RELY: Remitly Global Inc

17.31 USD 0.12 (0.69%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RELYの今日の為替レートは、-0.69%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.22の安値と17.58の高値で取引されました。

Remitly Global Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
17.22 17.58
1年のレンジ
12.43 27.32
以前の終値
17.43
始値
17.51
買値
17.31
買値
17.61
安値
17.22
高値
17.58
出来高
5.146 K
1日の変化
-0.69%
1ヶ月の変化
-6.03%
6ヶ月の変化
-16.09%
1年の変化
29.66%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K