InfoString

지정한 문자열 유형 속성의 값을 가져오기.

bool  InfoString(
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_STRING  prop_id,     // 속성 ID
   string&                     var          // 변수 참조
   ) const

매개변수

prop_id

[in] ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_STRING 열거의 텍스트 속성 ID.

var

[out]  결과를 배치할 string 유형 변수에 대한 참조.

값 반환

성공하면 true, 속성 값을 가져오지 못하면 false.

참고

내역 순서는 티켓 (티켓별) 또는 SelectByIndex (인덱스별) 방법을 사용하여 선택해야 합니다.