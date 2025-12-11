- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
トレード:
20 108
利益トレード:
10 599 (52.71%)
損失トレード:
9 509 (47.29%)
ベストトレード:
3 329.09 USD
最悪のトレード:
-3 232.99 USD
総利益:
415 708.95 USD (3 524 773 pips)
総損失:
-371 299.52 USD (2 989 308 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
20 (374.37 USD)
最大連続利益:
3 329.09 USD (1)
シャープレシオ:
0.04
取引アクティビティ:
95.89%
最大入金額:
1.50%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
107
平均保有時間:
1 時間
リカバリーファクター:
8.60
長いトレード:
10 361 (51.53%)
短いトレード:
9 747 (48.47%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.12
期待されたペイオフ:
2.21 USD
平均利益:
39.22 USD
平均損失:
-39.05 USD
最大連続の負け:
15 (-50.65 USD)
最大連続損失:
-3 560.33 USD (2)
月間成長:
8.43%
年間予想:
102.33%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
6.43 USD
最大の:
5 161.10 USD (10.71%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
14.75% (1 785.08 USD)
エクイティによる:
5.14% (1 727.01 USD)
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDc
|20106
|EURUSDc
|2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|XAUUSDc
|44K
|EURUSDc
|-6
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|XAUUSDc
|536K
|EURUSDc
|-555
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +3 329.09 USD
最悪のトレード: -3 233 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 1
最大連続の負け: 2
最大連続利益: +374.37 USD
最大連続損失: -50.65 USD
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"CribMarket-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
Copies best on metacopier. Here's the setup video on how to join there: https://youtube.com/shorts/-sdpUO3l-t0
If you run into issues copying here, many are having issues on copying due to slippage, please get a refund on the signal. Start small before scaling up.
This is an arb strategy, so copying can be killed by slippage here. If you run into issues please message me. Best to follow on metacopier where things are working well for all clients. HJM1 signal there.
Didn't copy well for me with this system.
This system unfortunately did not work well with my broker, it is an arbitrage strategy that may only work well on the provider’s broker
I missed that it was XAUUSDc (cent) not valid in europe) and many accounts. so sorry it seems like a good signal. but it didnt work out and i learned something new.