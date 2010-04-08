Xau dripper

XAU Dripper - Steady Gold Extraction Expert Advisor

Drip by Drip. Trade by Trade. Consistent Growth.

XAU Dripper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that extracts profits from the gold market with patience and discipline. Like water carving through stone, this EA doesn't force results — it lets them flow naturally through calculated, high-probability trades.

The Dripper Philosophy

I don't rush. I don't overtrade. I don't chase.

Instead, I let the market come to me — waiting for perfect alignment before each calculated entry. This patient approach is why traders who understand the power of consistency choose XAU Dripper.

One quality trade at a time. Drip by drip, the account grows.

  • Dual-timeframe precision — I read the market across multiple timeframes, only entering when the bigger picture confirms my setup
  • Intelligent trend detection — Advanced momentum analysis identifies optimal entry points with surgical accuracy
  • Higher timeframe filtering — No trading against the dominant market flow. Ever.
  • Flexible time windows — Full control over when I operate, matching your preferred trading sessions
  • Smart recovery logic — Adaptive position sizing that responds intelligently to market outcomes

How XAU Dripper Works — Set It. Trust It. Watch It Drip.

Effortless Setup — Attach to your XAUUSD chart, select your risk level, and let the dripping begin. No endless tweaking required.

Patient Execution — I don't trade for the sake of trading. I wait for my precise technical conditions to align, then execute with confidence.

Defined Risk on Every Trade — Stop loss and take profit on every position. No surprises, no blown accounts, no sleepless nights.

Always Watching — 24/5 market monitoring means I never miss an opportunity while you live your life.

Minimum Requirements

Requirement Specification
Broker ECN / Raw spread recommended
Minimum Deposit $500 (1:500 leverage)
Recommended Deposit $500+
Leverage 1:100 minimum, 1:500 recommended
Account Type Hedging
VPS Highly recommended for 24/7 operation

For Traders Who Understand Patience Pays

XAU Dripper isn't for gamblers hunting overnight fortunes. It's built for traders who appreciate that real wealth is built one disciplined trade at a time.

XAU Dripper — Let the Profits Flow.

Send a private message after purchase for your installation manual and optimized settings guide.


