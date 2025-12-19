シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / Apex Predator
Prastama Putra Perkasa

Apex Predator

Prastama Putra Perkasa
レビュー0件
信頼性
30週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 1 320%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
1 158
利益トレード:
911 (78.67%)
損失トレード:
247 (21.33%)
ベストトレード:
25 920.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
-28 149.90 USD
総利益:
532 779.05 USD (16 556 824 pips)
総損失:
-282 567.20 USD (4 104 043 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
73 (21 509.93 USD)
最大連続利益:
64 626.86 USD (19)
シャープレシオ:
0.17
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
5.40%
最近のトレード:
3 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
19
平均保有時間:
2 日
リカバリーファクター:
4.13
長いトレード:
1 020 (88.08%)
短いトレード:
138 (11.92%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.89
期待されたペイオフ:
216.07 USD
平均利益:
584.83 USD
平均損失:
-1 144.00 USD
最大連続の負け:
9 (-17 425.43 USD)
最大連続損失:
-60 632.82 USD (4)
月間成長:
12.99%
年間予想:
157.59%
アルゴリズム取引:
31%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
60 632.82 USD (26.16%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
26.77% (60 632.82 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 927
AUDCAD 181
BTCUSD 14
GBPAUD 11
ETHUSD 6
AUDUSD 3
EURAUD 2
GBPCAD 2
GBPNZD 2
TSLA 2
EURUSD 2
XAGUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD 214K
AUDCAD 8.3K
BTCUSD 17K
GBPAUD 3.2K
ETHUSD 837
AUDUSD 1.2K
EURAUD 872
GBPCAD 766
GBPNZD 752
TSLA 172
EURUSD 457
XAGUSD 850
CADJPY 151
USDJPY 191
AUDJPY 310
NZDCAD 303
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 8.1M
AUDCAD -171
BTCUSD 4.3M
GBPAUD 7.1K
ETHUSD 17K
AUDUSD 976
EURAUD 2.4K
GBPCAD 1.7K
GBPNZD 2.4K
TSLA 284
EURUSD 455
XAGUSD 457
CADJPY 218
USDJPY 276
AUDJPY 451
NZDCAD 280
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +25 920.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -28 150 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 19
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +21 509.93 USD
最大連続損失: -17 425.43 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Exness-MT5Real15"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 16
Exness-MT5Real2
0.24 × 21
Exness-MT5Real8
0.33 × 80
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.34 × 179
PurpleTrading-Live
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 58
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 386
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.34 × 169
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.00 × 214
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.08 × 1123
RoboForex-ECN
2.22 × 9
27 より多く...
This signal is built around a hybrid trading approach, combining algorithmic execution with manual, discretionary oversight, focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD).

Our objective is to achieve consistent monthly growth of around 10%, while maintaining strict risk control and limited drawdown. Capital preservation is always the priority.

🔍 Strategy Overview

  • Market: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Trading Style: Trend-following, long-term bias

  • Approach: Algorithmic entries supported by manual confirmation

  • Holding Time: Medium to long term

  • Frequency: Selective, high-probability setups only

⚙️ Risk & Money Management

  • Tight and disciplined money management rules

  • Low risk per trade

  • No over-leveraging or grid/martingale techniques

  • Trades are placed only in the direction of the dominant trend

  • Drawdown control is actively monitored and adjusted when needed

🛡️ Why Follow This Signal

  • Focus on steady growth, not aggressive gambling

  • Designed for traders seeking long-term consistency

  • Combines the precision of algorithms with human market insight

  • Clear risk structure with capital protection in mind

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.


レビューなし
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 03:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.19 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
