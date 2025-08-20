クォートセクション
通貨 / IDXX
IDXX: IDEXX Laboratories Inc

655.51 USD 14.65 (2.29%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IDXXの今日の為替レートは、2.29%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり635.94の安値と659.11の高値で取引されました。

IDEXX Laboratories Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
635.94 659.11
1年のレンジ
356.14 665.02
以前の終値
640.86
始値
642.53
買値
655.51
買値
655.81
安値
635.94
高値
659.11
出来高
874
1日の変化
2.29%
1ヶ月の変化
2.90%
6ヶ月の変化
55.87%
1年の変化
29.67%
