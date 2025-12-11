シグナルセクション
Walter Joseph Dillard

HJM1

Walter Joseph Dillard
レビュー3件
信頼性
81週間
4 / 2.9K USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2024 5 874%
CribMarket-Live
1:300
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
20 108
利益トレード:
10 599 (52.71%)
損失トレード:
9 509 (47.29%)
ベストトレード:
3 329.09 USD
最悪のトレード:
-3 232.99 USD
総利益:
415 708.95 USD (3 524 773 pips)
総損失:
-371 299.52 USD (2 989 308 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
20 (374.37 USD)
最大連続利益:
3 329.09 USD (1)
シャープレシオ:
0.04
取引アクティビティ:
95.89%
最大入金額:
1.50%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
107
平均保有時間:
1 時間
リカバリーファクター:
8.60
長いトレード:
10 361 (51.53%)
短いトレード:
9 747 (48.47%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.12
期待されたペイオフ:
2.21 USD
平均利益:
39.22 USD
平均損失:
-39.05 USD
最大連続の負け:
15 (-50.65 USD)
最大連続損失:
-3 560.33 USD (2)
月間成長:
8.43%
年間予想:
102.33%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
6.43 USD
最大の:
5 161.10 USD (10.71%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
14.75% (1 785.08 USD)
エクイティによる:
5.14% (1 727.01 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSDc 20106
EURUSDc 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSDc 44K
EURUSDc -6
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSDc 536K
EURUSDc -555
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +3 329.09 USD
最悪のトレード: -3 233 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 1
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +374.37 USD
最大連続損失: -50.65 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"CribMarket-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Copies best on metacopier. Here's the setup video on how to join there: https://youtube.com/shorts/-sdpUO3l-t0

If you run into issues copying here, many are having issues on copying due to slippage, please get a refund on the signal. Start small before scaling up. 

This is an arb strategy, so copying can be killed by slippage here. If you run into issues please message me. Best to follow on metacopier where things are working well for all clients. HJM1 signal there. 


平均の評価:
ron_b
315
ron_b 2025.12.11 08:14 
 

Didn't copy well for me with this system.

ambighen
473
ambighen 2025.12.07 10:25 
 

This system unfortunately did not work well with my broker, it is an arbitrage strategy that may only work well on the provider’s broker

Simon widlund
43
Simon widlund 2025.11.27 09:56   

I missed that it was XAUUSDc (cent) not valid in europe) and many accounts. so sorry it seems like a good signal. but it didnt work out and i learned something new.

2025.11.12 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
