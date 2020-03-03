Ew3
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading
Overview
An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods.
Key Features
•Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements
•Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously
•Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions
•Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: Validates trading signals across multiple timeframes before entry
•Real-Time Monitoring Panel: Visual interface for monitoring all active trades and EA status
Configuration Requirements
•Minimum Capital: $1,000 for 0.01 lot size
•Recommended Timeframe: H1 (1-hour)
•Broker Settings: Adjust symbol suffix/prefix according to your broker configuration
•Backtest Mode: Set the backtest parameter to false and include all 26 supported pairs.
Supported Currency Pairs (26 pairs)
XAUUSD|EURCAD|GBPNZD|EURJPY|USDJPY|GBPJPY|AUDCAD|NZDCHF|EURUSD|USDCHF|AUDUSD|NZDUSD|AUDNZD|GBPCAD|CHFSGD|EURCHF|USDCAD|GBPUSD|NZDJPY|EURAUD|GBPCHF|NZDCAD|AUDSGD|EURGBP|CADCHF|AUDCHF
Note: This EA does not trade Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies.
Important Disclaimer
Past performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future results. Live trading results may differ significantly from historical data. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Ensure you understand the risks before using this EA with real capital. Results depend on market conditions, broker execution quality, and proper configuration.
Live Performance Monitoring
Results from live trading can be monitored through the Signals service: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315810
Compliance Notes
•All parameters are fully configurable
•No external API calls or DLL dependencies
•Compatible with MetaTrader 5 standard features
•Designed for disciplined, systematic trading approach
IMPORTANT! After the purchase DEMO OR REAL please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.