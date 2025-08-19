QuotesSections
Currencies / IDXX
IDXX: IDEXX Laboratories Inc

636.49 USD 7.50 (1.16%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IDXX exchange rate has changed by -1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 635.65 and at a high of 644.84.

Follow IDEXX Laboratories Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
635.65 644.84
Year Range
356.14 665.02
Previous Close
643.99
Open
640.37
Bid
636.49
Ask
636.79
Low
635.65
High
644.84
Volume
182
Daily Change
-1.16%
Month Change
-0.09%
6 Months Change
51.35%
Year Change
25.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%