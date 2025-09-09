通貨 / PGR
PGR: Progressive Corporation (The)
241.96 USD 1.58 (0.65%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PGRの今日の為替レートは、-0.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり240.69の安値と244.74の高値で取引されました。
Progressive Corporation (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PGR News
1日のレンジ
240.69 244.74
1年のレンジ
228.54 292.99
- 以前の終値
- 243.54
- 始値
- 242.50
- 買値
- 241.96
- 買値
- 242.26
- 安値
- 240.69
- 高値
- 244.74
- 出来高
- 5.902 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -14.66%
- 1年の変化
- -4.22%
