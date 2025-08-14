КотировкиРазделы
RELY: Remitly Global Inc

17.20 USD 0.53 (3.18%)
Сектор: Технологии Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс RELY за сегодня изменился на 3.18%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 16.66, а максимальная — 17.38.

Следите за динамикой Remitly Global Inc. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Новости RELY

Eurotoxin
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
EuroToxin FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating structured risk management and an optimized trading strategy. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing and integrates pre-defined take-profit targets for trade management. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, EuroToxin FX offers flexibility by trading in both directions or using a buy/sell-only mode.
Mary Pippins FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Mary Pippins FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating precision trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing and defined take-profit to manage gains and control losses effectively.
Detroit Smash FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Detroit Smash FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDCAD on the H1 chart, integrating precision trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize exposure based on account size and risk preference and defined take-profit to manage gains and control losses effectively. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions.
One Sauce FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Эксперты
One Sauce FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating a range of structured strategies to identify trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management. The system applies a robust indicator-based exit method and a 10 pip take profit supported by features such as multiple risk methods, directional trade inputs, and time-based exits.
Goldex Unlimited
Michael Prescott Burney
3.5 (2)
Эксперты
Goldex Unlimited is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, integrating trend-following strategies, volatility filters, and risk management features. The system incorporates 76 sub-strategies to adapt to various market conditions while maintaining a structured approach to trade execution and equity protection. The EA offers flexible settings, allowing customization of spread limits.
Fiber210
Davide Martinazzo
Эксперты
Forex EURUSD 2010 H1. This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. The point is to find a strategies that will work in the future.
Gold302b
Davide Martinazzo
Эксперты
Gold trade 3002 H1. This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. The point is to find a strategies that will work in the future.
Gold Trader 310
Davide Martinazzo
Эксперты
This EA is NOT the result of an optimization of historical data. The point is to find a strategies that will work in the future.
Дневной диапазон
16.66 17.38
Годовой диапазон
12.43 27.32
Предыдущее закрытие
16.67
Open
16.67
Bid
17.20
Ask
17.50
Low
16.66
High
17.38
Объем
9.848 K
Дневное изменение
3.18%
Месячное изменение
-6.62%
6-месячное изменение
-16.63%
Годовое изменение
28.84%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.