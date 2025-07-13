シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / DynamicTraderPro
Emanuele Giulivi

DynamicTraderPro

Emanuele Giulivi
レビュー0件
信頼性
39週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  500  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 314%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 151
利益トレード:
724 (62.90%)
損失トレード:
427 (37.10%)
ベストトレード:
378.52 USD
最悪のトレード:
-273.17 USD
総利益:
24 964.00 USD (3 314 358 pips)
総損失:
-21 818.89 USD (2 870 560 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
16 (576.14 USD)
最大連続利益:
640.67 USD (7)
シャープレシオ:
0.07
取引アクティビティ:
95.17%
最大入金額:
108.08%
最近のトレード:
4 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
24
平均保有時間:
12 時間
リカバリーファクター:
2.17
長いトレード:
766 (66.55%)
短いトレード:
385 (33.45%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.14
期待されたペイオフ:
2.73 USD
平均利益:
34.48 USD
平均損失:
-51.10 USD
最大連続の負け:
8 (-542.23 USD)
最大連続損失:
-610.55 USD (6)
月間成長:
-7.68%
年間予想:
-93.15%
アルゴリズム取引:
91%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
292.67 USD
最大の:
1 449.53 USD (35.46%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
35.45% (1 450.23 USD)
エクイティによる:
10.20% (335.11 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
DE40 337
XAUUSD 234
USDJPY 220
US500 187
USTEC 128
EURUSD 28
BTCUSD 17
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
DE40 348
XAUUSD -765
USDJPY 2.7K
US500 930
USTEC 51
EURUSD -112
BTCUSD 15
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
DE40 64K
XAUUSD 17K
USDJPY 36K
US500 81K
USTEC 94K
EURUSD -695
BTCUSD 152K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +378.52 USD
最悪のトレード: -273 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 7
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +576.14 USD
最大連続損失: -542.23 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsEU-MT5-5"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.57 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.00 × 24
Exness-MT5Real39
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.05 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.73 × 199
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.13 × 63
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
Coinexx-Live
2.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
2.38 × 2234
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.92 × 178
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
67 より多く...
This signal reflects the live trading activity of my account, based on a hybrid and dynamic approach , combining multiple strategies to maximize profit potential across different market conditions.

My trading style includes:

  • Range Breakout : precise entries on key support/resistance levels
  • Scalping : fast-paced trades capitalizing on short-term moves
  • Additional strategies : supported by technical filters, risk control, and volume analysis

The goal is to make the most of every opportunity, adapting quickly and effectively to changing market environments.

The account is managed with strict risk control , keeping drawdowns under control and maintaining a solid risk/reward ratio on each trade.

If you're looking for a flexible, active, and real-performance-driven trading signal, this might be the right fit for you.


レビューなし
2025.11.20 22:21
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.7% of days out of 234 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 18:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 11:35
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.74% of days out of 232 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 14:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 08:30
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 221 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 21:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 20:28
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 214 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 19:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 16:18
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 214 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 17:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 20:01
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 212 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 17:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 12:22
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 210 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 20:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 203 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 23:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 12:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 18:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 07:55
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 06:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
