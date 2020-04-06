BreakingTrend

The Breaking Trend ADVISOR opens the first position only to buy an order. Next, he looks at if the price goes to a loss, then at a certain loss distance he puts a pending Stop Order Sell for sale with an increased lot in order to cover the loss and fix the profit when closing buy and sell orders. And then the whole trade actually takes place with this logic.

These are the settings of the advisor: 
-- LOT ---

extern double lots                       = 0.2; - this parameter is responsible for the purchase of a lot when opening 
                                                  the first position, purchase orders.

extern double MultiplyingLotForFirstTime = 3.0; - this parameter answers by which number it will be increased 
                                                  (multiplied), the initial purchase lot to open a pending order
                                                  for sale, in order to pay off losses on an open purchase order
                                                  and when a certain profit is reached, close all orders 
                                                  (for purchase and sale), which are on the market and participating 
                                                  in the auction.
In a way, this is the strategy of this adviser: To open orders only for purchase, and by placing pending
orders for sale, where the trader usually puts his stop loss and if the price goes to a loss from the first open
order, then the trader has the opportunity to make money on this loss. In theory, this OrderCloseBy function is 
available in the mql4 language, but not all brokers allow it to be used in trading. Here the lot is multiplied by 
3.0 and will be equal to 0.6 lots when buying a pending stop order for sale, and TheFirstOrderToClose parameter will 
show which one at a distance from the first open buy order, a pending sell order will be opened if the current price
crosses this barrier set by you, in which you set this distance allowing your losses.
The pending sell order itself will be opened plus 50 points from the distance you specified in this parameter.

extern double IncreasingLotForSecondTime = 4.0; - this parameter answers by which number the current one will be 
                                                  increased lot (0.6) and will already be equal to 2.4 lots with an 
                                                  open pending order for sale and if, suddenly, the current price 
                                                  changes again the direction of the trend will begin to make a loss 
                                                  already on the open a sell order, but with all this, she will 
                                                  compensate for her if there is a loss with the first open buy order,
then we will try open a pending stop order to buy so that when a certain profit is reached, which is specified in the 
closelotprofit parameter, all orders in our market would be closed and we would start our tactics anew. It should
be noted here that the closelotprofit parameter works from the specified parameter and can be greater, but not less 
than the specified parameter. The pending stop order for purchase will be opened at the specified distance by the 
TheSecondOrderToClose parameter,when the current price is reached, a pending stop order for a purchase of 500 points 
from the current price will be opened and it will be designed for a sudden market fluctuation in the growth of 
purchase prices in order to open and immediately close all orders in our market in order to start your trading 
strategy anew. The TheSecondOrderToClose distance is indicated from an open pending sell order plus 500 points.

extern double IncreasingLotForThirdTime  = 3.0; - well, if everything goes wrong here, and everything doesn't go our 
                                                  way, then this parameter will be responsible for increasing the 
                                                  current lot for sale and which we will try to open at a distance 
                                                  from the very first us an open position to buy and, the lot will 
                                                  already be equal to 7.2 lots for sale. P.S: Here it is necessary 
to notice one feature that the deferred orders can be placed in a large lot, but this is not the fact that they will 
be opened in the market.

extern double IncreasingLotForFourthTime = 5.0; - well, this parameter can already be said to be a lifeline for 
                                                  the adviser and which will increase the current lot by the 
                                                  specified number and it will be equal to 36.0 lots for opening a 
                                                  purchase order. And this one the parameter interacts with The 
                                                  Fourth Order To Close parameter which indicates the distance from 
the first open order It is designed to open a closing buy order and close all orders and at the same time change
the trend for further trading, so that you can start all over again.


--- ORDER OPENING DISTANCE ---

extern int TheFirstOrderToClose  = 100; - this parameter is responsible for the distance to open a stop order for 
                                          sale plus 50 points from the first open buy order.

extern int TheSecondOrderToClose = 150; - this parameter is responsible for opening a pending stop order to buy plus
                                          500 points from an already open sell stop order.

extern int TheThirdOrderToClose  = 200; - This parameter is used to open a sell order and is calculated  
                                          the distance from the first open purchase order and located in
                                          the market.

extern int TheFourthOrderToClose = 5800; - this parameter is responsible for opening the last order of the ADVISER, 
                                           upon reaching which a purchase order will be opened in order to close
                                           all orders that are in the market and change the trend to start trading
                                           the operations are repeated.
--- THE DISTANCE FOR PENDING ORDERS ---
input int SellingToCloseAPurchase  = 50;  the distance of opening the first pending sell order
                                          to close a purchase order
input int PurchaseToCloseTwoOrders = 100; the opening distance of the second pending buy order,
                                          to close buy and sell orders


--- CLOSE ---
input int morning = 0; the time from which the pending purchase orders will be closed
input int evening = 4; time from what hour will pending purchase orders stop closing

extern double closelotprofit = 0.01; - this parameter is responsible for the profit at which all orders will be closed
                                       located in the market and opened by this adviser. P.S: it should be noted here
                                       such a feature that when the price fluctuates, orders will be closed more
                                       the specified parameter, but not less. That is, if you specify 10.0, then, for 
                                       now the amount of orders opened in the market will not be equal to 10.0 orders 
                                       will not be closed. 
But if the amount of orders is equal to the fluctuation of the market price: 10.01, 11.0, 12.0, 13.0 20.0, etc. then 
the orders will be closed. That is, the parameter indicates that orders will be closed at least this parameter. That 
is, if the amount of orders is 9.99, then the orders will not be closed.


-- TREND LINE ---

enum TREND - these are enumerations of parameters that indicate the period for which the trend will be calculated. 
{
   Period_M1   = PERIOD_M1,
   Period_M5   = PERIOD_M5,
   Period_M15  = PERIOD_M15,
   Period_M30  = PERIOD_M30,
   Period_H1   = PERIOD_H1,
   Period_H4   = PERIOD_H4,
   Period_D1   = PERIOD_D1,
   Period_W1   = PERIOD_W1,
   Period_MN1  = PERIOD_MN1
};
input TREND trendline; - in this parameter, you will just specify for which period you will calculate
                         the trend for the adviser to work and open the first order.

extern int Last  = 1; - this parameter indicates the minimum price of the bar. The last bar is listed here and its
                        the minimum price. If you set 0 to zero, then the calculation will take place at the current 
                        price.

extern int First = 20; - this parameter indicates the minimum price of the bar. The twentieth bar is listed here and 
                         its the minimum price. If you set 0 to zero, then the calculation will take place at the 
                         current price.

