Currencies / PGR
PGR: Progressive Corporation (The)
243.68 USD 1.99 (0.81%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PGR exchange rate has changed by -0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 241.03 and at a high of 244.51.
Follow Progressive Corporation (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PGR News
Daily Range
241.03 244.51
Year Range
228.54 292.99
- Previous Close
- 245.67
- Open
- 244.51
- Bid
- 243.68
- Ask
- 243.98
- Low
- 241.03
- High
- 244.51
- Volume
- 2.704 K
- Daily Change
- -0.81%
- Month Change
- -1.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.05%
- Year Change
- -3.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%