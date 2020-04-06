Banker Pro

We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs.

Where can I get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling something would be a solution, but as a rule there is nothing. The only correct solution is to quickly disperse a small deposit. You risk a small amount, and in case of success you can break the bank.

Monitoring

All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product.

The advisor determines the trend direction using a built-in custom indicator and opens a pending order in the direction of the trend. The pending order follows the price at a certain distance and as soon as the market becomes active enough, the order is triggered and almost immediately closed with a profit by trailing stop.

If after the pending order is triggered the price bounces back and starts to move away from the position, the robot starts averaging and as soon as the price starts to return, all positions are closed with any minimum profit. Profit in this case is of secondary importance.

The best results can be achieved on active pairs, especially XAUUSD with two decimal places. By default, the robot is configured for this pair. It can also work on other pairs, but reconfiguration is required.

The advisor has an automatic optimization system built in. It allows you not only to optimize the robot effectively and effortlessly, but also to download ready-made files with settings from our common database - in automatic mode. This means that you will not have to optimize the robot at all.

General parameters

  • LimitOrders - trading with pending limit orders,
  • StopOrders - pending trading   stop orders,
  • VirtualOrders - instead of pending orders, virtual orders are placed, while the load on the server is significantly reduced, but the quality of execution of transactions deteriorates,
  • BalanceLimit(USD) - the amount of drawdown at which all positions are closed,
  • MaxLoss(USD) - the amount of loss in history at which further trading is prohibited,
  • TotalHistory - the number of days from the current date for calculating the loss by history,
  • MaxSpread - the maximum spread allowed for trading,
  • Risk - risk for every ( FirstLot, Lot) units, if 0 then Lot,  
  • FirstLot - lot for the first position, if 0 then Lot,  
  • Lot - volume of positions,
  • StoplossZ - if you enable the risk percentage, it will be calculated for all positions, otherwise for each one separately,
  • SLPercentage - the percentage of risk for setting a stop loss,
  • StopLoss - minimum stop loss in pips,
  • Takeprofit - take profit,
  • MaxOrders - the maximum number of positions after which pending orders are not placed,
  • NewBarTrailing - if you enable trailing, the position starts on the next bar after opening,
  • TrailingStart - start of trailing,
  • TrailingStop - trailing step,
  • Step - distance from the price for placing pending orders,
  • TimeModify - time of price change,
  • PipsModify - the number of pips to change,
  • Slippage - slippage of positions is allowed,
  • MagicNumber - position identifier,
  • UseTrendSignal:
    • SignalNo - do not use the indicator,
    • SignalTrend - use MA indicator,
    • SignalTrendCounter - use counter-trend indicator,
    • SignalIndicatorCustom - use built-in custom indicator,
  • PeriodMA-MA period,
  • Indent-period of counter-trend indicator,
  • Shift-bar indent,
  • UseArrow - trade only at the moment of trend emergence in case of using a custom indicator,
  • Deviations - deviation for a custom indicator,
  • MaxTrades - maximum number of positions in case of averaging, if less than 2 is not used,
  • PipStep - distance between positions,
  • LotExponent - lot multiplication coefficient in case of averaging, if 1 without multiplication,
  • EventSet - the number of seconds to force the chart to update, this is necessary to not depend on ticks.