추천 제품
VSA Pulse System
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
지표
VSA Pulse System Stop trading shapes. Start trading Energy. The advanced VSA + Price Action logic engine. Description: Most indicators show you history (lag). The   VSA Pulse System  shows you reality (physics). This indicator decodes the "Energy" behind every candle. It moves beyond simple "Bullish" or "Bearish" labels and identifies the   intent   of the Smart Money. It answers the three most critical questions in trading: Is this move real?   (Power Impulse) Is this a trap?   (Fakeout/Churn
Papa
Busingye Tusasirwe
5 (1)
Experts
Papa EA 버전 6.0 은 Big Boy 버전 3.0을 기반으로 합니다. 새로운 무역 아이디어와 기능이 추가되었습니다. 이것이 Papa EA를 Big Boy보다 훨씬 더 좋게 만듭니다. 생각해 보세요! 그리고 입력은 많이 변경되지 않았습니다. 이는 여전히 사용하기 매우 간단한 EA가 귀하의 손에 있다는 것을 의미합니다. BasicBalance를 55(또는 그 이상)로 변경하고 15분 EURUSD 차트에 EA를 설정하세요. >>> 실시간 PAPA EA 신호 <<< 입력은 다음과 같습니다. 1) ExpertComment(변경 가능) : 각 거래에 사용되는 기본 코멘트입니다. 2) ExpertMagic: BigBoy가 개시한 거래에 대한 고유 식별자 3) 패널 색상: 이 드롭다운을 사용하여 패널 색상을 변경합니다. 4) AutoLots: true인 경우 EA는 사용 가능한 잔액을 기반으로 로트의 자동 계산을 사용합니다. 5) FixLots(AutoLots==false
PK Crash 3OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 300 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The recommended deposit is 100 USD per 0.5 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 300 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 300 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to
Big Boy
Busingye Tusasirwe
Experts
Big Boy v3.0은 EURUSD 15분 기간에 정확하게 거래되도록 설계된 새로운 EA입니다. EURUSD 15분 차트에서 활용하시기 바랍니다. 해마다 매우 정확합니다. 다운로드가 완료되면 기본 잔액을 50으로 변경하고 EURUSD 15분 차트에 첨부하세요. 본 EA 구입 및 사용을 고려해 주셔서 감사합니다. 입력은 다음과 같습니다. 1) 전문가 코멘트(변경 가능) : 각 거래에 사용되는 기본 코멘트입니다. 2) Expert Magic: Big Boy가 개시한 거래에 대한 고유 식별자 3) 자동 로트: true인 경우 EA는 사용 가능한 잔액을 기반으로 로트의 자동 계산을 사용합니다. 4) 고정 랏(AutoLots==false인 경우): 위의 AutoLots가 false인 경우 거래를 개시하기 위해 BigBoy가 사용하는 랏입니다. 5) 최대 랏(0==자동): 이 특정 상품(통화 쌍)에 대해 이 브로커에서 가능한 최대 랏입니다. 6) Tubo Lots(Maximu
Quasimodo Genie
Francis Soddo Wetaka
지표
Quasimodo Genie Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Introducing the Quasimodo Genie , a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that is designed to automatically identify the Quasimodo or "Over and Under" pattern on your charts. This tool provides visual signals based on the structure of this popular chart pattern. This indicator is built to assist with pattern recognition and analysis by highlighting key swing points. It also offers a range of customizable settings, allowing you to fine-tune the
FREE
PK Crash 5OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 500 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 30 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to brea
Super Trend Master
Ronald Moses Mawanda
지표
As the name suggests,   it indicates the direction of the price movement in a market that is trending, that is following any particular path . It is plotted in stock price charts for investors to see marked current trend which is shown in red when prices have dipped and green when prices have risen. Input Parameters: CCI Indicator period ATR Indicator Period CCI Activation level Horizontal Shift of Indicator Bars Otherwise ; You can use the Default settings
HTF Candles
Felix Bitum
지표
HTF Candles is an indicator which plots the outline of the higher time-frame candles on the lower candle. The indicator gives you the option to choose whether or not to view live current HTF candle, with no lag or repainting. Features No objects drawn on chart: The indicator does not plot any lines or rectangle objects on the chart, it simply draws the htf candles. This keeps your chart simple and clean. MTF Selection: The indicator allows you to choose all the different higher time-frames for e
Raptor Bot
Casey Nkalubo
Experts
Raptor EA - Algorithmic Trading System Product Description Raptor EA is an algorithmic trading solution designed for scalping in financial markets. The system combines technical indicators with optional machine learning components to identify trading opportunities while implementing risk management controls. This Expert Advisor has been developed for ECN accounts and is suitable for traders seeking automated execution with structured risk management. The system provides tools and safeguards for
FREE
PK Crash 5OO PRO
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 500 PRO  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M5 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 PRO shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducin
Price action auto trade bot
Gabriel Matovu
4.17 (6)
Experts
PRICE ACTION Semi-auto trade bot:  (SPECIALLY DEIGNED FOR XAUUSD  ) This is a simple quantitative model that trades GOLD(XAUUSD) using automatic price action analysis algorithms Place it on any symbol or timeframe. MThe position sizes are calculated by multiplying 0.01 per USD 500 on account to ensure low risk exposure and also leaving free margin for hedging positions that reduce the overall risk exposure . This is what leads to stability in the model though it is possible that the model like
FREE
Account Flipper EA
Gabriel Matovu
Experts
ACCOUNT FLIPPER EA A trading bot for GBPUSD Lot size is calculated by  multiplying the lot factor by each 1000 USD on account.  Advisable to use account sizes of USD 1000 and above. Account types:   Hedge accounts, Standard accounts are preferred i.e. no commissions, Use well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets.  all this provides room for the strategy to work smoothly for stabilized results and removing the possibility of the model crashing. ADJUST The Time settings to your own time zone because the
FREE
