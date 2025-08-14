Valute / RELY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
RELY: Remitly Global Inc
17.11 USD 0.20 (1.16%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RELY ha avuto una variazione del -1.16% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.09 e ad un massimo di 17.40.
Segui le dinamiche di Remitly Global Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RELY News
- PayPal Links Boosts P2P Payments With Crypto & Global Reach
- JMP Securities abbassa il target di prezzo per Remitly Global a $23 a causa di difficoltà
- Remitly Global stock price target lowered to $23 by JMP on headwinds
- Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) Remitly Webinar on Product Innovation/Stablecoins Call
- Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia
- JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on Remitly stock at $32
- Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) Remitly Reimagine Conference Call
- Remitly launches all-in-one financial membership for cross-border money
- Wolfe Research upgrades Remitly Global stock rating to Outperform
- PayPal & Venmo Users to Get Early Access to Perplexity's Comet Browser
- Enhance Portfolio Returns With These 4 Top-Performing Liquid Stocks
- Western Union Expands Reach With WhatsApp to Boost Dollar Exchanges
- Should You Buy This Sneaky Fintech Stock Before Shares Go Parabolic?
- 1 Reason to Buy RELY
- 1 Underrated Fintech Stock That Investors Will Regret Not Buying in 2025
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Remitly Global (RELY) Could Rally 42.31%: Here's is How to Trade
- Huge News For Remitly Global Investors
- Why Remitly’s Digital Model Could Deliver Big Upside (NASDAQ:RELY)
- Remitly: Can The Stock Dilution Stop? (Downgrade) (NASDAQ:RELY)
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights PayPal, JPMorgan Chase, Intuit, ACI Worldwide and Remitly Global
- Can Western Union's $500M Intermex Bet Boost its Global Edge?
- Buy 5 Mobile Payments Stocks and Hold for Long Term to Reap Benefits
- Remitly global chief business officer Sharma sells $178k in stock
Applicazioni di Trading per RELY
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 3 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! EuroToxin FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating structured risk management and an optimized trading strategy. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing and integrates pre-defined take-profit targets for trade management. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, EuroToxin FX offers flexibility by trading in both directions or using a buy/sell-only mode.
Mary Pippins FX
Introducing Mary Pippins FX: Your Practically Perfect Partner for Navigating GBPUSD! DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 3 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Tired of the unpredictable gusts and downpours in the GBPUSD market? Wish you had a helping hand to manage the "chimney sweeps" of volatility, especially on the H1 chart? Mary Pippins FX is here to bring a spoonful of order and sophistication to your trading approach! This isn't just another Expert Advisor; it's your meticulou
Detroit Smash FX
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Detroit Smash FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDCAD on the H1 chart, integrating precision trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize exposure based on account size and risk preference and defined take-profit to manage gains and control losses effectively. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, Detroit
One Sauce FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! One Sauce FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating a range of structured strategies to identify trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management. The system applies a robust indicator-based exit method and a 10 pip take profit supported by features such as multiple risk methods, directional trade inputs, and time-based exits. Built for consisten
Goldex Unlimited
Michael Prescott Burney
3.5 (2)
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Goldex Unlimited is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, integrating trend-following strategies, volatility filters, and risk management features. The system incorporates 76 sub-strategies to adapt to various market conditions while maintaining a structured approach to trade execution and equity protection. The EA offers flexible settings, allowing customization of spread lim
Forex EURUSD 2010 H1 PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE BUY OR RENT EA This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. In fact it is easy to achieve a “super” equity curve (as I call it “go to the space equity curve”) with parameters optimization and overfitting on historical data: it is always possible to find a set of parameters that over-optimize the historical data. But it is the PAST data. The point is to find a strategies that will work in the future. For these reasons m
Gold trade 3002 H1 PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE BUY OR RENT EA This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. In fact it is easy to achieve a “super” equity curve (as I call it “go to the space equity curve”) with parameters optimization and overfitting on historical data: it is always possible to find a set of parameters that over-optimize the historical data. But it is the PAST data. The point is to find a strategies that will work in the future. For these reasons my
Gold Trader 310
PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BEFORE BUY OR RENT EA This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. In fact it is easy to achieve a “super” equity curve (as I call it “go to the space equity curve”) with parameters optimization and overfitting on historical data: it is always possible to find a set of parameters that over-optimize the historical data. But it is the PAST data. The point is to find a strategies that will work in the future. For these reasons my strategies have good
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.09 17.40
Intervallo Annuale
12.43 27.32
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.31
- Apertura
- 17.36
- Bid
- 17.11
- Ask
- 17.41
- Minimo
- 17.09
- Massimo
- 17.40
- Volume
- 4.714 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.16%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -17.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- 28.16%
20 settembre, sabato