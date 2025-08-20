通貨 / IDXX
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
IDXX: IDEXX Laboratories Inc
655.51 USD 14.65 (2.29%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IDXXの今日の為替レートは、2.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり635.94の安値と659.11の高値で取引されました。
IDEXX Laboratories Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDXX News
- Top Analyst Reports for AbbVie, ServiceNow & Boeing
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- These Were the 3 Top-Performing Stocks in the Nasdaq-100 in August 2025
- Should You Add IDEXX Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now?
- Is Climb Bio, Inc. (CLYM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- These Were the 5 Top-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Why Is Idexx (IDXX) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- These Were the 3 Top-Performing Stocks in the Nasdaq Composite in August 2025
- INTC, SMCI, UNH: August’s Best and Worst-Performing Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
- DGX Stock Gains Following a New Joint Venture With Corewell Health
- If You Invested $1000 in Idexx Laboratories a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Should You Add IDEXX Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now?
- Is Encompass Health (EHC) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Idexx (IDXX)
- IDEXX Gains 56.2% in a Year: What's Driving the Rally?
- Insulet Gains 77.2% in a Year: What's Driving the Rally?
- Should Boston Scientific Stock Be in Your Portfolio Right Now?
- Here's Why Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Teleflex Stock Gains Following Barrigel's Launch in Japan
- PAHC Stock Up 76.4% in a Year: What's Driving the Rally?
1日のレンジ
635.94 659.11
1年のレンジ
356.14 665.02
- 以前の終値
- 640.86
- 始値
- 642.53
- 買値
- 655.51
- 買値
- 655.81
- 安値
- 635.94
- 高値
- 659.11
- 出来高
- 874
- 1日の変化
- 2.29%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.90%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 55.87%
- 1年の変化
- 29.67%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K