PS: Here it should be noted that the adviser begins to work on a downward trend. But it can be done that he will also
start trading on an uptrend. How? Swap the values. Where there is a unit, put twenty,
and where there is twenty, put one.



--- MAGIC NUMBER ---

extern int magic1 = 111; - this is the magic number of the first order.
extern int magic2 = 123; - this is the magic number of the second order.
extern int magic3 = 124; - this is the magic number of the third order.
extern int magic4 = 125; - this is the magic number of the fourth order.

추천 제품
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
TrendEx Pro
Md Abdur Rahim
Experts
We do not want to make you confused with an imaginary high profit screenshot from Strategy Tester which has no relation/guarantee of future profit! We just want to tell you the real thing about our EA. TrendEx Pro has been developed to trade on Gold specially, combining multiple strategies algorithm to ensure Trend catching and trading on. It can identify both short and long trends and opens positions accordingly with excellent built-in risk management logic. There is no use of any dangerous met
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 는 Matrix Arrow Indicator의 MT4 신호를 차트의 거래 패널과 수동 또는 100% 자동으로 거래할 수 있는 고유한 전문가 조언자입니다. Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 는 다음과 같은 최대 10개의 표준 지표에서 정보와 데이터를 수집하여 초기 단계에서 현재 추세를 결정합니다. 평균 방향 이동 지수(ADX) ,   상품 채널 지수(CCI) ,   클래식 하이켄 아시 캔들 ,   이동 평균 ,   이동 평균 수렴 발산(MACD) ,   상대 활력 지수(RVI) ,   상대 강도 지수(RSI) ,   포물선 SAR ,   스토캐스틱 오실레이터 ,   윌리엄스의 백분율 범위. 모든 지표가 유효한 매수 또는 매도 신호를 제공하면 강력한 상승/하락 추세를 나타내는 다음 캔들/막대가 시작될 때 해당 화살표가 차트에 인쇄됩니다. 사용자는 사용할 표시기를 선택하고 각 표시기의 매개변수를 개별적으로 조정할 수 있습니다. Matri
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Experts
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Riders
Alexandr Nyukhin
5 (1)
Experts
GunLines RSI, Bollinger Bands 지표를 사용하는 그리드 거래 시스템으로, 부분 청산 및 헤징 포지션으로 총 이익을 기준으로 마감합니다. 신호 https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1525221?source=Site +Profile+Seller 통화쌍: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. 기간: M15 Advisor는 모든 기호를 거래하기 위해 하나의 차트에만 설치됩니다. 브로커가 접미사(예: CAD.с)를 사용하는 경우 설정에 접미사를 입력해야 합니다. 설정  고정로트 0.01  위험 로트 위험 20  로트 값 동적 10000  초기 입금이 거짓으로 수정되었습니다.  최대 로트=10 최대 로트  헤징 허용 - 참  거래 가능한 통화쌍  볼린저밴드 20주기  RSI 기간 - RSI 기간 30  최대 RSI 값 - 25  타임프레임 OPO_TimeFrame 15
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
스마트 펀드 HFT EA로 거래 잠재력을 해제하세요! VPS 없음 / 설정 파일 없음 / 플러그 앤 플레이 즐기기 / 아래 쉬운 설정 비디오 확인 한정된 시간 동안 프로모션 가격 제 거래의 비밀을 공유하게 되어 매우 기쁩니다 – 스마트 펀드 EA. 수백 가지 도전을 완벽한 성공률로 정복했으며, 이제 여러분의 거래 게임을 한 단계 업그레이드할 차례입니다! 이 EA는 HFT 사용을 허용하는 프롭 회사의 HFT 도전을 통과하기 위해 설계되었습니다. HFT 사용이 허용되지 않는 도전/펀드 계정/실제 계정에서는 사용하지 마세요. 스마트 펀드 HFT EA가 돋보이는 이유: 도전 마스터리: 거의 모든 HFT 도전에서 수백 번의 도전을 성공적으로 완료하여 100%의 성공률을 확보했습니다. 단순한 도구가 아니라 검증된 파워하우스입니다. 최고의 간편함: 복잡한 설정이나 VPS 설정에 빠져들 필요 없습니다. 로드하고, 로트 크기를 조정한 다음 실행 버튼을 누르기만 하면 됩니다 - 최고의 간편함입니다.
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
NOVA EurUsd EA
Gabriel Beaird
Experts
TRADING PAIR: EUR/USD CANDLE TIME: 5M  BROKER: IG https://www.ig.com LEVERAGE: 1:200 NOVA EurUsd EA uses RSI , CCI , Stop Loss and it locks profits and sustains little drawdown by trailing its profits.   Bars in test     262084 Ticks modelled   75562166 Modelling quality       90.00 % Mismatched charts errors         4 Initial deposit 10000.00 Spread  Current ( 6 ) Total net profit         3417.50 Gross profit     33101.90 Gross loss      - 29684.40 Profit factor   1.12 Expected payoff 0.64 A
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Experts
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
Moneyflow trader
Thomas Kjelvik
Experts
Moneyflow trader is an EA based on the MFI indicator. It  doesn't use martingale or grid. Open trades are based on MFI compared to mfi a spesified number of candels back in time. It closes trades by stoploss or a set of rules based on MA.  Check out my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tkjelvik/seller#products EA is most suitable for traders who like a lot of action and trades.  Input parameters MAperiode: Moving average periode used by the close function mfiperiode: Moneyflow
