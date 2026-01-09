シグナルセクション
NoPain MT5

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
レビュー15件
信頼性
220週間
75 / 210K USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2021 1 670%
OANDA_Global-Live-1
1:100
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
5 557
利益トレード:
3 539 (63.68%)
損失トレード:
2 018 (36.31%)
ベストトレード:
19.97 USD
最悪のトレード:
-28.41 USD
総利益:
9 135.49 USD (405 968 pips)
総損失:
-5 419.51 USD (685 312 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
17 (21.38 USD)
最大連続利益:
32.70 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.15
取引アクティビティ:
63.22%
最大入金額:
9.13%
最近のトレード:
7 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
11
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
47.00
長いトレード:
2 809 (50.55%)
短いトレード:
2 748 (49.45%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.69
期待されたペイオフ:
0.67 USD
平均利益:
2.58 USD
平均損失:
-2.69 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-21.36 USD)
最大連続損失:
-38.35 USD (2)
月間成長:
1.99%
年間予想:
24.13%
アルゴリズム取引:
10%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
3.56 USD
最大の:
79.07 USD (6.89%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
6.89% (79.07 USD)
エクイティによる:
20.63% (227.18 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
AUDCAD 5557
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
AUDCAD 3.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
AUDCAD -279K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +19.97 USD
最悪のトレード: -28 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +21.38 USD
最大連続損失: -21.36 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"OANDA_Global-Live-1"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
BBCorp-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1.00 × 1
Top1Group-Live
1.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
2.00 × 1
AlfaForexRU-Real
2.33 × 3
Ava-Real 1-MT5
3.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
4.00 × 1
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
4.00 × 1
8 より多く...
NOTE: Trades are made by my robot, but the statistics indicate low AlgoTrading, this happens because the account was not on mql5.com from the beginning, so it did not load the entire history.

NOTE: If you want bigger profit, my UpFuji MT4/5 signal is the same strategy but with half the balance (600 USD), so the profit and DrawDown will be double of NoPain.

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 3% per month operating normally AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 100.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


平均の評価:
Lytotrading
9
Lytotrading 2026.01.09 08:49 
 

No encuentro los links de Telegram

Valerio Cestrone
143
Valerio Cestrone 2026.01.01 17:10 
 

Very good signals! Thank you

Loverboyakin
29
Loverboyakin 2025.11.17 16:08 
 

Very good signal. Will recommend

Uli Niklaus
33
Uli Niklaus 2025.11.03 23:44 
 

not worth the 30$.. no good trades...

ssp729
33
ssp729 2025.10.21 18:35 
 

Great signal, and the author always answers my questions

Samer Abujabal
159
Samer Abujabal 2025.10.08 07:59 
 

Its not worth it , will not even gain the subscription Fees

Ji Wei Zhu
251
Ji Wei Zhu 2025.08.12 09:40  (変更された2025.08.12 09:42) 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v z79946036

详情可以参考个人主页，主要品种黄金比特币

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jerrychu123

Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2025.08.10 02:15 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

11560865
86
11560865 2025.06.30 18:03 
 

Wth was that in the last days...

Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai
227
Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai 2025.05.26 10:44   

Trade is not copying in my account.

ahmed8808
413
ahmed8808 2025.04.04 15:32 
 

Another scammer with a scam signal, stay away.

Giorgi Komakhidze
83
Giorgi Komakhidze 2025.03.12 21:27 
 

SOMEBODY HELP TO INSTALL THIS SIGNAL, where I must write thise files? ( PRESETS 3.3 MT5 )

Dany Steyaert
1005
Dany Steyaert 2025.03.06 15:27 
 

Very good signal, keep up the good work.

Malik Difanagara
157
Malik Difanagara 2025.02.11 14:21 
 

"May you stay consistent and keep pushing your profits to new heights. We believe in you, and we know you have what it takes to achieve even greater success!"

Dan Liu
735
Dan Liu 2025.01.25 07:03 
 

Everything looks going well.

2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 10:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.17 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 10:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 07:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 05:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 01:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 03:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.12.18 17:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.18 10:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.20 23:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.17 04:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.16 17:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.07 20:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
