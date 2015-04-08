IQ Trade Status MT5

IQ Trade Status – A Professional Trade Panel to track all your LIVE TRADES in a signle dashboard.

IQ Trade Status is not just a trade panel; it is a professional dashboard designed for MetaTrader. It replaces the default Terminal window with a clean, structured, and actionable overview of your account and open trades.
The dashboard is designed to help you instantly answer three critical questions:

  • How much have I made today?
  • How much will I lose if all my trades go wrong?
  • Is my account over-leveraged?

Introductory Special Offer – Get it at $45 instead of $65 and Save $20!

Get the MT4 Version here.

1. Indicator compatibility

Indicator is compatible with all the timeframes, forex, metal, indices symbols.

2. Account Monitor (Top Header)
The top section of the dashboard provides a high-level view of your account health. Unlike the standard terminal view, these metrics focus on performance, safety, and risk awareness.


Balance & Equity

Displays your current account balance and live equity.

Day P/L

  • Shows the total Profit or Loss for the current trading day.
  • Includes closed trades from today plus floating profit or loss.
  • Displays both currency value and percentage change.
  • Turns green when positive and red when negative.
Risk (USD)
  • Shows the total amount you will lose if all open trades hit Stop Loss.
  • Represents your worst-case scenario exposure.
  • Helps identify over-leveraging instantly.
DD % (Drawdown)
  • Shows how far current equity has dropped from balance.
  • Essential for prop firm compliance and psychological control.
Margin %
  • Displays the percentage of account margin currently in use.
  • Easier to interpret than traditional margin level values.

    3. Active Trade List
    The lower section of the dashboard displays up to 10 active trades with simplified, high-value information.
    • #: Row number.
    • ID: Last four digits of the order ticket for easy identification.
    • Sym: Traded symbol or instrument.
    • Type: Buy or Sell with clear visual distinction.
    • Vol: Trade lot size.
    • TP (USD): Projected profit in account currency if Take Profit is hit.
    • SL (USD): Projected loss in account currency if Stop Loss is hit.
      If Stop Loss is moved into profit, the value is highlighted to indicate a risk-free trade.
    • Pips: Floating profit or loss measured in standard pips.
    • Time: Duration the trade has been open (Days : Hours : Minutes).
    • P/L: Net profit or loss including swaps and commissions.

    4. Dashboard Controls
    • Minimize Button
      Collapses the trade list while keeping the account header visible.

    • Close Button
      Completely removes the indicator from the chart.
      Note: Close button of the indicator doesn't close your open trades, it only removes the indicator from the chart.

    5. Settings & Customization
    When loading the indicator, the following inputs are available:
    • Dashboard Size
      Small, Standard, or Large layout selection.
    • Dashboard Theme
      Dark or Light theme.

    • X Offset
      Horizontal distance from the left edge of the chart.

    • Y Offset
      Vertical distance from the top edge of the chart.

    • Balance & Equity Display
      Indicator has option to hide or show balance and equity on the dashboard for privacy reasons.

    • Dark Theme Colors
      Customize positive text, negative text, and profit/loss cell colors.

    • Light Theme Colors
      Separate color configuration for light background mode.

    6. Frequently Asked Questions

    Q: Does the "Day P/L" reset?

    A Yes, it resets automatically when your Broker's Server Time starts a new day (00:00 Server Time).

    Q: Why does "Risk" show 0.00?

    A: The Risk calculation requires a **Stop Loss** to be set on your trades. If you enter a trade without a Stop Loss, the risk cannot be calculated.

    7. Support & Updates:

    • For assistance, send us a direct message on MQL5.
    • Follow our new channel for daily market insight and offers.
    • If you encounter any technical issues with the indicator, contact us directly on MQL5.
    IQ Trade Status is built for a refined approach for serious traders. It is especially useful for prop firm traders, day traders, and anyone who wants clear accountability over daily performance and exposure. Don’t trade blindly. Know your risk, track your performance, and stay in control with IQ Trade Status.
    Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 

    Disclaimer:

    • Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
    • Our products are available only on mql5.com.
    • We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.
    • We do not provide any personal trading advice.
    • We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.
    Related Keywords: trade panel, trade status, live trade update, trade risk analysis
    추천 제품
    Zigzag Price Arrows
    Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
    지표
    The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: • Directional arrows: Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. • Price labels: Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. • Improved visual clarity: Make
    FREE
    Trend Slayer Indicator
    Felipe Carvalho De Queiroz
    지표
    Trend Indicator Pro Use any currency and any time period you want For greater profitability use a risk return of at least 1:3 or 1:4 Entry Signal : Appears after the moving average crossover closes ️️ Histogram Flip : Signals important trend changes ️ Easy to use : Perfect for those who want fast, confident decisions! Boost your accuracy : Find the best market entry moments with more confidence! Get straight to the point and seize the best trend opportunities!
    Trendline mt5 indicator
    David Muriithi
    3 (1)
    지표
    Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
    FREE
    Easy Correlations Indicator
    Ioannis Xenos
    5 (1)
    지표
    Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
    FREE
    History Pattern Search mt5
    Yevhenii Levchenko
    지표
    표시기는 현재 시세를 작성하여 과거 시세와 비교할 수 있으며 이를 바탕으로 가격 변동을 예측합니다. 표시기에는 원하는 날짜로 빠르게 이동할 수 있는 텍스트 필드가 있습니다. 옵션: 기호 - 표시기가 표시할 기호 선택. SymbolPeriod - 지표가 데이터를 가져올 기간 선택. IndicatorColor - 표시기 색상. HorisontalShift - 지시자가 그린 따옴표를 지정된 막대 수만큼 이동합니다. Inverse - true는 인용 부호를 반대로, false - 원래 보기를 반전합니다. ChartVerticalShiftStep - 차트를 수직으로 이동합니다(키보드의 위/아래 화살표). 다음은 날짜를 입력할 수 있는 텍스트 필드의 설정으로, '엔터'를 누르면 즉시 이동할 수 있습니다.
    Donchian Breakout And Rsi
    Mattia Impicciatore
    지표
    개요 이 지표는 클래식 돈치안 채널(Donchian Channel) 의 향상된 버전으로, 실전 트레이딩을 위한 다양한 기능이 추가되었습니다. 표준 세 개의 선(상단, 하단, 중앙선) 외에도 브레이크아웃 을 감지하여 차트에 화살표로 시각적으로 표시하며, 차트를 깔끔하게 보기 위해 현재 추세 방향의 반대 라인만 표시 합니다. 지표 기능: 시각적 신호 : 브레이크아웃 시 컬러 화살표 표시 자동 알림 : 팝업, 푸시 알림, 이메일 RSI 필터 : 시장의 상대 강도를 기반으로 신호 검증 사용자 맞춤 설정 : 색상, 선 두께, 화살표 코드, RSI 임계값 등 동작 원리 돈치안 채널은 다음을 계산합니다: 상단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 높은 고가 하단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 낮은 저가 중앙선 : 고가와 저가의 평균값 상방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 상단선을 돌파할 때 발생하며, 하방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 하단선 아래로 내려갈 때 발생합니다. 이 지표는: 세 개의
    FREE
    OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
    Stanislav Korotky
    5 (1)
    지표
    Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
    Trade Manager AIO
    Zhilwan Hussein
    유틸리티
    This Tool Is A Comprehensive And User-Friendly Solution That Covers Every Aspect Of The Trading Process. From Risk Management To Advanced Order Execution And Monitoring, It Provides Traders With A Powerful Set Of Features To Enhance Their Decision-Making And Execution Capabilities In The Forex Market . Alert : This tool not work in strategy tester! MT4 Version Features: Risk Management: Provides tools to set and manage risk levels for each trade, ensuring that traders can control and limit po
    LT Agression Indicator
    Thiago Duarte
    5 (3)
    지표
    This is a buyer and seller aggression indicator that analyzes the shape of each candle and project this data in a histogram form. There are 4 histograms in one. On the front we have two: Upper - Buyer force. Lower - Seller force. At the background we also have two histogram, both with same color. They measure the combined strenght of buyers and sellers. This histograms can be turned off in Input Parameters. It is also possible to have the real or tick volume to help on this force measurement. IN
    FREE
    LT Donchian Channel
    Thiago Duarte
    4.83 (6)
    지표
    Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
    FREE
    Day Direction Scanner