EA Two MA
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades by two Moving Average lines. There are also two types of order closing: 1) if there is an opposite signal, 2) closing order by take profit, stop loss, and trailing stop. You can configure Moving Average indicators. Key Advantages Ability to work with fixed lot and MM. Six trailing stop modifications. Easy to use. Two types of order closing. The EA works with all brokers. Parameters General Order Type – trade directions. Use_Risk_MM – if true , lot size is increased wh
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Red Hawk EA
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (17)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Red Hawk is a "mean reversion" trading system, that trades during the quiet times of the market. It runs on 9 pairs currently: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUCAD, AUDJPY, EURAUD and USDCAD. Recommended timeframe: M5 Since this kind of strategy works best with low spread and fast execution, I advise using an good ECN broker. IMPORTANT F
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
HMA Trend Expert
Alexander Fedosov
5 (1)
Experts
HMA Trend robot for professional traders works with a set of Hull moving averages( HMA ). Advisor Parameters Use Trade Panel  — Use the visual panel to configure and trade robot. Lot  — Lot size for a market entry. Take Profit(points)  — Take Profit for an open order. Stop Loss(points)  — Stol Loss for an open order. Max Spread(0 - disabled)  — Maximum allowable spread at which you can enter the market. 0 - disabled. Magic number  — The magic number of the robot. EA Comment  — Comments of robot.
Divergence Progression
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Expert Advisor " Divergence Progression» For the EA to work, you need to download the indicator from the CodeBase section-http: / / www. mql5. com/ru/code/32437 - and place it in the MQL4/Indicators folder Recommended parameters D1 EUR / USD: TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30; Closing on the opposite signal=false; This expert Advisor is medium-term and is intended only for trading on the D1 period on the EUR / USD pair. T
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
Superiority in Calculations MT4
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
The uniqueness of this expert is that he uses one common set. for most Expert Advisors, this is not applicable and will not work because most Expert Advisors have either sets that you can download yourself or embedded in the code for each currency pair. This Expert Advisor uses only 1 set for all 20 currency pairs. the adviser can work with a small deposit starting from $50. I differ from many developers in that I continue. improve your products. The main goal is to make such products that u
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 모든 주문에 정확한 TP 및 SL 가격 자동 설정 ️ 모든 심볼 및 EA와 호환되며, 심볼 또는 매직 넘버로 필터링 가능 이 EA는 EURUSD에서 1.12345 와 같은 정확한 가격값을 사용하여 TP 및 SL을 설정할 수 있게 해줍니다. 핍이나 포인트가 아닌 정확한 가격 기준으로 주문을 관리하며, 모든 주문 또는 필터링된 주문(차트 또는 매직 넘버)을 대상으로 적용할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능: 정확한 가격으로 TP 및 SL 즉시 설정 모든 주문, 현재 심볼 또는 특정 매직 넘버에 적용 가능 ️ TP 또는 SL을 제거하려면 0 사용 차트에 붙이기만 하면 자동으로 작동 모든 거래 상품과 호환 가능 이런 트레이더에게 추천: TP/SL을 빠르게 제어하고 싶은 수동 트레이더 출구 전략을 바꾸고 싶은 EA 사용자 다수의 주문을 동시에 관리하는 트
Trend Momentum
Gonzalo Melendi Mancebo
Experts
Trend Momentum use indicators as EMAs, MACD and an algorithm to detect trends. After first conditions as been reached, it computes crossing angles of the EMAs to set the trigger. Money management is aloud to set percentage lots or fixed lot. After TP1 is reached, SL is moved to Entry point in order to reduce risk. Parameters for Buy Trades and Sell Trades are separated for optimization process. Default parameters EURUSD - 1H.
