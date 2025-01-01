|
#define SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 비율이 설정된 변수를 선언합니다.
double initial_margin_rate = 0; // 초기 마진율
double maintenance_margin_rate = 0; // 유지 마진율
//--- 매수 시장가 주문에 대한 SYMBOL_NAME 심볼 비율을 가져와서 저널로 보냅니다.
SymbolInfoMarginRatePrint(SYMBOL_NAME, ORDER_TYPE_BUY, initial_margin_rate, maintenance_margin_rate);
//--- 매도 시장가 주문에 대한 SYMBOL_NAME 심볼 비율을 가져와서 저널로 보냅니다.
SymbolInfoMarginRatePrint(SYMBOL_NAME, ORDER_TYPE_SELL, initial_margin_rate, maintenance_margin_rate);
/*
결과:
Initial margin rate for symbol AFKS for the Buy market order: 0.225600
Maintenance margin rate for symbol AFKS for the Buy market order: 0.112800
Initial margin rate for symbol AFKS for the Sell market order: 0.254400
Maintenance margin rate for symbol AFKS for the Sell market order: 0.127200
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Send the margin ratios to the journal |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SymbolInfoMarginRatePrint(const string symbol, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, double &initial_margin_rate, double &maintenance_margin_rate)
{
//--- order_type 시장가 주문에 대한 '심볼' 비율을 가져옵니다.
ResetLastError();
if(!SymbolInfoMarginRate(symbol, order_type, initial_margin_rate, maintenance_margin_rate))
{
Print("SymbolInfoMarginRate() failed. Error ", GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 얻은 비율 값을 인쇄합니다.
string type=(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? "Buy" : order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL ? "Sell" : "Unknown");
PrintFormat("Initial margin rate for symbol %s for the %s market order: %f\n"+
"Maintenance margin rate for symbol %s for the %s market order: %f",
SYMBOL_NAME, type, initial_margin_rate,
SYMBOL_NAME, type, maintenance_margin_rate);
}