    Efren Hernandez Partida
    5 (3)
    지표
    FREE
    Binary Profit Gainer
    Myo Min Aung
    5 (2)
    지표
    This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
    FREE
    Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
    Tonny Obare
    4.86 (49)
    지표
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    Spike Catch Pro
    Amani Fungo
    4.14 (7)
    지표
    Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
    FREE
    Equity Shield Pro
    Saad Janah
    5 (1)
    유틸리티
    Equity Shield Pro 1.1 NEW VERSION  Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is a powerful utility EA designed to safeguard your trading account by actively monitoring and enforcing equity protection and profit management rules. Whether you’re trading personal accounts or working through proprietary firm challenges, this EA ensures strict adherence to risk and profit targets, enabling you to maintain discipline and consistency. Fully compatible with all challenge types, Equity Shield Pro 1.1 is specifically craft
    WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
    Wissam Hussein
    4.25 (12)
    지표
    FREE
    Fibonacci Bollinger Bands MT5
    Diego Arribas Lopez
    5 (1)
    지표
    MT4 Version Most indicators draw lines. This one draws the battlefield. If you ever bought an EA or indicator based on a perfect equity curve — and then watched it bleed out live — you’re not alone. The problem? Static logic in a dynamic market. Fibonacci Bollinger Bands   adapts. It combines Bollinger structure with customizable Fibonacci levels to mark   zones of control   — where price reacts, pauses, or reverses. No magic. Just logic that follows volatility. Why this tool matters   It
    FREE
    Value Chart Candlesticks
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.69 (13)
    지표
    The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
    FREE
    Abiroid Elder Ray Index MT5
    Abir Pathak
    지표
    This is MT5 version only. For MT4 visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156000/ Detailed blog post with screenshots: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765529 Features Overview Bull and Bear Power Visualization: Histograms or Lines or Bands Combined Bull/Bear Power (BBP) Mode: To see the net power balance Customize Colors: for instant pattern recognition Smoothing (Optional): reduces noise for cleaner signals Additional Filter Options: Price Divergence visualization to spot potential
    Trading Utility
    Tahir Hussain
    유틸리티
    Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
    Click Trading
    Jawad Tauheed
    5 (1)
    Experts
    One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
    FREE
    SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
    Ivan Butko
    지표
    SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드
    Fvg Edge
    Ahmad Meftah Abdulsalam Alawwami
    5 (1)
    지표
    FVG Smart Zones – 무료 버전 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)용 공정 가치 갭(FVG) 탐지 지표 단순한 지표가 아닌 실제 트레이딩 도구 를 찾고 계신가요? FVG Smart Zones – 무료 버전 은 **공정 가치 갭(FVG)**을 자동으로 감지하고 차트에 고확률 거래 구역 을 표시하여 전문적인 시장 통찰력을 제공합니다. 다음을 따르는 트레이더를 위해 설계됨: 스마트 머니 컨셉(SMC) ICT 트레이딩 컨셉 가격 행동(Price Action) 수요와 공급 분석 기관 트레이딩 전략 이 지표는 가격이 반응할 가능성이 높은 구역 에 집중할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 주요 기능: 스마트 존 감지 상승 및 하락 FVG 자동 감지 깔끔하고 전문적인 시각적 구역 약하거나 관련 없는 갭 제거를 위한 지능형 필터링 고급 확인 기능 상위 시간대(HTF) 컨플루언스 확인 가격이 채워지면 유효하지 않은 구역 자동 제거 활성 구역과 채워
    FREE
    PZ Penta O MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.5 (4)
    지표
    The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
    FREE
    Haven FVG Indicator
    Maksim Tarutin
    5 (7)
    지표
    인디케이터   Haven FVG   는 시장을 분석하는 도구로, 차트에서 비효율성 영역(Fair Value Gaps, FVG)을 식별하여 트레이더에게 가격 분석 및 거래 결정을 위한 주요 수준을 제공합니다. 다른 제품 ->  여기 주요 특징: 개별 색상 설정: 상승 FVG 색상   (Bullish FVG Color). 하락 FVG 색상   (Bearish FVG Color). 유연한 FVG 시각화: FVG를 검색할 최대 캔들 수. FVG 영역을 특정 바 수만큼 추가로 연장. FVG에 대한 채우기를 활성화할 수 있습니다. 중앙선(Middle Line): 색상 및 선 스타일 선택(예: 점선). 더 정확한 선 두께 조정. 일반 설정: FVG를 현재 바까지 확장. 채우기가 있는 역사적 FVG 제외하여 최신 데이터에 집중. 차트에서 비효율성 영역을 분석하고 근거 있는 거래 결정을 내리는 간단하고 효과적인 방법.