Down Under
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Down Under는 1시간 프레임에 AUD/USD 쌍을 거래합니다. 이 EA는 ATR과 OHLC를 거래합니다. 이 시간 프레임에 이 쌍에 대해 형식이 지정됩니다. 혼합은 분과 함께 사용됩니다. 로트 크기 및 최대. 로트 크기. 잔액의 백분율은 거래에서 승리하면 복리됩니다. 잔고가 변동함에 따라 로트 규모도 변동합니다. 설정: mm 위험 % mm 로트 최대 부지 변경할 사항이 없습니다. 이것은 마틴게일이나 헤징 기능이 없습니다. 변경할 다른 기능은 거래하는 경우 AUD/USD의 CFD입니다. 브로커 플랫폼에서 이를 소수로 변경합니다. 위험 면책 조항 선물, 옵션 및 통화 거래는 모두 잠재적인 보상이 크지만 잠재적인 위험도 큽니다. 이러한 시장에 투자하려면 위험을 인식하고 기꺼이 감수해야 합니다.
Brexit Breakout GbpUsd H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
Brexit Breakout (GBPUSD H1) This EA has been developed for GBPUSD H1.  Everything is tested for H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on breakout of the This Bar Open indicator after some time of consolidation. It will very well works on these times, when the pound is moving. It uses Stop pending orders with  FIXED Stop Loss and Take Profit . It also uses PROFIT TRAILING to catch from the moves as much as possible. At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :  여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분할하는
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: 오늘의 성공이 내일의 결실이 될 것입니다. 기간 한정 슈퍼 할인! 가격이 인상되기 전에 마지막 2부를 299달러에 구매할 수 있습니다. 실시간 신호 > IC 마켓 리얼: Goldex AI 고위험 세트 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일: 매뉴얼 및 구성 파일을 받으려면 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요. 가격: 시작 가격은 $499이며 10회 판매할 때마다 $899씩 인상됩니다. 사용 가능한 사본 수: 2 Goldex AI - 신경망, 추세 및 가격 행동을 갖춘 고급 트레이딩 로봇. Goldex AI는 금의 지지선과 저항선을 돌파하는 가격 행동을 사용하여 뉴욕 시장의 움직임을 최대한 활용하여 가능한 최고의 수익을 얻는 고성능 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 이 로봇은 지능형 복구라는 전략을 가지고 있으, 손실이 발생한 후 활성화되고 더 큰 로타제를 열어 가능한 손실을 단시간에 복구하지만 사용자가 원할 경우 승수를 줄일 수 있습니다. Goldex AI에는 스마트 뉴스 필터가 내장되어 있어 중
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) 출시 프로모션: 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우 인기
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA – Jesko는 수년간 검증되고 최적화된 전략 을 기반으로 만들어진 특별한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이미 실계좌에서 테스트 되었으며, 꾸준히 수익성과 낮은 리스크 를 입증했습니다. 이제 모든 트레이더들에게 공개하기로 결정했습니다. Signal live     4개월 실계좌 간편한 설치  모든 브로커에서 사용 가능 (ECN 계좌 권장)  최소 예치금: 100 USD  24/7 지원  Jesko를 한 번 구매하면 – 우리의 다른 제품들을 무료로 제공! 1,5분의 골드 백테스트용: 차트에 INCORRECT 가 나타나지 않도록 하십시오. 만약 나타나면 설정을 변경해야 합니다. 옵션은 True/False 만 있습니다 — 차트에 초록색 OK 가 표시될 때까지 조정하면 문제가 없다는 뜻입니다. 입력 파라미터 설명 일반 설정 AccountType – 계좌 유형 선택 (일반 / ECN / 기타). RiskMode – 리스크 관리 모드 선택 (낮음 / 중간 / 높음). 로트 &
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT4를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요! 규칙       정확하고 규율 있게 거래하세요. 퀀텀 킹 EA       구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합했습니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. 퀀
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은  및 XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
2025년 가장 강력한 자동매매 전략 중 하나 저희는 2025년에 사용되던 가장 강력한 수동 트레이딩 전략 중 하나를 TMA(삼각 이동평균)와 CG 로직 을 기반으로 한 **완전 자동화 Expert Advisor(EA)**로 변환했습니다. 550달러 가격의 마지막 한 개만 남아 있습니다. 이후 가격은 650달러와 750달러로 인상되며, 최종 가격은 1200달러입니다. 실시간 시그널 >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   클릭 이 EA는 정확한 진입, 지능적인 예약 주문, 엄격한 리스크 관리 를 위해 설계되었으며 **모든 외환(Forex) 통화쌍 및 금(XAUUSD)**에서 사용 가능합니다. 최적의 성능을 위해 스프레드가 10포인트 이하인 ECN 계좌 사용을 권장합니다. 이를 통해 정확한 주문 체결과 최소한의 슬리피지를 보장합니다.차트에 적용한 후, 본인의 리스크 성향에 맞게 설정만 조정하면 프로 수준의 자동매매를 경험할 수 있습니다.  
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Experts
Deep learning is reshaping gold trading, with intelligent assistants tending to trading gardens like skilled gardeners. The "Gold Garden" EA employs deep learning intelligent technology and 20 years of data training to significantly enhance strategy performance. With it, trading becomes more effortless and intelligent. Let's join hands to usher in the intelligent era and transform trading into a blissful garden. This will be your exclusive Gold Garden Steward. The MT5 version: Gold Garden MT5 6
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
ChatGPT Turbo를 통한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD 및 XAUUSD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 6,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT5 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infinity EA는 머
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
Expert Advisor는 수익성이 없는 포지션을 회수하도록 설계된 시스템입니다.   작성자의 알고리즘은 손실 위치를 잠그고 여러 부분으로 분할하고 각 부분을 별도로 닫습니다. 손쉬운 설정, 하락 시 지연된 시작, 다른 Expert Advisors 잠금, 비활성화, 추세 필터링을 통한 평균화 및 손실 위치의 부분 마감이 하나의 도구에 내장되어 있습니다. 전체 그룹에서만 주문을 마감하는 그리드 전략과 달리 더 낮은 예금 부하로 손실을 줄일 수 있는 부분에서 마감 손실을 사용하여 손실과 함께 더 안전한 작업을 보장합니다. 주문이 복원되는 방법: 1 EA는 선택한 상품의 다른 창을 닫아 수익성이 없는 EA를 끕니다(선택 사항). 2 EA는 처리된 모든 주문에 대해 TakeProfit 및 StopLoss 수준을 재설정하고 해당 식별자가 있는 보류 주문을 삭제합니다. 3 EA는 수익성이 없는 주문의 일부를 충당하고 총 포지션 볼륨을 줄이기 위해 이익을 사용하기 위해 처리된 모든 수익성 있
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
Experts
Meta Trader 플랫폼에서 거래자가 고급 시장 분석을 할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 개발된 정교한 금 거래 로봇인 One Gold EA를 소개합니다. 당사의 독점 기술은 신경망과 데이터 기반 알고리즘을 활용하여 과거 및 실시간 금 시장 데이터를 분석하여 의사 결정에 도움이 되는 통찰력을 제공합니다. 기존의 수동 전략과 달리 One Gold EA는 최소한의 개입으로 작동하여 거래 프로세스를 간소화하고 관련 위험을 줄이는 것을 목표로 합니다. 고급 신경 플러그인을 사용하면 로봇의 분석 기능이 향상되지만 다른 거래 도구와 마찬가지로 One Gold EA는 수익을 보장하지 않는다는 점에 유의하는 것이 중요합니다. 그러나 보다 정보에 입각하고 데이터 기반 통찰력을 제공하여 거래 성과를 개선할 수 있는 잠재력을 가지고 설계되었습니다. One Gold EA는 인간 거래자가 파악하기 어려울 수 있는 패턴과 추세를 감지하기 위해 금 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링합니다. 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 상황
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
업데이트 — 2025년 12월 2024년 11월 말, Aurum이 공식적으로 판매를 시작했습니다. 그 이후 뉴스 필터, 추가 보호 조건, 복잡한 제한 없이도 실제 시장 환경에서 꾸준히 운용되며 안정적인 성과를 유지해 왔습니다. Live Signal 1년간의 실전 운용은 이 트레이딩 시스템의 신뢰성을 명확하게 증명했습니다. 그리고 실제 데이터와 통계를 기반으로, 2025년 12월 대규모 업데이트가 진행되었습니다: 프리미엄 패널 전면 개편 및 모든 해상도에 최적화 확장된 거래 보호 시스템 추가 Forex Factory 기반의 강력한 뉴스 필터 추가 신호 정확도를 높이는 추가 필터 2종 추가 최적화, 실행 속도 및 전반적인 안정성 향상 손실 후 안전한 복구를 위한 Recovery 기능 추가 프리미엄 스타일의 새로운 차트 테마 적용 EA 소개 Aurum — 골드(XAU/USD) 전용 프리미엄 자동매매 EA Aurum은 금 시장에서 안정적이고 안전한 트레이딩을 위해 설계된 전문 자
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
고급 멀티 스캘핑 EA - 완전 자동 멀티페어 거래 시스템 - 꾸준한 성장과 함께 매우 안전합니다. 이 수익성 있는 스캘핑 EA는 현재 시장에서 가장 안정적인 시스템 중 하나입니다. 한 달에 약 70-100건의 거래가 이루어집니다. 테스트 및 거래를 위해 EA Set_files를 다운로드하세요. USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file EA의 특징: - 추가 스프레드 설정. - 조정 가능한 변동성-적응형 손절매. - 롱/숏에 대한 SWAP 디스플레이. - 고정_SL 옵션. - 시스템은 안전하며 그리드나 마팅게일과 같은 위험한 방법을 사용하지 않습니다. 각 주문에는 계정 보호를 위한 자체 SL이 있습니다. - 이 EA는 매우 사용자 친화적이며 외환 전문가와 초보자 모두 사용할 수 있습니다. -
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XAU FLUX - 전문 금 스캘핑 전문가 자문가 XAU FLUX는 금 시장에서 빠르고 체계적인 거래를 위해 설계된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 일일 소폭 가격 변동에서 꾸준한 수익을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 개발되었습니다. 주요 기능: XAU FLUX는 M1 및 M5 시간대에서 작동하는 고급 스캘핑 시스템을 사용하여 시장의 미세 기회를 평가합니다. EA는 시장 상황을 지속적으로 분석하여 적절한 진입점을 식별하고 자동으로 거래를 개시합니다. 리스크 관리 및 자본 보호: EA는 모든 오픈 포지션을 동적 추적 스탑 메커니즘으로 보호합니다. 이는 불리한 움직임 시 손실을 최소화하면서 이익을 확보합니다. 스프레드 제어 및 변동성 필터 덕분에 거래는 적합한 시장 조건에서만 실행됩니다. 계좌 성장 잠재력: XAU FLUX는 소규모 로트 사이즈로 시작하여 계좌를 꾸준히 성장시키는 데 이상적입니다. 매일 작은 수익을 누적하여 지속 가능한 장기 수익을 목표로 합니다. 공격적인 마틴게일이나 그리드
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
이 가격으로 남은 재고는 1/5 개뿐입니다 ---> 다음 가격 250$ // MT5 버전 Gold King AI는 강화 학습을 활용해 강력한 거래 알고리즘을 구축, 훈련, 평가, 배포하기 위해 특별히 설계된 오픈소스 Python 프레임워크인 TensorTrade를 사용하여 개발되었습니다. 이 알고리즘은 뉴욕 거래 세션 동안 작동합니다. 시장 분석을 통해 관심 영역을 식별한 후, 가격이 해당 수준에 도달하면 실행되는 대기 주문을 배치합니다. 이것은 이익을 확보하기 위해 추적 이익을 빠르게 활성화합니다. 또한 손실 거래 후 활성화되는 '스마트 리커버리'라는 두 번째 전략을 갖추고 있습니다. 이 전략은 손실을 일부 보상하기 위해 약간 더 큰 주문을 실행합니다. 참고로 신경망은 AI를 최신 상태로 유지하기 위해 4~5개월마다 최신 역사적 데이터를 사용하여 훈련됩니다. 이 로봇은 마틴게일이나 헤징과 같은 유해한 리스크 관리 방법을 사용하지 않습니다. 대신 모든 거래는 트레일링 이익 실현과
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Experts
Live signal   (234% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 980$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after this week. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