PK Crash 3OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 300 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. PK Crash 300 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 300 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducing on the drawdown. PK Crash 300 EA is very simple to use. All you have to do is to
Crash500 Spike Detector
Michael Onekgiu
지표
Crash500 Spike Detector v1.0 Crash500 spike detector prints Down non repaint Arrow for catching crash spikes. It is suitable for 1M time frame for majorly crash500  When the Red arrow prints, it indicates high probability of crash spikes downwards. Its pretty straight forward since I designed it to follow strong trends.  Use default settings, however, you can change the color of your chart background as may be appropriate. The system uses mathematical approach in to display statistical data inf
True Volume
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
지표
True Volume: See the Story Behind the Price True Volume   is not just another histogram; it is a forensic analysis engine for price action. While standard volume indicators only tell you   how much   was traded, True Volume tells you   who   traded it and   who won . By combining   Geometric Decomposition ,   VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) , and   Anomaly Detection , this indicator dissects every bar to reveal the hidden battle between Bulls, Bears, and the "Churn" (Indecision). The Core Engine
ReversalCandlestickPatterns
Casey Nkalubo
지표
Reversal Candlestick Patterns Indicator — Free Version This MT5 indicator identifies common bullish and bearish candlestick reversal patterns and displays them directly on the chart. It can be used on any market and timeframe, providing traders with clear visual references for potential reversal points. Main Features Automatic detection of well-known candlestick reversal patterns Works on all available MT5 timeframes Can be applied to Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrency char
FREE
Smart Liquidity Hunter Pro
Derick Alituha
Experts
Smart Liquidity Hunter PRO Smart Liquidity Hunter PRO is an automated trading system that analyzes price movements across two timeframes to identify potential trading opportunities. The EA monitors for price extensions beyond recent highs and lows on a higher timeframe, then confirms entries using price gap patterns on a lower timeframe. How It Works The strategy begins by establishing market direction on a higher timeframe using either market structure analysis or moving average indicators. Wh
SmartSRZones
Casey Nkalubo
지표
SmartSRZones is an MT5 indicator designed to automatically detect, display, and manage support and resistance zones directly on the chart. It combines market structure recognition with candlestick pattern detection to help traders view important price levels without manual marking. The indicator is suitable for different trading approaches, including short-term and long-term analysis. Key Features Automatic Zone Detection Identifies support and resistance areas based on swing points, volume, an
FREE
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI  is an EA designed specifically for scalping Boom and Crash Indices on the M1 Timeframe. The EA uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to open positions based on the Oversold and Overbought levels which can be adjusted to the users' preferences. Positions are opened after a spike or drop depending on the index being traded.  NB: This EA, unlike my other EA's, doesn't come with optimized parameters. It's up to the user to set it up according to their preferred
PK Crash 5OO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 500 EA  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. This EA only uses the stop loss feature. It automatically closes trades o
PK Crash 1OOO EA
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 1000 EA is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 1000 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 1000 EA shows stable trading results. PK Crash 1000 EA only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reduci
PK Crash 1OOO PRO
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 1000 PRO  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 1000 Index on the M1 Timeframe. It doesn't trade frequently but it offers a high return of profits with lesser risk. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 1000 PRO shows stable trading results. PK Crash 1000 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and mini
Candle Range Theory CRT
Derrick Akampurira
지표
CRT Pro: Multi-Timeframe Reversal System Unlock high-probability reversal setups with the precision of Candle Range Theory (CRT) combined with Advanced DSL Trend Analysis. The   CRT Multi-Timeframe System   is not just a signal indicator; it is a complete trading framework designed to identify "Liquidity Sweeps" and false breakouts—the exact moments institutional money enters the market. By filtering these powerful reversal patterns through a customizable Multi-Timeframe (MTF) engine and DSL (Di
Alpha V1
Derrick Akampurira
Experts
Alpha V1: Your Automated, Disciplined Trading Partner This expert advisor relies on the hypothesis that, for a specific financial asset (like USD/JPY or the NASDAQ index), there are statistically significant patterns based on the time of day or day of the week. For example, a hypothesis might be "The NASDAQ tends to rise between 4 AM and 10 AM server time on Wednesdays and Fridays." The Alpha V1 is the tool to test and exploit such a hypothesis. Its success is   entirely dependent on whether th
CYP Trade Manager Basic
Joseph Okou
유틸리티