    FREE
    Day Trader WorkTime
    Aurthur Musendame
    4.8 (15)
    지표
    The worktime indicator helps you identify the most important times to day to trade the currency pairs. It was created based on the ICT day trading free tutorials that are freely vailable on his youtube channel.  You can use this indicator together with my other indicators that i have shared freely with you like the true day, custom periods, daily month, weekly open lines - they together complement each other very well. Nuggets from this indicator: 1. Draws the asian session box showinng you the
    FREE
    Delta Profile Volume
    Teresinha Moraes Correia
    지표
    기술 설명 – MetaTrader 5용 Delta Profile Delta Profile 은 MetaTrader 5에서 정의된 캔들 범위 내의 거래량 흐름을 세부적으로 분석하기 위해 설계된 지표입니다. 이 도구는 각 가격 수준에서 양의 거래량(상승과 관련) 과 음의 거래량(하락과 관련) 간의 불균형을 구조화하고 시각화합니다. 이를 통해 사용자는 실제로 거래가 집중되는 가격 영역과 시장 불균형이 형성되는 구간을 명확하게 파악할 수 있습니다. 핵심 개념 지표는 가격 레벨 을 인식하고 이를 양의 거래량, 음의 거래량 및 순 델타(양-음 차이)로 분류합니다. 각 가격 레벨은 수평 막대 로 차트에 표시되며, 거래가 집중되는 구간을 직관적으로 보여줍니다. 사용자는 분석할 캔들의 개수 , 가격 반올림 정밀도 , 최대 표시 레벨 수 , 표시 옵션 등을 직접 설정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 가격 레벨 매핑 : 사용자가 지정한 자릿수에 맞게 가격을 반올림하여 거래량을 집계합니다. 순 델타 계산 : 양
    Supply and Demand Order Blocks MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.67 (109)
    지표
    공급 및 수요 주문 블록: "공급 및 수요 주문 블록" 인디케이터는 외환 기술 분석에 중요한 스마트 머니 개념을 기반으로 한 정교한 도구입니다. 이는 공급 및 수요 영역을 식별하고, 기관 트레이더가 중요한 흔적을 남기는 핵심 영역을 집중 조명합니다. 판매 주문을 나타내는 공급 영역과 구매 주문을 나타내는 수요 영역은 트레이더가 가격 움직임의 잠재적인 반전이나 둔화를 예상하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 이 인디케이터는 브레이크아웃 오브 스트럭처 (BoS)와 페어 밸류 갭 (FVG) 구성 요소를 결합한 똑똑한 알고리즘을 사용합니다. BoS는 시장 교란을 감지하고, 잠재적인 주문 블록을 지적하는 반면, FVG는 정확성을 향상시키기 위해 공정 가치 갭을 고려합니다. 이 도구는 이러한 조건을 시각적으로 나타내어 트레이더가 결정을 내리는 데 도움을 줌으로써 잠재적인 주문 블록을 강조하고 시장 역학 및 전환점에 대한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 사용자 친화적인 디자인으로 다양한 기술 지식 수준의 트레이더에
    FREE
    MACD Enhanced
    Nikita Berdnikov
    5 (2)
    지표
    Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
    FREE
    이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.67 (58)
    지표
    이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (3)
    지표
    Power Candles – 모든 시장을 위한 강도 기반 진입 신호 Power Candles 는 Stein Investments의 검증된 강도 분석을 가격 차트에 직접 제공합니다. 가격 움직임에만 반응하는 대신, 각 캔들은 실제 시장 강도를 기준으로 색상화되어 모멘텀 형성, 강도 가속, 명확한 추세 전환을 즉시 파악할 수 있습니다. 모든 시장을 위한 단일 로직 Power Candles는 모든 거래 심볼 에서 자동으로 작동합니다. 현재 심볼이 Forex인지 비-Forex 시장인지 자동으로 감지하여 내부적으로 적절한 강도 모델을 적용합니다. Forex 및 Gold 는 FX Power Delta 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 100) 지수, 크립토 및 CFD 는 IX Power Strength 값을 사용합니다 (절대값 범위 최대 50) 필요한 강도 계산은 Power Candles에 완전히 내장되어 있습니다. 캔들 색상이나 신호 로직을 위해 추가 인디케이터는 필요하지 않습니다. 가격
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.96 (77)
    지표
    이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
    ARICoins
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    지표
    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.91 (35)
    지표
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 은 Smart Money Concepts(SMC)를 기반으로 개발된 실시간 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템은 트레이더가 시장 구조를 체계적으로 분석하고 전체적인 시장 방향을 더욱 명확하게 파악할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 시스템은 여러 시간대에서 반전 포인트(Reversal Points), 핵심 구역(Key Zones), 그리고 시장 구조(Market Structure)를 자동으로 분석하며, POI(Point of Interest), 노 리페인트(No Repaint) 신호, 자동 피보나치 레벨(Auto Fibonacci Levels)을 표시하여 되돌림(Pullback)과 반전 포인트를 정확하게 탐지할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 실시간 신호와 알림을 통해 가격이 핵심 구역에 진입하거나 해당 구역에서 반전 신호가 발생하는 순간을 놓치지 않도록 보조합니다. 더불어 이 시스템은 인디케이터와 신호 시스템을 하나로
    AriX
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (4)
    지표
    AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.19 (27)
    지표
    우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
    ARIScalping
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    지표
    ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    지표
    LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (28)
    지표
    FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
    Game Changer Indicator mt5