DualGrid MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
듀얼그리드 전문가 자문 DualGrid는 유연한 위험 관리, 고급 그리드 로직 및 철저하게 검증된 실행 동작을 제공하도록 설계된 멀티 전략 그리드 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 시장 상호 작용에 대한 서로 다른 접근 방식을 기반으로 개발된 두 가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 통합하여 트레이더가 다양한 위험 선호도와 거래 조건에 맞게 EA를 조정할 수 있도록 합니다. 구매 후 즉시 개인 메시지를 보내주시면 설정 파일과 사용 방법을 안내해 드리겠습니다. 실시간 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 5회 판매 후 가격이 급격히 인상됩니다!! 최종 가격은 $1800입니다. 전략 아키텍처 EA One – 지연 그리드(설정 가능한 마팅게일) 첫 번째 전략은 마틴게일 사용을 완벽하게 제어할 수 있는 지연 그리드 시스템입니다. 트레이더는 입력값을 통해 마틴게일을 직접 활성화하거나 완전히 비활성화할 수 있습니다. "Lots Multiply EA One" 입력값을 1로 설정하면 전략은 자동으로
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: 귀하의 거래, 우리의 기술 매뉴얼 및 설정 파일: 구매 후 저에게 연락하면 매뉴얼과 설정 파일을 받으실 수 있습니다 가격: 가격은 판매된 라이선스 수에 따라 상승합니다 사용 가능한 복사본: 4 금은 시장에서 가장 변동성이 큰 금융 상품 중 하나로, 정확한 거래, 심도 있는 분석 및 강력한 리스크 관리가 요구됩니다. CyNera 전문가 조언자는 이러한 요소들을 통합하여, 최적의 금 거래를 위한 정교한 시스템으로 설계되었습니다. CyNera의 고급 전략과 기술은 경험이 풍부한 트레이더는 물론, 초보자도 금 거래에서 직면하는 독특한 도전과 기회를 극복할 수 있도록 지원합니다. CyNera는 금 시장의 복잡성에 맞춰 신뢰할 수 있는 솔루션을 제공합니다. 적응적이고 지능적인 전략과 다중 시간대 분석, 자동 거래 조정, 정밀한 리스크 관리 등 고급 기능을 결합합니다. 이러한 적응성 덕분에 CyNera는 빠른 시장 변화에 대응하면서도 장기적인 자본 보호를 보장하는 다목적 도구가
제작자의 제품 더 보기
AdvisorPanel
Iurii Kuksov
유틸리티
안녕하세요 여러분.  나는 금융 외환 시장에서 거래를위한이 패널에 대해 조금 말씀 드리고자합니다. 이 패널은 프로그래밍 언어로 작성되었으며 특정 포지션에 대한 공개 시장 주문을 돕기 위해 설계되었습니다. 일반 주문과 보류 중인 주문 모두에서 작동합니다. 즉,구매,판매,구매 제한,판매 제한,구매 중지,판매 중지 등의 판매 및 구매 주문을 엽니다. 또한 그리드 주문을 포함하여 보류중인 주문의 네트워크를 엽니 다.즉,보류중인 주문을 제한하고 보류중인 주문을 한 번에 중지합니다. 이 패널은 또한 보류중인 주문을 닫습니다. 향후 주문에 대한 설정은 패널 상단에 있습니다: 1. 수량은 주문 수(이 매개 변수는 시장 주문에 영향을 미치지 않으며 즉시 열리지 않으며 한 가격에 100 개의 주문을 가정 해 봅시다)이며 버튼 클릭 한 번으로 얼마나 많은 보류중인 주문이 열리는지 나타냅니다. 2. 제비는 당신의 순서가 열릴 가격입니다 3. 테이크프로핏은 귀하의 주문이 수익으로 마감되는 시장 가격입니
SpiderNotKnowWeb
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses Moving Average with certain parameters to open orders. He will always open the first deal to buy, but, with certain settings, he can only open deals to sell. To close orders, he uses a profit after which he will close all orders and start his work again. So far, it works as a Martingale and as a networker. extern double Lots                 = 0.20 ; - - From this parameter, which is the value of the currency at which you will to trade, the Expert Advisor begins its work.
CalorieGetter
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
이 전문가 고문은 실제로 마틴이며 매직 1 과 함께 구매 주문에 대해서만 후행과 함께 작동합니다. 다른 모든 오더에게는 트롤링이 작동하지 않습니다. 에 따라 입력시장 매개 변수,에 열립니다 주문은 덜 자주 또는 더 자주. 서로 이동 평균의 거리에 따라 달라지며 이 거리가 클수록 덜 자주 구매 주문이 열립니다. 이 전략의 의미는 간단합니다:구매 주문이 열리고 가격이 어떻게 행동하는지에 따라 우리는 모르겠지만,보류중인 주문을 사용하여,우리는 더 많은 움직임을 가정하고 예측할 것입니다. 따라서 우리는 벌려고 노력할 것입니다. 그리고 네,고문은 판매를위한 마틴을 열고 가격 경우 주문을 구입하지 않습니다 로트는 10.00 이상에 도달 할 것이고,10.00 이상의 모든 것은 4 로 나누어지고 3 으로 곱해질 것입니다. 따라서 그것은 판매 및 구매 주문에 대한 일반 그리드 고문으로 마틴에서 이동합니다 10 개 이상의 롯이 없는 행운을 위해 더 많은 롯을 얻었습니다. extern double Lo
MartinZ
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
이 마틴 시스템에 작업 일반 고문이다. 장소 주문 평균 가격의 교차점에 따라. 여기서는 두 번째 및 후속 주문의 개봉 후 이익을 가진 종가,예를 들어, 판매는 포인트로 측정되며 계산되지 않습니다. 즉,전략 테스터의 전문가 고문을 직접 실행해야 합니다 그리고 특정 통화 쌍 등에 대한 설정을 올바르게 준비하십시오. 당신께 드린 자산에 대하여 브로커. extern double Lots       = 0.20 ;-이 첫 번째 구매 및 판매 주문이 열립니다 많은 가격입니다. extern int TakeProfit    = 400 ;-이 주문이 이익으로 마감되는 포인트의 가격입니다. extern int TPB           = 300 ;-이 두 개 이상의 주문의 종가가 될 것입니다 포인트의 가격입니다 구매 주문에 대한 이익. extern int TPS           = 400 ;-이 두 개 이상의 주문의 종가가 될 것입니다 포인트의 가격입니다 판매 주문에 대한 이익. extern int
MartinZDouble
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
고문은 마틴 시스템을 사용하여 작동합니다. 그는 이동 평균 일정에 따라 거래를 시작합니다. 열 수,그것은 기간을 사용 미디엄 15 그리고 다른 가격 계산 기간과 다른 변화. 여기서는 두 번째 및 후속 주문의 개봉 후 이익을 가진 종가,예를 들어, 판매는 포인트로 측정되며 계산되지 않습니다. 즉,전략 테스터의 전문가 고문을 직접 실행해야 합니다 그리고 특정 통화 쌍 등에 대한 설정을 올바르게 준비하십시오. 당신께 드린 자산에 대하여 브로커. 외부 이중 로트= 0.20 ;-첫 번째 구매 및 판매 주문이 열리는 로트 가격입니다. -이 가격은 주문이 수익으로 마감되는 시점의 가격입니다. -이것은 두 개 이상의 주문의 종가가 될 시점의 가격입니다.                                    구매 주문에 대한 이익. -이것은 두 개 이상의 주문의 종가가 될 포인트의 가격입니다.                                    판매 주문에 대한 이익. -이 매개
