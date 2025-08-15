Rtc ML Ai Predictor

Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE
Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast

🔍 What This Indicator Does

This indicator is a real-time market prediction engine designed to analyze price behavior and estimate future market tendencies. Unlike conventional indicators, this system does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting, but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indicator continuously learns from live market data and adapts its internal model dynamically.

It helps traders understand:

  • Where the market is likely heading

  • What type of candles may appear next

  • How strong and reliable each prediction currently is

All outputs are provided with dynamic confidence levels to support informed decision-making.


Join my channel for more information about this Indicator : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/rtcmlaibot

🧠 What Can Be Predicted?

The indicator generates forward-looking tendencies up to 5 to 10 candles ahead, depending on the timeframe.

🔹 Trend Direction Prediction

  • Uptrend

  • Flat / Ranging

  • Downtrend

🔹 Candle Type Prediction

  • Bullish candle

  • Neutral / Doji

  • Bearish candle

⏱ Timeframe Logic

Timeframe

Forward Insight

M5

~25 minutes

M15

~75 minutes

H1

~5 hours

D1

~5 days

This allows traders to align entries with short-term or higher-timeframe bias. These outputs are designed to assist decision-making, not to replace trader judgment.

⚙️ How the Learning System Works

  • Uses a multi-layer neural architecture

  • Continuously adapts during live market conditions

  • Automatically adjusts learning speed based on market volatility

  • Integrates:

    • Price action

    • Momentum indicators

    • Volatility

    • Market regime

    • News-based confidence adjustment

⚠️ Important Note on Backtesting

Due to its adaptive real-time learning process, this indicator is not designed for Strategy Tester or offline backtesting.

This design choice is intentional to:
• Prevent historical curve-fitting
• Preserve live-data integrity
• Maintain realistic forward behavior


🧠 Core Capabilities

  • Real-time adaptive learning process

  • Multi-layer neural parameter processing

  • Continuous signal refinement during live market operation

  • Dynamic confidence-based predictions

  • Supports multi-timeframe analysis

The indicator is capable of generating:

  • Trend direction tendencies (up / flat / down)

  • Candle type tendencies (bullish / neutral / bearish)

Predictions are generated for a forward-looking window of up to 5 to 10 bars, depending on the selected timeframe.



📰 News-Aware Intelligence

The indicator includes an optional News ML system:

  • Reduces confidence before high-impact news

  • Adjusts prediction behavior after news events

  • Works automatically in the background

📊 Dashboard & Visualization

  • Clear real-time dashboard

  • Confidence scores for predictions

  • Visual candle & trend projection

  • Alerts when confidence reaches user-defined thresholds

🔗 Integration Ready

This indicator can be used for:

  • Manual trading

  • Signal confirmation

  • Automated execution systems (Expert Advisors)

It provides structured prediction outputs optimized for external execution logic.


📘 Complete Professional Trading Guide Included

Every purchase of RTC ML AiBot (EA) and RTC ML Ai Predictor (Indicator) includes access to a comprehensive professional eBook (±90 pages) available in English and Indonesian.

This guide is designed for all trader levels — from beginners to advanced users — and explains not only how to use the system, but how it actually works.

What you will learn inside:

  • ✔ Complete installation & configuration (MT4 & MT5)

  • ✔ Understanding RTC ML Ai Predictor as the decision-making engine

  • ✔ How RTC ML AiBot executes trades with risk-controlled logic

  • ✔ Smart Risk Management principles used by the EA

  • ✔ Parameter explanations (standardized in English)

  • ✔ News-aware trading logic & real-time filtering

  • ✔ Practical live-trading workflow & best practices

  • ✔ Common mistakes & how to avoid them

  • ✔ Professional mindset for automated trading systems

This is not a basic manual, but a structured trading system documentation built from real market experience.

📌 The eBook is exclusive for product owners and continuously updated alongside system improvements.



🎯 Who This Indicator Is For

✔ Traders seeking forward-looking market bias
✔ Users running rule-based or ML-driven systems
✔ Traders who value adaptive analysis over static indicators



⚠️ Who This Indicator Is NOT For

✖ Traders expecting guaranteed profits
✖ Users looking for simple buy/sell arrows
✖ Grid, martingale, or recovery-based strategies



⚠️ Disclaimer

This indicator provides analytical insight only.
It does not guarantee profits and should be used strictly as a decision-support tool.



