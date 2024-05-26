シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / MSC Gold Stable Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Gold Stable Pro

Bui Huy Dat
レビュー0件
信頼性
86週間
13 / 19K USD
月額  40  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 551%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
633
利益トレード:
504 (79.62%)
損失トレード:
129 (20.38%)
ベストトレード:
15.91 USD
最悪のトレード:
-20.92 USD
総利益:
1 256.97 USD (127 006 pips)
総損失:
-535.45 USD (48 052 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
23 (58.90 USD)
最大連続利益:
71.76 USD (17)
シャープレシオ:
0.30
取引アクティビティ:
2.84%
最大入金額:
24.82%
最近のトレード:
14 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
0
平均保有時間:
2 時間
リカバリーファクター:
9.40
長いトレード:
489 (77.25%)
短いトレード:
144 (22.75%)
プロフィットファクター:
2.35
期待されたペイオフ:
1.14 USD
平均利益:
2.49 USD
平均損失:
-4.15 USD
最大連続の負け:
5 (-21.35 USD)
最大連続損失:
-47.75 USD (4)
月間成長:
2.44%
年間予想:
29.56%
アルゴリズム取引:
94%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
5.45 USD
最大の:
76.76 USD (15.44%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
15.45% (76.83 USD)
エクイティによる:
33.70% (73.04 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 633
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 722
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 79K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +15.91 USD
最悪のトレード: -21 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 17
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +58.90 USD
最大連続損失: -21.35 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"NeotechFinancialServices-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
Eightcap-Live
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.45 × 103
Exness-MT5Real7
1.58 × 19
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real12
3.36 × 1609
Exness-MT5Real5
3.75 × 521
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-Pro
4.29 × 72
RoboForex-ECN
4.71 × 2755
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real3
5.65 × 246
PXBTTrading-1
5.78 × 123
FBS-Real
5.81 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.84 × 120
OxSecurities-Live
5.94 × 125
Exness-MT5Real38
6.09 × 56
35 より多く...
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.

4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.

- Profit: 200 ~ 350% / Year

- Hardcore Stop loss and close all order 90$

- With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


    レビューなし
    2025.12.21 04:05
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.12.11 17:58
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.12.09 00:44
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.24 20:21
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.11.18 22:11
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.04 21:28
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.10.30 20:17
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.10.27 22:11
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.10.20 23:06
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.10.02 02:49
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.30 20:37
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.15 17:09
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.09.11 20:25
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.08.20 16:18
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.08.20 03:46
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.06.04 07:33
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.05.29 09:06
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.05.01 01:52
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.04.28 12:14
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.04.16 02:54
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

    シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