Optimization block parameters

  • MultiLevelRecording - the number of folders with files, if 0, the settings will not be saved. During optimization, the adviser analyzes the results of each pass in the strategy tester and saves the settings with the best indicators in separate files. Files with settings (including the currency pair and chart period) are saved in a separate folder. However, according to the optimization results, positive results can be achieved with different settings, and no one knows which settings will be most effective in real market conditions. Therefore, it makes sense to save at least several combinations of settings, which can then be used on several accounts at once by distributing funds between them. This achieves risk diversification. While we can get a loss on one account, a profit is achieved on another account. In order to automate the process of saving settings in different variations, it is enough to increase the value of the MultiLevelRecording parameter (abbreviated name - MLR) by the desired amount. As a result, after saving the settings in one folder (for a certain currency pair with a certain chart period), the adviser will create a new folder for the next variation by increasing its number by one. The main folder number is the Folder_Number parameter, which contains all subfolders with the initial Magic_Number number. All subsequent folders have numbers - (Magic_Number + creation serial number). The number of each subsequent folder exceeds the previous one by one multiple (one digit).
  • _1_Statistics - custom criteria for acceptability of settings in the form of a drop-down list. Select the criterion that, in your opinion, the result of acceptability of settings should correspond to. All results that do not correspond to this criterion will be automatically cut off:
    • Initial deposit - the value of the initial deposit.
    • Withdrawal - the amount of funds withdrawn from the account.
    • Profit - net profit at the end of testing.
    • Gross profit - total profit, the sum of all profitable (positive) trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
    • Gross loss - total loss, the sum of all unprofitable (negative) trades. The value is less than or equal to zero.
    • Maximal profit trade - maximum profit is the highest value among all profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
    • Maximal loss trade - maximum loss is the smallest value among all loss trades. the value is less than or equal to zero
    • Maximal consecutive profit - the maximum profit in a sequence of profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
    • Maximal consecutive wins - total profit in the longest series of profitable trades.
    • Maximal consecutive loss - the total loss in the longest series of losing trades.
    • Maximal consecutive losses - the number of trades in the longest series of losing trades.
    • minimum balance - minimum balance value.
    • Maximal balance drawdown - the maximum balance drawdown in money. During trading, the balance can experience many drawdowns, the largest value is taken.
    • Balance drawdown percent - the balance drawdown in percent that was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in money.
    • Maximal relative balance drawdown - maximum balance drawdown in percent. During trading, the balance may experience multiple drawdowns, for each of which the relative drawdown value is recorded in percent. The largest value is returned.
    • Relative balance drawdown percent - balance drawdown in money, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in percent.
    • Minimal equity - minimum value of equity.
    • Maximal equIty drawdown - the maximum drawdown of funds in money. During trading, funds can experience many drawdowns, the largest value is taken.
    • Equity drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in percentage, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in money.
    • Maximal relative equIty drawdown - maximum drawdown of funds in percent. During trading, funds can experience multiple drawdowns, for each of which the relative value of the drawdown in percent is recorded. The largest value is returned.
    • Relative equIty drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in money, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in percentage.
    • Expected payoff - mathematical expectation of winning.
    • Profit factor - profitability.
    • Recovery factor - recovery factor.
    • Sharpe ratio - Sharpe ratio.
    • Minimal margin level - the minimum achieved value of the margin level.
    • On tester result - the value of the calculated user optimization criterion.
    • Deals - the number of completed transactions.
    • Trades - number of trades.
    • Profit trades - profitable trades.
    • Loss trades - unprofitable trades.
    • Short trades - short trades.
    • Long trades - long trades.
    • Profit short trades - short profitable trades.
    • Profit long trades - long profitable trades.
    • Trades of maximal consecutive profit - trades with maximum consecutive profit.
    • Maximal consecutive wins count - the maximum number of wins in a row.
    • Trades of maximal consecutive loss - trades with maximum consecutive loss.
    • Maximal consecutive losses count - the maximum number of consecutive losses.
    • Average consecutive wins - the average length of a profitable series of trades.
    • Average consecutive losses - the average length of a losing series of trades.
  • _1_Stat - more or less. Let's say if you selected drawdown as a criterion, then this flag should be set to less (the less drawdown, the better). And if the criterion is profit factor, then naturally more (the more profit factor, the better).
  • Statistics_1_ - minimum/maximum value of the criterion at which the settings are accepted.
  • _2_Statistics, _3_Statistics - similar parameters...
  • Auto_Switch - if you turn it off, the files with the settings will not be written automatically during optimization, they will be written during testing. Thus, the selection of the best settings is carried out manually with your participation.
  • Pause_Pass - if greater than 0, the robot will not write files with settings in a row, it will skip the number of variations specified here, this is done in order to diversify the options with settings as much as possible.
  • Instant_Processing - if enabled, the robot will analyze the received settings directly during optimization, otherwise during testing. If it is necessary to conduct forward testing of the received settings, it is necessary to disable. During forward testing, the robot will test all selected files with settings in turn, delete those that did not pass forward testing and analyze all the remaining ones with automatic construction of a vector from best to worst.
  • Forward - forward testing, if enabled, the advisor will conduct forward testing directly during optimization. From the set date, inside the advisor, functions are enabled that calculate critically important indicators, such as profit (fixed in the deposit currency), relative drawdown (in percent), profit factor, mathematical expectation, number of trades, all indicators below relate exclusively to forward testing from the date   Forward_Time ;
  • Forward_Time - forward testing start date;
  • Forward_Profit - the profit received in the deposit's hard currency at which the settings are accepted;
  • Opt_Drawdown - relative drawdown as a percentage of the deposit within which the settings are accepted;
  • Opt_Profit_Factor - profit factor at which the settings are accepted;
  • Opt_Expected_Payoff - the expected value at which the settings are accepted;
  • Total_Trades - number of trades at which the settings are accepted.

