
    지표
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
    Vasyl Kulyk
    2 (1)
    지표
    Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
    Sessions NY London Tokyo
    Makarii Gubaydullin
    유틸리티
    이 인디케이터는 세계 거래소의 운영 시간을 표시합니다. 현재 어떤 시장이 가장 활발한지 확인하는 데 도움이 됩니다 내  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ 기능, 이 도구 포함  |   문의하기  궁금한 점이 있으면 현재 가장 변동성이 큰 종목을 선택하는 데 도움이 됩니다; 단기 트레이더에게 특히 유용합니다; 1) 1H 이하의 시간 프레임 에서 사용할 때: 선은 차트의 실제 바 위치에 해당하며 차트를 이동할 때 거래 세션의 선 이 차트와 함께 이동합니다 . 2) 4H 이상의 시간 프레임 에서 사용할 때: 거래 세션의 정적 차트 가 표시되며 수직선 은 하루 종일 이동하며 현재 어떤 시장이 활성화되어 있는지 나타냅니다. (스케일 때문에). 인디케이터를 설치한 후에는 그리드를 비활성화(CTRL+G)하고 객체 설명을 비활성화(F8>일반>객체 설명 표시)하는 것이 좋습니다. 입력 설정: 중요:   인디케이터가 올바르게 작동하려면 초기 설정에서   브로커 시간과 그리니치 표준시의 차이를
    Trend Ray
    Andriy Sydoruk
    지표
    The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
    Min Max spread study
    Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
    지표
    Do you know the spreads on which your trades are / will be opened. How well do you know about the spreads on which your trades are / will be opened. The main task of the indicator. Help the user / trader to study the spreads in the trading terminal. Get information about the minimum and maximum spread on each candle, from M1 and above. This information will help in the following cases: - Maximum trading spread EA    --- If your broker has smaller spreads or average statistically higher and th
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    지표
    캔들의 종가를 예측하는 지표입니다. 지표는 주로 D1 차트에서 사용하기 위한 것이. 이 지표는 전통적인 외환 거래와 바이너리 옵션 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표는 독립형 거래 시스템으로 사용하거나 기존 거래 시스템에 추가로 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 표시기는 현재 양초를 분석하여 양초 본체 내부의 특정 강도 요인과 이전 양초의 매개변수를 계산합니다. 따라서 지표는 시장 움직임의 추가 방향과 현재 양초의 종가를 예측합니다. 이 방법 덕분에 지표는 단기 및 중장기 거래 모두에 적합합니다. 지표를 사용하면 시장 상황을 분석하는 동안 지표가 생성할 잠재적 신호의 수를 설정할 수 있습니다. 표시기 설정에는 이를 위한 특별한 매개변수가 있습니다. 또한 인디케이터는 새로운 신호에 대해 차트의 메시지 형태, 이메일 및 PUSH 알림 형태로 알릴 수 있습니다. 구매 후 저에게 꼭 써주세요! 나는 당신에게 지표와 거래에 대한 나의 추천을 줄 것입니다! 또한 보너스를 받으세요!
    Candle Pattern Finder MT4
    Dwi Nur Prasetyo
    지표
    Candle Pattern Finder Candle Pattern Finder is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders easily detect key candlestick patterns in real-time. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, or consolidations, this tool highlights important price action signals directly on the chart — helping you make faster and more confident trading decisions. Detects popular candlestick patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing Hammer & Inverted Hammer Shooting Star & Hanging Man Three White Soldiers Three Black
    FREE
    WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
    Wissam Hussein
    4.4 (5)
    지표
    Welcome to our   Price Wave Pattern   MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. EA Version : Price Wave EA MT4 MT5 version : Price Wave Pattern MT5 Features :  Automatic
    FREE
    Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT4
    Diego Arribas Lopez
    지표
    MT5 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark zones of control — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters It shows yo
    FREE
    Color Macd Tf
    Syarif Nur Arief
    지표
    MACD is well known indicator that still can be use for prediction where price will go next few minutes, hours or even weekly  With colored bar of Macd, your eyes can easily catch when color is changed based what market price movement to find any early trend on market. here is the parameter of the indicator: TF_MACD , default is 1 Hour , this mean you can see clearly MACD of 1 Hour TimeFrame on Lower TimeFrame. InpPrice , default is Price Close , this is original MACD parameter from Metaquotes st
    FREE
