- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|DE40
|337
|XAUUSD
|234
|USDJPY
|220
|US500
|187
|USTEC
|128
|EURUSD
|28
|BTCUSD
|17
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|DE40
|348
|XAUUSD
|-765
|USDJPY
|2.7K
|US500
|930
|USTEC
|51
|EURUSD
|-112
|BTCUSD
|15
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|DE40
|64K
|XAUUSD
|17K
|USDJPY
|36K
|US500
|81K
|USTEC
|94K
|EURUSD
|-695
|BTCUSD
|152K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsEU-MT5-5"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.10 × 20
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.57 × 14
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.95 × 21
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.00 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|1.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.05 × 21
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.10 × 20
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.18 × 28
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.27 × 26
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.40 × 10
|
DooTechnology-Live
|1.69 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.73 × 199
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.00 × 32
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.13 × 63
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.24 × 34
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.36 × 11
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.38 × 2234
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.92 × 178
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|3.00 × 1
This signal reflects the live trading activity of my account, based on a hybrid and dynamic approach , combining multiple strategies to maximize profit potential across different market conditions.
My trading style includes:
- Range Breakout : precise entries on key support/resistance levels
- Scalping : fast-paced trades capitalizing on short-term moves
- Additional strategies : supported by technical filters, risk control, and volume analysis
The goal is to make the most of every opportunity, adapting quickly and effectively to changing market environments.
The account is managed with strict risk control , keeping drawdowns under control and maintaining a solid risk/reward ratio on each trade.
If you're looking for a flexible, active, and real-performance-driven trading signal, this might be the right fit for you.
USD
USD
USD