MyAreExpectingTrend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
여기,이 고문은 마법의 숫자가 없습니다. 이 가능하지 않기 때문에 종류의,이 단점이다 같은 터미널에서 두 명 이상의 전문가 고문을 열고 서로 간섭합니다. 하지만 이것은 다른 터미널에서 발생하지 않습니다. 고문이 작업하고 논리에 사용하기 때문에 코드 자체에 있습니다 독점적으로 마법의 주문 번호. 즉,그것은 조언자의 논리의 일부이며 그것 없이는 방법이 없습니다. 시장에 진입할 때,조언자는 현재 가격의 다른 평균과 통제를 많이 사용합니다. 시간에 현재 줄을 열고,결론에 와서 구매 또는 판매 순서를 엽니 다. 그의 거래의 요점은 항상 추세를 따라 잡는 것입니다. extern double Lots       = 0.20 ; 브로커와 계정의 통화로 많은 값을 열 수 있습니다 첫 번째 구매 주문. extern int TakeProfit    = 400 ; -구매에 대한 포인트로 계산 된 이익과 순서의 종가. extern int TPB           = 300 ; -수익이 있는 대기 중지 주문
MyAreExpectingTrendDouble
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
이 방법은 첫 번째의 연속이지만 여러 번 더 많은 주문을 엽니 다. 왜? 내가 추가했기 때문에 보류중인 주문을 사용하여 그에게 트렌드 검색 제어. 즉,그는 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직이고 있는지 기억하고 어디서 왜 그가 마지막 주문을 열었습니다... 그래서 이 조언자는 항상 올바른 방향으로 나아가고 있습니다. 그것의 유일한 단점은 올바르게 설정 하 고 이러한 설정으로 작동 하지 않는 경우입니다. 그는 또한 현재 가격의 평균을 고려하고 몇 가지 결론에 도달하고 결과를 엽니 다 거래. 또한 현재 바의 열기를 제어하고 이전에 열린 위치를 분석합니다. 유일한 단점은 내가 현재 가격에서 포인트에 보류중인 주문의 개방을 지정하지 않은 것입니다. 내가 그것을 향상시킬 때,이 매개 변수를 설정에 확실히 추가 할 수 있습니다... extern double Lots       = 0.20 ; -브로커와 계정의 통화로 많은 값을 열 수 있습니다 첫 번째 구매 주문. extern double LotsSto
BearAcceptsProtection
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
이 고문의 논리는 매우 일반적입니다. 시장에 진입하기 위해,그것은 다른 값을 가진 이동 평균을 사용합니다. 그리고 이러한 비율을 기반으로 열리고 항상 첫 번째 구매 거래가 열립니다. 그리고 이미 그녀와 그녀의 행동을 기반으로 그의 행동에 대한 다음 모델을 구축합니다. 정확히... 전문가 고문은 이익 및 정지 손실을 사용하지 않지만 닫습니다 주문은 더 적은 설정에 나타내는,특정 이익을 달성했다... 어쩌면 더 많지만 덜하지는 않습니다. extern double Lots     = 0.2 ; 이 값은 트랜잭션의 크기(볼륨)를 결정하는 값입니다. extern int Magic       = 1121 ; 고문 명령의 마법 번호. // //--- // extern int EnteringMarketBuy = 100 ; 이 시장에 진입하기 위해 두 이동 평균 사이의 거리입니다. // //--- // extern int FirstTransition        = 500 ; 첫 번째 오픈 구매
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
유틸리티
이것은 구매 및 판매 주문 네트워크를 배치하는 일반 패널입니다. 이 전문가 고문은 설정에 정의 된 이익 순서를 닫습니다. 그런 다음 사다리라는 매개 변수가 있습니다.이 매개 변수에는 사다리 매개 변수에 의해 표시된 점(여기서 주요 설정에서는 10 점)으로 주문 사이의 거리가 증가하기 시작하므로 두 번째 순서는 10 점,세 번째 순서는 20 점,네 번째 순서는 40 점 등이 포함됩니다. 그런 다음 설정에 있지 않기 때문에 이 고문에 무엇이 있는지 알아야 하지만 이 고문이 제안한 전략의 논리에 영향을 미칩니다.. 의이 고문이 다섯 개 주문을 엽니 다 여기 설정에서 가정 해 봅시다... 또는 구매... 또는 판매... 좋아.. 그러나,주문을 열 때,그것은 이전에 열린 주문의 절반으로 다음 오픈 주문의 로트를 증가시킬 것입니다. 즉,설정에서 0.1 로트를 설정하면 계획에 따라 5 개의 주문이 열리고 현재 가격에 가까운 첫 번째 주문은 0.1 로트의 가격으로 열립니다. 두 번째는 주어진
CrocodileHunting
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
яяяя 1 . "Opening Orders" extern double Lots      = 0.2 ;   extern int Slippage     = 50 ;   extern int Magic1       = 1911 ; extern int FirstBuy     = 100 ;   extern int NextOrderBuy = 300 ;   //--- //                       2 . "Order Opening Time" extern int Include   = 1 ; extern int TheSwitch = 15 ; //--- // 3 . "Increasing the lot" extern double mnogitb = 3.0 ; extern double mnogits = 2.0 ; //--- //                       4 . "Sell Order Network Settings" extern bool grids                   
CrocodileChangingTrend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
zzzz "Opening Orders" ; extern double Lots             = 0.2 ; extern int Slippage            = 50 ; extern int Magic1              = 1911 ; extern int Magic2              = 1912 ; extern int FirstBuyOne         = 3 ; extern int FirstBuyTwo         = 0 ; extern int FirstBuyThree       = 1 ; extern int OpeningDistanceBuy  = 100 ; extern int NextOrderBuyOne     = 100 ; extern int FirstSellOne        = 1 ; extern int FirstSellTwo        = 3 ; extern int FirstSellThree      = 1 ; extern int OpeningD
MosquitoBite
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
전문가 고문은 설정에 따라 거래합니다... 공격적인 것은 공격적이지 않습니다.여기,당신이 그것을 설정하면,그것은 거래 할 것입니다. 그의 전략의 특징으로 무엇을 강조해야합니까? 그리고 고문이 이와 같은 거래를 여는 사실... 그가 지정된 매개 변수에 따라 구매 거래를 열면 설정의 특정 지점을 통해 판매 신호가 있는 즉시 구매 주문 아래에 판매 거래가 열립니다. 그리고 정확히 그 반대입니다. 그는 지정된 매개 변수에 따라 판매 거래를 개설 한 경우,다음 거래는 판매 거래 위에 열립니다 구입할 수 있습니다. 그럼,나는 고문의 거래에 대해 무슨 말을해야합니까? 따라서 3.00 에서 10.00 사이의 시간을 설정하면 고문은 3.00 에서 10.00 사이의 거래 만 열고 터미널 창에있는 동안 나머지 모든 작업을 수행 할 것이며 설정에서 트롤을 지정하고 가장 중요한 것은-이 거래가이 고문에 의해 열린 경우 거래를 닫습니다. 전문가 고문은 거래에서 두 가지 지표,즉 이동 평균과 악어를 사용합니다