Candlestick Patterns Scanner MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
지표
KT Candlestick Patterns Scanner is a Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe scanner that fetches and shows various candlestick patterns on 28 currency pairs and 9 time-frames concurrently . The scanner finds the candlestick patterns by loading the KT Candlestick Patterns indicator as a resource in the background. Features The scanner can find the candlestick patterns on 252* combinations of symbols and time-frames from a single chart. Open the signal's chart loaded with a predefined template with a s
TrainedModelPlusAIgoldKing
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
Experts
9 0% limited time discount! (original price $25,000.00) Until 1.1.2026. Take the opportunity. Trade Smarter. AI-Powered Gold Trading EA - Advanced ML & OpenAI Consensus System The Future of Automated Gold Trading is Here! Transform your XAUUSD trading with the most sophisticated AI-powered Expert Advisor ever created. This isn't just another EA - it's a revolutionary trading system that combines Machine Learning, OpenAI GPT intelligence, and advanced market analysis to make
Liquid Pours Xtreme
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
3.67 (3)
Experts
Liquid Pours Xtreme EA 는 유동성 패턴을 기반으로 거래를 자동화하는 전문가용 어드바이저로, 구성 가능한 리스크 관리와 높은 설정 유연성을 제공합니다.  주요 특징 1. 유동성 패턴 및 사용자 지정 거래 시간 정해진 시간에 감지: 사용자가 설정한 두 개의 시간대( LiquidityHour1, LiquidityMin1 및 LiquidityHour2, LiquidityMin2 )에서 가격 움직임을 포착합니다. 거래 신호: 유동성 변화에 기반하여 매수 또는 매도 신호를 생성하며, “가격은 항상 회복된다”는 전제에 의존하지 않습니다. 2. 구성 가능한 리스크 관리 맞춤형 설정: 사용자의 선호에 따라 리스크 파라미터를 설정할 수 있습니다. 각 거래의 보호: 모든 주문은 지정된 스톱로스(SL)와 테이크프로핏(TP)와 함께 실행되어, 예기치 못한 시장 변동에 따른 위험을 제한합니다. 3. 부분 청산 및 자동 손익분기점 수익 최적화: 특정 수익 수준에 도달했을 때, 예를 들어
Farman Feractal Trend M T F
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
지표
안녕하세요, 트레이더들이 겪는 가장 큰 문제 중 하나를 해결해 드리려고 합니다. 가격 차트를 열고 분석을 시작할 때, 큰 문제가 하나 있습니다. MetaTrader 5에서 여러 창과 시간대를 오가며 추세선, 주문 블록, 다양한 정적 및 동적 선을 그려 시장을 이해하려고 애씁니다. 이 과정은 매우 번거로웠고, 때로는 잘못된 판단을 내리게 하기도 했습니다. 그래서 이러한 모든 문제를 해결하고 특정 시간대에서 필요한 모든 정보를 보여주는 시스템을 개발하게 되었습니다. 이제 여러분도 이 시스템을 활용할 수 있습니다. 원하는 시간대의 가격 차트를 클릭하기만 하면 다양한 시간대의 추세선과 주문 블록(OB)을 간편하게 확인할 수 있습니다. 차트에는 두 개의 표가 표시됩니다. 하나는 필요한 일반 정보를 제공하고, 다른 하나는 차트를 클릭하여 도구의 기능에 쉽게 접근할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 파먼 추세선 - 동적 모드에서는 ATR, 포지션 유동성, 거래량, 주문 블록 등 여러 매개변수를
OnlyTime
Nguyen Quoc Viet
Experts
Strategy of entering orders according to the time period of taking the top and bottom and entering orders according to the trend. Maximum of 2 orders per day. Depending on the purpose and trading plan, it can be edited at will. Can set the stop loss and profit levels as desired. Can trade any forex currency pair but prioritize USDJPY. Note: I am using Exness which has server time GMT+0. You need to change accordingly if your server time is different. Welcome everyone to experience. A test with o
EMABra50SC
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Experts
O Robô Trader BRA50SC faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando as pequenas variações do mercado no instrumento: Índice BRA50, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis.      Versão exclusiva para o Bra50 (Mini-índice internacional).  Estratégia utilizada: média móvel e volatilidade. Lote Inicial: Versão Mini-índice, a partir de 1 lote. Versão Bra50, a partir de 0.05 Mini-Lotes. StopLoss e Take Profit Ajustáveis. Gerenciamento de risco: (%) Rebaix
EQ Cutrim Theory
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
지표
Ronal Cutrim has been a dedicated mathematician for 14 years and has more than 10 years of experience in the financial market. The concept of the theory is simple, find imbalance between buyers and sellers. Which makes a lot of sense, because nothing goes up forever, nothing falls forever.   When you find an asset with a mathematical probability of unbalanced equilibrium, it is a great way to get into trading:  TUTORIAL: Turn on the subtitles, the video is subtitled
AutoSmartPro MT5
