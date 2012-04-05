Market Maker Tracker

Market Maker Tracker - A professional EA for all Traders


What Makes This EA Special? 

Market Maker Tracker is a plug-and-play trend-following Expert Advisor designed for traders who want consistent,

professional results without complicated setup. Just install it, use the default settings, and let it work for you.


Key Features & Advantages

Simple & Ready to Use

  • No complex configuration needed - Default settings are optimized and ready to trade
  • Easy installation - Just attach to your chart and start
  • No additional setup files to send or manage

Smart Trading Strategy

  • Trend-based approach - Follows market momentum for higher probability trades
  • Built-in risk management - Every trade has a Stop Loss (100 pips) and Take Profit (150 pips)
  • Swing trading style - Holds positions longer for substantial moves (no risky scalping)

Optimized Trading Conditions

  • Best timeframe: 1-Hour (H1) chart
  • Recommended pairs: GBPUSD and EURUSD (most profitable)
  • Works on other pairs too (with slightly lower returns)

Proven Back-test Performance (2020-2025)

Here’s what the 6-year backtesting results mean for you in simple terms:

Exceptional Profitability

  • Starting Capital: $10,000
  • Total Profit: $26,119.20 (261% return over 6 years)
  • Win Rate: 65.85% - Nearly 7 out of 10 trades are winners
  • Profit Factor: 2.82 - For every $1 risked, the EA makes $2.82

What this means: Your initial $10,000 investment grew to over $36,000 in 6 years.

That’s an average annual return of 43.5% - far exceeding traditional investments!


Professional Risk Management

  • Maximum Drawdown: 21.33% - The largest temporary dip from peak equity
  • Average Win: $1,499.54 vs Average Loss: $1,026.31
  • Recovery Factor: 4.32 - The EA recovers from losses 4x faster than it experiences them
  • Expected Payoff per Trade: $637.05

What this means: Yes, there are temporary drawdowns (normal in all trading), but the EA’s winning trades are 46% larger than losing trades.

Your capital is protected with disciplined stop losses, and the system recovers quickly.


Outstanding Consistency

  • 41 Total Trades over 6 years - Selective, quality over quantity
  • 27 Winning Trades vs 14 Losing Trades
  • Best Winning Streak: 9 consecutive wins ($13,493 profit)
  • Sharpe Ratio: 2.86 - Excellent risk-adjusted returns (anything above 1.0 is good, above 2.0 is exceptional)

What this means: The EA doesn’t overtrade or chase every market move.

It patiently waits for high-quality setups and delivers remarkable results with only 6-7 trades per year on average.


Real Numbers, Real Growth

  • Largest Single Win: $1,503.40
  • Average Monthly Return: Approximately 3.44%
  • Compound Growth Rate: 3.18% monthly compounded

What this means: With just 1.0 standard lot and a $10,000 account, you turned that into over $36,000.

Scale appropriately with proper risk management for your account size.


Investment Options

One-Time Purchase: $299

  • Rental options available on the MQL5 platform
  • All payment methods accepted through the secure MQL5 marketplace

Bottom Line

Market Maker Tracker gives you professional-grade trading with minimal effort.

With a 65% win rate, 261% profit over 6 years, and 2.8x profit factor, this EA has proven itself through bull markets, bear markets, and everything in between.

Perfect for traders who want to:

  • Achieve 40%+ annual returns without daily monitoring
  • Trade the trend with disciplined risk management
  • Protect their capital with built-in stop losses on every trade
  • Focus on swing trades with substantial profit potential
  • Avoid the stress and complexity of manual trading

Simple. Proven. Profitable.

Your $299 investment could be the key to unlocking consistent trading success.

With results like these, the EA pays for itself in the first few winning trades.


Ready to elevate your trading? Get Market Maker Tracker expert advisor today!

필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변