Gold V2 system. One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid. 3% risk. Gold V2 is based on profit and loss ratio, while keeps the win ratio not very low.

Let 's see if 100 usd can support to run this system on LMAX as its lower leverage and higher commission but smaller slippage.

LMAX is also a LP (Liquidity Pool), and is much safer than most of the retail brokers. So it is best to run a compound interest sytem on long term for big profit on such platform.

I plan to run it at least 5 years, or win a lot , or loss original deposit 100 usd (very low possibility).





If u have interest on this system, and wish to use small money to do a suitable system on long term while for more safety.

Then u can also register an account on LMAX , Click me here.

Aslo if u do not hope to pay the subscription fee, u can PM me.