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (6)
    지표
    Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.29 (7)
    지표
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
    Smart Stop Indicator MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    지표
    Smart Stop Indicator – 차트 위에서 직접 작동하는 지능형 스톱로스 시스템 개요 Smart Stop Indicator는 감이나 추측이 아닌 명확하고 체계적인 방식으로 스톱로스를 설정하고 싶은 트레이더를 위한 맞춤형 솔루션입니다. 이 도구는 클래식 프라이스 액션 논리(고점, 저점 구조)와 현대적인 브레이크아웃 인식을 결합하여 실제로 가장 논리적인 다음 스톱 레벨을 정확히 식별합니다. 추세, 박스권, 빠른 브레이크아웃 상황 등 어떤 시장에서도 인디케이터는 최적의 SL 구역과 상태(“new”, “broken”, “valid”)를 차트에 직접 표시합니다. 새로운 기능으로 SL 거리의 %ADR 표시가 추가되었습니다. 핵심 기능 자동 시장구조 기반 스톱 설정 • 시장 구조와 실시간 가격 움직임을 기반으로 의미 있는 스톱로스 레벨을 자동으로 탐지합니다. 스마트 브레이크아웃 감지 • 빠른 방향 변화나 돌파 상황에서도 불필요한 조기 스톱 조정을 강요하지 않으며 유연하게 반응합
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.84 (99)
    지표
    트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
    Weis Wave with Alert MT5
    Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
    4.94 (17)
    지표
    Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4 (14)
    지표
    우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
    Berma Bands
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (7)
    지표
    Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.81 (21)
    지표
    탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
    MetaForecast M5
    Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
    5 (3)
    지표
    MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
    PZ Support Resistance MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.71 (7)
    지표
    Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
    TrendLine PRO MT5
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.67 (33)
    지표
    The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (20)
    지표
    SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (1)
    지표
    ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
    Relicus LLC
    5 (24)
    지표
    훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (13)
    지표
    트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
    Max Ribbon Mt5
    Stefano Frisetti
    지표
    WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
    MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
    Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
    5 (1)
    지표
    자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.     새로운 기능:     가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고     새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림     푸시 알림 알림     핍의 영역 너비 레이블     기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.     Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점:     거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.     거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.     높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
    Trend Forecaster
    Alexey Minkov
    5 (7)
    지표
    The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
    Trend Flow PRO
    Aliaksandr Alferchyk
    지표
    TREND FLOW PRO TREND FLOW PRO 는 시장의 방향을 표시하는 리페인트 없는(Non-Repainting) 지표입니다. 추세 전환뿐만 아니라 주요 시장 참여자의 최초 및 반복 진입을 식별합니다. 차트의 BOS 표시는 실제 추세 전환과 상위 타임프레임의 핵심 레벨을 나타냅니다. 데이터는 리페인트되지 않으며 각 캔들 종료 후에도 차트에 그대로 남아 있습니다. 개인 메시지를 통해 전략 예제가 포함된 자세한 PDF 가이드 를 요청하고 받아보세요. 지표의 주요 구성 요소: BOS FLOW – 추세 파동과 실제 추세 전환을 나타냅니다. 이는 대형 시장 참여자의 진입과 그 존재에 대한 확인을 의미하며, 숫자로 표시됩니다. BOS FILL – 추세 방향에 따라 캔들을 색칠합니다. “대형 플레이어”가 시장에 진입하는 구간과 추세가 전환되는 지점을 표시합니다. 신호 레벨: BOS – 강도가 명확하지 않은 참여자의 진입(대개 메인 추세 내 조정 구간). Move SL – 대형 참여자가
    SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
    Devie Arevalo Montemayor
    5 (1)
    지표
    SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
    제작자의 제품 더 보기
    Volatility Master
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (6)
    지표
    Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
    Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    The Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard is a powerful market scanning tool designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 25 currency pairs or assets simultaneously across all 9 standard timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a proprietary Special Trend Formula , the dashboard filters out market noise and provides clear, visual Bullish or Bearish signals, allowing traders to identify trend alignments at a glance without switching charts. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Version here. Exclusivel
    Volatility Master MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    지표
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
    Hydra Trend Rider
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    지표
    Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Version here. To learn how to use the Indicator: Indicator Manual & Guide -   Read Here Exclusively for you: It's your chance to st
    IQ Star Lines MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot t
    IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
    Hydra Trend Rider MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT4 Version here. To learn how to use the Indicator: Indicator Manual & Guide -   Read Here Exclusively for you: It's your chance to st
    IQ Star Lines
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot t
    IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT4 Ver
    IQ FX Correlation Matrix
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 4  version here. Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
    FX Correlation Matrix
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (1)
    지표
    FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 5 version here.  Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
    IQ FX Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (2)
    지표
    IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
    IQ Chart Cleaner
    INTRAQUOTES
    유틸리티
    IQ Chart Cleaner – Get a Fresh Chart in Seconds. A cluttered chart can make trading stressful and confusing. Between dozens of old indicators, leftover lines, arrows, shapes, and notes, it’s easy to lose focus on what really matters—your trades. That’s where IQ Chart Cleaner comes in. With a single click, IQ Chart Cleaner gives you a fresh, distraction-free chart so you can analyze the markets with clarity and confidence. Get the MT5 Version here . Key Benefits Total Cleaning Power – Instantly
    IQ Trade Status
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    IQ Trade Status – A Professional Trade Panel to track all your LIVE TRADES in a signle dashboard. IQ Trade Status is not just a trade panel; it is a professional dashboard designed for MetaTrader. It replaces the default Terminal window with a clean, structured, and actionable overview of your account and open trades. The dashboard is designed to help you instantly answer three critical questions: How much have I made today? How much will I lose if all my trades go wrong? Is my account over-lev
    IQ Chart Cleaner MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    유틸리티
    Get a clean chart in an instant.  This script is extremely helpful in removing not only all the graphical objects from the chart but also all the  indicators from the chart.  Get the MT4 Version here . Features: Confirmation Dialog : Asks for confirmation before cleaning the chart. Complete Cleaning: Removes all graphical objects (lines, arrows, shapes, etc.) Removes all indicators from all chart windows (main and subwindows) Logging: Prints information about the cleaning process in the Expert
    Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard MT5
    INTRAQUOTES
    지표
    The Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard is a powerful market scanning tool designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 25 currency pairs or assets simultaneously across all 9 standard timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a proprietary Special Trend Formula , the dashboard filters out market noise and provides clear, visual Bullish or Bearish signals, allowing traders to identify trend alignments at a glance without switching charts. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT4 Version here. Exclusivel
    필터:
    리뷰 없음
    리뷰 답변