Alexandru Chirila
5 (1)
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader4 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT5 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market movements by initiating multiple t
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
지표
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Pivot Hunter EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
피봇 헌터 EA (Pivot Hunter EA) 피봇 헌터 EA는   CADJPY   통화쌍의   H1 타임프레임 에 맞춰 독점적으로 개발된 전문 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이 EA의 전략은 가격 움직임과 모멘텀을 분석하여 시장의 잠재적인 변곡점을 식별하도록 설계되었습니다. EA 로직의 핵심은 여러 지표를 통한 교차 확인 시스템입니다. Parabolic SAR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Relative Strength Index (RSI), Average True Range (ATR) 등 클래식 지표들의 신호를 종합적으로 활용합니다. 이처럼 다양한 분석 도구들의 신호가 일치할 때만 진입을 고려함으로써, 약한 신호를 걸러내고 더 높은 확률의 거래 기회에 집중하는 것을 목표로 합니다. 이 EA는 CADJPY 통화쌍의 고유한 특성에 맞춰 모든 내부 파라미터가 세심하게 조정되었기 때문에, 특정 상품에 대해 '설정 후 자동 운용(set-and-forget)' 방식을
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
지표
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
Pro Break Point
Nuttakarn Tungoon
지표
PRO BREAK POINT Indicator It helps traders identify Breakout points , analyze market trends , and find precise entry and exit opportunities. The indicator automatically provides: Entry Points (Buy/Sell) Take Profit levels (TP1 / TP2 / TP3) Stop Loss (SL) Support & Resistance zones Real-time Trend and Momentum analysis Perfect for both beginners and professional traders . Main Components 1. Breakout Zone Highlights the zone where the price breaks out of support or resistance.
P S Technical Tradingbot
Trader-09 Schumacher
Experts
The underlying P.S.-Technical Trading bot is a computer program written in the MQL5 language. The P.S.-Technical Trading bot is a fully automated trading robot based on the two developed technical indicators, ADX and Parabolic SAR, developed by technical analyst Welles Wilder Jr. If you want to learn more about this, I recommend the book "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems" which was published in 1978. In addition, the trading bot eliminates all too understandable emotions during trad
Supply and Demand Tracker MT5
Denis Joel Fatiaki
지표
Automated Supply and Demand Tracker MT5. The following videos demonstrate how we use the system for trade setups and analysis.US PPI, Fed Interest Rates, and FOMC Trade Setup Time Lapse: U.S. dollar(DXY) and Australian dollar vs U.S. dollar(AUD/USD)  https://youtu.be/XVJqdEWfv6s  The EUR/USD Trade Setup time lapse 8/6/23.  https://youtu.be/UDrBAbOqkMY . US 500 Cash Trade Setup time lapse 8/6/23  https://youtu.be/jpQ6h9qjVcU .  https://youtu.be/JJanqcNzLGM ,  https://youtu.be/MnuStQGjMyg,&nbsp ;
Multi cycle and multi indicator monitoring tool
Yu Fu Man
지표
This is a powerful multi cycle, multi currency pair, and multi indicator monitoring tool for MT5 version, with main functions including: 1. Monitor real-time performance of multiple indicators, including RSI, MACD, MA, and STO. 2. Monitor multiple currency pairs, customizable to add or delete currency pairs, and automatically update indicators. 3. Monitor multiple currency pairs over multiple cycles. 4. After clicking, you can directly switch to the chart and cycle you want to view. 5. Click th
Linha de Variacao de Preco
Renato Fabio Santos Vasconcelos
지표
ENGLISH VERSION PRICE VARIATION LINE – TAKE CONTROL OF THE MARKET! Turn the opening price into your strategic weapon Clearly see how many points or % the market moved Auto horizontal lines at the levels YOU define Mark entry, exit, target zones and explosive regions Clean, sharp, and professional layout Simple, powerful, and essential for any serious trader
Ultra short Second level Tick Candlestick Chart
Chuan Yu Qiu
지표
The Second-Level Tick Candlestick Generator is a professional-grade MT5 indicator tool specifically designed for high-frequency trading and short-term scalping. It can convert raw tick data into highly customizable second-level candlestick charts in real-time, helping traders accurately capture micro-market fluctuations and optimize entry and exit timing. This tool provides clear chart displays, allowing you to more intuitively identify price action patterns and improve trading decision efficien