Recommendations

  1. Chart period H1 or according to optimization,
  2. Currency pair XAUUSD   with two decimal places, or any other according to the optimization results,
  3. ECN account with excellent trade execution.

Notes read carefully

  • The robot was created by an active trader and programmer with extensive experience.
  • You shouldn't try to figure out its settings right away, at first glance it seems complicated, but in fact it will be very easy to manage once you understand the basic principles of its operation at the user level.
  • There is also a unique opportunity use this robot for free, both temporarily and permanently, under the affiliate program. Another name for this advisor SuperProf.
  • At first, it is strongly recommended to use only ready-made files with settings downloaded from our server. It takes time before you learn how to optimize the robot yourself. Especially for this there is a utility, which searches and downloads files from our server automatically, with a frequency of one hour. It is necessary to run on a parallel schedule, in the utility settings select Banker.

What You Need to Know Before You Start Real Trading

It is not recommended to use the robot with default settings on real accounts. Since such important points as slippage, requotes, network delays are not taken into account. For trading on real accounts, it is necessary to select settings taking into account all of the above.

A robot is just a tool in the hands of a master, and if the master is (not a very good one), then the tool is not to blame.

Why Users Leave Negative Reviews on MQL5: An Analysis of Motives

Support

All questions and comments in the social network "Telegram", on other resources I do not comment on messages and do not answer questions, in order to save time and concentrate information on one channel.


GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.87 (15)
Experts
CyNera: 귀하의 거래, 우리의 기술 매뉴얼 및 설정 파일: 구매 후 저에게 연락하면 매뉴얼과 설정 파일을 받으실 수 있습니다 가격: 가격은 판매된 라이선스 수에 따라 상승합니다 사용 가능한 복사본: 4 금은 시장에서 가장 변동성이 큰 금융 상품 중 하나로, 정확한 거래, 심도 있는 분석 및 강력한 리스크 관리가 요구됩니다. CyNera 전문가 조언자는 이러한 요소들을 통합하여, 최적의 금 거래를 위한 정교한 시스템으로 설계되었습니다. CyNera의 고급 전략과 기술은 경험이 풍부한 트레이더는 물론, 초보자도 금 거래에서 직면하는 독특한 도전과 기회를 극복할 수 있도록 지원합니다. CyNera는 금 시장의 복잡성에 맞춰 신뢰할 수 있는 솔루션을 제공합니다. 적응적이고 지능적인 전략과 다중 시간대 분석, 자동 거래 조정, 정밀한 리스크 관리 등 고급 기능을 결합합니다. 이러한 적응성 덕분에 CyNera는 빠른 시장 변화에 대응하면서도 장기적인 자본 보호를 보장하는 다목적 도구가
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
Experts
Meta Trader 플랫폼에서 거래자가 고급 시장 분석을 할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 개발된 정교한 금 거래 로봇인 One Gold EA를 소개합니다. 당사의 독점 기술은 신경망과 데이터 기반 알고리즘을 활용하여 과거 및 실시간 금 시장 데이터를 분석하여 의사 결정에 도움이 되는 통찰력을 제공합니다. 기존의 수동 전략과 달리 One Gold EA는 최소한의 개입으로 작동하여 거래 프로세스를 간소화하고 관련 위험을 줄이는 것을 목표로 합니다. 고급 신경 플러그인을 사용하면 로봇의 분석 기능이 향상되지만 다른 거래 도구와 마찬가지로 One Gold EA는 수익을 보장하지 않는다는 점에 유의하는 것이 중요합니다. 그러나 보다 정보에 입각하고 데이터 기반 통찰력을 제공하여 거래 성과를 개선할 수 있는 잠재력을 가지고 설계되었습니다. One Gold EA는 인간 거래자가 파악하기 어려울 수 있는 패턴과 추세를 감지하기 위해 금 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링합니다. 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 상황
The Simple Worker
Anatoliy Ryzhakov
Experts
The Simple Worker is a multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses several proven trading strategies. It trades on the M1 timeframe. Few settings make the EA simple and intuitive for users, which allows it to be optimized for a certain currency pair, if necessary. The EA analyzes the market, the EA uses indicators, tick volumes, the Martingale system. How the EA works It trades only one order at a time. It enters the market with two pending orders with the volume of "Startlot". If one of the orders
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
24시간 플래시 세일 - 단돈 $199.99  "HFT Pass Prop Firms"은 HFT 도전을 위해 특별히 디자인된 US30 페어와 거래하는 전문가 어드바이저 (EA)입니다. 다른 우수한 전문가 어드바이저 및 지표를 확인하려면 다음을 방문하십시오: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 저는 로스입니다. 더 많은 업데이트를 받으려면 여기에서 구독하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFT란? 고빈도 거래 (HFT)는 강력한 컴퓨터 프로그램을 사용하여 몇 초 동안 많은 주문을 실행하는 거래 방법입니다. HFT는 복잡한 알고리즘을 사용하여 여러 시장을 분석하고 현재의 시장 조건을 기반으로 주문을 실행합니다. 가장 빠른 실행 속도를 가진 트레이더들이 더 수익성이 높은 경향이 있으며, HFT는 고회전율 및 주문 대 거래 비율로 특징 지어집니다. 따라서이 EA는
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Ziwox 기본 트레이더 Ziwox Fundamental 거래자는 금융 시장 거래자가 EA 정보 데이터를 기반으로 현명한 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 도와주는 거래 도우미입니다. 이 EA는 온라인 소스를 사용하여 통화의 근본적인 편향, 쌍에 대한 실시간 소매 거래자 비율의 감정, 은행 및 기관 예측, COT 보고서 데이터 및 복잡한 EA 패널의 기타 데이터와 같은 필요한 모든 정보를 포착합니다. 간단히 말해서, 수동 거래자가 더 나은 결정을 내리는 데 도움이 되는 통합 외환 데이터 소스 및 정보입니다. 이와 함께 Currency Fundamental Bias 및 기술 데이터를 기반으로 이러한 데이터를 사용하여 자동으로 쌍으로 거래하는 FULL 기본 로봇 거래입니다. EA 구성 요소: 거래에 필요한 모든 정보는 데이터 패널에 통합된 일련의 외환 데이터 스트림 구성 요소로 여기에 수집됩니다. 각 구성 요소는 개별적으로 거래 보조 지표 또는 설명 시장 보고서의 역할을 하여 거래자가 의
Statistical mt4 scanner dashboard
Mark Nicole Olarte
Experts
================================================================================               8개 핵심 축 통계적 우위 스캐너 (8-Pillar Statistical Edge Scanner)               ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~         순수 수학 | 지표 제로 | 전문가급 우위 ================================================================================                "도박을 멈추십시오. 이제 통계로 거래를 시작하십시오." ================================================================================ 왜 95%의 트레이더가 실패하는가 ===================================
Algo Capital I AI Trader
Jimitkumar Narhari Patel
Experts
Algo Capital I AI Trader: Empowering Traders with Integrity and Insight Algo Capital proudly introduces its inaugural state-of-the-art AI Advanced Intelligence Trader - engineered to transform your trading experience through precision, adaptability, and advanced market intelligence. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep market research, this solution is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across diverse market conditions. Why Algo Capital? Robust Trading Strategies:
