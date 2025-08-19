Currencies / IDXX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IDXX: IDEXX Laboratories Inc
636.49 USD 7.50 (1.16%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IDXX exchange rate has changed by -1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 635.65 and at a high of 644.84.
Follow IDEXX Laboratories Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDXX News
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- These Were the 3 Top-Performing Stocks in the Nasdaq-100 in August 2025
- Should You Add IDEXX Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now?
- Is Climb Bio, Inc. (CLYM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- These Were the 5 Top-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Why Is Idexx (IDXX) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- These Were the 3 Top-Performing Stocks in the Nasdaq Composite in August 2025
- INTC, SMCI, UNH: August’s Best and Worst-Performing Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
- DGX Stock Gains Following a New Joint Venture With Corewell Health
- If You Invested $1000 in Idexx Laboratories a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Should You Add IDEXX Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now?
- Is Encompass Health (EHC) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Idexx (IDXX)
- IDEXX Gains 56.2% in a Year: What's Driving the Rally?
- Insulet Gains 77.2% in a Year: What's Driving the Rally?
- Should Boston Scientific Stock Be in Your Portfolio Right Now?
- Here's Why Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Teleflex Stock Gains Following Barrigel's Launch in Japan
- PAHC Stock Up 76.4% in a Year: What's Driving the Rally?
- Labcorp Debuts First FDA-Cleared Blood Test for Alzheimer's, Stock Up
Daily Range
635.65 644.84
Year Range
356.14 665.02
- Previous Close
- 643.99
- Open
- 640.37
- Bid
- 636.49
- Ask
- 636.79
- Low
- 635.65
- High
- 644.84
- Volume
- 182
- Daily Change
- -1.16%
- Month Change
- -0.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 51.35%
- Year Change
- 25.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%