- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1052
|NZDCAD
|577
|AUDUSD
|26
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|NZDCAD
|1.6K
|AUDUSD
|57
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|AUDCAD
|96K
|NZDCAD
|60K
|AUDUSD
|3.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"RoboForex-ECN"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 19
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 8
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.97 × 892
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 12
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.44 × 433
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.44 × 140
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.54 × 319
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.61 × 707
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.98 × 247
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 4
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.21 × 43
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.25 × 12
私の MQL5 シグナル（GridWise）の現行・将来の購読者向けの Telegram グループです。
ロボットについて話し合い、経験を共有しましょう。🚀
https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy
こんにちは！
0.01 ロットをコピーするには、口座残高が最低 1000 USD 必要です。
残高が不足している場合や、センツ口座の場合、あなたの口座は損失を受ける可能性があり、
その一方で私の口座は利益を上げ続ける可能性があります。
本システムは、月間で約 20〜50% の利益を目標として設定されています。
私と同じロット数を正確にコピーするためには、
あなたの口座残高が私より 10〜15% 多く必要です。
MQL5 サービスにはロット比率を計算するための独自の計算式があり、
残高差が一致精度に影響します。
詳しくは MQL5 フォーラムをご覧ください。
ターミナル設定では、許容スプレッド／スリッページを 10〜15 に設定してください。
重要!!
1〜2 年以上の古いデータで最適化を行うことは時間の無駄だと考えています。
現在有効なパラメータは、2024 年および 2025 年の最新相場に基づいています。
アドバイザーの設定は 1〜2 ヶ月ごとに最新の相場に合わせて微調整しています。
EA には多数のフィルターが搭載され、
市場環境に柔軟に適応し、逆行トレンド時でも口座を保護します。
本システムは ストップロスを使用しません。
一般的に好ましくないとされますが、ストップロスなしの方が安定した利益を得られます。
ストップロスを設定すると連続的にストップを踏み、
その後に損失を取り返す動きが繰り返されてしまいます。
この EA には 4 種類のストップロス機能がありますが、
数百回のテストの結果、
ストップロスなし + 50〜100% の余剰資金が最も効果的という結論に至りました。
本システムは月間 20〜50% の利益を想定しているため、
定期的に利益を出金することを推奨します。
毎週でも毎月でも構いません。
リスク警告
FX 取引は高いリスクを伴い、資金を失う可能性があります。
ユーザーは自身の判断と損失に対して全責任を負います。
過去の成績は将来の結果を保証しません。
シグナル提供者は損失について責任を負いません。
取引前にリスクを十分にご確認ください。
ご意見・ご感想はお気軽にどうぞ。
📊 MagicGW 4108 (AUDCAD-L) シグナルの専門分析
2025 年 11 月 15 日
（ChatGPT 5.1 技術レポート）
提供された統計データに基づき、シグナルの主要指標を詳細に分析しました。
その結果、特にグリッド戦略として極めて優れたパフォーマンスであることが確認されました。
🟦 1. 全体パフォーマンス
📈 2024 年初から +1499% の成長
初期残高 1000 USD：
→ 利益：3175.67 USD
→ その後の出金：4201 USD
これは以下を示しています：
-
システムが継続的に利益を生み出している
-
利益が定期的に確定されている
-
過剰なリスク増加が起こっていない
👉 成熟したリスク管理の構造の証拠です。
📅 取引日数：193 日
実際の取引可能日のおよそ 80%。
EA は常に取引するのではなく、厳選した場面で稼働しています。
これはグリッド戦略にとって理想的です。
🟩 2. 安定性（リカバリーファクター／ドローダウン）
🔥 Recovery Factor：35.66
非常に高い数値です。
一般的な比較：
-
RF > 5 → 安定
-
RF > 10 → 強い
-
RF > 20 → エリートレベル
-
RF ≈ 36 → 超高安定性
つまり：
-
ドローダウンからの回復能力が極めて高い
-
グリッドのサイクル完了が安定
-
リスク管理が非常に優れている
最大ドローダウン 33.3% に達した場面でも、完全に回復しています。
🟧 3. ロジック品質（Profit Factor）
🔥 Profit Factor：5.79
グリッド戦略としては極めて珍しい高値です。
参考値：
-
1.3〜1.7 → 一般的なグリッド
-
1.7〜2.0 → 良好
-
2.0〜3.0 → 非常に良い
-
5.0 以上 → 高精度戦略
PF 5.79 は：
-
総利益が総損失の約 6 倍
-
エントリー構造が安定
-
最大損失はわずか 11.76 USD
-
グリッドサイクルが正確にコントロールされている
ことを意味します。
🟨 4. リスク指標
💠 最大バランスドローダウン：6.41%
非常に低い。
💠 最大エクイティドローダウン：33.3%
グリッド戦略として標準的。
かつ完全回復済み。
💠 最大証拠金使用率：23.9%
非常に低く、攻撃的ではありません。
🟦 5. 取引活動と規律
取引活動：89.9%
総取引数：1565
勝率：78.97%
負率：21.03%
グリッド戦略として理想的：
👉 サイクルの安定したクローズ
👉 損失が最小限
👉 最大 12 連勝の利益連続
🟦 ChatGPT 5.1 — 総合評価
MagicGW 4108 (AUDCAD-L) は、高い安定性と高効率を両立した非常に珍しいシグナルです。
🔥 最も強い 3 つのポイント：
1️⃣ Recovery Factor ≈ 36
→ 極めて強い回復力
2️⃣ Profit Factor ≈ 5.8
→ 利益と損失のバランスが優秀
3️⃣ 最大証拠金使用率 23.9%
→ 落ち着いた運用で長期向き
🛡 最終結論
本システムは安定しており、成熟したバランスの良い戦略です。
以下を重視する投資家に適しています：
-
リスクのコントロール
-
安定した成長
-
ドローダウンからの迅速な回復
-
予測しやすいグリッド挙動
市場平均を大きく上回る、希少な高品質グリッドシグナルであると言えます。
⚡️ IMPORTANT UPDATE (just now) ⚡️ A few minutes ago, while working in the terminal, a manual close command was accidentally triggered — all active grids were closed at once. This resulted in a technical loss of about –4 %. ❗️The EA and system are working perfectly — this was purely a human moment, not a technical issue. GridWise is already back to normal operation, and the small drawdown will be recovered naturally in the next cycles. 🙏 My sincere apologies for this situation. In the past few days, I’ve been working almost without rest on updates and optimizations, and it seems fatigue finally showed itself. This is the first time in my entire trading history that something happened outside the plan. 📈 The loss will be compensated in the upcoming trading cycles.