CYP Trade Manager Basic - Advanced Position Management for MT5 Protect Your Trades with Professional Risk Management CYP Trade Manager Basic is a sophisticated trade management Expert Advisor designed to protect your trading capital and maximize profit potential through intelligent position management. Perfect for both beginner and experienced traders who want to automate their trade management without the complexity. Key Features Automatic Breakeven Protection Moves stop loss to breakeven
MSX Unified Hybrid PRO
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX Unified Hybrid PRO Advanced hybrid EA combining Heiken-Ashi Smoothed + Hull MA Smoothed filters with ATR-driven stops, breakeven, trailing, and capital protection. Fully automated and MQL5 Market compliant. MSX Unified Hybrid PRO is a fully automated Expert Advisor that merges precision trend detection with intelligent capital management. It uses Heiken-Ashi candle smoothing and Hull Moving Average smoothing confirmation to identify clean directional moves, while its ATR-driven risk engine
SuperTrend Signals
Quang Huy Quach
지표
The Supertrend indicator is a trend-following technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify the direction of market trends and potential entry/exit points. It operates based on price data and Average True Range (ATR) to create a dynamic signal line that changes color depending on the current trend. Green color: Indicates an uptrend. Red color: Indicates a downtrend. Supertrend is a useful indicator for both short-term and long-term trading, helping to filter out market noise and focu
FREE
Open Close Cross Alerts
Francis Soddo Wetaka
4 (3)
지표
This trading strategy is built around Open-Close Crossovers , a method of analyzing price movement based on the relationship between a bar's open and close prices. The system is designed to identify potential entry and exit points when these values cross over each other. Setup and Customization The strategy's performance can be customized by adjusting the resolution. A higher resolution, typically 3-4 times that of the chart , may be used to identify crossover signals earlier. However, this can
FREE
Prop Firm Navigator EA
Marin Stoyanov
4.5 (2)
Experts
FREE Prop Firm Navigator EA - Advanced Trend-Following & Protection Developed by the EA Trading Academy team using Expert Advisor Studio , this free trading robot combines powerful trend-following indicators with a robust set of account protection features to secure your trading capital. You can find a detailed documentation about the properties and inputs on our  knowledge base . Key Strategy Features: Uses Bulls Power and Awesome Oscillator indicators for precise entry signals Sophisticat
FREE
CandleStick 3 Candle Engulf
Francis Soddo Wetaka
지표
Candlestick Engulf Indicator The 3 Candlestick Engulf Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify specific engulfing candlestick patterns. For a bullish signal , the indicator looks for a pattern where a bullish candle completely engulfs the preceding three bearish candles. Conversely, a bearish signal is generated when a bearish candle engulfs the prior three bullish candles. The indicator is also programmed to detect standard, single-candle engulfing patterns, which are marked
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.83 (24)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.8 (10)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.7 (43)
Experts
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.68 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (19)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.1 (29)
Experts
특 별 가격  $109  (정가: $365) . 설정 및 사용 가이드 :  ABS Channel . 실시간 모니터링:   ABS Signal .  라이브 시그널 설정 파일 기본 설정 파일 ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Experts
먼저 이것을 읽어주세요 (매우 중요) 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과 출시 기념 특별 할인! 현재 가격은 한정 수량에 한해 적용됩니다. 수량 소진 후에는 가격이 인상됩니다. 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부 분산 효과를 제공합니다
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (32)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다. Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 149 USD 단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다. 일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD 타임프레임: H1 입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택 고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지션
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Support resistance break
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
지표
Support & Resistance Breakout Indicator This custom-built MT5 indicator automatically identifies key price levels where the market has historically reversed (support and resistance zones) and alerts traders when these levels are broken with conviction. What it does: The indicator scans price action to detect significant swing highs and lows, then draws dynamic support and resistance lines that extend forward until they're either replaced by a new level or broken by price. When a breakout occurs,
Edri extreme points Buy Sell
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
지표
Edri Extreme Points Buy & Sell A reversal-based entry indicator designed to identify high-probability turning points in the market. How to Use Green arrow (Buy signal): Appears below the candle when conditions favour a potential bullish reversal. Consider entering long positions. Red arrow (Sell signal): Appears above the candle when conditions favour a potential bearish reversal. Consider entering short positions. Optional Mean Reversion Bands Enable this feature in the settings to display dyna
Ash premium
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
Experts
ASH PREMIUM               Dual-Strategy Breakout Expert Advisor for MT5 THIS IS A XAUUSD TRADING EA CONTACT AFTER PURCHASE FOR SET FILES PLEASE TURN SHOWVISUALS TO FALSE FOR FASTER BACKTEST KEY FEATURES Dual Independent Stra
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변