Qi Kai Fan

Gold V2 Lmax 100

Qi Kai Fan
レビュー0件
信頼性
9週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  50  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2025 251%
LMAXNZ-LIVE
1:100
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
122
利益トレード:
82 (67.21%)
損失トレード:
40 (32.79%)
ベストトレード:
17.42 USD
最悪のトレード:
-7.21 USD
総利益:
530.88 USD (53 109 pips)
総損失:
-279.81 USD (26 771 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (69.85 USD)
最大連続利益:
99.84 USD (9)
シャープレシオ:
0.23
取引アクティビティ:
4.90%
最大入金額:
23.49%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
9
平均保有時間:
49 分
リカバリーファクター:
5.86
長いトレード:
76 (62.30%)
短いトレード:
46 (37.70%)
プロフィットファクター:
1.90
期待されたペイオフ:
2.06 USD
平均利益:
6.47 USD
平均損失:
-7.00 USD
最大連続の負け:
4 (-25.60 USD)
最大連続損失:
-25.60 USD (4)
月間成長:
13.66%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
13.35 USD
最大の:
42.85 USD (13.02%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
29.01% (35.45 USD)
エクイティによる:
5.70% (6.02 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.lmx 122
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.lmx 251
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.lmx 26K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +17.42 USD
最悪のトレード: -7 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 9
最大連続の負け: 4
最大連続利益: +69.85 USD
最大連続損失: -25.60 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"LMAXNZ-LIVE"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

Gold V2 system. One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid. 3% risk.  Gold V2 is based on profit and loss ratio, while keeps the win ratio not very low.

Let 's  see if  100 usd can support to run this system on LMAX as its lower leverage and higher commission but smaller slippage. 

LMAX is also a LP (Liquidity Pool), and is much safer than most of the retail brokers. So it is best to run a compound interest sytem on long term  for big profit on such platform.

I plan to run it at least 5 years, or win a lot , or loss original deposit 100 usd (very low possibility).


If u have interest on  this system,  and wish to use small money to do a suitable system on long term while for more safety.

Then u can also  register an account on LMAX  ,  Click me here.

Aslo if u do not hope to pay the subscription fee, u can PM me.

2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 16:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 04:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 12:22
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 12:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 12:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