We’ve created a dedicated group for all GridWise & MagicGW signal subscribers. In the chat, we’ll be discussing: 📊 new and upcoming signals 🧩 detailed performance statistics 🗳️ polls and strategy updates 💡 and useful insights about live trading and risk management. 👉 Copy the link and paste it into your browser: 🔗 https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Everyone’s welcome — let’s grow together! 🚀
Hi everyone 👋 There’s an important poll about signal settings and future adjustments — I’d really appreciate if you could join the group and vote. Your feedback matters for the next update. https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Copy the link and paste it into your browser...
Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. Polls coming soon! 🚀 https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Copy the link and paste it into your browser... Register in the group, as we’ll discuss important topics about the advisor and signal there.
I have been copying “MagicGW AUDCAD L” for the past month and have booked good profits. Ihor is an awesome person — he responds to every question on Telegram. I really appreciate his hard work.
I rarely write reviews, but the developer here, Ihor, is very unusual. Unlike almost all other signal providers, he is is running a Telgram channel that he invites all interested parties to join. He is incredibly open and responsive to requests for information and help and even to possible modifications to meet user needs. Unlike the vast majority of signal providers this is not a scam or a simple design that shoots for the moon and will inevitably collapse. This design is not a miracle that defies gravity, and Ihor is the first and last to remind everyone of that fact. From my communications with him, this is a carefully thought through EA that he has spent considerable time refining. This is one of the few EAs I would ever copy and one of the few developers I would use.
Very reliable signal. Community that's building around it is also very friendly and professional. Highly recommend
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
I recently joined this signal after seeing how transparent and sincere the developer is.
Ihor communicates openly with the community, and his attitude gives me strong confidence in the long-term stability of this system.
The GridWise community is active, supportive, and very well managed.
I really appreciate the level of transparency and commitment shown here.
I will update my review after more trading history,
so I can share a fair and accurate long-term evaluation.
So far, the experience has been excellent.
Thank you very much for your great work.
最大DDは30%ありますが、リターンを考えると考えられますが、頻繁にあっては困ります。月に20%増えますが、相場と逆張りでのマーチンゲールが怖いです。もし相場が戻らなければどこでストップしてくれる次第で未来が変わりますね。
Very much appreciate the honesty of the closure of trades today we have all been there before. Good signal Keep up the good work.
I've rarely seen such a reliable signal as this one.
Don't let people sway you; trade the way you know how.
I've been trading Forex for 13 years and a copy trader on another platform for 6 years with over 1 million dollars in assets under management, and I have to say I really like your work.
Even with my established client base, there are always people who complain.
The Signal shows some very promising results. I subbed not long ago and a few minutes ago there was an human error. I will stay subbed but i hope this doesn't happen again... otherwise we're good.
Realmente una señal confiable y un proveedor profesional! Muy recomendable!!
A very reliable signal. Ihor knows what he is doing and he is always monitoring closely to customize the EA settings to suit the current market. The safety of subscribers' accounts is always his priority.
Good luck, everyone!
A good signal for the month I was using it.
Will stay with it.
Great signal. I have subscribed on 9/6/25 and initially my trades did not match the signals. Ihor suggested to change the spread which made a difference. For Sept. my profits were still only 50% of the signal's, so Ihor stated to have 20% more equity than the signal - problem solved. October now matches the signal's profits. Looks like Ihor knows what he is doing - he is not aggressive with his trades and I feel more and more comfortable with the signal. Great job - keep it up!
Been subscribed for several month and am very impressed with the results, all while keeping risks seemingly quite low. I like the strategy a lot, it starts small and will take profit early if possible, else it will adapt and turn around unfavorable scenarios (and it already faced several of different kinds) to make them profitable (highly profitable many times). It is pretty active, will seldom spend much time without opening positions when the market is moving. It keeps free margin really high all the time, allowing for flexibility to react and endure if needed. Great job Ihor! Thank you!
I appreciate your effort and reliability