    Abiroid Elder Ray Index
    Abir Pathak
    지표
    This is MT4 version only. For MT5 visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156005/ Detailed blog post with screenshots: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765529 Features Overview Bull and Bear Power Visualization: Histograms or Lines or Bands Combined Bull/Bear Power (BBP) Mode: To see the net power balance Customize Colors: for instant pattern recognition Smoothing (Optional): reduces noise for cleaner signals Additional Filter Options: Price Divergence visualization to spot potential
    이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.83 (150)
    지표
    Gann Made Easy 는 mr.의 이론을 사용하여 최고의 거래 원칙을 기반으로 하는 전문적이고 사용하기 쉬운 Forex 거래 시스템입니다. W.D. 간. 이 표시기는 Stop Loss 및 Take Profit Levels를 포함하여 정확한 BUY 및 SELL 신호를 제공합니다. PUSH 알림을 사용하여 이동 중에도 거래할 수 있습니다. 거래 팁, 보너스, GANN MADE EA를 무료로 받으시려면 구매 후 저에게 연락주세요! 아마도 Gann 거래 방법에 대해 이미 여러 번 들었을 것입니다. 일반적으로 Gann의 이론은 초보자 거래자뿐만 아니라 이미 거래 경험이 있는 사람들에게도 매우 복잡한 것입니다. Gann의 거래 방식은 이론적으로 적용하기 쉽지 않기 때문입니다. 나는 그 지식을 연마하고 Forex 지표에 최고의 원칙을 적용하기 위해 몇 년을 보냈습니다. 표시기는 적용하기가 매우 쉽습니다. 차트에 첨부하고 간단한 거래 권장 사항을 따르기만 하면 됩니다. 지표는 지속적으로 시장
    Smc Blast Signal
    Mohit Dhariwal
    5 (3)
    지표
    NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (102)
    지표
    현재 20% 할인 ! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 대시보드 소프트웨어는 28개의 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 2가지 주요 지표(Advanced Currency Strength 28 및 Advanced Currency Impulse)를 기반으로 합니다. 전체 Forex 시장에 대한 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 고급 통화 강도 값, 통화 이동 속도 및 모든(9) 시간대의 28 Forex 쌍에 대한 신호를 보여줍니다. 추세 및/또는 스캘핑 기회를 정확히 파악하기 위해 차트의 단일 지표를 사용하여 전체 시장을 볼 수 있을 때 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오! 잠재적인 거래를 식별하고 확인하면서 강력한 통화와 약한 통화를 더욱 쉽게 식별할 수 있도록 이 지표에 기능을 내장했습니다. 이 표시기는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 증가 또는 감소하는지 여부와 모든 시간대에서 수행되는 방식을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다. 추가된 새로운 기능은 현재 시장 조건 변화에 적응하는
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    지표
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    F 16 Plane Indicator
    Ramzi Abuwarda
    지표
    F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
    Game Changer Indicator
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.67 (9)
    지표
    Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    지표
    M1 SNIPER 는 사용하기 쉬운 거래 지표 시스템입니다. M1 시간대에 맞춰 설계된 화살표 지표입니다. 이 지표는 M1 시간대 스캘핑을 위한 단독 시스템으로 사용할 수 있으며, 기존 거래 시스템의 일부로도 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 거래 시스템은 M1 시간대 거래용으로 특별히 설계되었지만, 다른 시간대에도 사용할 수 있습니다. 원래는 XAUUSD와 BTCUSD 거래를 위해 이 방법을 설계했지만, 다른 시장 거래에도 유용하다는 것을 알게 되었습니다. 이 지표의 신호는 추세 방향과 반대로 거래될 수 있습니다. 저는 지표의 신호를 활용하여 양방향으로 거래할 수 있도록 돕는 특별한 거래 기법을 알려드립니다. 이 방법은 특별한 동적 지지선과 저항선 가격 영역을 활용하는 것을 기반으로 합니다. 구매하시면 M1 SNIPER 화살표 지표를 바로 다운로드하실 수 있습니다. 또한, 아래 스크린샷에 표시된 Apollo Dynamic SR 지표는 M1 SNIPER 도구를 사용하는 모든 사용자에게 무료로
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    지표
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
    Katana Scalper Pro
    Yuki Miyake
    5 (3)
    지표
    Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.95 (76)
    지표
    트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
    RFI levels PRO
    Roman Podpora
    지표
    사전 지표       시장 반전 수준과 영역을 파악하여   가격이 해당 수준으로 되돌아올 때까지 기다렸다가 새로운 추세의 시작점에서 진입할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 즉, 추세의 끝에서 진입하는 것이 아닙니다. 그는 보여준다       반전 수준       시장이 방향 전환을 확인하고 추가적인 움직임을 형성하는 지점입니다. 이 지표는 차트를 다시 그릴 필요 없이 작동하며, 모든 금융 상품에 최적화되어 있고, 특정 금융 상품과 함께 사용할 때 최대의 잠재력을 발휘합니다.       트렌드 라인즈 프로       지시자. 모든 계측기에 적용 가능한 가역 구조 스캐너 모든 거래 상품을 자동으로 추적하고 모든 R-반전 패턴을 즉시 식별하여 LOGIC AI 신호가 이미 존재하는 위치와 기타 유용한 정보를 표시합니다. 로직 AI – 진입점을 표시해주는 도우미 시장 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 판단하는 지능형 신호입니다. TPSproSYSTEM 알고리즘을 사용하여 가격 변동, 추세 및 주요 시장 참
    Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (657)
    지표
    현재 26% 할인 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 지표는 우리가 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했기 때문에 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 쌍의 통화 강도를 읽을 수 있습니다! 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 그것이 첫 번째, 원본입니다! 쓸모없는 지망생 클론을 사지 마십시오. 더 스페셜  강력한 통화 모멘텀을 보여주는 하위 창의 화살표 GAP가 거래를 안내합니다! 기본 또는 호가 통화가 과매도/과매도 영역(외부 시장 피보나치 수준)에 있을 때 개별 차트의 기본 창에 경고 표시가 나타납니다. 통화 강도가 외부 범위에서 떨어질 때 풀백/반전 경고. 교차 패턴의 특별 경고 추세를 빠르게 볼 수 있는 다중 시간
    Hidden Cycles
    Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
    5 (1)
    지표
    Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    지표
    시장의 두 가지 기본 원칙에 기반한 일중 전략. 알고리즘은 추가 필터를 사용하여 거래량 및 가격 파동 분석을 기반으로 합니다. 지표의 지능형 알고리즘은 두 가지 시장 요인이 하나로 결합될 때만 신호를 제공합니다. 지표는 더 높은 시간 프레임의 데이터를 사용하여 M1 차트에서 특정 범위의 파도를 계산합니다. 그리고 파동을 확인하기 위해 지표는 볼륨 분석을 사용합니다. 이 표시기는 준비된 거래 시스템입니다. 트레이더가 필요로 하는 모든 것은 신호를 따르는 것입니다. 또한 지표는 자신의 거래 시스템의 기초가 될 수 있습니다. 거래는 분 차트에서만 수행됩니다. 지표가 MTF 원리를 사용한다는 사실에도 불구하고 지표 알고리즘은 가능한 한 안정적입니다. 구매 후 반드시 저에게 편지를 보내주세요! 내 거래 설정 및 권장 사항을 공유하겠습니다!
    Trending Volatility System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    5 (3)
    지표
    Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
    BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
    Ziggy Janssen
    4.87 (299)
    지표
    MT5 버전은 여기에서 이용 가능합니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 텔레그램 채널 & 그룹: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx V.I.P 그룹 접속: 유료 제품 구매 증빙을 메시지로 보내주세요 추천 브로커: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — MT4용 강력한 반전 및 돌파 감지 시스템 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위한, 시장 구조 변화, 돌파 및 추세 반전을 쉽고 명확하게 감지할 수 있는 올인원 논리 재도색 방지(Non-Repaint) 인디케이터입니다. 이 인디케이터는 "123" 패턴을 따릅니다: 1단계: 잠재적 과매수/과매도 지점에서 큰 화살표로 새로운 고점 또는 저점을 식별 2단계: 구조가 깨졌음을 신호로 보내 추세 반전 가능성을 확인 3단계: 작은 화살표와 지지/저항 점으로 진입 신호를 확정 참고: 큰 화살표는 봉이 종료될
    Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.96 (26)
    지표
    소개       Quantum Breakout PRO   , 브레이크아웃 존 거래 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한   Quantum Breakout PRO는   혁신적이고 역동적인 브레이크아웃 영역 전략으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. Quantum Breakout Indicator는 5개의 이익 목표 영역이 있는 브레이크아웃 영역의 신호 화살표와 브레이크아웃 상자를 기반으로 한 손절 제안을 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 중요한! 구매 후 설치 매뉴얼을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주십시오. 추천: 기간: M15 통화쌍: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razo
    Entry Points Pro
    Yury Orlov
    4.62 (172)
    지표
    다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT4용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    지표
    트렌드 라인즈 프로       이 지표는 시장이 실제로 어떤 방향으로 전환되는지 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 실제 추세 반전 지점과 주요 시장 참여자들이 다시 진입하는 지점을 보여줍니다. 보시다시피       BOS 라인       복잡한 설정이나 불필요한 노이즈 없이 더 높은 시간대의 추세 변화와 주요 레벨을 확인할 수 있습니다. 신호는 차트에 다시 그려지지 않고 캔들이 마감된 후에도 계속 표시됩니다. 지표가 보여주는 내용: 실제 변화       추세(BOS 라인) 한 번 신호가 나타나면 그 신호는 계속 유효합니다! 이는 신호를 발생시킨 후 변경될 수 있는 리페인팅 방식의 지표와 중요한 차이점입니다. 리페인팅 방식의 지표는 잠재적으로 자금 손실로 이어질 수 있습니다. 이제 더욱 높은 확률과 정확도로 시장에 진입할 수 있습니다. 또한 화살표가 나타난 후 목표가(익절)에 도달하거나 반전 신호가 나타날 때까지 캔들스틱 색상이 계속 바뀌는 기능도 있습니다. 반복 항목          
    Meravith
    Ivan Stefanov
    5 (1)
    지표
    이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    지표
    현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
    TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    3.91 (22)
    지표
