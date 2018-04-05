🏴‍☠️ Brief Description

PROP FIRM PIRATE is a sophisticated multi-currency Expert Advisor specifically engineered for prop firm challenges using advanced day trading and swing trading strategies with dynamic risk management on USDJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD markets.

⚔️ Trading Strategy

PROP FIRM PIRATE employs a revolutionary hybrid approach combining:

Day Trading Excellence : Captures intraday momentum on 4-hour timeframes for USDJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD

: Captures intraday momentum on 4-hour timeframes for USDJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD Precision Scalping : EUR scalping on 15-minute timeframes for maximum opportunity capture

: EUR scalping on 15-minute timeframes for maximum opportunity capture Dynamic Algorithm : Adapts to market conditions in real-time using proprietary volatility filters

: Adapts to market conditions in real-time using proprietary volatility filters Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Synchronizes signals across multiple timeframes for enhanced accuracy

The EA utilizes sophisticated entry algorithms that analyze price action patterns, momentum indicators, and market structure to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

Each trade is executed with military precision, ensuring optimal entry and exit points while maintaining strict adherence to prop firm rules and regulations.

🚀 What Makes It DYNAMIC?

PROP FIRM PIRATE stands out through its innovative features:

Adaptive Risk Engine : Automatically adjusts position sizing based on account equity and market volatility

: Automatically adjusts position sizing based on account equity and market volatility Multi-Currency Intelligence : Simultaneously monitors and trades multiple currency pairs with optimized correlation filters

: Simultaneously monitors and trades multiple currency pairs with optimized correlation filters Real-Time Market Adaptation : Dynamic algorithms that evolve with changing market conditions

: Dynamic algorithms that evolve with changing market conditions Advanced Signal Processing : Proprietary indicators that filter out false signals and focus on high-probability setups

: Proprietary indicators that filter out false signals and focus on high-probability setups Prop Firm Optimized: Specifically designed to meet prop firm challenge requirements and trading rules

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

Your capital protection is our priority:

Fixed Stop Loss : Every trade protected with predetermined risk levels

: Every trade protected with predetermined risk levels Dynamic Take Profit : Intelligent profit-taking based on market volatility

: Intelligent profit-taking based on market volatility Drawdown Protection : Built-in safeguards to prevent excessive losses

: Built-in safeguards to prevent excessive losses Maximum Risk Control : Never risks more than specified stop loss per trade

: Never risks more than specified stop loss per trade Prop Firm Compliance: Ensures most trades comply with prop firm risk parameters

💎 Unique Selling Points

Why Choose PROP FIRM PIRATE?

✅ Innovative Strategy: Combines proven trading methodologies with cutting-edge technology

✅ Prop Firm Tested: Specifically designed and tested for prop firm challenges

✅ Multi-Market Approach: Diversified trading across major currency pairs

✅ Advanced Risk Management: Professional-grade risk controls

✅ Plug-and-Play: Ready to use with optimized default settings

✅ Continuous Performance: Consistent results across different market conditions

📊 Optimal Trading Setup

Currency Pairs: USDJPY , USDCAD, EURUSD, EUR Timeframes:

4-hour for USDJPY , USDCAD, EURUSD

, USDCAD, EURUSD 15-minute for EUR

Account Requirements:

Minimum Account: $500 non prop firm 0.1 lot size / $1,000 for prop firms

Recommended Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Broker Type: Prop Firm

🎯 Perfect For

Beginners:

Pre-configured settings eliminate need for complex optimization

Clear setup instructions included

24/7 automated trading

Experienced Traders:

Advanced customization options

Detailed performance analytics

Professional-grade risk management tools

You can optimize and customize the expert advisor

Prop Firm Traders:

Compliance with most major prop firm rules

Optimized for challenge phases

Consistent, sustainable growth patterns

🏆 Performance Highlights

Detailed backtesting results and performance metrics are available in the Screenshots section

The EA has been extensively tested across multiple market conditions, demonstrating:

Consistent profitability across various supported currency pairs

Low drawdown characteristics suitable for prop firm challenges

Robust performance during high-volatility periods

Excellent risk-to-reward ratios (USDJPY)

🔧 Key Features

One-Click Setup : Install and start trading immediately

: Install and start trading immediately Smart Money Management : Adjustable position sizing and risk control

: Adjustable position sizing and risk control Market Scanner : Continuous analysis of selected markets

: Continuous analysis of selected markets Trade Journal : Detailed logging of all trading activities on MT

: Detailed logging of all trading activities on MT Performance Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of key metrics

💻 Technical Specifications

Platform : MetaTrader 5

: MetaTrader 5 EA Type : Fully automated

: Fully automated Execution Speed : Lightning-fast order processing

: Lightning-fast order processing Compatibility : All major brokers

: All major brokers System Requirements: Standard MT5 VPS recommended

About the Developer

Created by experienced prop firm traders and algorithmic trading specialists with over 16 years of combined experience in forex markets and EA development.

Our team has successfully passed multiple prop firm challenges and understands the unique requirements of prop trading environments.

Start your journey to prop firm success with PROP FIRM PIRATE

where innovation meets profitability!