Singing Snake About Trend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
이 고문은 마틴 아이디어에 유사,하지만 아주 마틴. 처음에,나는 그 논리를 숨기고 싶었지만,나는 여전히 부분적으로 설정과 함께 그 특성을 공개해야하고 한 곳에서 구매자가 논리에 혼란이 없도록 매개 변수를 지정해야한다는 사실을 소개 할 것입니다.,프로그래머 이후,내 의견으로는,생각의 논리에서 평범한 사람들과 약간 다릅니다. 그리고 이러한 이유로 개인적으로 나는 설명에서이 고문의 작업에 대해 더 많이 밝히려고 노력할 것입니다. 우선,나는이 고문에 대한 계정 잔액의 전체 금액에 제한을 설정했으며,고문은 확립 된 한계의이 금액이 그를 거래하기에 충분할 때까지만 거래를 열 것입니다. 여기서 당신은 고문이 삭감에 가서 주문을 열지 않는 경우 마진 콜 제한 자체가 당신을 저장하지 않습니다 것을 알 필요가 있지만,그는 자신의 오픈 거래에 손실을 초래하기 때문에,고문은 결국 어쨌든 계정의 모든 자본을 배출합니다. 그리고 이러한 이유로,이 무역에 고문을 제공하는 것이 더 나은 상황이있다. 관리자
Bremen Town Musicians Break The Trend
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
왜 헤지? 이 고문의 전략은 투자 한 투자를 저장하려고하기 때문에. 그렇기 때문에 이 고문은 손절매를 사용하지 않으며 그의 전략은 전적으로 승리를 목표로 하며 외환 시장에서 발생하는 중요한 상황에서 거래를 열어 자본을 절약하려고 노력할 것입니다. 통화 쌍에 대한 스크린 샷 그래프는 고문이 헤지 상태에 들어가 자본을 절약하려고 시도하면서 동시에 심하게 벌지 않았 음을 정확히 보여줍니다(그래프의 이러한 상향 줄무늬는 고문이 얼마나 많은 돈을 벌 수 있었는지 보여줍니다...)이 과정에서 설정을 변경하는 것도 좋은 일이 아닙니다.왜냐하면 통화 쌍은 일종의 파동을 가지고 있기 때문입니다. 물론 예외가 있지만 가격은 거의 항상 일반적인 코스로 돌아가고 완고하게 설정된 방향으로 움직입니다. 그녀가 이번에 무언가를 얻지 못했다면,그녀는 확실히 돌아와서 그녀가 얻지 못한 것을 얻을 것입니다. 이것이 인간의 정신이 작동하는 방식입니다. 그래서 당신이 그것을 베팅하고있는 통화 쌍의 역사를 기반으로 전문
That Day
Iurii Kuksov
지표
이 지표는 그 창조에서 평범합니다. 그것은 최고점과 최저점을 계산하고 평균 가격과 상관 관계를 맺습니다. 그 유일한 아름다움은 과거의 매개 변수와 현재의 매개 변수를 연관시키는 것입니다.그래서 저는 그것을"그 날"이라고 불렀습니다."1 시간 차트의 기간 동안 개발되었습니다. 그리고 그것이 그가 올바르게 행동하는 곳입니다. 설정에서,이 매개 변수를 설정하기 쉽다:길이는 평균 가격을 결정한다. 매개 변수:프림은 표시기가 평균 가격을 계산하는 데 사용할 가격을 나타냅니다. 예를 들어 차트에 두 개의 표시기를 놓고 프림 매개 변수로 한 표시기에 대해 낮은 가격을 지정하고 다른 표시기에 대해 높은 가격을 지정하면 이 두 표시기가 코리더를 만듭니다. 또한 두 개의 표시기를 사용하여 정지 손실을 설정할 수 있습니다. 의 첫 번째 매개 변수는 꼼꼼한=낮은 가정 해 봅시다,두 번째 매개 변수는=중앙값과 구매 또는 판매 주문의 배치에 따라,정지 손실은 중간 라인을 넘어 이동할 수 있습니다. 매개 변수
StrategySchedule
Iurii Kuksov
지표
이 표시기는 라인을 사용하여 자신의 계산 및 거래에서 상인을 도울 특정 촛불 판독 값을 구축하는 일종의 전략입니다. 표시 자체는 일반 이동 평균입니다,두 가지 색상으로 착색되는:빛과 어둠,따라서 상인에게 주어진 시간에 현재 상황에서 시장 행동의 특성을 보여줍니다,색상 표시에 따라,어떤 거래는 최고의 시간의이 단계에서 열립니다 나타냅니다:하나 구입,또는 판매. 그러나 지표의 수직 및 수평선은 상인에게 자신의 결론을 자세히 살펴볼 권리를 부여하며,상인이 특정 시간에 거래하는 경우 더욱 그렇습니다.이 지표는 지표 설정에서 상인 자신이 설정 한 특정 시간 동안의 수평선과 함께 양초의 최대 및 최소 개폐를 계산하고이를 나누면 매개 변수가 상인 자신이 설정 한 일정 기간 동안 최대 및 최소의 평균 값을 나타내는 세 번째 줄로 나누어집니다. 그리고 상인의 편의를 위해,나는 일 무역에서 오늘 거래의 끝을 표시합니다 세 번째 수직 라인을 추가했다. 이 표시기는 1 시간 동안 올바르게 작동합니
Wax Candle
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
전문가 고문은 레벨별로 거래합니다. 즉,레벨은 고문의 설정에서 설정됩니다:레벨이 계산 될 때 아침,저녁은 계산이 수행 될 때이며,이 기간 동안 고문은 폐쇄 및 개방 바의 최고점과 최저점을 계산하며,그 후에 만 주문 보류 중지를 엽니 다 최대보다 한 번 구매 및 판매하여 최소 이하. 조언자의 설정에서 무역 매개 변수는 조언자가 대기 중인 주문을 열 때까지 시간을 담당합니다. 고문은 정지 손실이 없습니다. 전문가 자문가는 가격이 손실되면 이전 주문을 닫기 위해 반대 명령을 내립니다. 고문은 최대 레벨과 최소 레벨 사이의 중간에 정확히 카운터 주문을 엽니 다. 그는 이 순서를 더 많은 것으로 열었습니다. 왜? 여기에 이러한 세부 사항이 있습니다.카운터 오더의 롯이 클수록 카운터 오더는 주문을 닫는 조언자의 설정에서도 표시된 이익에 대한 주요 주문을 닫습니다. 그러나 카운터 오더가 닫히지 않고 시장 가격이 카운터 오더에서 다시 롤백되면 고문은 주요 주문을 닫는 데 도움이되는 카운터 오더 네
Wizard Collects Cones
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
고문은 시장의 주요 선수를 계산하고,주요 선수가 베팅을 할 준비가되어 있다는 결론에 도달하고,이 순간 고문은 시장에서 하나의 주요 선수가 없을 수 있고 누가 어떤 방향으로 담요를 끌어 올 것이기 때문에 정지 손실로 구매 및 판매하기 위해 보류중인 두 개의 정지 명령을 엽니 다.!,따라서 최소 정지 손실을 설정하는 것이 좋습니다.현재 가격이 반전되고 주요 플레이어가 모든 것을 승리에 베팅하면 나중에 특정 손실을 입는 것보다 즉시 손실 순서를 닫는 것이 좋습니다. 조언자의 화살,또는 터미널 차트의 파키르의 마법 지팡이는 추세의 방향을 보여주고,일일 추세가 어느 방향으로 발전할 것인지 또는 현재 가격에 의한 붕괴가 예상되는 사건을 예측합니다. 고문은 통화 쌍에 대해 잘 수행합니다.$10,000 의 잔액으로 10 년 동안 4 백만 달러 이상을 벌고 고문은 많은 5.0 로트 또는 거래 당$5(주문)로 거래합니다. 이를 바탕으로 모든 것을 10 으로 나눈 다음$1,000 의 자본금과 주문 당
Your Accountant
Iurii Kuksov
Experts
이번에는 스캘핑에 종사 할 고문을 제공 할 것입니다. 그의 전략에 다른 방법이 없기 때문에 예,예,그것은 스캘핑입니다. 그는 주로 시간별 차트에 스캘핑 않습니다,하지만 당신은뿐만 아니라 다른 기간을 설정할 수 있습니다. 하지만 그는 매일 차트에서 일하지 않을 것입니다.왜냐하면 그의 작업은 촛대,매일 촛불에 의해 계산되기 때문입니다.이것은 매일 차트에서 단 한 가지이며,조언자는 춤출 것이 없습니다. 조언자의 설정에는 아침과 저녁 매개 변수가 있습니다.조언자의 근무 시간,어떤 시간부터 그리고 어떤 시간에 조언자가 거래할 것인지에 대한 책임이 있습니다. 왜 회계사? 당신은 당신의 욕망에 따라 달라집니다 약간의 차이를 계산해야하기 때문에. 환자가 이길 것입니다,그것은 사실입니다. 조언자의 전략은 하루처럼 쉽고 명확합니다. 그리고 내가 그것을 만들었다고 생각하지 마십시오. 대부분의 경우,하지만 여기 나는 많은 브로커가 보류중인 주문의 큰 숫자를 배치 금지하고 보류중인 주문에 제한을 설정하기
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변