    현재 26% 할인!! 이 지표는 두 주요 지표( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT )의 슈퍼 조합입니다. TICK-UNITS에 대한 통화 강도 값과 28개 Forex 쌍에 대한 경고 신호를 보여줍니다. 11개의 다른 틱 단위를 사용할 수 있습니다. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30초입니다. 두 번째 타이머 내에 최소 1틱이 있으면 하위 창의 Tick-Unit 막대가 표시되고 왼쪽으로 이동합니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 페어를 스캘핑할 수 있습니다! 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 스캘핑이 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 그것은 1분보다 낮은 기간에 작동하는 시장의 첫 번째 통화 강도 지표입니다! 그것은 시장에 빠르게 들어오고 나가고 시장에서 작은 핍을 잘라내기를 원하는 빠른 스캘퍼를 위한 것입니다. 사
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    지표
    현재 20% 할인! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 표시기는 Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes 또는 Futures와 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도를 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 석유, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도를 보여주기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 이것은 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 우리는 많은 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했습니다. 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 모든 시간대에 작동합니다. TREND를 빠르게 확인할 수 있습니다! 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 설계되어 잠재적인 거래를 더욱 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 8개의
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (15)
    지표
    Day Trader Master 는 데이 트레이더를 위한 완벽한 거래 시스템입니다. 시스템은 두 개의 지표로 구성됩니다. 하나의 지표는 매수 및 매도를 위한 화살표 신호입니다. 얻을 수 있는 화살표 표시기입니다. 2차 지표를 무료로 드립니다. 두 번째 지표는 이러한 화살표와 함께 사용하도록 특별히 설계된 추세 지표입니다. 표시기는 반복하지 않고 늦지 않습니다! 이 시스템을 사용하는 것은 매우 간단합니다. 2색 선으로 표시되는 현재 추세 방향의 화살표 신호를 따라가기만 하면 됩니다. 파란색은 구매 추세입니다. 빨간색은 판매 추세입니다. 파란색 화살표는 매수 신호입니다. 빨간색 화살표는 매도 신호입니다. 추세선의 색상과 일치하려면 화살표의 색상과 신호의 방향이 필요합니다. 화살표 표시기는 주로 시간 간격 M5 및 M15에서 일중 거래를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 그러나 기술적으로 시스템은 다른 시간 간격으로 사용할 수 있습니다. 표시기에는 PUSH 메시지 기능이 있는 팝업 경고가 장착되어 있
    PZ Mean Reversion MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3 (4)
    지표
    평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
    PZ Divergence Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (2)
    지표
    Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.73 (15)
    지표
    3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    지표
    트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. 기간 한정 특가: 지원 및 저항 스크리너 지표는 단 100달러에 평생 제공됩니다. (원래 가격 50 달러) (제안 연장) Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다.   여기를 클릭하십시오. L
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (3)
    지표
    우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
    Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
    LEE SAMSON
    지표
    추측을 멈추세요. 통계적 우위로 트레이딩을 시작하세요. 주식 지수는 외환과 다르게 거래됩니다. 정해진 세션이 있고, 야간에 갭이 발생하며, 예측 가능한 통계적 패턴을 따릅니다. 이 지표는 DAX, S&P 500, 다우존스와 같은 지수를 자신 있게 거래하는 데 필요한 확률 데이터를 제공합니다. 무엇이 다른가 대부분의 지표는 무엇이 일어났는지 보여줍니다. 이 지표는 다음에 무엇이 일어날 가능성이 있는지 보여줍니다. 매 거래일마다 지표는 100일간의 과거 데이터를 기준으로 현재 설정을 분석합니다. 유사한 갭, 유사한 시가 위치를 가진 날을 찾고, 가격이 주요 레벨에 도달한 빈도를 정확히 계산합니다. 갭이 메워질지, 어제 고점이 테스트될지 더 이상 추측할 필요가 없습니다. 실제 데이터에 기반한 정확한 백분율을 얻게 됩니다. 모든 입력 설명이 포함된 전체 매뉴얼: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 훌륭한 설정을 찾는 데 도움이 되는 전략 가이드: ht
    제작자의 제품 더 보기
    Volatility Master
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (6)
    지표
    Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
    Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    The Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard is a powerful market scanning tool designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 25 currency pairs or assets simultaneously across all 9 standard timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a proprietary Special Trend Formula , the dashboard filters out market noise and provides clear, visual Bullish or Bearish signals, allowing traders to identify trend alignments at a glance without switching charts. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Version here. Exclusivel
