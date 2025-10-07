Recovery Master

The Recovery Master is a precision-engineered system for restoring trading accounts with confidence. Built on the proven zone recovery strategy and safeguarded by a maximum drawdown cap, it prevents runaway martingale behavior while reclaiming the bulk of your trading losses. Past updates introduced powerful support for scalping and rapid-fire strategies without compromising recovery integrity. New updates simplify its usability for traders who have limited experience with a trading bot.

Important Information – Read This To Prevent Issues:

  • Leverage: 1:100 more will always be better
  • Consistant internet for uninterrupted execution
  • A hedge account
  • Demo versions function only in the strategy tester
  • The TP for trades opened in a back-test is always 100 pips

Settings:

  1. Stop-loss Size – This is the distance that the price must move for recovery trades to be opened. It must be in pips.
  2. Maximum Drawdown – Controls the maximum percentage decrease in balance the bot is allowed to lose before closing all trades
  3. Stop Trading When Max Drawdown Is Reached – Shutsdown the bot when Maximum Drawdown is reached.
  4. Show Dashboard – Displays a dynamic dashboard that contains useful insights on the chart. This dashboard increases the duration of backtests thus you can choose to switch it off.

Demo only settings:

  1. Use Recovery – Allows bot to recover losses
  2. Trade to open – Tells bot whether to open buy or sell trades. The lotsize is always the minimum allowed lot size so open more trades to increase the lotsize.
  3. Number of trades to open – Tells bot how many trades to open
  4. Allow the trading of EURUSD and XAUUSD – Allows bot to trade EURUSD or XAUUSD. This settting is necessary due to the nature of how demo versions are created.


