クォートセクション
通貨 / PGR
株に戻る

PGR: Progressive Corporation (The)

241.96 USD 1.58 (0.65%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PGRの今日の為替レートは、-0.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり240.69の安値と244.74の高値で取引されました。

Progressive Corporation (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PGR News

1日のレンジ
240.69 244.74
1年のレンジ
228.54 292.99
以前の終値
243.54
始値
242.50
買値
241.96
買値
242.26
安値
240.69
高値
244.74
出来高
5.902 K
1日の変化
-0.65%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.24%
6ヶ月の変化
-14.66%
1年の変化
-4.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K