货币 / PGR
PGR: Progressive Corporation (The)
245.02 USD 0.65 (0.26%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PGR汇率已更改-0.26%。当日，交易品种以低点241.03和高点245.56进行交易。
关注Progressive Corporation (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
241.03 245.56
年范围
228.54 292.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 245.67
- 开盘价
- 244.51
- 卖价
- 245.02
- 买价
- 245.32
- 最低价
- 241.03
- 最高价
- 245.56
- 交易量
- 5.723 K
- 日变化
- -0.26%
- 月变化
- -1.01%
- 6个月变化
- -13.58%
- 年变化
- -3.01%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值