    Volatility Master MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    지표
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
    Hydra Trend Rider
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    지표
    Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Version here. To learn how to use the Indicator: Indicator Manual & Guide -   Read Here Exclusively for you: It's your chance to st
    IQ Star Lines MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot t
    IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
    IQ Trade Status MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    IQ Trade Status – A Professional Trade Panel to track all your LIVE TRADES in a signle dashboard. IQ Trade Status is not just a trade panel; it is a professional dashboard designed for MetaTrader. It replaces the default Terminal window with a clean, structured, and actionable overview of your account and open trades. The dashboard is designed to help you instantly answer three critical questions: How much have I made today? How much will I lose if all my trades go wrong? Is my account over-lev
    Hydra Trend Rider MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT4 Version here. To learn how to use the Indicator: Indicator Manual & Guide -   Read Here Exclusively for you: It's your chance to st
    IQ Star Lines
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot t
    IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT4 Ver
    IQ FX Correlation Matrix
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 4  version here. Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
    FX Correlation Matrix
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (1)
    지표
    FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 5 version here.  Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
    IQ FX Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (2)
    지표
    IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
    IQ Chart Cleaner
    INTRAQUOTES
    유틸리티
    IQ Chart Cleaner – Get a Fresh Chart in Seconds. A cluttered chart can make trading stressful and confusing. Between dozens of old indicators, leftover lines, arrows, shapes, and notes, it’s easy to lose focus on what really matters—your trades. That’s where IQ Chart Cleaner comes in. With a single click, IQ Chart Cleaner gives you a fresh, distraction-free chart so you can analyze the markets with clarity and confidence. Get the MT5 Version here . Key Benefits Total Cleaning Power – Instantly
    IQ Chart Cleaner MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    유틸리티
    Get a clean chart in an instant.  This script is extremely helpful in removing not only all the graphical objects from the chart but also all the  indicators from the chart.  Get the MT4 Version here . Features: Confirmation Dialog : Asks for confirmation before cleaning the chart. Complete Cleaning: Removes all graphical objects (lines, arrows, shapes, etc.) Removes all indicators from all chart windows (main and subwindows) Logging: Prints information about the cleaning process in the Expert
    Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    The Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard is a powerful market scanning tool designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 25 currency pairs or assets simultaneously across all 9 standard timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a proprietary Special Trend Formula , the dashboard filters out market noise and provides clear, visual Bullish or Bearish signals, allowing traders to identify trend alignments at a glance without switching charts. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT4 Version here. Exclusivel
    필터:
    리뷰 없음
    리뷰 답변