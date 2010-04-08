ZigZag 1

User Guide 
Trading Direction (InputDirect)
Selects allowed trading directions: both, long only, or short only.

Signal Level Usage (Direction)
Enables or disables the use of calculated signal levels (Point A) for order placement.

Max Orders per Level (MaxOpenOnLevel)
Limits the number of orders that can be placed from the same price level to help control risk.

Order Entry Logic (InputType)
Determines the method of interpreting ZigZag signals (options 1, 2, or 3) that affect entry timing.

Lot Size (Lot)
Specifies the trade volume used when placing orders.

Take Profit (TakeProfit)
Sets the profit target as a percentage of the entry price, defining the exit level for a profitable trade.

Stop Loss Mode (StopLoss)
Chooses the method for calculating the stop loss (fixed via ZigZag, trailing with/without limits, percentage-based, or point-based).

Stop Loss in Percentage (StopLossProcent)
Used with the percentage-based stop loss mode; sets the stop loss distance as a percentage of the entry price.

Stop Loss in Points (StopLossPoints)
Applies when using the point-based stop loss mode; defines the stop loss distance in points.

Offset for Pending Orders (OpenOffset)
Specifies the percentage offset from the current price for placing pending orders (BUY STOP/SELL STOP).

Working Timeframe (tf)
Determines the timeframe for the ZigZag indicator and signal calculations.

Signal Line Display (ShowA, LongAColor, ShortAColor, Width)
Controls the display of the key “Point A” line on the chart with customizable colors (for long and short) and line thickness.

ZigZag Parameters (InpDepth, InpDeviation, InpBackstep)
Configure the sensitivity and behavior of the ZigZag indicator used to detect swing points for entry signals.

Order Identifier (Magic)
A unique ID that distinguishes the EA’s orders from other trades on the account.

Debug Mode (bDebug)
When enabled, displays additional visual aids for monitoring the EA’s performance even if trading is turned off.

