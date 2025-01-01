#define SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 비율이 설정된 변수를 선언합니다.

double initial_margin_rate = 0; // 초기 마진율

double maintenance_margin_rate = 0; // 유지 마진율



//--- 매수 시장가 주문에 대한 SYMBOL_NAME 심볼 비율을 가져와서 저널로 보냅니다.

SymbolInfoMarginRatePrint(SYMBOL_NAME, ORDER_TYPE_BUY, initial_margin_rate, maintenance_margin_rate);



//--- 매도 시장가 주문에 대한 SYMBOL_NAME 심볼 비율을 가져와서 저널로 보냅니다.

SymbolInfoMarginRatePrint(SYMBOL_NAME, ORDER_TYPE_SELL, initial_margin_rate, maintenance_margin_rate);



/*

결과:

Initial margin rate for symbol AFKS for the Buy market order: 0.225600

Maintenance margin rate for symbol AFKS for the Buy market order: 0.112800

Initial margin rate for symbol AFKS for the Sell market order: 0.254400

Maintenance margin rate for symbol AFKS for the Sell market order: 0.127200

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Send the margin ratios to the journal |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void SymbolInfoMarginRatePrint(const string symbol, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double &initial_margin_rate, double &maintenance_margin_rate)

{

//--- order_type 시장가 주문에 대한 '심볼' 비율을 가져옵니다.

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolInfoMarginRate(symbol, order_type, initial_margin_rate, maintenance_margin_rate))

{

Print("SymbolInfoMarginRate() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 얻은 비율 값을 인쇄합니다.

string type=(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? "Buy" : order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? "Sell" : "Unknown");

PrintFormat("Initial margin rate for symbol %s for the %s market order: %f

"+

"Maintenance margin rate for symbol %s for the %s market order: %f",

SYMBOL_NAME, type, initial_margin_rate,

SYMBOL_NAME, type, maintenance_margin_rate);

}