EagleEye Advisor
- Experts
Stephen Robert Powell
- 버전: 4.37
- 업데이트됨: 13 4월 2025
- 활성화: 10
🦅 EagleEye Advisor – Tactical Edge for Serious Traders
Version: 1.0 • Platform: MetaTrader 4 • Price: $1,147 • Rental: $147/month
🔍 Overview
EagleEye Advisor is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who demand multi-layered confirmation, smart analytics, and real-time adaptability across Forex, metals, and indices.
Whether you're executing on XAUUSD, ETHUSD, or SPX500, EagleEye applies a synchronized, cross-timeframe analysis system to filter only the highest-quality setups.
🧠 Core Strategy Features
✔️ Multi-Timeframe Confluence Engine – aggregates higher and lower timeframes for market-aware entries
✔️ Breakout + Reversal Detection – captures structural shifts with adaptive logic
✔️ Institutional Indicator Stack – RSI, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, MACD, MFI, Volume, A/D
✔️ Fair Value Gap & Order Block Mapping – identifies institutional zones
✔️ Smart Risk & Session Filters – avoid off-hours noise and reduce exposure
🛡️ Built for Safety & Control
✅ No Grid, No Martingale – clean, calculated logic
✅ Risk-Controlled Entries – every position backed by technical convergence
✅ Works with Live & Demo – compatible with netting and hedging brokers
📊 Ideal Markets
📈 XAUUSD, BTCUSD, SPX500, NASDAQ, USDJPY, GBPUSD, ETHUSD
📈 Optimized for M15–H1 charts
📈 Suitable for trend and reversal trading setups
💼 Who Is This For
🔹 Full-time traders seeking tactical automation
🔹 Part-time traders looking for consistent quality
🔹 Signal providers needing verified performance logic
💸 Pricing
💰 Buy It: $1,147
💳 Rent It: $147/month
📦 What’s Included
🔄 Lifetime updates
📁 Free presets upon request
✉️ Priority MQL5 support
🌐 Access to private Discord group (launching soon)
EagleEye Advisor isn’t for everyone.
It’s built for traders who respect the markets, control their risk, and demand results.
If that’s you — deploy EagleEye today and trade with precision.