Azaha Pattern Breakout
Ahmad Zulkarnain
Experts
Product Description Ready to master one of the world's most dynamic instruments? Stop guessing the direction of the Gold market and start trading based on confirmed price patterns with Azaha Pattern Breakout. Designed specifically for the modern trader, Azaha Pattern Breakout is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) that automates a disciplined and objective breakout trading strategy. It allows you to execute opportunities in the XAUUSD market with precision, 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. The Philo
The Golden Nile MT5
Ka Leung Jacky Chan
지표
The Golden Nile is a sophisticated trend-following tool designed to filter market noise and identify high-probability entry points by combining two layers of Bolling-Bands-derived indices based on Fibonacci-sequence moving averages. Indicator Description The indicator calculates two distinct trend lines: Primary Trend  acts as a sensitive trend detector, changing color from blue (bullish) to red (bearish) based on immediate price action relative to the average. Secondary Trend  epresents the str
My PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
지표
My PVSR   is based on All Type of Pivot Points. Use this Indicator to get proper Support / Resistance Zone and Trade accordingly.. Recommendation: Use this Indicator along with my another Indicator --->>> Dr. Trend   <<<--- Click Here ; To get the best output result feel free to contact me ; Best of Luck It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-
Insight Pro MT5
Nikola Pocuca
지표
Insight Pro is a comprehensive tool for market analysis. It offers various features such as trend analysis, resistance and support levels, and distribution analysis, suitable for both novice and experienced traders. Features Trend Analysis Detects and visualizes market trends. Suggests potential entry and exit points based on trends. Customizable trend lines for clear market direction. Displays extreme levels based on standard deviation. Positive slope indicates buy orders; negative slope indic
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
지표
이 지표는 실제 거래에 완벽한 자동 파동 분석 지표입니다! 사례... 참고:   웨이브 그레이딩에 서양식 이름을 사용하는 데 익숙하지 않습니다. Tang Lun(Tang Zhong Shuo Zen)의 명명 규칙의 영향으로 기본 웨이브를   펜   으로 명명하고 2차 웨이브 밴드를   세그먼트   로 명명했습니다. 동시에, 세그먼트에는 추세 방향이 있습니다.   주요 추세 세그먼트에는   이름이 지정되지만(이 이름 지정 방법은 향후 노트에서 사용됩니다. 먼저 말씀드리겠습니다.) 알고리즘은 굴곡 이론과 거의 관련이 없으므로 그렇게 해서는 안 됩니다. 이는 나의 시장 분석을   통해 요약된 끊임없이 변화하고 복잡한 운영 규칙을   반영합니다. 밴드는 더 이상 사람마다 다르지 않도록 표준화되고 정의되었습니다. 인위적인 간섭의 드로잉 방법은 시장 진입을 엄격하게 분석하는 데 핵심적인 역할을 합니다. 이 지표를 사용하는 것은 거래 인터페이스의 미학을 개선하고 원래의 K-line 거래를
SLS Tutelege
Hope Salang
지표
Product Name: SavasaLaS Tutelage | Pro Price Action Compass Stop guessing. Start trading with Confluence. SavasaLaS Tutelage is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading system designed for the serious Price Action trader. It eliminates chart noise by strictly enforcing the three pillars of institutional trading: Market Structure , Trend Direction , and Candlestick Verification . Unlike standard indicators that flood your chart with weak signals, SavasaLaS Tutelage waits for the "Perfect O
FREE
Adaptive SR Zones Breakout
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
지표
Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition Adaptive SR Zones is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically maps support and resistance zones and tracks breakout activity in real time. Designed for traders who rely on market structure and zone confluence, it combines multi-timeframe analysis , breakout confirmation logic , and customizable alerts into one powerful tool. No repainting. Core Features Dynamic Support & Resistance Mapping Detects zones from swing highs/lows and reaction po
